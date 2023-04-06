Sign out
Best Chinese smartphones in 2023: 10 favourite picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 06, 2023 17:22 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for good smartphones that will not make a massive dent in your savings? Here are 10 best Chinese smartphones brands.

For all of us who are price sensitive, Chinese smartphones are a safe bet.

Life without smartphones is quite hard to imagine for anyone. Smartphones have become as necessary as food and water for most of us. Be it for personal use, or professional, the livelihood and well-being of most people depend on a good smartphone. Additionally, smartphone gaming is becoming a profession for some and an exciting hobby for most. This requires the smartphone to be up to date with new technologies. To cater to all these requirements, smartphones are becoming increasingly expensive.

Hence it is time to look for better cost-effective options. It is common knowledge that Chinese smartphones are a lot cheaper than others. Although it is less expensive, the quality, however, is maintained. Nowadays, many Chinese smartphone brands have also become tough competitors for other mainstream ones. With these smartphone brands offering many advanced features and higher build quality in wallet happy rates, many consumers are opting for them. Be it a flagship OnePlus smartphone or a more budget-friendly Redmi phone; there is a smartphone for every consumer.

Many Chinese brands offer innovative technologies on their phones, such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio or Harman speakers. This makes them an attractive option for many consumers. Today, we will list the best among the plethora of options based on technologies used, user ratings, price and more.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

This smartphone is among the most affordable yet feature-packed among Chinese smartphones in India. It has a mammoth 5000mAh battery that lasts long gaming or streaming hours, with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. With its 64MP AI triple camera setup, bokeh portrait shoots are more realistic with finer details. It also has a Dual View Video option to record video with the help of both front and back cameras simultaneously.

A hefty 6.59" 120Hz display with energy-saving LCD makes viewing FHD+ content a delight yet not hugely draining the battery. It has 128GB of storage that could be extended up to 1 TB. It is one of the top-rated Chinese smartphones on Amazon currently. For all those looking for an affordable yet powerful smartphone, this is the one for you.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • OS: OxygenOS 12.1
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • Display: 6.59 Inches; 120 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Rear Camera: 64MP; 2MP Depth Lens and 2MP Macro Lens
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • RAM and Storage: 6 GB, 128 GB

Pros

Cons

6.59” Large screen

LCD Panel and not AMOLED

5000mAh battery

 

64MP AI Camera

 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.3 (117,114)
5% off
18,999 19,999
Buy now

2. Vivo T1x

This phone comes with a high-performance, power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor providing ultimate performance. A 6.58” Super FHD+ display makes for ultra-clear visuals. For all gaming enthusiasts, this phone comes with a four-layer super cooling system to handle the heat, offering brilliant and smooth gameplay. Its 5000mAh massive battery makes for more prolonged uninterrupted usage. With its 50MP fantastic night camera, photos and videos are of high quality, whether in day or night lighting conditions. This smartphone is an excellent option for game lovers.

Specifications

  • Brand: Vivo
  • OS: Android 12
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Rear Camera: 50MP; 2MP Macro Lens
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • RAM and Storage: 4 GB, 64 GB

Pros

Cons

50MP Super night camera

Not 5G compatible

5000mAh battery

 

Pocket-Friendly

 
Vivo T1x Space Blue (4+64GB)
4.4 (29)
29% off
11,999 16,990
Buy now

3. OnePlus 11 5G

This flagship phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor with 16GB RAM to offer smooth and lag-free operation. A 6.7” AMOLED display with QHD resolution and Dolby vision support creates a delightful viewing experience. A Hasselblad triple camera system provides the images' hyper-real colour and HDR clarity. There is also a dual-camera video option to record both front and back cameras simultaneously, which makes this ideal for many bloggers.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • OS: OxygenOS 13
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2
  • Display: 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Rear Camera: 50MP; 48MP Ultra-wide Lens and 32MP Telephoto Lens
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • RAM and Storage: 16 GB, 256 GB

Pros

Cons

6.7” AMOLED display

The 16MP front camera could have been upgraded to a better one.

5000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging

 

Hasselblad triple camera system

 
OnePlus 11 5G (Titan Black, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
4.3 (1,305)
61,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

This is one of the high-end Chinese smartphones on Amazon. A large 6.73" WQHD AMOLED display in conjunction with Dolby vision and HDR10+ technologies makes this a true showstopper display. Added microlens technology improves light emission efficiency and reduces power consumption by 9%. A Harmon/Kardon tuning for the quad stereo speakers gives a wholesome sound experience. In addition, Dolby Atmos support makes for high-resolution audio. With a triple 50MP camera setup have brilliant photos in Ultra-wide angle, wide angle or telephoto shots. All in all, this feature-packed smartphone is for those who love photography.

Specifications

  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • OS: MIUI 13, Android 12
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • Display: 6.73 Inches; 120 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Rear Camera: 50MP; 50MP Ultra-wide Lens and 50MP Telephoto Lens
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • RAM and Storage: 12 GB, 256 GB

Pros

Cons

6.73” WQHD AMOLED display

Battery capacity could be improved

Sound by Harmon/Kardon 

 

Triple 50MP Camera

 

Offers 120W HyperChager and 50W wireless charging

 

In-display fingerprint sensor

 

Screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

 
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Opera Muave, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)| Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
4 (3,176)
33% off
56,999 84,999
Buy now

5. Redmi K50i 5G

With this smartphone, you can enjoy seamless gaming and high-performance multitasking due to its MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. It comes with 6.6” FHD+ with 144Hz maximum refresh rate along with Dolby Vision support producing accurate and vibrant colours. The dual stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos support creates an immersive sound experience. This phone also has a massive 5080mAh battery and 67W TurboCharge to keep the phone working for longer hours. You can also enjoy flagship haptics using the X-axis vibration motor in this smartphone. Overall, this performance-heavy affordable smartphone is an ideal choice for many people.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi
  • OS: MIUI 13, Android 12
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Display: 6.6 Inches; 144 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Rear Camera: 64MP; 8MP Ultra-wide Lens and 2MP Macro Lens
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB, 256 GB

Pros

Cons

5080mAh battery

Only 2MP Macro lens

144Hz refresh rate display

 

64 MP triple camera setup

 

Flagship haptics at an affordable price

 

Alexa voice assistance

 
Redmi K50i 5G (Quick Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display
4 (7,965)
28% off
25,999 35,999
Buy now

6. realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

This is one of the high-performance smartphones in this price range because of its advanced MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. A 6.4" Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate makes for high-quality visuals. In addition, the enormous 5000mAh battery lasts longer on one charge for uninterrupted gaming or streaming. With its 48MP triple camera, you can capture vivid and ultra-clear pictures. It also comes with an on-screen fingerprint scanner, a unique feature in this segment and price. To sum it up, this is an excellent pocket-friendly Chinese smartphone.

Specifications

  • Brand: realme
  • OS: Android 12
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Display: 6.4 Inches; 90 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Rear Camera: 48MP; 8MP Ultra-wide Lens and 2MP Macro Lens
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB, 128 GB

Pros

Cons

5000mAh battery

Smaller screen

Super AMOLED screen

 

In-display fingerprint scanner

 
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
4.2 (6,197)
4% off
22,999 23,999
Buy now

7. Oppo A78 5G

This affordable smartphone comes with a 6.56” display with a 90Hz refresh rate providing colour-rich visuals. The large 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging makes for long-lasting battery usage and easy charging. With its 50MP AI camera taking a crystal-clear and high-resolution picture is a piece of cake. In addition, dual stereo speakers provide impressive audio. It also comes with the latest Android 13 OS, so the phone stays relevant for longer.

Specifications

  • Brand: Oppo
  • OS: Android 13
  • Chipset: MediaTek 5G
  • Display: 6.56 Inches; 90 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Rear Camera: 50MP; 2MP Potrait Lens
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB, 128 GB

Pros

Cons

5000mAh battery

The front camera could be improved

Expandable memory upto 1TB

 

Android 13

 
Oppo A78 5G (Glowing Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger| 50MP AI Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (587)
18% off
18,900 22,990
Buy now

8. Vivo Y16

This is one of the few budget-friendly smartphones with a lot of features. With its Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor, multitasking is smoother and faster. A dual-camera setup with 13MP primary camera captures stunning pictures and video. It also comes with a sizeable 50000mAh battery to last you longer.

Specifications

  • Brand: Vivo
  • OS: ‎ Android 12
  • Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
  • Display: 6.51 Inches
  • Rear Camera: 13MP; 2MP Macro Lens
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • RAM and Storage: 4 GB, 64 GB

Pros

Cons

5000mAh battery

Not 5G compatible

Pocket-friendly

 

Side fingerprint and face wake feature

 
Vivo Y16 (Drizzling Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (222)
22% off
12,499 15,999
Buy now

9. Redmi 10A

It is one of the affordable smartphones with exciting and high-performance features. This comes with MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor for good efficiency and performance. In addition, with the RAM booster, the device's RAM can be boosted up to 5GB, making it a high-performance smartphone at this price. It also offers impressive battery backup with a 5000mAh battery. With a 13MP AI camera, taking good-quality pictures is extremely easy.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi
  • OS: ‎MIUI 12.5
  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25
  • Display: 6.53 Inches
  • Rear Camera: 13P
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • RAM and Storage: 4 GB, 64 GB

Pros

Cons

5000mAh battery

The camera could be improved

Expandable memory upto 512 MB

 

Very affordable

 

Expandable RAM up to 5GB

 
Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
4 (16,399)
28% off
8,699 11,999
Buy now

10. Redmi A1

This super affordable smartphone comes with a unique leather textured design, making it smudge-free and stylish. MediaTek Helio A22 processor for smooth multitasking capability also powers it. With a dual 8MP AI camera, taking amazing photos is no hassle. Additionally, an Android GO OS makes for a clean android experience without bloatware. It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery to ensure longer times between charges.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi
  • OS: ‎Android Go
  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio A22
  • Display: 6.52 Inches
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP Dual Camera
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • RAM and Storage: 2 GB, 32 GB

Pros

Cons

5000mAh battery

The RAM could be improved.

Expandable memory upto 512 MB

 

Very affordable

 

Android Go OS

 
Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Segment Best AI Dual Cam | 5000mAh Battery | Leather Texture Design | Android 12
4 (12,389)
34% off
5,899 8,999
Buy now

Top three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G6.59” screen6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage64MP AI Camera
Vivo T1x6.58” FHD+ display50MP Super night camera Pocket-friendly
OnePlus 11 5G6.7” AMOLED display100W SUPERVOOC charging

Hasselblad triple camera system

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G6.73” WQHD AMOLED displaySound by Harmon/Kardon120W HyperChager and 50W wireless charging
Redmi K50i 5G5080mAh battery144Hz screen refresh rate8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G8 GB RAM, 128 GB StorageSuper AMOLED screenIn-display fingerprint scanner
Oppo A78 5G5000mAh battery8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Android 13
Vivo Y16 4 GB RAM and 64 GB StorageSide fingerprint and face wake feature Pocket-friendly
Redmi 10A

5000mAh battery

13MP AI camera4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
Redmi A1Android Go OS2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage8 MP Dual Camera

Best overall product

With a stunning design and curved AMOLED Display, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the best smartphone in this segment and price. It also has many other exciting features, such as Harmon/Kardon audio, triple 50MP rear cameras, advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors and many more.

Best value for money

Without any questions, Redmi K50i 5G is the best one for this. It has the latest Android 13 and 144Hz Fluid Dolby Vision display and is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM version. Undoubtedly worth every penny with all these and many more features.

How to find the perfect Chinese smartphone to buy?

Before buying any Chinese smartphone, the first thing to do is to look for the most common and popular brands and check out their reviews. The next step is to know your requirements. Whether you need a smartphone with a large capacity or a good camera or should it have a high-performance processor. Decide this based on your usage. After you have your requirements look for the products matching them within your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Chinese Smartphones in 2023

Should I buy the smartphone with the android 13 version?

Not necessarily. Since most Chinese smartphones offer one or two automatic updates for newer android versions, although if given an option and it is within your price range, do go for android 13.

Do I buy a 5G smartphone or a 4G?

It is always better to buy a 5G compatible smartphone as they offer many more features. However, if there is no 5G option for your requirement, a 4G is a good option since the technology is still very relevant.

Are the quality of Chinese smartphones good?

Although Chinese smartphone prices are cheaper, the quality has been maintained for most popular brands. The price reduction is primarily due to their lack of extensive marketing and reduced brick-and-mortar costs due to their online presence.

