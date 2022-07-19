Best Android smartwatches boast of sharp display and interesting features By Affiliate Desk

Due to the rapid development of technology, smartwatch manufacturers are releasing mid-priced models with solid specs, such as a powerful chipset, a sharp display, a tonne of extra features, and a longer battery life. Smartwatches have now become a mainstream requirement for all of us today. They even track our activity and sleep, making monitoring our health easier. Check out the best android smartwatches: 1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One of the top Android smartwatches available right now is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Wear OS and a Samsung Exynos W920 internal CPU to power it. It is the first significant wristwatch with a 3-in-1 health sensor that can record ECGs and measure body fat. In addition to tracking more than 90 workouts rather precisely, the Galaxy Watch 4 can measure steps, calories burned, and distance travelled. With a 450 x 450 pixel resolution, the 1.4-inch Curved Super AMOLED makes everything on its screen appear sharp and clear. It stands out from the rest of its competition because of features like superior sleep analysis, women's health, enhanced app availability, and connection. Key Specifications Display - Super AMOLED Display Size - 1.4 inches Weight - 30 grams Processor - Exynos W920 Water Resistant - Yes Battery life - 40 hours Price - Rs. 15,144

Pros Cons Build quality Slow charging speed Great display quality Top-notch battery backup Fitness tracking

2. Fossil Gen5 Watch One of the few timepieces on our list, the Fossil Gen 5, combines Google's Wear OS platform and the Snapdragon 3100 engine. For lag-free operation, the powerful Snapdragon CPU is combined with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. The wristwatch tracks your steps, distance travelled, and calories burned while tracking your heart rate, sleep, and stress. In addition to the functionality that a fitness band offers, it also allows you to accept calls, check alerts, utilise Google Assistant, pay people using Google Pay, and sync data with a variety of other applications to ensure that you stay connected. Key Specifications Display - AMOLED Display Size - 1.28 inches Weight - 99 grams Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Water Resistant - Yes Price - Rs. 14,995

Pros Cons Reliable Google OS Less battery life Integrated GPS and calls allowed Heavy on the wrist compared to other watches Excellent design

3. Amazefit GTR2 Smartwatch One of the most affordable smartwatches with good features is offered by Amazfit. The smartwatch Amazfit GTR 2 is deserving of a spot in the top 10. It boasts a 1.39-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 326 PPI. The wide display watch has a stylish appearance thanks to the 3D glass coating that transitions to the stainless steel body of the watch. Its continuous monitoring system measures blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep quality, stress levels, and heart or pulse rate. Key Specifications Display - AMOLED Display Size - 1.39 inches Weight - 48 grams Water Resistant - Yes (50m waterproof) Battery life - 24 days Price - Rs.7,999

Pros Cons Bright display No external apps access Reasonable price and features Limited watch faces In-build calling feature

4. OnePlus Watch This OnePlus classic version flawlessly balances design, comfort, and performance. With its more than 100 training settings, you can easily select your preferred programme and monitor your progress. With the help of the SPo2 monitoring and several other trackers and sensors, you may change your routine and actively work towards your fitness objectives by receiving real-time reports about your fitness, such as calories burned and step count. You may use the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to answer calls hands-free, manage music, or operate a camera. If you charge it for at least 20 minutes via warp charging, its battery may even last for a while. Key Specifications Display - AMOLED Display Size - 1.39 inches Weight - 48 grams Water Resistant - Yes (50m waterproof) Battery life - 24 days Price - Rs. 13,999

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Does not work on third-party apps Fast charging ability Always-on display missing Accurate tracking of sleep and health

5. Amazefit GTS 2 Smartwatch Elegant smartwatch with a 1.65" 341 PPI AMOLED display, the Huami Amazfit. Its Corning Gorilla 3 glass shields the display from small drops, dings, and scratches. Because of its thin and light body, you won't feel uncomfortable wearing it all day. The touch display offers a comfortable viewing experience, and you may customise widgets and watch faces to access information as needed easily. It offers 12 sports modes, an activity monitoring feature, and a battery life of up to 14 days on a single full charge. You don't need to buy a fitness tracker separately because it also features calorie and step trackers. Key Specifications Display - Ultra HD AMOLED Display Size - 1.65 inches Weight - 38 grams Water Resistant - Yes (50 m waterproof) Battery life - 14 days Price - Rs. 9,999

Pros Cons Long battery life No third-party apps Competitive price range Display brightness is not enough during the daytime Elegant looks and build quality Minimalist design

6. Honor magic watch 2 The Honor Magic Watch 2 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a 455 mAh battery, which Huawei claims can keep the device running for two weeks. It allows you to take calls, store items, and play music without pulling out your smartphone. You may customise the several watch faces included to go with your attire. To help you maximise your activity, the Honor Magic Watch 2 offers more than 100 distinct fitness modes with voice-over instructions. Key Specifications Display - AMOLED Display Size - 1.39 inches Weight - 41 grams Water Resistant - Yes (50m waterproof) Battery life - 14 days Price - Rs. 9,999

Pros Cons Sturdy capabilities No heating issues Dual display setup Tracking activities have average performance

7. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch The Fitbit sense is the most capable and forward-thinking Android smartwatch the company has ever released. It comes with top-notch features that improve less basic health and exercise programmes. It is equipped with various sensors, such as an optical heart rate or pulse sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a large number of electrical sensors (EDA Scan app). These track and detect your electrodermal activity, including your heart rate, blood oxygen level, reaction to stress, and skin temperature. Each of them is fully logged in for you each night and precisely tracks the daily data. These functions have FDA approval, and Fitbit ECB is a dependable product. Key Specifications Display - AMOLED Display Size - 1.39 inches Weight - 30 grams Water Resistant - Yes Battery life - 7 days Price - Rs. 22,999

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery No music storage 6 months free Fitbit premium package Limited third-party application support Compact and light for physical activities

8. Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the top products the company has released to conquer and rule the market, even outperforming the Fitbit 2. It has standard features like a 24-hour heart rate or pulse monitor, an all-day sleep or activity tracker, and automatic workout detection. It also includes an on-screen training manual that you might find useful for following along. Run, hike, or cycle, use the integrated GPS to track your current distance and speed and keep track of your exercise intensity map. The Versa band has an easy-to-use system for the wearer's convenience, and a quick-release mechanism is also offered. Key Specifications Display - AMOLED Display Size - 1.39 inches Weight - 30 grams Water Resistant - Yes Battery life - 7 days Price - Rs. 17,999

Pros Cons Fast charging No support for Alexa and Google Assistant Improved display One voice assistant support Excellent sleep tracking

