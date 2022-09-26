Best 12 MP front camera phones in India: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Nowadays, smartphones with high-resolution front cameras are becoming more popular. We have put together the best nine phones to take the ultimate self-portrait. Discover our top picks below.

A mobile phone with 12 MP front camera is a good option for selfie enthusiasts.

The quality of your camera will allow you to capture memories that you will treasure forever. Many smartphones have high-definition cameras on their front screens. However, it is not all about the megapixels. There are many factors to consider when selecting a smartphone with the best front camera, including the size of the sensor, optical image stabilisation, dynamic range and autofocus. If you are looking for the best 12 MP front camera smartphone with fast processing, great display quality, multiple rear cameras and decent gaming capabilities, you've come to the right place. Listed below are the best 12 MP front camera phones available in the Indian market. Best 12 MP Front Camera Mobile Phone in India 1. Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 comes with a stylish design and flagship specifications, including an Apple A15 Bionic chip. Moreover, it has a 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR 4 as well as an advanced 12 + 12 MP dual rear camera setup and 12 MP front camera with night mode and Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that supports video playback for up to 19 hours with 20W charging. The 256 GB variant of this phone is available for ₹75,999. Specifications Processor: Apple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm) RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128 GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532) OS: iOS 15 Battery: 3265 mAh

Pros Cons Beautiful display On the expensive side Premium design No 120 Hz display Reliable performance Bigger and wide notch than other flagships Loud stereo speakers Fast charging isn't that fast Good battery backup A minor upgrade over iPhone 12

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro This flagship smartphone is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features an excellent triple-camera setup of 12 + 12 + 12 MP at the back, a 12 MP front camera with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The battery supports up to 20W charging. The 128 GB variant starts at ₹1,07,900. Specifications Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532) OS: iOS 15 Battery: 3095 mAh

Pros Cons Beautiful display with 120 Hz refresh rate Above-average battery backup Premium yet compact design On the expensive side Reliable performance Bigger and wide notch than other flagships Loud stereo speakers Fast charging isn't that fast Great camera output Bit heavy

3. Apple iPhone 13 Mini Apple iPhone 13 Mini features a compact 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Smart HDR 4 and Dolby Vision. It also has excellent 12 + 12 + 12 MP triple rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. With a capacity of 2438 mAh, the battery can be charged at a speed of 20W. The 128 GB variant is available for ₹69,900. Specifications Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128/256/512 GB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340) OS: iOS 15 Battery: 2438 mAh

Pros Cons Beautiful display No 120 Hz display Premium compact design On the expensive side Reliable performance Bigger and wide notch than other flagships Loud stereo speakers A minor upgrade over iPhone 12 Mini Good battery backup

4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro This Qualcomm Apple A14 Bionic-powered flagship smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It has an excellent triple camera setup of 12 + 12 + 12 MP at the back, along with a 12 MP camera at the front with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. With a capacity of 2815 mAh, this battery supports up to 20W charging. The 128 GB variant is available for ₹1,02,900. Specifications Processor: Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128/256/512 GB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532) OS: iOS 14.1 Battery: 2815 mAh

Pros Cons Beautiful display OLED display No 120 Hz display Premium yet compact design Above-average battery backup Reliable performance On the expensive side Loud stereo speakers Bigger and wide notch than other flagships Great camera output

5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. This flagship phone has excellent 12 + 12 + 12 MP triple rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. With a capacity of 4352 mAh, the battery supports charging of up to 20W. The 128 GB storage variant is available for ₹1,18,900. Specifications Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778) OS: iOS 15 Battery: 4352 mAh

Pros Cons Beautiful display with 120 Hz refresh rate Bit heavy Premium design On the expensive side Reliable performance Bigger and wide notch than other flagships Loud stereo speakers Fast charging isn't that fast Brilliant cameras Great battery backup

6. Apple iPhone 12 This A14 Bionic chip-powered smartphone has 12 + 12 MP dual rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 20W charging and has a capacity of 2815 mAh. Apple iPhone 12 with 128 GB is available from ₹58,999. Specifications Processor: A14 Bionic chip RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64/128/256 GB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED OS: iOS 14.1 Battery: 2815 mAh

Pros Cons Beautiful OLED display No 120Hz display Great camera output Bigger and wide notch than other flagships Premium design Above-average battery backup Reliable performance Loud stereo speakers Good battery backup

7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has 12 + 12 + 12 MP triple rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 20W charging and has a capacity of 3687 mAh. The 256 GB storage variant is available for ₹1,29,900. Specifications Processor: Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128/256/512 GB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778) OS: iOS 14.1 Battery: 3687 mAh

Pros Cons Premium design No 120 Hz display Beautiful OLED display Bit heavy Loud stereo speakers Big and wide notch Brilliant cameras Great battery backup

8. Apple iPhone 11 This Apple A13 Bionic-powered smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB of storage options. The phone has dual rear cameras of 12 + 12 MP, along with a 12 MP front camera. With a capacity of 3110 mAh, the battery supports charging up to 18W. Specifications Processor: Apple A13 Bionic RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64/128/256 GB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD (828 x 1792) OS: iOS 13 Battery: 3110 mAh

Pros Cons Beautiful display Big and wide notch Good camera performance Pricey Great performance 64 GB base variant Loud stereo speakers

9. Apple iPhone 12 Mini This phone has a compact 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Smart HDR 3 and Dolby Vision. iPhone 12 Mini with 128 GB variant has a 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP quad rear camera along with a 12 MP front camera. It has a 2227 mAh battery that supports 20W charging. Specifications Processor: Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64/128/256 GB Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP Display: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340) OS: iOS 14.1 Battery: 2227 mAh

Pros Cons Premium compact design No 120 Hz display Beautiful display On the expensive side Reliable performance Bigger and wide notch than other flagships Loud stereo speakers Good battery backup

Price of 12 MP front camera phones at a glance:

Product Price Apple iPhone 13 ₹ 75,999 Apple iPhone 13 Pro ₹ 1,07,900 Apple iPhone 13 Mini ₹ 64,999 Apple iPhone 12 Pro ₹ 1,02,900 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max ₹ 1,18,900 Apple iPhone 12 ₹ 58,999 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max ₹ 1,29,900 Apple iPhone 11 ₹ 46,999 Apple iPhone 12 Mini ₹ 59,999

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple iPhone 13 Apple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm) 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532) 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532) 12 + 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 13 Mini Apple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm) 5.4-inchs Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340) 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple A14 Bionic chip (5 nm) 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532) 12 + 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778) 12 + 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip (5 nm) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max A14 Bionic chip (5 nm) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778) 12 + 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 11 A143Bionic chip (5 nm) 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD (828 x 1792) 12 + 12 MP Apple iPhone 12 Mini A14 Bionic chip (5 nm) 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340) 12 + 12 MP

Best value for money The Apple iPhone 12 offers the best value among smartphones with 12 MP front cameras, thanks to its stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and its powerful A14 Bionic chip. This Apple flagship smartphone features a stellar dual rear camera of 12 + 12 MP and a front 12 MP camera with night mode and Dolby Vision HDR recording. Best overall For those seeking the best 12 MP front camera mobile phone with top-of-the-line specifications, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a perfect choice. Priced at ₹1,18,900, this smartphone boasts a beautiful display, a powerful 5nm Apple A15 Bionic and a brilliant triple camera setup, making it one of the best flagship smartphones. How to find the perfect mobile phone with a 12 MP front camera? Choosing a smartphone with a 12 MP front camera is as simple as selecting an iPhone because there isn't any good Android phone with a 12 MP front camera. When it comes to purchasing a smartphone, it is important to determine what features are most relevant to you. This can be photography, browsing, content creation or even a simple activity you do every day. As an example, you might want to consider the iPhone 13 or 12's mini variant if you need a compact device that is easy to handle with one hand. Or you may want to consider the iPhone 13 Pro Max if you require a larger screen and an additional telephoto camera sensor. As most of these devices have similar pros and cons, you may only have to consider storage options, screen size and an additional telephoto camera sensor.

