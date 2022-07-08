Best gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000: A complete buyer’s guide By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Summary: Indulging in high-end games can be an expensive affair. If you want to experience a smooth and engaging experience, you need a laptop optimised for gaming.

A gaming laptop under ₹80,000 is the perfect machine to ensure you have a top-notch gaming experience without compromising on your budget. Before buying one of the top gaming laptops available in this price range, you need to check a few things - the storage capacity, RAM, GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), CPU processing speed, display, sound system, etc. This article will look at some of the most suitable gaming laptops under ₹80,000. You will also find a buying guide to help you pick up the best laptop for your gaming needs. S Top 10 Gaming Laptops Under ₹ 80,000 1. ASUS TUF Dash F15 ASUS TUF Dash F15 has a powerful processor that can clock processing speed up to 4.5 GHz. It also provides access to more than a hundred HD games to gamers. The battery backup of this laptop is good enough to last up to 7 hours. Its specifications, processing speed, and GPU allow it to be one of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000. The key specifications of this gaming laptop are specified below: CPU Type: i5 11400 H

Pros Cons Good Battery backup Storage capacity can be 1 TB Latest processor and GPU enhances the performance. Display appears dull in outdoor locations. Super fast refresh rate of 144 Hz

2. HP Victus The dedicated GPU, powerful RAM, and CPU make HP Victus one of the best gaming devices. The latest processor performs well, and the dedicated GPU ensures you miss a single action while playing. If you are a gaming enthusiast who doesn’t mind a slightly heavy laptop, HP Victus can be a good choice for you. CPU Type: Ryzen 5 5600 H

Pros Cons Impressive build quality Low refresh rate (60 Hz) Efficient cooling system Poor battery backup Smooth and flawless gaming experience

3. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82K200X2IN Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is equipped with an XBOX gaming pass that lasts up to 3 months and is one of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000. Moreover, it is a preferred choice as it provides a satisfying gaming performance with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Some of the key features of this device are listed below: CPU Type: Ryzen 7 5800H

Pros Cons A combination of speed, long-lasting performance, and a huge storage capacity. It does not look very impressive. Value for money for under Rs. 80,000. It is sturdy and tough.

4. Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00BAIN Lenovo Legion 5i is a lightweight laptop integrated with the latest computer technologies like a high-quality IPS display, super-fast refresh rate, and an in-built thermal cooling system. The 10th generation i7 processor and the powerful GPU provide an exceptional gaming experience. The Cold Front cooling system with its 4 exhaust points works perfectly. CPU Type: i5 11300 H

Pros Cons Latest processor and powerful GPU It is not an impressive-looking machine. Efficient cooling system ensures that you can play longer without any issues. Harman Kardon Speakers provide great sound quality.

5. Dell G3 3500 With sufficient storage and HD quality display, Dell G3 can be your perfect gaming companion. It packs a powerful performance due to the integration of Gameshift technology and the i5 processor. The 10th generation i5 processor and GPU combination delivers the power required for top-notch gaming performance. CPU Type: i5 10300 H

Pros Cons Top-notch performance Average 60 Hz display Sturdy build quality Fan speed and clock speed can be increased by pressing F7

6. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop can match your gaming requirements as it has an anti-glare technology that reduces the strain on your eyes. The build quality is solid and sustains rough handling as well. It is one of the best gaming laptops because of its lightweight design and effortless performance. The key specifications of this device are listed below: CPU Type: Ryzen 5 4600 H

Pros Cons Battery backup of up to 8 hours The storage capacity could have been better. Powerful Keyboard designed to enhance the gaming experience. Good build quality with great processor

7. MSI Bravo 15 The lightweight design and thin bezels of MSI Bravo 15 make it a portable gaming device. It also has a dedicated graphics card and performance like a beast while ensuring a smooth gaming experience. The build quality of this gaming laptop is satisfactory, while its performance is top-notch. CPU Type: AMD Ryzen 7

Pros Cons Sleek and Stylish Average Battery Life Performance Beast with great graphics

8. HP OMEN Laptop 16 HP Omen has a big screen and will impress you with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The keyboard has RGB backlit and better connectivity options than a regular laptop. The display is integrated with the latest technologies to reduce the strain on your eyes while Gaming. The specifications of this device include: CPU Type: Ryzen 5 5600 H

Pros Cons Decent battery backup Inconsistent refresh rate Performance beast with good graphics It offers a seamless gaming experience to gamers.

9. HP Pavilion Gaming - 15-ec1051AX With an advanced thermal management system and a powerful GPU, this HP Pavilion gaming laptop proves to be a dark horse among these gaming beasts. It is a lightweight device that can be easily carried for experiencing outdoor gaming. The thin bezels and attractive design make it a perfect companion for gamers. The specifications of this device are mentioned below: CPU Type: Ryzen 5 4600 H

Pros Cons Fast processor Average storage capacity Powerful performance Great audio experience

10. ASUS TUF A15 FA506II-HN152T Yet another gaming laptop from the ASUS TUF collection! A true gaming device, it exceeds your expectations by providing a blazing refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. To set the standards high, this gaming laptop comes with a dedicated and latest GPU. The powerful processor ensures that you handle multiple tasks with ease. Some of the main specifications of this gaming demon are listed below: CPU Type: Ryzen 7 4800 H

Pros Cons One of the best GPUs in this price range Average storage Great Display Anti-dust system and efficient cooling

Best 3 important features :

ASUS TUF Dash F15 HP Victus Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 82K200X2IN Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00BAIN Dell G3 3500 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop MSI Bravo 15 HP OMEN Laptop 16 HP Pavilion Gaming - 15-ec1051AX ASUS TUF A15 FA506II-HN152T Powerful processor that can clock processing speed up to 4.5 GHz Impressive build quality 3-month XBOX gaming pass High-quality IPS display Powerful i5 processor with integratedGameshift technology HD display withanti-glare technology Portable device due to itslightweight design and thin bezels IPS Full HD with anti-glare technology Attractive and lightweight design Latest Ryzen 7 4800 H processor Sufficient battery backup of up to 7 hours 16.1 inches display Satisfying gaming performance with a refresh rate of 120 Hz Premium Harman Kardon Speakers High storage capacity of 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD LatestNVIDIA 1650ti 4 GB GPU Premium build quality Advanced keyboard with RGB backlit Advanced thermal management technology for cooling High-quality Display with 144 Hz refresh rate Direct access tomore than a hundred HD games Advanced cooling system High storage capacity of 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD Efficient cooling system The Fan speed and clock speed can be increased by pressing F7 Sufficient battery backup of up to 8 hours Full HD display with a higher refresh rate Bigger16.1 inches display DedicatedNVIDIA 1650ti 4 GB GPU EfficientRTX 3050 4 GB GPU

Best value for money ASUS TUF Dash F15 is not one of the top gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000, but it is one of the most consistent when it comes to the gaming experience. The 10th Gen i5 processor is a beast, and you also get 2 slots for storage expansion. Best overall gaming laptop under ₹80,000 Dell G3 3500 has all the features to be one of the best gaming laptops of this generation. It has a simple and sleek design combined with a powerful NVIDIA GTX GPU and robust 10th Gen i5 processor, making it a superior machine. Moreover, you get 1 TB storage with 256 GB of extra storage space to save all your favourite games, videos, and office files. The best thing about this laptop is its build quality, which ensures that you play your favourite games for a long time. Also, the display quality and refresh rate ensure you enjoy every game on this gaming device! How to find the perfect gaming laptop under ₹80,000? Finding the perfect gaming laptop under ₹80,000 can be easy if you have an eye for detail and specifications. If not, you can research, ask other gaming enthusiasts, and check online communities to learn about the best specifications. Once you have a list of laptops in your price range, shortlist those that impress you at first glance. Compare your top choices based on price to performance ratio. You may find top 3 or 4 laptops similar in price, performance, and features. Go for the brand that offers the best service in your city. Price of best gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000 at a glance: