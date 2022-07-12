Sign out
Best Android watches: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 12, 2022 19:05 IST

Summary:

Design language, price and features vary widely among the best Android smartwatches. Here is a list of the top 10 trending smartwatches for you to choose from

An Android watch will ensure that you are not locked in or out of any specific ecosystems.

The best part about Android is that you are not locked in or out of specific ecosystems. You can select the best Android watches according to your preferences. Whether you are using an Apple, Samsung or OnePlus smartphone, Android will provide you with a coherent experience on any device. However, not all Android smartwatches are the same - some are glorified fitness trackers, whereas others can put beautifully-designed timepieces to shame.

The 10 best Android watches

Are you in the market for an Android watch? This buyer’s guide covers everything you need to know about each watch, including its key specifications and pros and cons.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is stylish and functional. Samsung included features that make the watch better than its predecessor while costing less. The new Wear OS built with Google supports additional apps, and the new health sensor can measure heart rate, body composition, and ECGs.

  • Display: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display.
  • Processor: Exynos W920 (5 nm)
  • Storage: 16 GB
  • Weight: 25.9 g
  • Battery: 361 mAh
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, barometer, natural language commands, and dictation, Samsung Pay
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Cellular (eSIM)
  • Wireless Charging: Yes, QiC

 Pros Cons
 Excellent build qualityNo support for iOS
Highly accurate sensors for BMI, ECG, blood pressure, SPO2, and VO2 maxRelatively short battery life
LTE connectivity and speakers enable direct calling Results from health sensors not certified 
Latest Wear OS versionLacks support for ECG and blood pressure sensors in India 

2. Garmin Forerunner 245

The Garmin forerunner 245 is an absolutely incredible piece of technology for you if you are a runner, given the kind of running stats it can offer. Combined with great battery life and comprehensive health-tracking, it makes a great choice for any fitness enthusiast.

  • Display: 1.2-inch TFT panel with an always-on display
  • Processor: Unspecified, MediaTek (Speculated)
  • Storage: 3.5 GB
  • Weight: 38.5 g
  • Battery: Unspecified, 7 Days of Battery Life (Claimed)
  • Sensors: GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, compass, accelerometer, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, ANT+
  • Wireless Charging: Yes, Qi

 Pros Cons
UI/UX can be challenging for beginners Lacks support for NFC-based payments
Display lacks touch supportHighly accurate for fitness tracking
Built-in, accurate GPS systemLightweight, easy to carry while running
Long-lasting battery lifeBasic, bare-bones display panel 

3. Fitbit Sense Advanced

The Fitbit Sense has a high-end, premium feel to it. It brought much-appreciated improved quick-release straps. Fitbit got the basics right but when it comes to features like EDA and SpO2, the implementation could use some fine-tuning. The Fitbit sense is a fine piece of technology, with minor bugs here and there.

  • Display: 1.58-inch OLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor: Unspecified
  • Storage: 4 GB
  • Weight: 45.9 g
  • Battery: Unspecified, 7 days of battery life (claimed)
  • Sensors: GPS/GLONASS, compass, altimeter, acelerometer, ECG, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS
  • Wireless Charging: Yes, Qi

 ProsCons
Excellent display panelUnderwhelming design
Proprietary, non-standard strapsLack of support for Android apps
Long-lasting battery life  Highly intuitive UI/UX
Built-in GPS and NFC A tad too expensive
Support for ECGNot everyone likes the idea of Fitbit premium

4. Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best Android watchesas it offers advanced fitness tracking and has a lot of improvements over its predecessor. Fitbit finally added GPS to the Versa 3. But what you need to know is that the improvements in battery life, display quality, and fitness tracking make the Versa 3 a compelling option.

  • Display:1.58-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor: Unspecified
  • Storage:4 GB
  • Weight: 40 g
  • Battery: Unspecified, 6 days of battery life (claimed)
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope Built-in GPS + GLONASS, Altimeter, heart rate sensor
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS
  • Wireless : Yes, Qi

 Pros Cons
Beautiful, lightweight design Limited health stats when compared to Fitbit Sense 
Long-lasting battery life Dated specs and design 
Built-in microphone and speakersBuild quality 
Built-in GPS for increased accuracy Not everyone likes the idea of Fitbit premium 

5. Fossil Gen 5

The Fossil Gen 5 stays true to its branding as a Wear OS watch. The approach helps it achieve great performance in every area, from design and aesthetics to performance. The Snapdragon 3100 chipset ensures that you have enough RAM to work with while also focussing on key physical features like a speaker.

  • Display:1.28-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
  • Storage:8 GB
  • Weight: 99 g
  • Battery:310 mAh
  • Sensors:accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, altimeter, off-body IR, heart rate sensor
  • Connectivity:Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS
  • Wireless charging:Yes, Proprietary

 Pros Cons 
Elegant design and amazing displayQuick battery drain with certain features
Utilises Wear OS to the fullestSlightly on the heavier side
Powerful, highly-optimised processorLacks support for comprehensive health tracking 
3 ATM water resistanceLacks support for iMessage on iOS 

6. Samsung Galaxy Active 2

Samsung has taken the best features of the Galaxy Watch, such as its dependable performance, stunning display, and long battery life, and made them more accessible. The rotating bezel is much more of a feature, rather than a bug. It also possesses eSIM support. The limited app selection could be a problem for some people.

  • Display:1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor: Exynos 9110
  • Storage:4 GB
  • Weight: 30 g
  • Battery:340 mAh
  • Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, ECG, heart rate sensor
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, Cellular (LTE)
  • Wireless charging: Yes, WPC-based

 Pros Cons
Incredibly sharp super AMOLED display panel Lacks support for third-party apps 
LTE connectivity enables greater functionalityECG sensor does not seem to be accurate
Lightweight and comfortable to wearBattery life
Incredible value for money Utilises Tizen OS instead of Android Wear OS 

7. OnePlus Watch

The Oneplus watch is the perfect blend between an Android watch and a fitness tracker, albeit with some first-generation product flaws added to the mix. It takes most of the stellar features from the other best Android watches and attempts to bring it to customers at an affordable price. Sounds somewhat familiar, doesn’t it?

  • Display:1.39-inch Super AMOLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor: STM32 Chipset
  • Storage:4 GB
  • Weight: 76 g
  • Battery:402 mAh
  • Sensors: accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
  • Wireless charging: No

 Pros Cons
Excellent build quality and display panelProprietary OS
Smooth, responsive UI Lacks support for comprehensive health tracking
Battery lifeNo scope for additional apps
Support for callingDoes not support multiple sizes 

8. Amazfit GTR 2

Amazfit GTR 2 is an affordable smartwatch. In addition to decent fitness tracking, it features two smart assistants and a music player. This device has a longer battery life than similar-priced competitors. The sports tracking features are aimed solely at people who do light workouts. If you want a nice smartwatch that gets the basics right, check it out.

  • Display:1.39-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor:Unspecified
  • Storage:3 GB
  • Weight: 40 g
  • Battery:471 mAh
  • Sensors:accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, biological tracking optical sensor
  • Connectivity:Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE, GPS
  • Wireless charging:Yes, Qi

 Pros Cons 
Incredible design and build quality for its priceUnreliable smart unlock can result in security vulnerabilities
Great battery lifeLacks NFC
Built-in microphone and speakers for taking callsLacks support for third-party apps
Unlimited watch face slotsConnectivity issues 

9. Amazfit GTR 2e

When it comes to smartwatch batteries, the Amazfit GTR 2e has the best we've seen, but some of the sensors aren't always reliable. It offers a decent level of fitness tracking, and yet, the SpO2 readings are simply inconsistent and unreliable. The strap material makes the watch feel cheap, and the companion app also needs to improve.

  • Display:1.39-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor:Unspecified
  • Storage:No Internal Storage
  • Weight: 32 g
  • Battery:471 mAh
  • Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, biological tracking optical sensor
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0/BLE, GPS
  • Wireless charging: No

ProsCons
Expandable storageSensors are not accurate 
Great battery lifeBuild quality
Decent health and fitness tracking featuresCompanion mobile app could be improved 
Value for moneyLacks extensive notification support 

10. Amazfit T-Rex Pro

The T-Rex pro goes for the rugged, outdoorsy smartphone look while trying not to compromise on the technology. It actually has military-grade certifications while using a stunning AMOLED display. The watch also packs the self-developed BioTracker PPG 2 optical sensor.

  • Display:1.3-inch HD AMOLED panel with an always-on display
  • Processor:Unspecified, single-core
  • Storage:3 GB
  • Weight: 60 g
  • Battery:390 mAh
  • Sensors:accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, pedometer, compass, heart rate monitor, biological tracking optical sensor
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth 5.0 + A2DP/LE, GPS
  • Wireless charging:Yes, Qi

Pros Cons
Rugged design makes it durable and attractiveSensors are not accurate 
Lightweight and comfortable to wearLarge dial could be a problem for some
Excellent, highly-accurate GPS performance5 ATM water resistance 
Proprietary strap designRoom for improvement in health and fitness tracking 

Best 3 important features for consumers

 ProductsFeature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3
 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE Exynos W920 processor 16 GB on-board storage 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display
 Fossil Gen 5  3.5 GB on-board storage 1.2-inch TFT display4 GB on-board storage 7 Days of claimed Battery Life
 Samsung Galaxy Active 2 1.58-inch OLED display 4 GB on-board storage 6 Days of claimed Battery Life
 Garmin Forerunner 245 1.28-inch AMOLED panel Qualcomm Snapdragon  8 GB on-board storage
 Fitbit Sense Advanced 1.58-inch AMOLED display Exynos 9110 processor 4 GB on-board storage
 Fitbit Versa 3 1.4-inch Super AMOLED processor STM32 Chipset processor 4 GB on-board storage 
 OnePlus Watch 1.39-inch Super AMOLED processor 3 GB on-board storageElectrodermal Activity sensor
 Amazfit GTR 2 Smart 1.39-inch AMOLED processor Biological tracking optical sensor Biological tracking optical sensor
Amazfit GTR 2e  1.39-inch AMOLED processor Wear 3100 processor 2.5D curved body design
 Amazfit T-Rex Pro 1.3-inch HD AMOLED panel 3 GB on-board storagebiological tracking optical sensor

 

Best value for money 

The GTR 2e is a fantastic Android Watch for fitness lovers and design connoisseurs alike. The beautiful display is an absolute delight, and the curved design is just the cherry on the cake. With excellent battery life and a lightweight body, it offers an incredible value proposition at its price point.

 

Best overall

The Galaxy Watch4 undoubtedly steals the show with its formidable design language and value for money compared to other flagship watches. Samsung canned the Tizen OS-based watches in favour of the Wear OS 3. Samsung partnered with Google to develop Wear OS 3, which offers a more extensive and brighter display and better battery life than its predecessor. The health-tracking features on offer make it a force to be reckoned with.

How to Find the Perfect Android Watch?

Finding the for yourself is tricky, with great brands like Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil, etc. Here’s what you should consider before buying an Android Watch:

Operating system

The Android Smartwatch scene has varied operating systems on offer, with multiple options offered by every brand. Familiarise yourself with the operating system you want and see if it works well for you.

Battery life

Battery life is where Android watches lag behind the Apple Watch. Make a note of the real-world battery life of your chosen watch instead of taking the manufacturer’s word for it.

Pricing

Some smartwatches start at 3,000, whereas others cost more than 50,000. It is best to have a budget in mind and buy accordingly.

Price of android watches at glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTERs. 28,800
Garmin Forerunner 245Rs. 26,990
Fitbit Sense Advanced SmartwatchRs. 22,999
Fitbit Versa 3Rs. 18,900
Fossil Gen 5Rs. 14,995
Samsung Galaxy Active 2Rs. 18,590
OnePlus WatchRs. 13,998
Amazfit GTR 2 Smart WatchRs. 13,499
Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatchRs. 7,999
Amazfit T-Rex ProRs. 12,999

FAQs

1. Can I use an android watch with an iPhone?

With the exception of a few features exclusive to Android phones, Android watches work reasonably well with iPhones. Google has an Android Wear app on the iOS App Store that can be used to pair with any Android watch.

2. Which is the best android watch?

Our pick for the best Android watch has to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. With a sleek device and an absolutely fantastic suite of sensors, the Galaxy Watch4 can give any Android watch a run for its money. The only area where it could improve is battery life.

3. Do I always need my phone to use my android watch?

Most Android Wear OS features require your Android phone to be turned on. Wear OS features like activity tracking, alarms, and time checking don’t require your phone to be paired. However, pairing up with a mobile device makes managing settings and pairing incredibly intuitive.

4. Can I use voice commands on my android smartwatch?

Google allows you to access the Google Assistant by speaking ‘OK Google’ into your Android watch. It can do multiple tasks, from telling you about the weather to dictating a text message.

5. How much do android watches cost?

Android watches can cost Rs. 3,000 for a basic look, Rs. 20,000-30,000 for a Samsung Galaxy Watch and even more for a premium watch from Garmin.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

