Apple iPhone- 3000 MAH battery phones

  Published on Sep 03, 2022 00:52 IST

Apple iPhone has become the first choice song user in the premium segment. Considering the features and camera these phones offer, it has acquired a special status among smartphones. The cult phone comes with innovative capabilities that allow these phones to have an edge over others. Today we’ve listed some of the best iPhones with huge 3000 mah battery life to meet all your requirements.

Best Apple iPhones with 3000 MAH battery in India

If you are planning to buy a new phone in the premium segment, nothing beats an iPhone. from its sleek design to a user-friendly interface, it has made popular all over the world. however, while the battery has always been a matter of concern among iPhones, Apple, in the last few years, has come up with several models that feature a huge battery life of 3000 mah
The cost of mobile phones with 3000 MAH batteries varies widely when considering all available options. Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone 12, or Apple iPhone 12 pro will all be offered at slightly different costs than other handsets.
A 3000 MAH battery iPhone is perfect for those who use their phone for basic daily tasks such as photography, calling, texting, and surfing social media. A smartphone with a 3000mAh battery is ideal since it can survive without being plugged in for an entire workday and yet have enough power to get you back home again.
Below are the best Apple iPhones with 3000 MAH batteries in India:

1. Apple iPhone 11

A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-13 Bionic chip processor and 64/128 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP+12MP back cameras and a 12 MP front camera.

It comes with an excellent stereo speaker and is available in 6 different colours. It is currently priced at 46,999 for the 64 GB variant.

Specifications

  • Display :15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
  • OS : iOS 14.2
  • Processor Type : A13 Bionic Chip
  • Battery : Li-Ion 3110 MAH, non-removable
  • Internal Storage : 64/128 GB
  • Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

ProsCons
Tougher and water-resistant design, glossy back.The notch is still enormous, and so are the bezels
A13 Bionic is the fastest smartphone chip on the planetThe camera photos come out bland.
Excellent battery life and fast charging support.No 3.5mm jack
Stereo speakers with great quality 
  
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - Yellow
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

A15.49 cm (6.7 inches) Super Retina XDR Displayis featured on this iPhone. With anA14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processorand 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP+12MP +12MP rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera.

It comes with an excellent stereo speaker and in 4 different colours. It is available at a price of 1,02,900 and 1,29,900 for 128 GB and 256 GB respectively.

Specifications

  • Display : 17.02 cm (6.7 inches)
  • OS : iOS 14
  • Processor Type : A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine
  • Battery : Li-Ion 3687 MAH, non-removable
  • Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB
  • Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

ProsCons
Big and bold screenMuch the same experience as the cheaper (and smaller) iPhone 12 Pro
A14 Bionic processing powerA bit heavy and bulky
Tremendous battery life60Hz screen behind the competition at this price
Excellent camerasThe large camera bump
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) - Gold
3. Apple iPhone 12

A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-14 Bionic chip processor and 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP+12MP rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera.

It comes in 5 different colours. It is available at a price of 53,999 and 58,999 for 64 GB and 128 GB, respectively.

Specifications

  • Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
  • OS : iOS v14.2
  • Processor Type : A13 Bionic Chip
  • Battery : Li-Ion 2775 MAH, non-removable
  • Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB
  • Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

ProsCons
Attractive design with exquisite fit and finishBattery life is shorter than iPhone 11
Loud stereo speakers, superb audio qualityNo charger or headphones in the box
Apple iOS 14 is fast and easy to use, with five years of guaranteed major updates.iOS needs better file management
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Black
4. Apple iPhone XR

A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-12 Bionic chip processor and 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP Rear Cameras and a 7 MP front camera.

It comes in 6 different colours. It is available at a price of 52,900 for 128 GB. It is also water and dust resistant for up to 30 minutes for 1 meter.

Specifications

  • Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
  • OS : iOS 14.2
  • Processor Type : A12 Bionic Chip Processor
  • Battery : Li-Ion 2942 MAH, non-removable
  • Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB
  • Primary Camera : 12 MP
  • Secondary Camera : 7 MP Front Camera

ProsCons
A12 chipset means excellent performanceGood but not great display
Delivers most iPhone X and XS featuresMore expensive than comparable Android phones
Cameras take fantastic photos and videoThicker than the iPhone XS and XS Max
Apple iPhone XR 128GB Black (includes EarPods, power adapter)
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro

A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-14 Bionic chip processor and 64/128/256 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP Rear Cameras and a 7 MP front camera.

It comes in 4 different colours. It is available at a price of 1,02,900 for 128 GB.

Specifications

  • Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
  • OS : iOS 14.2
  • Processor Type : A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine
  • Battery : Li-Ion 2775 MAH, non-removable
  • Internal Storage : 64/128/256 GB
  • Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Secondary Camera : 12 MP front camera

ProsCons
Thinner bezelsNo 120Hz display
MagSafe fast chargingBattery life is not as good as last year
A nice OLED displayNot quite enough of an upgrade over the iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) - Silver
6. Apple iPhone 13

A15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Displayis featured on this iPhone. With an A-15 Bionic chip processor and 128/256/512 GB of ROM, it comes with 12 MP Rear Cameras and a 7 MP front camera.

It comes in 5 different colours. It is available at a price of 75,999 and 95,999 for 128 GB and 512 GB, respectively.

Specifications

  • Display : 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
  • OS : iOS 15
  • Processor Type : A15 Bionic Chip Processor
  • Battery : Li-Ion 3240 MAH, non-removable
  • Internal Storage : 128/256/512 GB
  • Primary Camera : 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Secondary Camera : 12 MP Front Camera

ProsCons
Strong battery lifeMinimal design changes
Class-leading performanceA smaller notch doesn't add much
Excellent camerasSlower charging than rivals
Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) - Blue
Best 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iPhone XR15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Liquid Retina HD Display2942 MAH Batterywater and dust resistant for up to 30 minutes for 1 meter
iPhone 11 Tougher and water-resistant design, glossy back3110 MAH BatteryA13 Bionic is the fastest smartphone chip on the planet
iPhone 12 Pro 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Display2775 MAH BatteryA nice OLED display 
iPhone 12 Pro Max Tremendous battery life3687 MAH BatteryDecent battery backup
iPhone 13 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Display3240 MAH BatteryClass-leading performance
iPhone 12  15.49 cm Super Retina XDR Display2755 MAH BatteryOverall decent performance

Best value for money Apple iphones with 3000 MAH battery

Apple iPhone 13 is among the best value-for-money products available under iPhone with a 3000 MAH Battery in India. It's compact 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR Display has a class-leading performance and amazing camera quality. It has 128/256/512 GB variations available. It’s available for 75,999 and 95,999 for 128 GB and 512 GB respectively.

Best overall Apple iPhones with 3000 MAH battery

The Apple iPhone 13, equipped with a 3000 MAH battery, is among the products sold in India that offer the most value. Its class-leading performance and exceptional camera quality while having a tiny 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display.

It comes in 128-, 256-, and 512-gigabyte capacities, respectively. You may purchase it for 75,999 or 95,999 if you want 128 GB or 512 GB of storage, respectively. This mobile comes with an A15 Bionic Chip processor and an internal digital microphone.

How to find the perfect Apple iPhone with 3000 MAH battery

It might be difficult to select the ideal mobile because there are so many options available for every possible price point.

When choosing a mobile, there are two aspects to consider: your requirements and your financial constraints. Prepare in advance before narrowing down the models of Apple iPhones. This is because the Apple iPhone is generally high-priced compared to others; hence it is an investment.

The first thing you need to do to get the ideal phone is to have a crystal-clear grasp of the required characteristics.

Every device has perks and drawbacks, so it's essential to pick one that meets your requirements and financial constraints. It is necessary to consider the Processor, RAM/ROM, Battery, Operating System, Display, and Camera Quality carefully.

Best Apple iPhone with 3000 MAH battery price list:

1Apple iPhone 13 75,999
2Apple iPhone 12 Pro  1,02,900
3Apple iPhone XR 52,900
4Apple iPhone 12 53,999
5Apple iPhone 11 46,999
6Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 1,29,900

