Best gaming laptops under 70,000 in India

Gaming laptops under ₹ 70,000 have superior processors to ensure smooth experience.

Gaming used to be just a hobby, but nowadays, it is also a profession. Multiplayer games have gained popularity in recent years, leading to a surge in demand for midrange gaming laptops. If you have a budget of Rs. 70,000 and are looking to buy a new gaming laptop, do not get overwhelmed by the many options available. Here is a comprehensive list of the best gaming laptops under 70000 currently available in India, based on their processor, RAM, GPU, storage, and display specifications. 1. HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 (RTX 3050) It features a 15.6-inch anti-glare full HD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition to an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and 512 GB SSD, this laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10. This model is equipped with a backlit keyboard, dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available at a price of Rs. 69,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 144 Hz refresh rate OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.4 GHz

Pros Cons Great overall performance No DVD player Premium design Average display It has dual fans for enhanced thermal cooling Average battery backup NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 offers decent graphics performance

2. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H This laptop features a 16.1-inch IPS Full-HD Anti-Glare display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This AMD Ryzen 5 5600H laptop has 8 GB of RAM, AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics, and 512 GB of SSD storage and comes preloaded with Windows 10. In addition to dual stereo speakers, the device has a 720p HD camera, a backlit keyboard and an internal digital microphone. It is currently available for Rs. 60,490. Specifications Display: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 60 Hz refresh rate OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD Graphics: Radeon RX5500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor Speed: ‎3.3GHz base clock speed, up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost Clock

Pros Cons Overall great performance 60 Hz display Anti-glare Full HD screen No DVD player Backlit keyboard Average webcam 512 GB SSD Average speakers performance Good battery backup

3. Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display. This AMD Ryzen5-5600H laptop is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. Windows 10 comes pre-installed on the device. There are Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, dual speakers, a built-in digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available for ₹69,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) Processor: AMD Ryzen5-5600H Processor Speed: 3.30 GHz base clock speed, up to 4.20 GHz Max Boost Clock

Pros Cons Great Overall performance Average webcam Good battery backup Average speakers Decent display Heavy Good keyboard with backlit

4. HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor and comes with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD, and 1 TB HDD storage. It comes with a pre-installed Windows 10. It has two speakers, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is priced at Rs. 66,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H Processor Speed: ‎‎Up to 4.4 GHz

Pros Cons It comes with 1 TB HDD storage along with 256 GB SSD Average battery backup 15.6 Inch Full HD Anti Glare Display No optical drive Decent battery backup An overall good performance

5. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i7 10th Gen It has a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H and features 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. Windows 10 is pre-installed on it. Besides an NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics, it has a 720p HD camera, two speakers and an internal digital microphone. It is available for Rs. 62,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics (4GB GDDR6) Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H Processor Speed: ‎Speed: 2.6 GHz (Base) - 5.0 GHz (Max)

Pros Cons An overall good performance Average battery backup Full keyboard with backlit No DVD player Decent quality web camera Average display quality Minimal design

6. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5 This 12th Gen Intel Core i5-powered laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and comes pre-installed with Windows 11. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, two speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available for Rs. 60,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics (4G GDDR6) Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.40 GHz

Pros Cons Overall great performance Average battery backup 12th Gen intel i5 processor & RTX 2050 graphics No optical drive Thunderbolt port Average speakers Sleek design Good display

7. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop has 256 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB RAM, and 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H). The device runs on Microsoft Windows 10. It has an NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card, dual speakers, an internal microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available for Rs. 64,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Graphics: ‎NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6) Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) Processor Speed: ‎3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.0 GHz (Max)

Pros Cons Great overall performance No DVD player 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Average battery backup Beautiful design Backlit keyboard

8. HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. With 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, and 1 TB HDD, it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H. It comes with NVIDIA 1650ti Graphics, dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is priced at Rs. 66,100. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Graphics: NVIDIA 1650ti Graphics (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor Speed: ‎3.0 GHz base clock, up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock

Pros Cons Decent 144 Hz Anti-glare screen No optical drive Long battery backup Average battery backup Decent performance No Thunderbolt support Backlit keyboard

9. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 11th Gen Intel Core i5 This laptop is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H powers it. It features a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10. This device has Nvidia RTX3050 graphics, two speakers, an internal microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is priced at Rs. 62,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Nvidia RTX3050 (4GB GDDR6) Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Processor Speed: Up to 4.50 GHz

Pros Cons Good overall performance Average 90 Hz display It's lighter than the competition Average battery backup Backlit keyboard No DVD player

10. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5 It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. This 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H-powered laptop is integrated with 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11. It is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Currently, it is being offered for Rs. 60,990. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (‎1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.5 GHz

Pros Cons Display with 144 Hz refresh rate No optical drive RGB backlit keyboard Average battery backup Decent performance Average speakers

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

Product Price HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 (RTX 3050) ₹ 69,990 HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H ₹ 60,490 Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H ₹ 69,990 HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 ₹ 66,990 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i7 10th Gen ₹ 62,990 Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5 ₹ 60,990 Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H ₹ 64,990 HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H ₹ 66,100 MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 11th Gen Intel Core i5 ₹ 62,990 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5 ₹ 60,990

Best 3 features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of gaming laptops under Rs. 70,000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Processor Graphics Storage HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 (RTX 3050) 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) 512 GB SSD HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Radeon RX5500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) 512 GB SSD Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) 512 GB SSD HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i7 10th Gen 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics (4GB GDDR6) 512 GB SSD Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics (4G GDDR6) 512 GB SSD Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6) 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H AMD Ryzen 5 4600H NVIDIA 1650ti Graphics (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated) 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Nvidia RTX3050 (4GB GDDR6) 512 GB SSD Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6) 512 GB SSD

Best value for money Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5 is among the best value-for-money laptops available under Rs. 70,000. This slick and highly functional device features a 15.6-inch full HD display. It has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. This 12th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop is priced at ₹60,990. Best overall With 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB GDDR6), and 8 GB RAM, the HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop is one of the best overall. At a price of Rs. 69,990, this product has impressive features. The device also features a premium design and excellent performance. How to find the perfect gaming laptop under ₹70,000? Choosing the right gaming laptop can be challenging. They come in a variety of configurations and prices. There are pros and cons to each device, so you should look for one that meets your needs and fits within your budget. You should carefully consider the processor, RAM, GPU, battery, operating system, storage, display, and ports. Consider your requirements carefully before narrowing down brands and models.