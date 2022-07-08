Sign out
Best gaming laptop under 80,000: A complete buyer’s guide

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 08, 2022 17:11 IST

Indulging in high-end games can be an expensive affair. If you want to experience a smooth and engaging experience, you need a laptop optimised for gaming.

You can expect incredible gaming experience with this laptop.

A gaming laptop under 80,000 is the perfect machine to ensure you have a top-notch gaming experience without compromising on your budget. Before buying one of the top gaming laptops available in this price range, you need to check a few things - the storage capacity, RAM, GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), CPU processing speed, display, sound system, etc. This article will look at some of the most suitable gaming laptops under 80,000. You will also find a buying guide to help you pick up the best laptop for your gaming needs. S

Top 10 Gaming Laptops Under 80,000

1. ASUS TUF Dash F15

ASUS TUF Dash F15 has a powerful processor that can clock processing speed up to 4.5 GHz. It also provides access to more than a hundred HD games to gamers. The battery backup of this laptop is good enough to last up to 7 hours. Its specifications, processing speed, and GPU allow it to be one of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000. The key specifications of this gaming laptop are specified below:

  • CPU Type: i5 11400 H
  • Display Type: Full HD
  • Display Size: 15.6 inches
  • GPU:RTX 3050 4 GB
  • RAM: 8 G
  • Storage capacity: 512 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup: 6 to 7 hours

ProsCons
Good Battery backupStorage capacity can be 1 TB
Latest processor and GPU enhances the performance.Display appears dull in outdoor locations.
Super fast refresh rate of 144 Hz

2. HP Victus

The dedicated GPU, powerful RAM, and CPU make HP Victus one of the best gaming devices. The latest processor performs well, and the dedicated GPU ensures you miss a single action while playing. If you are a gaming enthusiast who doesn’t mind a slightly heavy laptop, HP Victus can be a good choice for you.

  • CPU Type: Ryzen 5 5600 H
  • Display Type: Full HD
  • Display Size:16.1 inches
  • GPU:RTX 3050 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity: 512 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup: 3 to 4 hours

ProsCons
Impressive build qualityLow refresh rate (60 Hz)
Efficient cooling systemPoor battery backup
Smooth and flawless gaming experience

3. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82K200X2IN

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is equipped with an XBOX gaming pass that lasts up to 3 months and is one of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000. Moreover, it is a preferred choice as it provides a satisfying gaming performance with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Some of the key features of this device are listed below:

  • CPU Type: Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Display Type: Full HD
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • GPU: GTX 1650 4 GB
  • RAM:16 GB
  • Storage capacity: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup: 4 to 5 hours

ProsCons
A combination of speed, long-lasting performance, and a huge storage capacity.It does not look very impressive.
Value for money for under Rs. 80,000.
It is sturdy and tough.

4. Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00BAIN

Lenovo Legion 5i is a lightweight laptop integrated with the latest computer technologies like a high-quality IPS display, super-fast refresh rate, and an in-built thermal cooling system. The 10th generation i7 processor and the powerful GPU provide an exceptional gaming experience. The Cold Front cooling system with its 4 exhaust points works perfectly.

  • CPU Type: i5 11300 H
  • Display Type:Full HD
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • GPU: GTX 1650 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity:1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup: 2 to 4 hours

Pros Cons
Latest processor and powerful GPUIt is not an impressive-looking machine.
Efficient cooling system ensures that you can play longer without any issues.
Harman Kardon Speakers provide great sound quality.

5. Dell G3 3500

With sufficient storage and HD quality display, Dell G3 can be your perfect gaming companion. It packs a powerful performance due to the integration of Gameshift technology and the i5 processor. The 10th generation i5 processor and GPU combination delivers the power required for top-notch gaming performance.

  • CPU Type:i5 10300 H
  • Display Type: Full HD
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • GPU: GTX 1650 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity:1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup:3 to 5 hours

ProsCons
Top-notch performanceAverage 60 Hz display
Sturdy build quality
Fan speed and clock speed can be increased by pressing F7

6. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop can match your gaming requirements as it has an anti-glare technology that reduces the strain on your eyes. The build quality is solid and sustains rough handling as well. It is one of the best gaming laptops because of its lightweight design and effortless performance. The key specifications of this device are listed below:

  • CPU Type: Ryzen 5 4600 H
  • Display Type:Full HD
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • GPU:NVIDIA 1650ti 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity: 256 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup:Up to 8 hours

ProsCons
Battery backup of up to 8 hoursThe storage capacity could have been better.
Powerful Keyboard designed to enhance the gaming experience.
Good build quality with great processor

7. MSI Bravo 15

The lightweight design and thin bezels of MSI Bravo 15 make it a portable gaming device. It also has a dedicated graphics card and performance like a beast while ensuring a smooth gaming experience. The build quality of this gaming laptop is satisfactory, while its performance is top-notch.

  • CPU Type:AMD Ryzen 7
  • Display Type:Full HD
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • GPU:Radeon RX5500M 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity:512 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup: Up to 6.5 hours

ProsCons
Sleek and StylishAverage Battery Life
Performance Beast with great graphics

8. HP OMEN Laptop 16

HP Omen has a big screen and will impress you with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The keyboard has RGB backlit and better connectivity options than a regular laptop. The display is integrated with the latest technologies to reduce the strain on your eyes while Gaming. The specifications of this device include:

  • CPU Type: Ryzen 5 5600 H
  • Display Type: IPS Full HD with anti-glare technology
  • Display Size: 16.1 inches
  • GPU:NVIDIA GTX 1650 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity:512 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup: Up to 9 hours

ProsCons
Decent battery backupInconsistent refresh rate
Performance beast with good graphics
It offers a seamless gaming experience to gamers.

9. HP Pavilion Gaming - 15-ec1051AX

With an advanced thermal management system and a powerful GPU, this HP Pavilion gaming laptop proves to be a dark horse among these gaming beasts. It is a lightweight device that can be easily carried for experiencing outdoor gaming. The thin bezels and attractive design make it a perfect companion for gamers. The specifications of this device are mentioned below:

  • CPU Type: Ryzen 5 4600 H
  • Display Type: Full HD
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • GPU:NVIDIA 1650ti 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity:512 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup: Up to 8 hours

ProsCons
Fast processorAverage storage capacity
Powerful performance
Great audio experience

10. ASUS TUF A15 FA506II-HN152T

Yet another gaming laptop from the ASUS TUF collection! A true gaming device, it exceeds your expectations by providing a blazing refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. To set the standards high, this gaming laptop comes with a dedicated and latest GPU. The powerful processor ensures that you handle multiple tasks with ease. Some of the main specifications of this gaming demon are listed below:

  • CPU Type: Ryzen 7 4800 H
  • Display Type: Full HD
  • Display Size: 15.6 inches
  • GPU:RTX 3050 4 GB
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage capacity:512 GB SSD
  • Battery Backup:3 to 4 hours

ProsCons
One of the best GPUs in this price rangeAverage storage
Great Display
Anti-dust system and efficient cooling

Best 3 important features :

ASUS TUF Dash F15HP VictusLenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 82K200X2INLenovo Legion 5i 82AU00BAINDell G3 3500HP Pavilion Gaming LaptopMSI Bravo 15HP OMEN Laptop 16HP Pavilion Gaming - 15-ec1051AXASUS TUF A15 FA506II-HN152T
Powerful processor that can clock processing speed up to 4.5 GHzImpressive build quality3-month XBOX gaming passHigh-quality IPS displayPowerful i5 processor with integratedGameshift technologyHD display withanti-glare technologyPortable device due to itslightweight design and thin bezelsIPS Full HD with anti-glare technologyAttractive and lightweight designLatest Ryzen 7 4800 H processor
Sufficient battery backup of up to 7 hours16.1 inches displaySatisfying gaming performance with a refresh rate of 120 HzPremium Harman Kardon SpeakersHigh storage capacity of 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSDLatestNVIDIA 1650ti 4 GB GPUPremium build qualityAdvanced keyboard with RGB backlitAdvanced thermal management technology for coolingHigh-quality Display with 144 Hz refresh rate
Direct access tomore than a hundred HD gamesAdvanced cooling systemHigh storage capacity of 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSDEfficient cooling systemThe Fan speed and clock speed can be increased by pressing F7Sufficient battery backup of up to 8 hoursFull HD display with a higher refresh rateBigger16.1 inches displayDedicatedNVIDIA 1650ti 4 GB GPUEfficientRTX 3050 4 GB GPU

Best value for money

ASUS TUF Dash F15 is not one of the top gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000, but it is one of the most consistent when it comes to the gaming experience. The 10th Gen i5 processor is a beast, and you also get 2 slots for storage expansion.

Best overall gaming laptop under 80,000

Dell G3 3500 has all the features to be one of the best gaming laptops of this generation. It has a simple and sleek design combined with a powerful NVIDIA GTX GPU and robust 10th Gen i5 processor, making it a superior machine. Moreover, you get 1 TB storage with 256 GB of extra storage space to save all your favourite games, videos, and office files. The best thing about this laptop is its build quality, which ensures that you play your favourite games for a long time. Also, the display quality and refresh rate ensure you enjoy every game on this gaming device!

How to find the perfect gaming laptop under 80,000?

Finding the perfect gaming laptop under 80,000 can be easy if you have an eye for detail and specifications. If not, you can research, ask other gaming enthusiasts, and check online communities to learn about the best specifications. Once you have a list of laptops in your price range, shortlist those that impress you at first glance. Compare your top choices based on price to performance ratio. You may find top 3 or 4 laptops similar in price, performance, and features. Go for the brand that offers the best service in your city.

Price of best gaming laptop under 80,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice (In Rs)
ASUS TUF Dash F15Rs. 80,000 (approximately)
HP VictusRs. 80,000 (approximately)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 82K200X2INRs. 72,300
Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00BAINRs. 79,990
Dell G3 3500Rs. 74,990
HP Pavilion Gaming LaptopRs. 74,990
MSI Bravo 15Rs. 69,490
HP OMEN Laptop 16Rs. 78,990
HP Pavilion Gaming - 15-ec1051AXRs. 69,999
ASUS TUF A15 FA506II-HN152TRs. 75,990

FAQs

1. Which is the best gaming laptop under 80,000?

You can go for any laptops of the ASUS TUF edition or choose the Dell G3 3500 or Lenovo Legion. These gaming laptops under 80,000 have some unique features and specifications. We recommend the Lenovo Legion or Dell G3 if you want huge storage space.

2. Are gaming laptops worth buying?

Yes, gaming laptops are worth buying because they can also be used for regular office work. Moreover, their powerful processors and tough build last longer than standard laptops.

3. Do gaming laptops overheat?

Gaming laptops don’t overheat like regular laptops. This is because they come with an in-built cooling system that ensures the hot air is circulated outside without influencing the temperature of your device. However, long gaming sessions can cause the gaming laptops to heat a little.

4. How to protect a gaming laptop?

Ensure that your gaming laptop has an efficient anti-heating system. You can also look out for laptops fitted with an anti-dust system. Play in an air-conditioned room to avoid overheating during extended sessions.

5. How often should I clean my gaming laptop?

A gaming laptop should be sanitised and cleaned every 3 to 4 months. You will need to clear all the debris and dust to maintain your laptop. Depending on your usage, you may have to clean your device after every 2 months. It also depends on the environment in which you play.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

