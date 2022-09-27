Sign out
Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phones: The Ultimate Buyer's Guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 16:40 IST

Summary:

5G is at the cusp of mass adoption, and iPhones have a huge demand in India. If you're looking for a new iPhone, buying one with support for 5G connectivity would be a safer bet. With the help of our complete guide, you can decide which Apple 5G mobile phone to buy

Apple iPhone

Introduction

Now that 5G is on the edge of widespread deployment, every major phone manufacturer is releasing 5G models. According to the global market researcher GfK, the percentage of sales volume contributed by 5G-enabled smartphones in India is predicted to increase to 40% this year from 12% in 2021. Apple has always been somewhat of an aspirational brand for most Indians. But the landscape is changing pretty quickly. Apple is looking to establish a strong foothold in India by tapping into India’s growing middle class by offering attractive discounts with their amazing mobile phones. This post will be the ultimate guide to understanding which Apple 5G iPhone you should buy. Our picks are backed by a great deal of research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews

Our Picks for the best Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phones

1. iPhone 14

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 19 (India)
  • Display:6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support with 1200 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM:6GB
  • ROM:128GB/256GB/512GB
  • Battery:3279 mAh
  • Rear Camera:12 MP(f/1.5) wide angle Lens, 12 MP(f/2.4) ultrawide lens
  • Front Camera:12 MP (f/1.9) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focusLacks the upgrades in camera megapixel count and resolution that the pro models got
Improved battery lifeUses the same A15 chip from the previous year
The option of purple colour Not a major upgrade from the previous generation
iPhone 14 128GB (Product) RED
Check Price on Amazon

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 19 (India)
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision with 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/ 1 TB
  • Battery: 4352 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.5) wide angle Lens, 12 MP (f/2.8) telephoto lens, and 12 MP (f/1.8) ultrawide lens with TOF 3D LiDAR scanner
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
120Hz ProMotion displayLacks support for fast charging at high speeds
Amazing performanceNo charger inside the box
Still an amazing value for money when compared to this generation’s phonesResembles the previous generation a bit too much when it comes to design
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Gold
7% off
129,900 139,900
Buy now

3. iPhone 14 Plus

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 19 (India)
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision with 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB
  • Battery: 4323 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.5) wide angle Lens, 12 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
The larger pro-like screen size is an upgrade from the regular iPhone 14Does not have enough pros over the iPhone 13 to justify its price
New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focusUses the same A15 chip from the previous year
Improved battery lifeLacks the upgrades in camera megapixel count and resolution that the pro models got
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB Blue
Check Price on Amazon

4. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 19 (India)
  • Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision with 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB
  • Battery: 2438 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.6) wide angle Lens, 12 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
Beautiful and lightweight designLacks a high refresh rate display
Improved battery life over the iPhone 12 miniNo charger inside the box
Packs nearly all the amazing features of the iPhone 13Not a major upgrade from iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256 GB) - Green
Check Price on Amazon

5. Apple iPhone 13

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 19 (India)
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision with 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB
  • Battery: 3240 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.6) wide angle Lens, 12 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
Amazing designNot a major upgrade over the iPhone 12
Class-leading battery lifeLacks a high refresh rate display
Outstanding performanceNo charger inside the box
Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) - Green
Check Price on Amazon

6. Apple iPhone 12

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 17 (India)
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision with 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery: 2815 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.6) wide angle Lens with, 12 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 20W (Charges from 0-50% in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
Gorgeous OLED displayLacks a high refresh rate display
Amazing camerasPacks a smaller battery compared to previous and next-generation iPhones
Almost as good as the much newer iPhone 13 and iPhone 14No charger inside the box
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Black
27% off
47,999 65,900
Buy now

7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 19 (India)
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision with 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB
  • Battery: 3095 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.5) wide angle Lens, 12 MP (f/2.8) telephoto lens, and 12 MP (f/1.8) ultrawide lens with TOF 3D LiDAR scanner
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor

Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
120Hz ProMotion displayAlmost as expensive as the newer iPhone 14 Pro
Stellar camera performanceFeels heavy in the hand
Great performance with the A15 BionicBattery life not as great as the 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Alpine Green
13% off
104,900 119,900
Buy now

8. Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 17 (India)
  • Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision with 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery: 2227 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.6) wide angle Lens with, 12 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2) with SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
Excellent OLED display and the same design as newer and better iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 12The upgrade to iPhone 12 comes cheap and is compelling for most users
Powerful A14 Bionic chipAbysmal battery life
Introduces MagSafe to the iPhone lineupFaceID does not work with a mask on
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) - Black
Check Price on Amazon

9. Apple iPhone SE

Technical Specifications:

  • 5G bands: 21
  • Display: 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD panel with 605 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery: 2018 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.8) wide angle Lens
  • Front Camera: 7 MP (f/2.2)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
TouchID still works greatOld, dated design
Powerful A15 Bionic chipsetSingle camera design
5G supportSomewhat overpriced
Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) - Midnight (3rd Generation)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 important features for you

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
iPhone 14Number of 5G bands supported: 19 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro MaxNumber of 5G bands supported: 19 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 
iPhone 14 PlusNumber of 5G bands supported: 19 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
Apple iPhone 13 MiniNumber of 5G bands supported: 19 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 
Apple iPhone 13 Number of 5G bands supported: 19 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 
Apple iPhone 12Number of 5G bands supported: 17   Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
Apple iPhone 13 ProNumber of 5G bands supported: 19 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
Apple iPhone 12 MiniNumber of 5G bands supported: 17 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
Apple iPhone SE (2022)Number of 5G bands supported: 19Processor: Apple A15 Bionic  Display: 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD

Best value for money

The iPhone 12 is still as fresh as it looks. Apart from a few minor camera and optimisation upgrades, this is the best value for money iPhone if you are looking for a 5G smartphone. But the iPhone 12 is still mighty powerful and performs amazingly well in nearly all conditions. If you're looking for the best budget 5G iPhone on this list, you can't go wrong with the iPhone 12.

Best Overall

If you are looking for the absolute best phone on this list, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is your best bet. In our tests, the combination of the exceptional cameras, 120Hz ProMotion display, and longer battery life found on the iPhone 13 Pro Max made it nearly ideal as a mobile device. Although the charging time could be reduced, and Touch ID would be a welcome addition, this product is still unrivalled in its class.

How to find the perfect Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phone?

5G connectivity is a major concern for most smartphone buyers today. With the rapid adoption of 4G post the launch of Jio, buying a 5G smartphone would be a safe bet. But fortunately, you can't go wrong with most of Apple's offerings. Apple has displayed its focus on optimising devices for 5G by discontinuing every iPhone that did not support 5G such as the iPhone 11. But 5G connectivity isn't all, as having a reliable processor also helps. Apple makes some of the best smartphone chips in the market and understands the fundamentals of chip design carefully. But it would help if you focus on more than just the 5G connectivity, such as on the battery life, display quality and performance.

Products Price List

S.noProductPrice
1iPhone 14 89,900
2Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,29,900
3iPhone 14 Plus 99,900
4Apple iPhone 13 Mini 74,900
5Apple iPhone 13  65,90
6Apple iPhone 12 46,999
7Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,04,900
8Apple iPhone 12 Mini 54,999
9Apple iPhone SE 48,900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. When will 5G roll out in India?

Following the commencement of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), the government will approve the rollout of 5G services across the country. Telecom operators in India are preparing to roll out the country's first 5G networks on September 29, 2022. 

2. Does Apple offer any 5G phones?

Apple has one of the most supportive phone lineups if you look at it from the perspective of 5G connectivity. All of Apple’s phones currently available support 5G except the iPhone 11, which the company has already discontinued but is still being sold by Apple resellers. 

3. Which is the best 5G smartphone?

If you are looking for a flagship-grade 5G smartphone with no budget constraints, you could look at either the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

