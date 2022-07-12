Best Android watches: The ultimate buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Design language, price and features vary widely among the best Android smartwatches. Here is a list of the top 10 trending smartwatches for you to choose from

An Android watch will ensure that you are not locked in or out of any specific ecosystems.

The best part about Android is that you are not locked in or out of specific ecosystems. You can select the best Android watches according to your preferences. Whether you are using an Apple, Samsung or OnePlus smartphone, Android will provide you with a coherent experience on any device. However, not all Android smartwatches are the same - some are glorified fitness trackers, whereas others can put beautifully-designed timepieces to shame. The 10 best Android watches Are you in the market for an Android watch? This buyer's guide covers everything you need to know about each watch, including its key specifications and pros and cons. 1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is stylish and functional. Samsung included features that make the watch better than its predecessor while costing less. The new Wear OS built with Google supports additional apps, and the new health sensor can measure heart rate, body composition, and ECGs. Display: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display.
Processor: Exynos W920 (5 nm)
Storage: 16 GB
Weight: 25.9 g
Battery: 361 mAh
Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, barometer, natural language commands, and dictation, Samsung Pay
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Cellular (eSIM)
Wireless Charging: Yes, QiC

1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display. Processor: Exynos W920 (5 nm)

Exynos W920 (5 nm) Storage: 16 GB

16 GB Weight: 25.9 g

25.9 g Battery: 361 mAh

361 mAh Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, barometer, natural language commands, and dictation, Samsung Pay

Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, barometer, natural language commands, and dictation, Samsung Pay Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Cellular (eSIM)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Cellular (eSIM) Wireless Charging: Yes, QiC

Pros Cons Excellent build quality No support for iOS Highly accurate sensors for BMI, ECG, blood pressure, SPO2, and VO2 max Relatively short battery life LTE connectivity and speakers enable direct calling Results from health sensors not certified Latest Wear OS version Lacks support for ECG and blood pressure sensors in India

2. Garmin Forerunner 245 The Garmin forerunner 245 is an absolutely incredible piece of technology for you if you are a runner, given the kind of running stats it can offer. Combined with great battery life and comprehensive health-tracking, it makes a great choice for any fitness enthusiast. Display: 1.2-inch TFT panel with an always-on display

1.2-inch TFT panel with an always-on display Processor: Unspecified, MediaTek (Speculated)

Unspecified, MediaTek (Speculated) Storage: 3.5 GB

3.5 GB Weight: 38.5 g

38.5 g Battery: Unspecified, 7 Days of Battery Life (Claimed)

Unspecified, 7 Days of Battery Life (Claimed) Sensors: GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, compass, accelerometer, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter

GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, compass, accelerometer, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, ANT+

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, ANT+ Wireless Charging: Yes, Qi

Pros Cons UI/UX can be challenging for beginners Lacks support for NFC-based payments Display lacks touch support Highly accurate for fitness tracking Built-in, accurate GPS system Lightweight, easy to carry while running Long-lasting battery life Basic, bare-bones display panel

3. Fitbit Sense Advanced The Fitbit Sense has a high-end, premium feel to it. It brought much-appreciated improved quick-release straps. Fitbit got the basics right but when it comes to features like EDA and SpO2, the implementation could use some fine-tuning. The Fitbit sense is a fine piece of technology, with minor bugs here and there. Display: 1.58-inch OLED panel with an always-on display

1.58-inch OLED panel with an always-on display Processor: Unspecified

Unspecified Storage: 4 GB

4 GB Weight: 45.9 g

45.9 g Battery: Unspecified, 7 days of battery life (claimed)

Unspecified, 7 days of battery life (claimed) Sensors: GPS/GLONASS, compass, altimeter, acelerometer, ECG, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter

GPS/GLONASS, compass, altimeter, acelerometer, ECG, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Wireless Charging: Yes, Qi

Pros Cons Excellent display panel Underwhelming design Proprietary, non-standard straps Lack of support for Android apps Long-lasting battery life Highly intuitive UI/UX Built-in GPS and NFC A tad too expensive Support for ECG Not everyone likes the idea of Fitbit premium

4. Fitbit Versa 3 The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best Android watchesas it offers advanced fitness tracking and has a lot of improvements over its predecessor. Fitbit finally added GPS to the Versa 3. But what you need to know is that the improvements in battery life, display quality, and fitness tracking make the Versa 3 a compelling option. Display: 1.58-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display

1.58-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display Processor: Unspecified

Unspecified Storage: 4 GB

4 GB Weight: 40 g

40 g Battery: Unspecified, 6 days of battery life (claimed)

Unspecified, 6 days of battery life (claimed) Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope Built-in GPS + GLONASS, Altimeter, heart rate sensor

Accelerometer, Gyroscope Built-in GPS + GLONASS, Altimeter, heart rate sensor Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Wireless : Yes, Qi

Pros Cons Beautiful, lightweight design Limited health stats when compared to Fitbit Sense Long-lasting battery life Dated specs and design Built-in microphone and speakers Build quality Built-in GPS for increased accuracy Not everyone likes the idea of Fitbit premium

5. Fossil Gen 5 The Fossil Gen 5 stays true to its branding as a Wear OS watch. The approach helps it achieve great performance in every area, from design and aesthetics to performance. The Snapdragon 3100 chipset ensures that you have enough RAM to work with while also focussing on key physical features like a speaker. Display: 1.28-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display

1.28-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Weight: 99 g

99 g Battery: 310 mAh

310 mAh Sensors: accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, altimeter, off-body IR, heart rate sensor

accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, altimeter, off-body IR, heart rate sensor Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS Wireless charging:Yes, Proprietary

Pros Cons Elegant design and amazing display Quick battery drain with certain features Utilises Wear OS to the fullest Slightly on the heavier side Powerful, highly-optimised processor Lacks support for comprehensive health tracking 3 ATM water resistance Lacks support for iMessage on iOS

6. Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Samsung has taken the best features of the Galaxy Watch, such as its dependable performance, stunning display, and long battery life, and made them more accessible. The rotating bezel is much more of a feature, rather than a bug. It also possesses eSIM support. The limited app selection could be a problem for some people. Display: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display

1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display Processor: Exynos 9110

Exynos 9110 Storage: 4 GB

4 GB Weight: 30 g

30 g Battery: 340 mAh

340 mAh Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, ECG, heart rate sensor

accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, ECG, heart rate sensor Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, Cellular (LTE)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, Cellular (LTE) Wireless charging: Yes, WPC-based

Pros Cons Incredibly sharp super AMOLED display panel Lacks support for third-party apps LTE connectivity enables greater functionality ECG sensor does not seem to be accurate Lightweight and comfortable to wear Battery life Incredible value for money Utilises Tizen OS instead of Android Wear OS

7. OnePlus Watch The Oneplus watch is the perfect blend between an Android watch and a fitness tracker, albeit with some first-generation product flaws added to the mix. It takes most of the stellar features from the other best Android watches and attempts to bring it to customers at an affordable price. Sounds somewhat familiar, doesn’t it? Display: 1.39-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display

1.39-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display Processor: STM32 Chipset

STM32 Chipset Storage: 4 GB

4 GB Weight: 76 g

76 g Battery: 402 mAh

402 mAh Sensors: accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter

accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wireless charging: No

Pros Cons Excellent build quality and display panel Proprietary OS Smooth, responsive UI Lacks support for comprehensive health tracking Battery life No scope for additional apps Support for calling Does not support multiple sizes

8. Amazfit GTR 2 Amazfit GTR 2 is an affordable smartwatch. In addition to decent fitness tracking, it features two smart assistants and a music player. This device has a longer battery life than similar-priced competitors. The sports tracking features are aimed solely at people who do light workouts. If you want a nice smartwatch that gets the basics right, check it out. Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display

1.39-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display Processor: Unspecified

Unspecified Storage: 3 GB

3 GB Weight: 40 g

40 g Battery: 471 mAh

471 mAh Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, biological tracking optical sensor

accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, biological tracking optical sensor Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE, GPS

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE, GPS Wireless charging:Yes, Qi

Pros Cons Incredible design and build quality for its price Unreliable smart unlock can result in security vulnerabilities Great battery life Lacks NFC Built-in microphone and speakers for taking calls Lacks support for third-party apps Unlimited watch face slots Connectivity issues

9. Amazfit GTR 2e When it comes to smartwatch batteries, the Amazfit GTR 2e has the best we've seen, but some of the sensors aren't always reliable. It offers a decent level of fitness tracking, and yet, the SpO2 readings are simply inconsistent and unreliable. The strap material makes the watch feel cheap, and the companion app also needs to improve. Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display

1.39-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display Processor: Unspecified

Unspecified Storage: No Internal Storage

No Internal Storage Weight: 32 g

32 g Battery: 471 mAh

471 mAh Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, biological tracking optical sensor

accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, biological tracking optical sensor Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0/BLE, GPS

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0/BLE, GPS Wireless charging: No

Pros Cons Expandable storage Sensors are not accurate Great battery life Build quality Decent health and fitness tracking features Companion mobile app could be improved Value for money Lacks extensive notification support

10. Amazfit T-Rex Pro The T-Rex pro goes for the rugged, outdoorsy smartphone look while trying not to compromise on the technology. It actually has military-grade certifications while using a stunning AMOLED display. The watch also packs the self-developed BioTracker PPG 2 optical sensor. Display: 1.3-inch HD AMOLED panel with an always-on display

1.3-inch HD AMOLED panel with an always-on display Processor: Unspecified, single-core

Unspecified, single-core Storage: 3 GB

3 GB Weight: 60 g

60 g Battery: 390 mAh

390 mAh Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, pedometer, compass, heart rate monitor, biological tracking optical sensor

accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, pedometer, compass, heart rate monitor, biological tracking optical sensor Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 + A2DP/LE, GPS

Bluetooth 5.0 + A2DP/LE, GPS Wireless charging:Yes, Qi

Pros Cons Rugged design makes it durable and attractive Sensors are not accurate Lightweight and comfortable to wear Large dial could be a problem for some Excellent, highly-accurate GPS performance 5 ATM water resistance Proprietary strap design Room for improvement in health and fitness tracking

Best 3 important features for consumers

Best value for money The GTR 2e is a fantastic Android Watch for fitness lovers and design connoisseurs alike. The beautiful display is an absolute delight, and the curved design is just the cherry on the cake. With excellent battery life and a lightweight body, it offers an incredible value proposition at its price point. Best overall The Galaxy Watch4 undoubtedly steals the show with its formidable design language and value for money compared to other flagship watches. Samsung canned the Tizen OS-based watches in favour of the Wear OS 3. Samsung partnered with Google to develop Wear OS 3, which offers a more extensive and brighter display and better battery life than its predecessor. The health-tracking features on offer make it a force to be reckoned with. How to Find the Perfect Android Watch? Finding the for yourself is tricky, with great brands like Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil, etc. Here's what you should consider before buying an Android Watch: Operating system The Android Smartwatch scene has varied operating systems on offer, with multiple options offered by every brand. Familiarise yourself with the operating system you want and see if it works well for you. Battery life Battery life is where Android watches lag behind the Apple Watch. Make a note of the real-world battery life of your chosen watch instead of taking the manufacturer's word for it. Pricing Some smartwatches start at 3,000, whereas others cost more than 50,000. It is best to have a budget in mind and buy accordingly.