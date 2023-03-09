Best headphones online: Here are our top 10 picks from Snapdeal

Headphones are excellent for immersive listening on the go.

Audio files are becoming extremely popular with the rise in audiobooks of famous novels and poems, along with multiple podcasts. People take listening to audio very seriously, and are constantly looking to enhance their experience. Headphones are very popular among avid listeners. A pair of good headphones can make listening much better and immersive. However, choosing a pair of headphones can be challenging. Most mobile phones are taking away the 3.5 mm headphone jack and wireless headphones are becoming more popular. There are still people who look for wired options for laptops and computers. We have created a list of the 10 best headphones to buy from Snapdeal. We have included wired and wireless options, you can choose one based on your requirements. Let's take a look. 1. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 We start the list with a wired headphone option. The Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 have 40 mm drivers that deliver a good sound output. You get an adjustable headband for maximum comfort. The deep bass output and built-in mic can help while playing multiplayer games or taking calls. Quick access to Siri and Google Assistant make controlling the device easier. Specifications: Brand: Boult Bluetooth: Yes Drivers: 40 mm Compatibility: All OS, laptops, desktops, smart TV Colour: Black

Pros Cons Good value for money Sound output could have been better Good bass

2. Macjack Wave 300 The Macjack Wave 300 is an affordable wireless Bluetooth headphone. It comes in multiple attractive colours, giving you ample options to match your mood. The 40 mm driver size is optimum for listening, and the 15-hour playback time makes uninterrupted music listening possible. You can recharge the headphone overnight, and also use it as a wired headphone with the AUX cable present in the box. Specification: Brand: Macjack Bluetooth: Yes Drivers: 40 mm Compatibility: Laptops, mobile phones, PCs Colour: Black

Pros Cons Affordable Audio output could be better Comfortable ear pads No ANC

3. boAt Rockerz 450 Pro The boAt Rockerz 450 Pro come with 70 hours of playback time, making it ideal for people who like to travel without worrying about charging their headphones. It comes in multiple cool toned colours that do not look very loud and catchy. You can utilize the 3.5 mm AUX to save battery. The headphones have a 40 mm driver with comfortable headband and ear cushions to make listening more enjoyable and comfortable. Specifications: Brand: boAt Bluetooth: Yes Drivers: 40 mm Compatibility: Laptops, mobile phones, PC, smart TVs Colour: Multiple

Pros Cons Good design and build quality No water resistant rating mentioned 70 hours of playback

4. boAt Rockerz 370 The boAt Rockerz 370 have the latest Bluetooth 5.0 that makes connecting with any device easy and fast. It has an ergonomic design that ensures comfort and steadiness. The ear cushions are padded for maximum comfort and better listening experience. You get up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, and it does not take a lot of time to charge it. Specifications: Brand: boAt Bluetooth: Yes Compatibility: Wireless Colour: Multiple

Pros Cons Ergonomic design Lag can be experienced sometimes 12 hours playback time

5. Boult Audio ProBass Thunder As the name suggests, the Boult Audio ProBass Thunder offers good bass while listening to songs. This is a good headphone for someone who likes listening to and works with bass intensive songs and audio. The passive noise cancellation improves the listening experience and keeps you away from the surrounding noises. The 40 mm drivers ensure good audio output, and the IPX5 rating makes it a good option for all the fitness enthusiasts. Specifications: Brand: Boult Bluetooth: Yes Drivers: 40 mm Compatibility: All OS, laptops, mobiles, PCs and smart TV Colour: Black

Pros Cons 40mm driver Charging can take long 10 hour playback time

6. JBL Tune 500BT JBL is one of the most trusted audio brands in the world, and you can never go wrong with it. The JBL Tune 500BT is an affordable headphone with 16-hours playback time and multi connect functionality. You can get 1 hour of playback time with 5 minutes of charge. The headphones are a good deal for people looking for an affordable product from a reliable brand. Specifications: Brand: JBL Bluetooth: Yes Compatibility: All OS, laptops, mobiles, PCs and smart TV Colour: Blue

Pros Cons Good battery life No noise cancellation Good sound and mic

7. Boult Audio ProBass FluidX If you break your headphones often, we have the perfect product for you. The Boult Audio ProBass FluidX come with an unbreakable flexible design. It has a dedicated microphone and passive noise cancellation. The audio output is good and keeps you separated from the surrounding sounds. The IPX5 rating allows you to wear the headphones for runs and jogging. Specifications: Brand: Boult Bluetooth: Yes Compatibility: All OS, laptops, mobiles, PCs Colour: Black

Pros Cons Good battery life Lag while gaming Unbreakable design

8. boAt Rockerz 600 The boAt Rockerz 600 come with excellent battery life with up to 100 hours of standby. The playback time of 20 hours is good enough to last you multiple days. The headphones look premium and the design language is very simple. All the navigation buttons are easily accessible. The foldable ergonomic design allows you to keep it anywhere while travelling. Specifications: Brand: boAt Bluetooth: Yes Drivers: 40 mm Compatibility: All OS, mobiles, laptops Colour: Black

Pros Cons Good design Expensive Easy to carry

9. AXL O2 The AXL O2 is a good headphone for people who want to use it primarily in a PC setup. It is a wired headphone that is good for gamers and people who work from a single place. It has IPX4 rating making it splash-proof and sweat-proof. The powerful bass makes the listening experience better. Specifications: Brand: AXL Bluetooth: No Drivers: No Compatibility: All OS, mobile phones with 3.5 mm headphone jack, laptops, PCs Colour: Black and Blue

Pros Cons Wired headphone Plastic feels cheap Deep bass

10. Portronics Muffs A The Portronics Muffs A are comfortable with decent sound quality. It is the only product on the list with the Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The big ear cushions ensure comfort for long listening hours. The ergonomic fluid design and good base is the highlight of the product. Specifications: Brand: Portronics Bluetooth: Yes Drivers: 40 mm Compatibility: All OS, mobile phones, laptops Colour: Multiple Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Good value for money Good bass 40 mm drivers Macjack Wave 300 Affordable Comfortable ear pads 40 mm drivers boAt Rockerz 450 Pro Good design and build quality 70 hours of playback 40 mm drivers boAt Rockerz 370 Ergonomic design 12 hours of playback Bluetooth 5.0 Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Good bass 10 hours of playback 40 mm drivers JBL Tune 500BT Good battery life 16 hours playback Good sound and mic Boult Audio ProBass FluidX Ergonomic flexible design Good battery life Passive noise cancellation boAt Rockerz 600 Good design 20 hours of playback 40 mm drivers AXL O2 Wired headphones Deep bass Affordable Portronics Muffs A Bluetooth 5.2 Comfortable ear cushions 40 mm drivers

Best value for money The best value for money headphone is the Mojack Wave 300. It is affordable and can be a good pick for your first headphone purchase. It comes with comfortable ear pads and 40 mm drivers that make the listening experience better. Best overall The best overall headphone in our list is the boAt Rockerz 450 Pro. It comes with an impressive 70 hours of playback along with 40 mm drivers for a clear and crisp audio output. The good design and build quality makes it look more premium and comfortable to wear. How to choose the right headphones Choosing the right pair of headphones can be challenging, but there are a few things that you need to keep in mind. Firstly, the budget is important. There are multiple headphones available and they all come in different budget segments. It is important to have a clear idea of your budget. Second, understanding your expectations from a headphone are important. Whether you want more bass, noise cancellation or longer battery life, you need to have a clear clarity of your requirements. Having a good idea of the service centres and after-sale service of every brand will help you get solutions to any problem that you might face with the product.