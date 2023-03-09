Valentine's Day: Top 10 JBL products to gift your man to show you care

Bluetooth speakers, earphones, digital sound bars among others make for great gifting ideas.

Valentine's Day: What is it? The St. Valentine's Day festival honours friendship, appreciation, and passionate love. People send signals of affection and love to partners, family, and friends on Valentine's Day every year. Valentine's day has just recently started to get widespread recognition in India. Many men and women in India, especially young sweethearts, celebrate Valentine’s Day, just like the majority of people throughout the world. They display their affection for their loved ones by dressing elegantly. If you’re looking for a romantic and entertaining Valentine's Day gift for your soulmate, then our list suggests the top 10 JBL products you can gift your significant other. 1. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker This chic Valentine's Day gift for your husband was created to complement their adaptable lifestyle. Thanks to the speaker's water and dust resistance technology, you can set the mood wherever you are. With excellent connectivity, experience minimal lag while enjoying the trademark bass without distortion. A single quick charge can save 5 hours of battery life. With its microfiber handle, this Bluetooth speaker easily fits in your hands. You can carry it wherever and hang it up. Brand: JBL Model Name: GO 3 Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless Unique Feature: Ultra-Portable, IP67 Waterproof and Sweatproof

2. JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with Mic This Valentine’s Day, gift your husband these fantastic red earphones with a noise-isolation microphone. The earphones are more pleasant to wear for extended periods because they have three different earplug sizes and an angled fit. It has a functional button that makes it simple and hassle-free for you to handle and answer calls. These earphones have an L-shaped jack and a high-fidelity twin wire. Additionally, these high-quality earphones are reasonably affordable. Brand: JBL Model Name: C Colour: Red Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wired

3. JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Give your husband these incredible wireless earbuds for Valentine's Day. You can reduce auditory interruptions with the earbud's Active Noise Cancellation. When the battery runs out, a quick 10-minute charge gives you up to two hours of enjoyment. There is no workout or deluge that the earphones can't take, courtesy of the water resistance and sweat proofing feature available with this. It also offers a talk-through feature that lets you talk without taking off the earbuds. In addition, it features ambient awareness, so you may listen to music and be aware of your surroundings. Brand: JBL Model Name: Tune Colour: Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.2

4. JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker This Valentine's Day, gift your husband this JBL speaker and appreciate superior quality sound whenever and wherever you like. This speaker can withstand all your journeys thanks to its small size and rigid fabric construction. Playing music with this speaker will enable you to enhance the mood of your excursions. Devices that support Bluetooth can be quickly connected to it. With the powerful bass that it produces, you can hear the notes and beats, allowing you to enjoy your favourite tunes fully. Brand: JBL Model Name: Flip 4 Colour: Black Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

5. JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic These headphones are easy to carry thanks to the lighter materials and flexible design. You can play superior-quality audio from your phone with these headphones and avoid tangled wires. With a functional button on the microphone, you can now manage your calls and adjust your sound conveniently from your headphones. The headphones are easy to use for extended periods thanks to the plush earcups and cushioned headband. The headphone's exceptional functionality is supported by remarkable durability, making them the perfect choice for your husband's Valentine’s Day gift. Brand: JBL Model Name: Tune Colour: Black Headphones Form Factor: On Ear Connector Type: Wireless

6. JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer This Deep Bass soundbar transforms your living room into a theatre or stadium. Although the model seems small, it produces 300 Watts of a fantastic yet distinctive sound. Utilise the built-in Bluetooth to play a song from your phone or sync to your TV using a single optical or HDMI connection. An optical cable or HDMI connection is simple to establish and utilise. The 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer produces powerful, exciting bass. So, gift this fantastic product to your husband this Valentine’s Day and upgrade your TV's audio to an immersive experience without using additional speakers or cords. Brand: JBL Model Name: Bar Speaker Type: Surround Sound, Subwoofer, Soundbar Connector Type: Wireless Special Feature: Subwoofer

7. JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker With JBL's wireless Bluetooth speaker, you can celebrate Valentine's Day with your special someone. JBL creates lightweight Bluetooth speakers with an even sound signature and robust and durable construction. You can experience the most incredible sound in town thanks to the new and upgraded technology in the Charge 5. For up to 20 hours, the speaker blasts massive JBL sound and heavy bass. The acoustic profile of the Charge 5 is more evenly distributed. It is also better constructed, having an IP67 designation for water and dust resistance, guaranteeing that it is dust-tight and submersible for 30 minutes in a metre of water. Brand: JBL Model Name: Charge 5 Speaker Type: Tweeter Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless Unique Feature: Waterproof, Built-in Powerbank, Dustproof

8. JBL Partybox Encore Essential Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker Now party hard with your loved one this Valentine’s Day with JBL's wireless Bluetooth speaker. The dynamic light display is programmable and has remarkable effects that sync with your music. You may adjust the lighting to suit your mood. With this party box, you can connect a USB drive, stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth, or plug in an auxiliary cable. Whether you want to party by the pool or on the beach, the speaker's water and dust resistance technology lets you do that without hassle. Brand: JBL Model Name: PartyBox Encore Essential Colour: Black Speaker Type: Outdoor Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless

9. JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker with 360-Degree LED Lightshow To improve the ambience at your party, choose this JBL Bluetooth speaker for your husband this Valentine’s Day. It features a 360º LED light show that brightens the night and makes it simple to sync your light source with adjacent devices. It also produces an amplified and high-quality sound with its brilliant 360º speaker. There is no break in the enjoyment thanks to its 12-hour gameplay. With this speaker, you can host pool parties because it has an IPX7 waterproof designation. Make your party epic with the JBL Connect App's sound-responsive colour, pattern changes, and connections to speakers. Brand: JBL Speaker Type: Outdoor Colour: Black Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Waterproof

10. JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker The distinctive oval shape of the colourful, contemporary-looking JBL Clip 4 fits comfortably in your hand. It produces vibrant music and powerful bass for its small size. Bring your favourite music with you everywhere with the integrated fastener, which instantly hooks backpacks, vests, or buckles. Its vibrant fabrics and expressive accents make it look as amazing as it sounds, and its ultra-portable shape fits well with the newest fashion trends. Your smart devices or any other Bluetooth-enabled device can wirelessly stream music. On a single charge, you can play for up to 10 hours. Brand: JBL Model Name: Clip 4 Speaker Type: Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, wireless Special Feature: Waterproof