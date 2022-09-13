Story Saved
Best gaming laptops under 70,000 in India

  Published on Sep 13, 2022 19:08 IST
Top gaming laptops under 70,000 come with decent display, great graphics, good processors and beautiful designs.

Gaming laptops under 70,000 have superior processors to ensure smooth experience.

Gaming used to be just a hobby, but nowadays, it is also a profession. Multiplayer games have gained popularity in recent years, leading to a surge in demand for midrange gaming laptops. If you have a budget of Rs. 70,000 and are looking to buy a new gaming laptop, do not get overwhelmed by the many options available.

Here is a comprehensive list of the best gaming laptops under 70000 currently available in India, based on their processor, RAM, GPU, storage, and display specifications.

1. HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 (RTX 3050)

It features a 15.6-inch anti-glare full HD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition to an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and 512 GB SSD, this laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10.

This model is equipped with a backlit keyboard, dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available at a price of Rs. 69,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 144 Hz refresh rate

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H

Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.4 GHz

ProsCons
Great overall performanceNo DVD player
Premium designAverage display
It has dual fans for enhanced thermal coolingAverage battery backup
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 offers decent graphics performance 
cellpic
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/144 Hz/B&O/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/2.23Kg), 15-dk2012TX, Black
30% off 77,000 109,999
Buy now

2. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

This laptop features a 16.1-inch IPS Full-HD Anti-Glare display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This AMD Ryzen 5 5600H laptop has 8 GB of RAM, AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics, and 512 GB of SSD storage and comes preloaded with Windows 10.

In addition to dual stereo speakers, the device has a 720p HD camera, a backlit keyboard and an internal digital microphone. It is currently available for Rs. 60,490.

Specifications

Display: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 60 Hz refresh rate

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: Radeon RX5500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Processor Speed: ‎3.3GHz base clock speed, up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost Clock

ProsCons
Overall great performance60 Hz display
Anti-glare Full HD screenNo DVD player
Backlit keyboardAverage webcam
512 GB SSDAverage speakers performance
Good battery backup 
cellpic
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches(40cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB Radeon RX5500M Graphics/Flicker Free Display/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/Mica Silver/2.48 Kg), 16-e0162AX, Black
17% off 58,990 71,343
Buy now

3. Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H

This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display. This AMD Ryzen5-5600H laptop is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. Windows 10 comes pre-installed on the device.

There are Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, dual speakers, a built-in digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available for 69,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Processor: AMD Ryzen5-5600H

Processor Speed: 3.30 GHz base clock speed, up to 4.20 GHz Max Boost Clock

ProsCons
Great Overall performanceAverage webcam
Good battery backupAverage speakers
Decent displayHeavy
Good keyboard with backlit 
cellpic
Dell G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H, Win 11+MSO'21, 8GB GDDR4, 512Gb SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 (4Gb FDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 Nits 120Hz, Orange Backlit KB (D560804WIN9W, 2.57Kgs)
27% off 70,000 96,000
Buy now

4. HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5

It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor and comes with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD, and 1 TB HDD storage. It comes with a pre-installed Windows 10.

It has two speakers, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is priced at Rs. 66,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H

Processor Speed: ‎‎Up to 4.4 GHz

ProsCons
It comes with 1 TB HDD storage along with 256 GB SSDAverage battery backup
15.6 Inch Full HD Anti Glare DisplayNo optical drive
Decent battery backup 
An overall good performance 
cellpic
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD+1TB HDD/144Hz/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/Windows 10/MS Office/Shadow Black/2.28 Kg), 15-dk2100TX
19% off 65,416 80,699
Buy now

5. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i7 10th Gen

It has a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H and features 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. Windows 10 is pre-installed on it.

Besides an NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics, it has a 720p HD camera, two speakers and an internal digital microphone. It is available for Rs. 62,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics (4GB GDDR6)

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H

Processor Speed: ‎Speed: 2.6 GHz (Base) - 5.0 GHz (Max)

ProsCons
An overall good performanceAverage battery backup
Full keyboard with backlitNo DVD player
Decent quality web cameraAverage display quality
Minimal design 
cellpic
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i7 10th Gen 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Windows 11/Backlit Keyboard/3months Game Pass/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 81Y401BHIN
38% off 62,990 102,090
Buy now

6. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5

This 12th Gen Intel Core i5-powered laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

It comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, two speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available for Rs. 60,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics (4G GDDR6)

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.40 GHz

ProsCons
Overall great performanceAverage battery backup
12th Gen intel i5 processor & RTX 2050 graphicsNo optical drive
Thunderbolt portAverage speakers
Sleek design 
Good display 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5-(12 cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A515-57G/ Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Steel Gray 1.8 Kg
28% off 58,956 81,999
Buy now

7. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop has 256 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB RAM, and 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H). The device runs on Microsoft Windows 10.

It has an NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card, dual speakers, an internal microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is available for Rs. 64,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Graphics: ‎NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6)

Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H)

Processor Speed: ‎3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.0 GHz (Max)

ProsCons
Great overall performanceNo DVD player
256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDDAverage battery backup
Beautiful design 
Backlit keyboard 
cellpic
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500BHIN
15% off 67,000 78,900
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H

It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. With 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, and 1 TB HDD, it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H.

It comes with NVIDIA 1650ti Graphics, dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is priced at Rs. 66,100.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Graphics: NVIDIA 1650ti Graphics (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Processor Speed: ‎3.0 GHz base clock, up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock

ProsCons
Decent 144 Hz Anti-glare screenNo optical drive
Long battery backupAverage battery backup
Decent performanceNo Thunderbolt support
Backlit keyboard 
cellpic
HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H 15.6 "(39.6cm) 144 Hz FHD Screen Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM, 4 GB NVIDIA 1650ti Graphics, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Win 10 /Advanced Thermal Management, 1.98Kg), ‎15-ec1050AX
26% off 61,450 82,899
Buy now

9. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 11th Gen Intel Core i5

This laptop is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H powers it. It features a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10.

This device has Nvidia RTX3050 graphics, two speakers, an internal microphone, and a 720p HD camera. It is priced at Rs. 62,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Nvidia RTX3050 (4GB GDDR6)

Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H

Processor Speed: Up to 4.50 GHz

ProsCons
Good overall performanceAverage 90 Hz display
It's lighter than the competitionAverage battery backup
Backlit keyboardNo DVD player
cellpic
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i5-11400H, 40CM FHD 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia RTX3050 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11UC-851IN
20% off 67,490 83,900
Buy now

10. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. This 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H-powered laptop is integrated with 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

It is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Currently, it is being offered for Rs. 60,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (‎1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6)

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H

Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.5 GHz

ProsCons
Display with 144 Hz refresh rateNo optical drive
RGB backlit keyboardAverage battery backup
Decent performanceAverage speakers
cellpic
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor 6 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144 Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-57 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
40% off 59,990 99,999
Buy now

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 (RTX 3050) 69,990
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 60,490
Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H 69,990
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 66,990
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i7 10th Gen 62,990
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5 60,990
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 64,990
HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H 66,100
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 11th Gen Intel Core i5 62,990
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5 60,990

Best 3 features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of gaming laptops under Rs. 70,000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ProcessorGraphicsStorage
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 (RTX 3050)11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300HNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)512 GB SSD
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600HAMD Ryzen 5 5600HRadeon RX5500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)512 GB SSD
Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600HAMD Ryzen 5 5600HNvidia RTX 3050 graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)512 GB SSD
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i511th Gen Intel Core i5-11300HNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i7 10th Gen10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750HNVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics (4GB GDDR6)512 GB SSD
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i512th Gen Intel Core i5NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics (4G GDDR6)512 GB SSD
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H)NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6)256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600HAMD Ryzen 5 4600HNVIDIA 1650ti Graphics (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated)256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 11th Gen Intel Core i511th Generation Intel Core i5-11400HNvidia RTX3050 (4GB GDDR6)512 GB SSD
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i511th Generation Intel Core i5-11400HNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6)512 GB SSD

Best value for money

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5 is among the best value-for-money laptops available under Rs. 70,000. This slick and highly functional device features a 15.6-inch full HD display. It has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. This 12th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop is priced at 60,990.

Best overall

With 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB GDDR6), and 8 GB RAM, the HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop is one of the best overall. At a price of Rs. 69,990, this product has impressive features. The device also features a premium design and excellent performance.

How to find the perfect gaming laptop under 70,000?

Choosing the right gaming laptop can be challenging. They come in a variety of configurations and prices.

There are pros and cons to each device, so you should look for one that meets your needs and fits within your budget. You should carefully consider the processor, RAM, GPU, battery, operating system, storage, display, and ports.

Consider your requirements carefully before narrowing down brands and models.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

