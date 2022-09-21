Are you looking for the best Micromax phones under 25,000 in India?

Summary:
Micromax phones are sleek, stylish, elegant, and affordable as well. As they are available in many designs and built, you can easily buy any phone of your choice according to your needs. For starters, you should keep your budget in mind, along with your objective for buying the phone.
With our list that has been carefully curated, you can easily get access to more models that you didn't know about at first. With its specifications and price listed, you ought to make a clear and concise choice. We have created a list with all the specifications, prices, and merits that throw light on every product for you. Here's a list of the best Micromax phones under ₹25,000 in India:
1. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft)
This phone is not only stunning and sturdy in its looks, but it also has an anti-theft feature to keep your device safe at all times.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly and easy to use
|Limited screen size
|Strong and sturdy design
|Limited storage space
|Anti-theft feature is active
|Outdated operating system
2. Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH)
This model is not only budget-friendly but also strong in its build. It also has a long battery life lasting up to a day.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic call recording feature present
|Not sufficient storage space
|Easy and user-friendly
|Lack of screen touch
|Long battery life
|Heating issues found
3. Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder
Available in a stunning design that combines black and grey colors, this phone is perfect for everyday usage. It also has a 0.3MP rear camera, a 1.77-inch display, and a supportive keypad.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use keypad
|Lagging interface
|Perfect for daily usage
|Slow processing speed
|Fit for all age groups
|Camera is absent
4. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
This is one of the latest Micromax models that has a large storage space. It also has a fingerprint sensor, 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM, a 13MP + 2MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen resolution
|Heating issues found
|Fingerprint sensor present
|Not suitable for heavy gaming
|Ample storage space available
|Slow processing speed
5. Micromax X818 Maroon
This variant of the Micromax phone comes in a fantastic maroon color. It is packed with features such as wireless FM radio, a digital camera, and auto-call recording. It is also budget-friendly.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual sim slot present
|Limited screen size
|Easy and user-friendly interface
|Limited storage size
|Long battery life
|Slow processing speed
6. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)
This phone is sleek, stylish, and impressive in every possible way. It also has ample storage space (32GB) that will help you store all your important files, photos, and songs.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen resolution with high definition
|Limited storage space
|Lightweight and sleek design
|Average camera resolution
|Facial recognition is present
|Lagging issues found
7. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
With more than 128 GB of internal storage, this phone has many features that will help you stay updated with all the latest trends on the internet. It also has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate ROM storage present
|Heating issues found
|Large screen size
|Not suitable for heavy usage
|High-definition resolution
|Limited RAM storage
8. Micromax Dual Sim X749
Priced at ₹1,699, this Micromax phone is one of the most affordable phones on the list. It also has a good battery backup.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use and understand
|No access to the internet
|Ample storage space available
|Limited screen size
|Good for everyday use
|Lagging issues found
Best Three Features For You
|Product
|Festure 1
|Festure 2
|Festure 3
|Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft)
|Good battery backup
|Strong and sturdy design
|Easy to use
|Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH)
|Easy to use
|Call recording feature present
|Strong and sturdy design
|(Renewed) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (Black)
|Good storage space is available
|Good battery backup
|Easy to use
|Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder
|Easy to use
|Strong and sturdy design
|Good battery backup
|Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Long battery life
|Ample storage space available
|Fast processor present
|Micromax X818 Maroon
|Easy to use
|Strong and sturdy design
|Long battery life
|(Renewed) Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB)
|Available in stunning colours
|Easy to use
|Good for daily usage
|Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)
|Ample storage space
|Good battery backup
|Available in stunning colours
|Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
|Good camera resolution
|Access to 128GB storage
|Good processing speed
|Micromax Dual Sim X749
|Good battery backup
|Easy to use
|Strong and sturdy design
Best Value For Money
If you are looking for a phone that effectively lives up to the price you are paying for it, then you should go for the Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), which has a good storage space of 64GB. It is priced at Rs. 8,499 after a discount on Amazon. The actual price is ₹11,999.
Best Overall
If you want a phone that has all the required qualities to set it apart without burning a hole in your pocket, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB storage) since it has a storage of 128GB and is also available in some stunning colors. You can flaunt it wherever you go.
How to Find the Perfect Micromax Phone?
Some basic features should always be kept in mind while buying the phone you want. These are:
Products Price List
|S.No.
|Product Name
|Product Price
|Discounted Price
|1.
|Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft)
|Rs. 1,999
|Rs. 995
|2.
|Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH)
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 995
|3.
|(Renewed) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (Black)
|Rs. 6,999
|Rs. 4,599
|4.
|Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder
|Rs. 1,899
|Rs 1,149
|5.
|Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 10,499
|Rs. 8,499
|6.
|Micromax X818 Maroon
|Rs. 2,199
|Rs. 1,459
|7.
|(Renewed) Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB)
|Rs. 8,999
|Rs 6,500
|8.
|Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)
|Rs. 10,499
|Rs 7,498
|9.
|Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 13,599
|10.
|Micromax Dual Sim X749
|Rs. 1,999
|Rs. 1,699
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
The features of the Micromax in 1b are as follows:
The Micromax phones are available for under ₹25,000 are Micromax X412, Micromax X809, Micromax in Note 1, and Micromax Canvas.
Some features of the Micromax in 2C are as follows:
These features are pricing, screen size, screen resolution, colors, camera, and so on.
The average price of Micromax phones in India is ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 in India.