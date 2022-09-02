Apple iPhone- 3000 MAH battery phones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 03, 2022 00:52 IST





Summary: Apple iPhone has become the first choice song user in the premium segment. Considering the features and camera these phones offer, it has acquired a special status among smartphones. The cult phone comes with innovative capabilities that allow these phones to have an edge over others. Today we’ve listed some of the best iPhones with huge 3000 mah battery life to meet all your requirements.

Best Apple iPhones with 3000 MAH battery in India

If you are planning to buy a new phone in the premium segment, nothing beats an iPhone. from its sleek design to a user-friendly interface, it has made popular all over the world. however, while the battery has always been a matter of concern among iPhones, Apple, in the last few years, has come up with several models that feature a huge battery life of 3000 mah

The cost of mobile phones with 3000 MAH batteries varies widely when considering all available options. Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone 12, or Apple iPhone 12 pro will all be offered at slightly different costs than other handsets.

A 3000 MAH battery iPhone is perfect for those who use their phone for basic daily tasks such as photography, calling, texting, and surfing social media. A smartphone with a 3000mAh battery is ideal since it can survive without being plugged in for an entire workday and yet have enough power to get you back home again.

Below are the best Apple iPhones with 3000 MAH batteries in India: 1. Apple iPhone 11 A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-13 Bionic chip processor and 64/128 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP+12MP back cameras and a 12 MP front camera. It comes with an excellent stereo speaker and is available in 6 different colours. It is currently priced at ₹46,999 for the 64 GB variant. Specifications Display :15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

OS : iOS 14.2

Processor Type : A13 Bionic Chip

Battery : Li-Ion 3110 MAH, non-removable

Internal Storage : 64/128 GB

Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP

Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

Pros Cons Tougher and water-resistant design, glossy back. The notch is still enormous, and so are the bezels A13 Bionic is the fastest smartphone chip on the planet The camera photos come out bland. Excellent battery life and fast charging support. No 3.5mm jack Stereo speakers with great quality

2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max A15.49 cm (6.7 inches) Super Retina XDR Displayis featured on this iPhone. With anA14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processorand 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP+12MP +12MP rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera. It comes with an excellent stereo speaker and in 4 different colours. It is available at a price of ₹1,02,900 and ₹1,29,900 for 128 GB and 256 GB respectively. Specifications Display : 17.02 cm (6.7 inches)

17.02 cm (6.7 inches) OS : iOS 14

Processor Type : A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine

Battery : Li-Ion 3687 MAH, non-removable

Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB

Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

Pros Cons Big and bold screen Much the same experience as the cheaper (and smaller) iPhone 12 Pro A14 Bionic processing power A bit heavy and bulky Tremendous battery life 60Hz screen behind the competition at this price Excellent cameras The large camera bump

3. Apple iPhone 12 A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-14 Bionic chip processor and 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP+12MP rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera. It comes in 5 different colours. It is available at a price of ₹53,999 and ₹58,999 for 64 GB and 128 GB, respectively. Specifications Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

OS : iOS v14.2

Processor Type : A13 Bionic Chip

Battery : Li-Ion 2775 MAH, non-removable

Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB

Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP

Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

Pros Cons Attractive design with exquisite fit and finish Battery life is shorter than iPhone 11 Loud stereo speakers, superb audio quality No charger or headphones in the box Apple iOS 14 is fast and easy to use, with five years of guaranteed major updates. iOS needs better file management

4. Apple iPhone XR A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-12 Bionic chip processor and 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP Rear Cameras and a 7 MP front camera. It comes in 6 different colours. It is available at a price of ₹52,900 for 128 GB. It is also water and dust resistant for up to 30 minutes for 1 meter. Specifications Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

OS : iOS 14.2

Processor Type : A12 Bionic Chip Processor

Battery : Li-Ion 2942 MAH, non-removable

Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB

Primary Camera : 12 MP

Secondary Camera : 7 MP Front Camera

Pros Cons A12 chipset means excellent performance Good but not great display Delivers most iPhone X and XS features More expensive than comparable Android phones Cameras take fantastic photos and video Thicker than the iPhone XS and XS Max

5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-14 Bionic chip processor and 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP Rear Cameras and a 7 MP front camera. It comes in 4 different colours. It is available at a price of ₹1,02,900 for 128 GB. Specifications Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

15.49 cm (6.1 inches) OS : iOS 14.2

Processor Type : A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine

Battery : Li-Ion 2775 MAH, non-removable

Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB

Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

Pros Cons Thinner bezels No 120Hz display MagSafe fast charging Battery life is not as good as last year A nice OLED display Not quite enough of an upgrade over the iPhone 12

6. Apple iPhone 13 A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-15 Bionic chip processor and 128/256/512 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP Rear Cameras and a 7 MP front camera. It comes in 5 different colours. It is available at a price of ₹75,999 and ₹95,999 for 128 GB and 512 GB, respectively. Specifications Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

OS : iOS 15

Processor Type : A15 Bionic Chip Processor

Battery : Li-Ion 3240 MAH, non-removable

Internal Storage : 128/256/512 GB

Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP

Secondary Camera : 12 MP Front Camera

Pros Cons Strong battery life Minimal design changes Class-leading performance A smaller notch doesn't add much Excellent cameras Slower charging than rivals

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iPhone XR 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD Display 2942 MAH Battery water and dust resistant for up to 30 minutes for 1 meter iPhone 11 Tougher and water-resistant design, glossy back 3110 MAH Battery A13 Bionic is the fastest smartphone chip on the planet iPhone 12 Pro 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Display 2775 MAH Battery A nice OLED display iPhone 12 Pro Max Tremendous battery life 3687 MAH Battery Decent battery backup iPhone 13 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Display 3240 MAH Battery Class-leading performance iPhone 12 15.49 cm Super Retina XDR Display 2755 MAH Battery Overall decent performance

1 Apple iPhone 13 ₹ 75,999 2 Apple iPhone 12 Pro ₹ 1,02,900 3 Apple iPhone XR ₹ 52,900 4 Apple iPhone 12 ₹ 53,999 5 Apple iPhone 11 ₹ 46,999 6 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max ₹ 1,29,900