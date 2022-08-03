Best budget gaming laptops pack good features and come at affordable prices By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 03, 2022 16:12 IST





Summary: The demand for gaming laptops has increased dramatically since consumers now want a powerful laptop that can serve the dual purpose of work and play. Listed below is a curated list of top budget gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops need top-notch processor speed, storage and great displays and getting these on a budget can be a challenge but it is not an impossible task.

A few years ago, 2 GB of RAM was considered sufficient memory. Today even 4GB is unsuitable for playing high-definition games on a laptop or desktop. Our needs have significantly increased. Gaming laptops have supplanted standard business and personal use laptops because they offer significantly quicker speeds, more RAM, high-quality graphics, and faster processing. Check out the top budget gaming laptops in 2022: 1. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Asus is among the most well-known laptop manufacturers due to its elevated products. Recently, the company has made huge progress in the gaming laptops segment. As for the Asus TUF gaming laptop, let's start with the visual display. The laptop has a 6 GB display with fantastic screen graphics. True to its commitment to making products that take care of your eyes, Asus has included nano edges that operate the laptop without straining your eyes. The battery backup is an important feature in this product. The polymer battery on the Asus laptop lasts approximately two days. It supports 32 GB of expanded memory and has in-built 8 GB of computer memory. The laptop is among the best budget laptops, thanks to the keyboard's backlight and the laptop’s powerful processor, which is being offered at a competitive price. Key Specifications Price: ₹ 54,990

54,990 Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display Resolution: 1920 * 1080 pixels

1920 * 1080 pixels Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours RAM : 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)

: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB) Storage : 512 GB SSD

: 512 GB SSD Graphics :NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Processor : Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)

: Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Weight: 2.31 kg

Pros Cons Gaming at a pace High temperature with use The processor is quick Less battery backup High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology

2. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th Gen Acer is another well-known brand that is well-liked in India, particularly when it comes to gaming laptops. Acer’s gaming laptops are inexpensive and dependable, as proven by their 1-year global guarantee. The laptop is powered by an Intel i5-10300H processor and features a huge 15.6-inch HD display with IPS technology. The laptop comes with 1 TB of storage and 256 GB of expandable external memory. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM is included to enhance the visual experience of the laptop. These incredible graphics, paired with the DTS X function, provide a complete gaming experience and the ability to play over 100 high-definition titles. Acer’s newest release completes the list of improvements seen in the new edition. Big Sur was the most significant update to the OS since its inception a decade ago, and it is a stunning overhaul of the desktop operating system. The laptop's other features should be familiar to avid users. The keyboard features the same exquisite design that has been used for years, and it is a joy to type on. Despite earning a rare good reputation, the laptop has a few flaws. Only a few ports are available, and the screen bezels are bigger than on rival devices. Key Specifications Price: ₹ 60,990

60,990 Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display Resolution: 1920 * 1080 pixels

1920 * 1080 pixels Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours RAM : 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)

: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB) Storage : 512 GB SSD

: 512 GB SSD Graphics :NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Processor : Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen)

: Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen) Weight: 2.20 kg

Pros Cons Xbox Game Pass subscription for one month. There have been a few concerns about customer support. A one-year worldwide warranty is included. With Acer's features, you may play over 100 high-definition games.

3. MSI GF63 Thin Gaming This laptop is a stylish, powerful, and feature-packed machine that will improve your gaming experience. This gadget features a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for rapid playing, a 144 Hz IPS-level display, and up to 7 hours of battery life for long gaming sessions. It offers customised cooling, with up to 7 heat pipes cooperating to reduce the heat and improve airflow. Immerse yourself in lossless music and enjoy Hi-Resolution Audio’s improved sound quality. You may monitor and improve in-game performance using various settings, along with system memory cleaning. This laptop has a strong, full-length, and ergonomically built backlit keyboard that allows you to easily work for long periods. Furthermore, there is no risk of the device heating up. This laptop's dimensions are 39.7 x 26 x 2.2 cm, weighing roughly 2.2 kg. As a result, you may carry this small and light laptop in your backpack. The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty on the product. Key Specifications Price: Rs. 49,990

Rs. 49,990 Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display Resolution: 1920 * 1080 pixels

1920 * 1080 pixels Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours RAM : 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)

: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB) Storage : 256 GB SSD

: 256 GB SSD Graphics :NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Processor : Processor Intel Core i5-10500H (10th Gen)

: Processor Intel Core i5-10500H (10th Gen) Weight: 1.86 kg

Pros Cons Outstanding gaming experience Small cord size Powerful cooling system Noisy fan operations Brilliant display Sleek and elegant design

4. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop The Acer Nitro 5 is another Acer device that has reached our list. It has an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor. You can anticipate a lot of power and high-quality gaming from this machine. It also has a 32 GB expanded RAM, although it only comes with 8 GB at first. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is also included in this Acer gaming laptop. Acer also provides a 1-year international travellers warranty. It also comes with the basic Windows 10 operating system. Despite having such advanced capabilities, this gaming laptop has a battery life of 10 hours, enough to last a whole working day. Key Specifications Price: Rs. 62,990

Rs. 62,990 Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display Resolution: 1920 * 1080 pixels

1920 * 1080 pixels Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours RAM : 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)

: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB) Storage : 256 GB SSD

: 256 GB SSD Graphics :NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Processor : Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen)

: Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen) Weight: 2.20 kg

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Cooling fan noises Awesome battery life Sleek and elegant design Free Xbox gaming pass DTS ultrasound

5. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 Lenovo has gained recognition for itself as a cost-effective and dependable computer manufacturer. Lenovo’s Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 is among the best gaming laptops for around ₹65,000. The 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor allows users to multitask without slowing down. The user may play HD games and operate software without problems, all thanks to the extensible 8 GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop’s stealthy and sleek design makes it one of the finest in India under ₹70,000. Key Specifications Price: Rs. 64,990

Rs. 64,990 Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display Resolution: 1920 * 1080 pixels

1920 * 1080 pixels Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours RAM : 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)

: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB) Storage : 256 GB SSD + 1TB HDD

: 256 GB SSD + 1TB HDD Graphics :NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Processor : AMD Ryzen 5

: AMD Ryzen 5 Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Battery backup issue Attractive design Free Xbox subscription

6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Lenovo’s Ideapad Gaming 3 is among the best gaming laptops under ₹70,000. With military grade certification, this laptop had a backlit keyboard and an anti glare screen, which makes it perfect for gaming. It has a 22% larger one-piece TrackPad with Windows precision drivers. It also comes with the Lenovo Ideapad m100 RGB Gaming mouse with 6400 DPI. Key Specifications Price: Rs. 56,990

Rs. 56,990 Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display Resolution: 1920 * 1080 pixels

1920 * 1080 pixels Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours RAM : 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)

: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB) Storage : 512 SSD

: 512 SSD Graphics :NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Processor : Intel Core i5 (10th Gen)

: Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Good graphics system Battery backup issue 22% larger one-piece TrackPad Stylish design

7. Acer Aspire 7 AMD Gaming This laptop is one of the top gaming laptops by Acer. There are five Hexa-core processors in the laptop whose turbo processor offers up to 2.1 GHz processing speed. It is possible to increase the processing speed to 3.7 GHz. The RAM is 8 GB DDR4 and has a 32 GB expansion capacity. Its backlit keyboard enhances its gaming features and design; backlights make it easier to work in low light. A high-definition display with an appropriate brightness covers the entire screen at a screen-to-body ratio of 81.61%. Key Specifications Price: ₹ 56,300

56,300 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, anti-glare

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, anti-glare Screen size : 15.6 inches

: 15.6 inches Hard Disk Capacity: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.1kg

Pros Cons Excellent graphics system Heating up during gaming Good battery backup till 7 hours Sleek and elegant design

8. HP Pavilion 15 You can expect the majority of new AAA games to operate smoothly on the HP Pavilion 15, thanks to its 6-Core / 12-Thread AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. The processor has a boost clock of up to 4.2 GHz. It is built on AMD’s upgraded 7nm 'ZEN 3' microarchitecture and partnered with the NVIDIA RTX 3050. It is also ideal for casual and professional settings due to its clean, minimalist design. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1080p Full HD IPS display with bezels as narrow as 7mm. In addition, the laptop has a 512 GB NVMe SSD and 8 GB of RAM. Key Specifications Price: ₹ 75,444

75,444 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels

: 1920 x 1080 pixels Screen size : 15.6 inches, anti-glare

: 15.6 inches, anti-glare Hard Disk Capacity: 512 SSD

512 SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 1.9 kg

Pros Cons Powerful processor Battery backup issue Attractive design Smooth trackpad and keys Powerful processor

9. Dell G3 3500 If you are a new gamer, this is the best Dell gaming laptop you can purchase right now. The laptop has a stylish chassis that is similar to those of current high-end gaming laptops. You may use this laptop to play the most recent AAA games without any issues, even though you might not get the most powerful components. Furthermore, you don't have to give up on storage space. The only flaw is this gaming laptop’s potential for overheating. It is preferable to purchase a cooler at the same time when you buy this laptop in order to play games for longer periods of time. Key Specifications Price: ₹ 78,850

78,850 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti Graphics

: NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti Graphics RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels

: 1920 x 1080 pixels Screen size : 15.6 inches, anti-glare

: 15.6 inches, anti-glare Hard Disk Capacity: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD

1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Powerful processor Battery backup issue Budget-friendly Subpar display Superb performance

10. HP Victus 16 If you have a budget of around ₹75,000 and want a laptop with a large, high-quality display with incredible upgradeability possibilities, this is the best gaming laptop for you. It is highly valuable because of the stunning design and simple yet stylish appearance. The HP Victus 16 has great gaming capabilities. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and AMD Ryzen 7 processor enable fluid gameplay in AAA games with moderate or medium graphic demands. Even after prolonged play, performance remains stable because only the CPU experiences minor performance degradation. In situations with rapid movement, the 144Hz display offers a clear image with reduced ghosting. Key Specifications Price: ₹ 75,490

75,490 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels

: 1920 x 1080 pixels Screen size : 15.6 inches, anti-glare

: 15.6 inches, anti-glare Hard Disk Capacity: 512 SSD

512 SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.5 kg

Pros Cons No flicker display Battery backup issue Budget-friendly No backlit keyboard Superb Performance Bigger Screen size

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

Product Price ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Rs 54,990 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th Gen Rs 68,999 MSI GF63 Gaming laptop ₹ 49,990 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop ₹ 62,990 Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 ₹ 64,990 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ₹ 53,490 Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5 ₹ 56,300 HP Pavilion 15 ₹ 75,444 Dell G3 3500 ₹ 78,850 HP Victus 16 ₹ 75,490

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 10th generation Intel® i5 Core Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th Gen 11th Gen Intel® Core i7 64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz A one-year worldwide warranty is included. MSI GF63 Gaming laptop 10th generation Intel® i5 Core Powerful cooling system Full-HD 1920 X 1080 display Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Sleek and elegant design Back-lit keyboard DTS Ultrasound Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 Free X-box subscription for one-year NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 8GB RAM but can be extended upto 32GB. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 SSD Performance Powerful graphics card Sleek and Elegant design Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5 10th Generation Intel Core™ Decent battery backup Up to 12 hours battery backup Dell G3 3500 Powerful processor Large storage space of HDD and SSD Backlight keyboard HP Victus 16 No flicker display technology Bigger screen size High speed SSD Performance HP Pavilion 15 Decent battery life for up to 12 hours Smooth Trackpad Attractive design