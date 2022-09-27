Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phones: The Ultimate Buyer's Guide

Now that 5G is on the edge of widespread deployment, every major phone manufacturer is releasing 5G models. According to the global market researcher GfK, the percentage of sales volume contributed by 5G-enabled smartphones in India is predicted to increase to 40% this year from 12% in 2021. Apple has always been somewhat of an aspirational brand for most Indians. But the landscape is changing pretty quickly. Apple is looking to establish a strong foothold in India by tapping into India’s growing middle class by offering attractive discounts with their amazing mobile phones. This post will be the ultimate guide to understanding which Apple 5G iPhone you should buy. Our picks are backed by a great deal of research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews

Best value for money

The iPhone 12 is still as fresh as it looks. Apart from a few minor camera and optimisation upgrades, this is the best value for money iPhone if you are looking for a 5G smartphone. But the iPhone 12 is still mighty powerful and performs amazingly well in nearly all conditions. If you're looking for the best budget 5G iPhone on this list, you can't go wrong with the iPhone 12.

Best Overall

If you are looking for the absolute best phone on this list, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is your best bet. In our tests, the combination of the exceptional cameras, 120Hz ProMotion display, and longer battery life found on the iPhone 13 Pro Max made it nearly ideal as a mobile device. Although the charging time could be reduced, and Touch ID would be a welcome addition, this product is still unrivalled in its class.

How to find the perfect Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phone?

5G connectivity is a major concern for most smartphone buyers today. With the rapid adoption of 4G post the launch of Jio, buying a 5G smartphone would be a safe bet. But fortunately, you can't go wrong with most of Apple's offerings. Apple has displayed its focus on optimising devices for 5G by discontinuing every iPhone that did not support 5G such as the iPhone 11. But 5G connectivity isn't all, as having a reliable processor also helps. Apple makes some of the best smartphone chips in the market and understands the fundamentals of chip design carefully. But it would help if you focus on more than just the 5G connectivity, such as on the battery life, display quality and performance.

