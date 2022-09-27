Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phones: The Ultimate Buyer's Guide

Summary:
Now that 5G is on the edge of widespread deployment, every major phone manufacturer is releasing 5G models. According to the global market researcher GfK, the percentage of sales volume contributed by 5G-enabled smartphones in India is predicted to increase to 40% this year from 12% in 2021. Apple has always been somewhat of an aspirational brand for most Indians. But the landscape is changing pretty quickly. Apple is looking to establish a strong foothold in India by tapping into India’s growing middle class by offering attractive discounts with their amazing mobile phones. This post will be the ultimate guide to understanding which Apple 5G iPhone you should buy. Our picks are backed by a great deal of research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews
1. iPhone 14
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus
|Lacks the upgrades in camera megapixel count and resolution that the pro models got
|Improved battery life
|Uses the same A15 chip from the previous year
|The option of purple colour
|Not a major upgrade from the previous generation
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|120Hz ProMotion display
|Lacks support for fast charging at high speeds
|Amazing performance
|No charger inside the box
|Still an amazing value for money when compared to this generation’s phones
|Resembles the previous generation a bit too much when it comes to design
3. iPhone 14 Plus
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|The larger pro-like screen size is an upgrade from the regular iPhone 14
|Does not have enough pros over the iPhone 13 to justify its price
|New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus
|Uses the same A15 chip from the previous year
|Improved battery life
|Lacks the upgrades in camera megapixel count and resolution that the pro models got
4. Apple iPhone 13 Mini
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful and lightweight design
|Lacks a high refresh rate display
|Improved battery life over the iPhone 12 mini
|No charger inside the box
|Packs nearly all the amazing features of the iPhone 13
|Not a major upgrade from iPhone 12 Mini
5. Apple iPhone 13
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing design
|Not a major upgrade over the iPhone 12
|Class-leading battery life
|Lacks a high refresh rate display
|Outstanding performance
|No charger inside the box
6. Apple iPhone 12
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Gorgeous OLED display
|Lacks a high refresh rate display
|Amazing cameras
|Packs a smaller battery compared to previous and next-generation iPhones
|Almost as good as the much newer iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
|No charger inside the box
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Technical Specifications:
Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes
|Pros
|Cons
|120Hz ProMotion display
|Almost as expensive as the newer iPhone 14 Pro
|Stellar camera performance
|Feels heavy in the hand
|Great performance with the A15 Bionic
|Battery life not as great as the 13 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent OLED display and the same design as newer and better iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 12
|The upgrade to iPhone 12 comes cheap and is compelling for most users
|Powerful A14 Bionic chip
|Abysmal battery life
|Introduces MagSafe to the iPhone lineup
|FaceID does not work with a mask on
9. Apple iPhone SE
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|TouchID still works great
|Old, dated design
|Powerful A15 Bionic chipset
|Single camera design
|5G support
|Somewhat overpriced
Best 3 important features for you
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|iPhone 14
|Number of 5G bands supported: 19
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Number of 5G bands supported: 19
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Number of 5G bands supported: 19
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Apple iPhone 13 Mini
|Number of 5G bands supported: 19
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Apple iPhone 13
|Number of 5G bands supported: 19
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Apple iPhone 12
|Number of 5G bands supported: 17
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|Number of 5G bands supported: 19
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini
|Number of 5G bands supported: 17
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Apple iPhone SE (2022)
|Number of 5G bands supported: 19
|Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
|Display: 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD
The iPhone 12 is still as fresh as it looks. Apart from a few minor camera and optimisation upgrades, this is the best value for money iPhone if you are looking for a 5G smartphone. But the iPhone 12 is still mighty powerful and performs amazingly well in nearly all conditions. If you're looking for the best budget 5G iPhone on this list, you can't go wrong with the iPhone 12.
If you are looking for the absolute best phone on this list, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is your best bet. In our tests, the combination of the exceptional cameras, 120Hz ProMotion display, and longer battery life found on the iPhone 13 Pro Max made it nearly ideal as a mobile device. Although the charging time could be reduced, and Touch ID would be a welcome addition, this product is still unrivalled in its class.
5G connectivity is a major concern for most smartphone buyers today. With the rapid adoption of 4G post the launch of Jio, buying a 5G smartphone would be a safe bet. But fortunately, you can't go wrong with most of Apple's offerings. Apple has displayed its focus on optimising devices for 5G by discontinuing every iPhone that did not support 5G such as the iPhone 11. But 5G connectivity isn't all, as having a reliable processor also helps. Apple makes some of the best smartphone chips in the market and understands the fundamentals of chip design carefully. But it would help if you focus on more than just the 5G connectivity, such as on the battery life, display quality and performance.
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1
|iPhone 14
|₹89,900
|2
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|₹1,29,900
|3
|iPhone 14 Plus
|₹99,900
|4
|Apple iPhone 13 Mini
|₹74,900
|5
|Apple iPhone 13
|₹65,90
|6
|Apple iPhone 12
|₹46,999
|7
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|₹1,04,900
|8
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini
|₹54,999
|9
|Apple iPhone SE
|₹48,900
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Following the commencement of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), the government will approve the rollout of 5G services across the country. Telecom operators in India are preparing to roll out the country's first 5G networks on September 29, 2022.
Apple has one of the most supportive phone lineups if you look at it from the perspective of 5G connectivity. All of Apple’s phones currently available support 5G except the iPhone 11, which the company has already discontinued but is still being sold by Apple resellers.
If you are looking for a flagship-grade 5G smartphone with no budget constraints, you could look at either the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The availability of new 5G bands is essential for 5G handsets, but it is also important to select bands that are supported by mobile carriers. In India, 5G networks will benefit most from using mid-range bands such as the n78. iPhones support the highest number of 5G bands among all smartphones, given Apple’s tight control over chip design and manufacturing.
Almost certainly, that will be the case. The monthly fee for Jio 5G service is expected to be between ₹400 because it will be the fastest in the country, Vodafone Idea believes 5G should cost more than 4G. As a result of the substantial capital expenditure necessary to roll out 5G spectrum, consumers should expect price increases.