Best Android watches: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Summary:
The best part about Android is that you are not locked in or out of specific ecosystems. You can select the best Android watches according to your preferences. Whether you are using an Apple, Samsung or OnePlus smartphone, Android will provide you with a coherent experience on any device. However, not all Android smartwatches are the same - some are glorified fitness trackers, whereas others can put beautifully-designed timepieces to shame.
The 10 best Android watches
Are you in the market for an Android watch? This buyer’s guide covers everything you need to know about each watch, including its key specifications and pros and cons.
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is stylish and functional. Samsung included features that make the watch better than its predecessor while costing less. The new Wear OS built with Google supports additional apps, and the new health sensor can measure heart rate, body composition, and ECGs.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent build quality
|No support for iOS
|Highly accurate sensors for BMI, ECG, blood pressure, SPO2, and VO2 max
|Relatively short battery life
|LTE connectivity and speakers enable direct calling
|Results from health sensors not certified
|Latest Wear OS version
|Lacks support for ECG and blood pressure sensors in India
2. Garmin Forerunner 245
The Garmin forerunner 245 is an absolutely incredible piece of technology for you if you are a runner, given the kind of running stats it can offer. Combined with great battery life and comprehensive health-tracking, it makes a great choice for any fitness enthusiast.
|Pros
|Cons
|UI/UX can be challenging for beginners
|Lacks support for NFC-based payments
|Display lacks touch support
|Highly accurate for fitness tracking
|Built-in, accurate GPS system
|Lightweight, easy to carry while running
|Long-lasting battery life
|Basic, bare-bones display panel
3. Fitbit Sense Advanced
The Fitbit Sense has a high-end, premium feel to it. It brought much-appreciated improved quick-release straps. Fitbit got the basics right but when it comes to features like EDA and SpO2, the implementation could use some fine-tuning. The Fitbit sense is a fine piece of technology, with minor bugs here and there.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent display panel
|Underwhelming design
|Proprietary, non-standard straps
|Lack of support for Android apps
|Long-lasting battery life
|Highly intuitive UI/UX
|Built-in GPS and NFC
|A tad too expensive
|Support for ECG
|Not everyone likes the idea of Fitbit premium
4. Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best Android watchesas it offers advanced fitness tracking and has a lot of improvements over its predecessor. Fitbit finally added GPS to the Versa 3. But what you need to know is that the improvements in battery life, display quality, and fitness tracking make the Versa 3 a compelling option.
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful, lightweight design
|Limited health stats when compared to Fitbit Sense
|Long-lasting battery life
|Dated specs and design
|Built-in microphone and speakers
|Build quality
|Built-in GPS for increased accuracy
|Not everyone likes the idea of Fitbit premium
5. Fossil Gen 5
The Fossil Gen 5 stays true to its branding as a Wear OS watch. The approach helps it achieve great performance in every area, from design and aesthetics to performance. The Snapdragon 3100 chipset ensures that you have enough RAM to work with while also focussing on key physical features like a speaker.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design and amazing display
|Quick battery drain with certain features
|Utilises Wear OS to the fullest
|Slightly on the heavier side
|Powerful, highly-optimised processor
|Lacks support for comprehensive health tracking
|3 ATM water resistance
|Lacks support for iMessage on iOS
6. Samsung Galaxy Active 2
Samsung has taken the best features of the Galaxy Watch, such as its dependable performance, stunning display, and long battery life, and made them more accessible. The rotating bezel is much more of a feature, rather than a bug. It also possesses eSIM support. The limited app selection could be a problem for some people.
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredibly sharp super AMOLED display panel
|Lacks support for third-party apps
|LTE connectivity enables greater functionality
|ECG sensor does not seem to be accurate
|Lightweight and comfortable to wear
|Battery life
|Incredible value for money
|Utilises Tizen OS instead of Android Wear OS
7. OnePlus Watch
The Oneplus watch is the perfect blend between an Android watch and a fitness tracker, albeit with some first-generation product flaws added to the mix. It takes most of the stellar features from the other best Android watches and attempts to bring it to customers at an affordable price. Sounds somewhat familiar, doesn’t it?
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent build quality and display panel
|Proprietary OS
|Smooth, responsive UI
|Lacks support for comprehensive health tracking
|Battery life
|No scope for additional apps
|Support for calling
|Does not support multiple sizes
8. Amazfit GTR 2
Amazfit GTR 2 is an affordable smartwatch. In addition to decent fitness tracking, it features two smart assistants and a music player. This device has a longer battery life than similar-priced competitors. The sports tracking features are aimed solely at people who do light workouts. If you want a nice smartwatch that gets the basics right, check it out.
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible design and build quality for its price
|Unreliable smart unlock can result in security vulnerabilities
|Great battery life
|Lacks NFC
|Built-in microphone and speakers for taking calls
|Lacks support for third-party apps
|Unlimited watch face slots
|Connectivity issues
9. Amazfit GTR 2e
When it comes to smartwatch batteries, the Amazfit GTR 2e has the best we've seen, but some of the sensors aren't always reliable. It offers a decent level of fitness tracking, and yet, the SpO2 readings are simply inconsistent and unreliable. The strap material makes the watch feel cheap, and the companion app also needs to improve.
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable storage
|Sensors are not accurate
|Great battery life
|Build quality
|Decent health and fitness tracking features
|Companion mobile app could be improved
|Value for money
|Lacks extensive notification support
10. Amazfit T-Rex Pro
The T-Rex pro goes for the rugged, outdoorsy smartphone look while trying not to compromise on the technology. It actually has military-grade certifications while using a stunning AMOLED display. The watch also packs the self-developed BioTracker PPG 2 optical sensor.
|Pros
|Cons
|Rugged design makes it durable and attractive
|Sensors are not accurate
|Lightweight and comfortable to wear
|Large dial could be a problem for some
|Excellent, highly-accurate GPS performance
|5 ATM water resistance
|Proprietary strap design
|Room for improvement in health and fitness tracking
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE
|Exynos W920 processor
|16 GB on-board storage
|1.4-inch Super AMOLED display
|Fossil Gen 5
|3.5 GB on-board storage
|1.2-inch TFT display4 GB on-board storage
|7 Days of claimed Battery Life
|Samsung Galaxy Active 2
|1.58-inch OLED display
|4 GB on-board storage
|6 Days of claimed Battery Life
|Garmin Forerunner 245
|1.28-inch AMOLED panel
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|8 GB on-board storage
|Fitbit Sense Advanced
|1.58-inch AMOLED display
|Exynos 9110 processor
|4 GB on-board storage
|Fitbit Versa 3
|1.4-inch Super AMOLED processor
|STM32 Chipset processor
|4 GB on-board storage
|OnePlus Watch
|1.39-inch Super AMOLED processor
|3 GB on-board storage
|Electrodermal Activity sensor
|Amazfit GTR 2 Smart
|1.39-inch AMOLED processor
|Biological tracking optical sensor
|Biological tracking optical sensor
|Amazfit GTR 2e
|1.39-inch AMOLED processor
|Wear 3100 processor
|2.5D curved body design
|Amazfit T-Rex Pro
|1.3-inch HD AMOLED panel
|3 GB on-board storage
|biological tracking optical sensor
Best value for money
The GTR 2e is a fantastic Android Watch for fitness lovers and design connoisseurs alike. The beautiful display is an absolute delight, and the curved design is just the cherry on the cake. With excellent battery life and a lightweight body, it offers an incredible value proposition at its price point.
Best overall
The Galaxy Watch4 undoubtedly steals the show with its formidable design language and value for money compared to other flagship watches. Samsung canned the Tizen OS-based watches in favour of the Wear OS 3. Samsung partnered with Google to develop Wear OS 3, which offers a more extensive and brighter display and better battery life than its predecessor. The health-tracking features on offer make it a force to be reckoned with.
How to Find the Perfect Android Watch?
Finding the for yourself is tricky, with great brands like Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil, etc. Here’s what you should consider before buying an Android Watch:
Operating system
The Android Smartwatch scene has varied operating systems on offer, with multiple options offered by every brand. Familiarise yourself with the operating system you want and see if it works well for you.
Battery life
Battery life is where Android watches lag behind the Apple Watch. Make a note of the real-world battery life of your chosen watch instead of taking the manufacturer’s word for it.
Pricing
Some smartwatches start at 3,000, whereas others cost more than 50,000. It is best to have a budget in mind and buy accordingly.
Product Price Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE Rs. 28,800 Garmin Forerunner 245 Rs. 26,990 Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch Rs. 22,999 Fitbit Versa 3 Rs. 18,900 Fossil Gen 5 Rs. 14,995 Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Rs. 18,590 OnePlus Watch Rs. 13,998 Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch Rs. 13,499 Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatch Rs. 7,999 Amazfit T-Rex Pro Rs. 12,999
FAQs
1. Can I use an android watch with an iPhone?
With the exception of a few features exclusive to Android phones, Android watches work reasonably well with iPhones. Google has an Android Wear app on the iOS App Store that can be used to pair with any Android watch.
2. Which is the best android watch?
Our pick for the best Android watch has to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. With a sleek device and an absolutely fantastic suite of sensors, the Galaxy Watch4 can give any Android watch a run for its money. The only area where it could improve is battery life.
3. Do I always need my phone to use my android watch?
Most Android Wear OS features require your Android phone to be turned on. Wear OS features like activity tracking, alarms, and time checking don’t require your phone to be paired. However, pairing up with a mobile device makes managing settings and pairing incredibly intuitive.
4. Can I use voice commands on my android smartwatch?
Google allows you to access the Google Assistant by speaking ‘OK Google’ into your Android watch. It can do multiple tasks, from telling you about the weather to dictating a text message.
5. How much do android watches cost?
Android watches can cost Rs. 3,000 for a basic look, Rs. 20,000-30,000 for a Samsung Galaxy Watch and even more for a premium watch from Garmin.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.