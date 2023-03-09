Story Saved
Top 10 bluetooth headphones for comfort and style

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 03, 2023 19:08 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for bluetooth headphones to enjoy your free time and improve your mood? Then look no further! This article provides the best bluetooth headphones within your budget with the latest features!

product info
Bluetooth headphones are a great way to enjoy music.

If you've never purchased a set of Bluetooth headphones, you may be unsure of their significance. Of course, the fact that Bluetooth headphones are cordless is the main benefit of choosing them. The new Bluetooth 5.0 standard promise a four-fold increase in capacity and a two-fold increase the in the coverage area. Fortunately, depending on the model you choose, the battery performance of wireless earbuds can quickly get close to the 20-hour threshold. Bluetooth and a battery are the prerequisites for creating a trustworthy Smart Lock pairing. Since wired headphones cannot transmit anything to your phone, they are incompatible with this feature.

For such a joyful experience, look no further; scroll down and find the best Bluetooth headphones which seem compatible with you.

1. HP 500 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0

The comfortable Bluetooth headphones are made for all-day use. Experience natural sound with the amazingly portable wireless headphones, which also have an integrated high-sensitivity microphone for crystal-clear communication even in busy environments. With quick and simple USB-C charging and a substantial power supply of up to 20 hours, forget running out of charge. These wireless headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Thanks to their 2x faster speed and 4x more extended range, you can work and move around without lag.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Product Dimension: 17.2 x 19 x 8.5 cm; 220 grams

Colour: Black

Form factor: Over-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth

ProsCons
These Bluetooth headphones support advanced Bluetooth connectivity. The ear pads can be softer.
These are portable and water-resistant. 
cellpic 42% off
HP 500 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0,2X Speed, 4X Connectivity, with Mic,Water-Resistant Design and Up to 20 Hours Battery Life. 1-Year Warranty (2J875Aa)
3.9 (100)
3.9 (100)
42% off
2,299 3,997
Buy now

2. boAT Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with Mic

Its cosy padded ear cushions and lightweight construction have been ergonomically built and designed as on-ear comfy headphones to deliver the optimum user experience. With the quick access controls, voice assistant, and built-in microphone, you can easily control your music and chat with others at all times. Bluetooth and AUX are two ways to connect to the boAT Rockerz 450.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Product Dimension: 8 x 18.2 x 17.6 cm; 168 grams

Colour: Luscious black

Form factor: On-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth and AUX cable

ProsCons
These Bluetooth headphones have dual connectivity.The noise cancellation feature can be improved.
The earcups are adjustable. 
cellpic 62% off
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Luscious Black)
4.1 (108,785)
4.1 (108,785)
62% off
1,499 3,990
Buy now

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

With music playing through this wireless headphone, thanks to its ergonomic design, great fit, and long-use functionality, you can enjoy your day. With soft ear cups that are incredibly comfortable for daily usage, you can listen to music, podcasts, and more for extended periods. While working or listening to music, you can adjust your headset to your preferred comfort level. In addition, this Bluetooth headphone has an outstanding sound quality that will enable you to perceive every word.

Specifications

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Product Dimension: 8.4 x 15.4 x 22.2 cm; 270 grams

Colour: Black

Form factor: Over-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth 4.2, AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card

ProsCons
These comfortable Bluetooth headphones have multi-connectivity options.The buttons on the side can be easier to press.
The battery backup is good. 
cellpic 57% off
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 9 hrs Playback with Mic (Black)
3.8 (60,995)
3.8 (60,995)
57% off
599 1,399
Buy now

4. boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

The comfy headphone has the most recent Bluetooth v5.0 technology for immediate wireless communication. The potent 300 mAh battery offers up to eight hours of blissful hearing. The padded earcups on the headset make it easy to wear. The design of the headphones is both aesthetically pleasing and ergonomically sound. Both a Bluetooth connection and an AUX wire are compatible with this headphone.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Product Dimension: 7 x 18 x 16 cm; 137 grams

Colour: Buoyant Black

Form factor: On-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth and AUX cable

ProsCons
These wireless headphones have 40mm Dynamic Drivers, which deliver immersive sound. The earcups can be slightly bigger.
It is compatible with android and iOS. 
cellpic 60% off
boAt Rockerz 370 On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 12 Hours Playtime, Cozy Padded Earcups and Bluetooth v5.0, with Mic (Buoyant Black)
4 (34,213)
4 (34,213)
60% off
999 2,499
Buy now

5. Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

With this cosy Bluetooth headphone's lightweight design, you can experience listening to high-quality audio all day. You'll have ample juice for even lengthy journeys away with a battery life of up to 35 hours. If your headsets are nearly out of juice, a 10-minute charge with a Type-C cable will extend their playtime by up to 90 minutes. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, which is simple and conducive to conversation.

Specifications

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 17 x 4 x 19 cm; 132 grams

Colours available: Blue

Form factor: On-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
These wireless headphones have a long battery life. It is made of plastic and can be felt.
The design is comfy and lightweight. 
cellpic 46% off
Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones Up-To 35Hrs Playtime Lightweight, Type-C, Play/Pause Control, 30Mm Driver, Bt Version 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support For Mobiles, with mic - Blue
4 (2,955)
4 (2,955)
46% off
2,690 4,990
Buy now

6. boAt NIRVANAA 1007ANC Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone

The boAt NIRVANAA 1007ANC should be considered if you're looking for Bluetooth headphones that deliver high-quality music and a secure fit. These headphones are an excellent choice for many uses because they have a superb sound quality and a sturdy design. For those who wish to use their smartphone or tablet to watch videos or listen to music, NIRVANAA 1007ANC headphones are ideal. They have a Bluetooth connection and an integrated microphone, making it simple to pair them with your device and begin listening.

Specifications

Brand: boAt

Product Dimension: ‎ ‎15.8 x 7.8 x 4.6 cm

Colours available: Blue

Form factor: over-ear

Connector type: Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
Stylish design that will attract youth The noise cancellation can be improved. 
They provide excellent comfort and convenience.  
cellpic
boAt NIRVANAA 1007ANC Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Midnight Blue)
3.2 (131)
3.2 (131)
Get Price

7. boAT Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones

With a powerful 500mAh battery, these Bluetooth headphones have an exceptional listening period of up to 20 hours. With the most recent Bluetooth 5.0, quick wireless connectivity is accessible. In addition, it produces immersive sounds all day long thanks to its 50mm dynamic drivers. Bluetooth and AUX are options for connecting your gadget to the headphones.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Product Dimension: 8.6 x 19.1 x 16.2 cm; 245 grams

Colours available: Army Green

Form factor: Over-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth and AUX

ProsCons
These Bluetooth headphones have an elegant design. This headphone is non-foldable, making it challenging to port everywhere.
It is designed with big earcups making it comfortable for ears. 
cellpic 60% off
boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation, Without Mic (Army Green)
4.1 (55,949)
4.1 (55,949)
60% off
1,999 4,999
Buy now

8. Hammer Bash 2.0 Over-the-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The convenience of wireless listening has increased the popularity of Bluetooth headphones in recent years. Hammer Bash is one of the most well-known Bluetooth headset manufacturers, and they produce a variety of headphones, from low-cost alternatives to high-end models. Hammer Bash headphones are a fantastic and ideal choice because they are cost-effective without compromising the quality. Their entry-level headphones are ideal for new users who want a simple set that won't break the bank. Their high-end versions provide higher sound quality for music enthusiasts who desire the ultimate audio experience.

Specifications

Brand: HAMMER BASH

Product Dimension: 16.3 x 8.1 x 18.2 cm

Colours available: Grey

Form factor: Over-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth

ProsCons
It provides excellent active noise-cancellation The range could be improved.
Ideal for an immersive gaming experience. 
cellpic 78% off
Hammer Bash 2.0 Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Grey)
4 (350)
4 (350)
78% off
1,798 8,245
Buy now

9. Tribit XFree Go Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

This Bluetooth headphone contains Bluetooth chips, which ensure a more reliable connection and faster signal ranges. In addition, hands-free calls with crystal-clear audio are guaranteed by an integrated active noise-cancellation microphone. As a result, you can fully enjoy the music without worrying about unwanted background sounds. While not in use or when travelling, it is simple to store thanks to the design's rotating earcups and foldable headband, which comes with a portable case.

Specifications

Brand: Tribit

Product Dimension: 19.5 x 15.3 x 9.2 cm; 45 grams

Colours available: Red & Black

Form factor: Over-Ear

Connector type: Bluetooth 5.2

ProsCons
It is one of the Bluetooth headphones with a Type-C charger. The bass quality can be improved.
It is compact and portable.  
cellpic 18% off
Tribit XFree Go Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Wireless Headset HiFi Sound, Deep Bass,Lightweight,Type-C Lightening Fast Charge, 34H Playtime for Travel/Office/Home, Black&Red
4.1 (6,997)
4.1 (6,997)
18% off
2,699 3,299
Buy now

10. boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

The BoAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Headphones are unquestionably worth considering if you're searching for headphones that provide exceptional sound quality. They are fashionable and easy to wear and have a noise-cancelling feature that allows you to listen to your music uninterrupted and in peace. The BoAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Headphones are ideal for travel because they are lightweight and portable. They also include a one-year warranty as an added benefit, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Product Dimension: ‎20 x 18 x 4.5 cm

Colours available: Gunmetal grey

Form factor: over-ear

Connector type: Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
The connectivity of these Bluetooth headphones is impressive. The gaming experience could be improved. 
Sleek and stylish modern design. 
cellpic 50% off
boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Up to 65H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound, Carry Pouch(Gunmetal Grey)
4 (2,671)
4 (2,671)
50% off
3,999 7,990
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP 500 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0It is water-resistantThe audio quality is good.It has long-lasting battery life.
boAT Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with MicThe ear cups are foldable.It has a voice assistance feature.It has a fast-charging feature. 
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear HeadphoneThe bass quality is good.The battery life is persistent.MicroSD card can be inserted.
boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesIt has easy controls.It has dual connectivity.It has advanced Bluetooth connectivity. 
Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear HeadphonesIt has good qualityThe joints of the headphone are smoothIt has controls on the device.
boAt NIRVANAA 1007ANC Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear HeadphoneIt is resistant to sweat and spills up to a limit.Excellent dynamic audio quality and response. Easily connect s to any device that supports Bluetooth audio output.
boAT Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesIt has good battery life.It has good noise cancellation.It has access to the voice assistant.
Hammer Bash 2.0 Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesIt provides up to 8 hours of playback time.Very portable and durable for travellers. Great battery standby capacity.
Tribit XFree Go Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with MicThe design is comfortable for the ears. The noise cancellation feature is good.It supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology.
boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesBrand new noise Cancelling technology that is better than previous generations. Provides up to 65 hours of playback time.The device recharges rather quickly.

Best value for money

boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: The cushioned earcups and lightweight design of the headset makes it easy to wear. The design of the headphones is extravagant. It supports Bluetooth technology and AUX for dual connectivity. The most recent features are offered in a package at a reasonable cost.

Best overall product

boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: It has the most recent Bluetooth 5.0 and can instantly connect wirelessly. This Bluetooth headphone features a modern aesthetic. Its relatively large earcups are comfy for ears. The sound quality and the noise-cancelling feature are impressive.

How to find the best Bluetooth headphones?

To find the best Bluetooth headphones, one must consider the following:

Sound quality

Noise cancellation feature

Battery life

Quick charge

Easy controls on them

Bluetooth version

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Gadgets
