Best Android smartwatches boast of sharp display and interesting features

Summary:
Due to the rapid development of technology, smartwatch manufacturers are releasing mid-priced models with solid specs, such as a powerful chipset, a sharp display, a tonne of extra features, and a longer battery life. Smartwatches have now become a mainstream requirement for all of us today. They even track our activity and sleep, making monitoring our health easier.
Check out the best android smartwatches:
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
One of the top Android smartwatches available right now is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Wear OS and a Samsung Exynos W920 internal CPU to power it. It is the first significant wristwatch with a 3-in-1 health sensor that can record ECGs and measure body fat. In addition to tracking more than 90 workouts rather precisely, the Galaxy Watch 4 can measure steps, calories burned, and distance travelled. With a 450 x 450 pixel resolution, the 1.4-inch Curved Super AMOLED makes everything on its screen appear sharp and clear. It stands out from the rest of its competition because of features like superior sleep analysis, women's health, enhanced app availability, and connection.
Key Specifications
Display - Super AMOLED Display
Size - 1.4 inches
Weight - 30 grams
Processor - Exynos W920
Water Resistant - Yes
Battery life - 40 hours
Price - Rs. 15,144
|Pros
|Cons
|Build quality
|Slow charging speed
|Great display quality
|Top-notch battery backup
|Fitness tracking
2. Fossil Gen5 Watch
One of the few timepieces on our list, the Fossil Gen 5, combines Google's Wear OS platform and the Snapdragon 3100 engine. For lag-free operation, the powerful Snapdragon CPU is combined with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. The wristwatch tracks your steps, distance travelled, and calories burned while tracking your heart rate, sleep, and stress. In addition to the functionality that a fitness band offers, it also allows you to accept calls, check alerts, utilise Google Assistant, pay people using Google Pay, and sync data with a variety of other applications to ensure that you stay connected.
Key Specifications
Display - AMOLED Display
Size - 1.28 inches
Weight - 99 grams
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100
Water Resistant - Yes
Price - Rs. 14,995
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable Google OS
|Less battery life
|Integrated GPS and calls allowed
|Heavy on the wrist compared to other watches
|Excellent design
3. Amazefit GTR2 Smartwatch
One of the most affordable smartwatches with good features is offered by Amazfit. The smartwatch Amazfit GTR 2 is deserving of a spot in the top 10. It boasts a 1.39-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 326 PPI. The wide display watch has a stylish appearance thanks to the 3D glass coating that transitions to the stainless steel body of the watch.
Its continuous monitoring system measures blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep quality, stress levels, and heart or pulse rate.
Key Specifications
Display - AMOLED Display
Size - 1.39 inches
Weight - 48 grams
Water Resistant - Yes (50m waterproof)
Battery life - 24 days
Price - Rs.7,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Bright display
|No external apps access
|Reasonable price and features
|Limited watch faces
|In-build calling feature
4. OnePlus Watch
This OnePlus classic version flawlessly balances design, comfort, and performance. With its more than 100 training settings, you can easily select your preferred programme and monitor your progress. With the help of the SPo2 monitoring and several other trackers and sensors, you may change your routine and actively work towards your fitness objectives by receiving real-time reports about your fitness, such as calories burned and step count. You may use the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to answer calls hands-free, manage music, or operate a camera. If you charge it for at least 20 minutes via warp charging, its battery may even last for a while.
Key Specifications
Display - AMOLED Display
Size - 1.39 inches
Weight - 48 grams
Water Resistant - Yes (50m waterproof)
Battery life - 24 days
Price - Rs. 13,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Super AMOLED display
|Does not work on third-party apps
|Fast charging ability
|Always-on display missing
|Accurate tracking of sleep and health
5. Amazefit GTS 2 Smartwatch
Elegant smartwatch with a 1.65" 341 PPI AMOLED display, the Huami Amazfit. Its Corning Gorilla 3 glass shields the display from small drops, dings, and scratches. Because of its thin and light body, you won't feel uncomfortable wearing it all day. The touch display offers a comfortable viewing experience, and you may customise widgets and watch faces to access information as needed easily. It offers 12 sports modes, an activity monitoring feature, and a battery life of up to 14 days on a single full charge. You don't need to buy a fitness tracker separately because it also features calorie and step trackers.
Key Specifications
Display - Ultra HD AMOLED Display
Size - 1.65 inches
Weight - 38 grams
Water Resistant - Yes (50 m waterproof)
Battery life - 14 days
Price - Rs. 9,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|No third-party apps
|Competitive price range
|Display brightness is not enough during the daytime
|Elegant looks and build quality
|Minimalist design
6. Honor magic watch 2
The Honor Magic Watch 2 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a 455 mAh battery, which Huawei claims can keep the device running for two weeks. It allows you to take calls, store items, and play music without pulling out your smartphone. You may customise the several watch faces included to go with your attire. To help you maximise your activity, the Honor Magic Watch 2 offers more than 100 distinct fitness modes with voice-over instructions.
Key Specifications
Display - AMOLED Display
Size - 1.39 inches
Weight - 41 grams
Water Resistant - Yes (50m waterproof)
Battery life - 14 days
Price - Rs. 9,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy capabilities
|No heating issues
|Dual display setup
|Tracking activities have average performance
7. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
The Fitbit sense is the most capable and forward-thinking Android smartwatch the company has ever released. It comes with top-notch features that improve less basic health and exercise programmes. It is equipped with various sensors, such as an optical heart rate or pulse sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a large number of electrical sensors (EDA Scan app). These track and detect your electrodermal activity, including your heart rate, blood oxygen level, reaction to stress, and skin temperature. Each of them is fully logged in for you each night and precisely tracks the daily data. These functions have FDA approval, and Fitbit ECB is a dependable product.
Key Specifications
Display - AMOLED Display
Size - 1.39 inches
Weight - 30 grams
Water Resistant - Yes
Battery life - 7 days
Price - Rs. 22,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|No music storage
|6 months free Fitbit premium package
|Limited third-party application support
|Compact and light for physical activities
8. Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch
The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the top products the company has released to conquer and rule the market, even outperforming the Fitbit 2. It has standard features like a 24-hour heart rate or pulse monitor, an all-day sleep or activity tracker, and automatic workout detection. It also includes an on-screen training manual that you might find useful for following along.
Run, hike, or cycle, use the integrated GPS to track your current distance and speed and keep track of your exercise intensity map. The Versa band has an easy-to-use system for the wearer's convenience, and a quick-release mechanism is also offered.
Key Specifications
Display - AMOLED Display
Size - 1.39 inches
Weight - 30 grams
Water Resistant - Yes
Battery life - 7 days
Price - Rs. 17,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging
|No support for Alexa and Google Assistant
|Improved display
|One voice assistant support
|Excellent sleep tracking
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
|₹14,999
|Fossil Gen5 Watch
|₹18,396
|Amazefit GTR2 Smartwatch
|₹12,999
|OnePlus Watch
|₹36,990
|Amazefit GTS 2 Smartwatch
|₹13,999
|Honor Magic Watch 2
|₹10,999
|Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
|₹22,999
|Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch
|₹17,999
Best 3 important features for consumers
1. A battery that lasts longer
You do not want to own a smartwatch that gets discharged during the day. Long battery life is essential specifically for wearable devices. There are a few techniques to extend the battery capacity of your smartwatch, but in the end, a larger battery will last you longer.
2. Processing at warp speed
In the smartwatch race, speed remains the ultimate prize. When apps slow or swiping takes an eternity, you notice. A fast processor is a must. A laggy interface will be a negative factor for any smartwatch.
3. A display that is crystal clear
Our smartwatches are used for both media consumption and communication. You want to look at images, statistics, and health activity and want the sharpest display possible.
Best budget smartwatch
If you are familiar with the market, the Amazfit GTR 2 is one of the best smartwatches since it offers good value for the money it costs. The brand creates high-quality goods at incredibly low costs, with quality that typically exceeds the budget. It is at least as excellent as other affordable smartwatches regarding functions like voice control, monitoring when moving about or sleeping, and getting alerts.
Best overall smartwatch
It is a well-known fact that Fitbit stands out with its goods in the enormous electronic device industry. That word will be dependable if the Fitbit Sense advanced can be accurately described by just one word. The Fitbit sense advanced is unquestionably the greatest product on our list thanks to features like GPS for monitoring your every step, whether you're jogging, walking, bicycling, trekking, or even just hunting for your phone, and so much more in one little gadget.
How to find the best android smartwatch?
When there are so many alternatives available in the large smartwatch market, it can be a headache to explore the entire internet for information before deciding which smartwatch best meets your needs. Going over the product's varied yet different aspects in relation to its requirements, quality, price, and compatibility might leave you perplexed.
1. Features and specifications
In the modern-day, a wristwatch should have attributes and incorporate features like an accurate inbuilt GPS is a need, as well as sensors and monitors for tracking your activities, sleep, stress levels, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and other things. Being equipped with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, audio storage, Google Assistant, and other features makes a smartphone superior to others.
2. Client feedback and complaints
You may recognise and grasp the shortcomings or amazing unique aspects of the product or brand by looking at real-life experiences and examples of individuals using it. It becomes simpler for you to distinguish between the device's functionality and dysfunctionality after reading each review and rating posted by customers.
4. Cost
Your selection while looking for a suitable smartwatch or any other competent electronic equipment is largely influenced by the product's price. There are many possibilities within the same price from which to choose, and you do not need to sacrifice features or the level of quality it provides. We search for exceptional traits that enhance your experience while maintaining the fundamental, classic aspects.
5. Service excellence
The customer service department's role is to provide you with the highest level of care while handling and responding to any of your questions concerning anything linked to the product itself. They may answer questions about defects, breakdowns, how to use your gadget, its capabilities, and other issues.
FAQs
1. What is the best choice for an Android smartwatch?
One of the greatest smartwatches for an Android phone is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, although all the items on the following list work with any Android handset.
2. Which are the top 4 android smartwatch choices?
The Fitbit Sense Advanced, Fitbit Versa 3, Fossil Gen 5, and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 are the top 4 smartwatches.
3. Can we attend calls on smartwatches?
Once the smartwatch is connected via Bluetooth to the phone, the customer can attend to calls and send text messages on his watch.
4. What is the average battery life of these watches?
A typical smartwatch has a battery life of 4-5 days based on usage and can go up to 7 days with minimal usage.
5. Where can I track all my fitness activities?
These watches have their corresponding app, which can be downloaded on the smartphone. You will be able to see your data collection and analysis for the same.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.