Best headphones under 3,000: A go-to guide

Headphones under ₹ 3000: Invest in a good set for an amazing audio experience.

Good headphones are paramount to having a great audio experience. With so many brands coming into the market, it is becoming difficult for consumers to choose which headphones to buy. To help you make that decision, here is a quick guide that will give you complete details of the best headphones under ₹3000.Explore the best Headphones in India under ₹3000 with top-notch sound quality and durability. JBL CS00SI by Harman on-ear dynamic wired headphones One of the best, JBL CS00SI, is a great headphone to buy for under 3000. With Harman technology and JBL's sleek design, one will be completely satisfied with its quality and durability. The earcups are designed in a way where one can listen to music for hours without pain. Specifications Size of the Driver: 40 mm Frequency Range: 20-20kHz Maximum Power Input: 120mW Rated Power Input: 10mW Plug length: 3.5mm Cable (Wire) length: 1.2 m Impedance: 32 ohms Driver Sensitivity: 94±5dB

Pros Cons Highly-rated The warranty lasts only for a year Terrific sound quality Cable length is less Best bass quality Comes with a warranty

2. Sony Wh-Ch510 bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones The brand itself speaks for the quality. These Sony headphones are one of the best headphones under 3000 when it comes to comfort and battery life. With 35 hours of battery life, it's a handy accessory for long trips. It also comes with a Type-C Charger which can just give 90 minutes of uninterrupted playing with 10 minutes of charging. Lastly, the headphone is wireless, so you will not need to face any hotch-potch hassle with the wires. Specifications Weight: 132 grams Power source: Battery Cable: Not required Frequency Range: 10 meters Connection type: Wireless Battery Cell: Lithium Ion Compatible devices with these headphones include mobiles, computers, and gaming consoles.

Pros Cons Wireless technology, no need to connect with wire Noise cancellation is very low Fast charging Bass quality is not up-to-the-mark Battery life up to 35 hours Crisp sound effects

3. Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00 Philips's Headphones have always been regarded as one of the best quality headphones in the world because of their crystal-clear sound and extended durability. This headphone also comes under the list of best headphones under 3000 because of its wireless nature, Bluetooth 5.0, and fast charging facility. Specifications Product Weight: 150 grams Cable Type: Wireless Battery cell: Lithium Polymer Power Source: Battery Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0 Charging: Type-C Charger

Pros Cons Wireless headphones Low bass Fast charging Slightly uncomfortable on the ears Battery life up to 29 hours Powerful and clear sound

4. Fastrack Reflex Tunes FO1BKB01 These price-worthy headphones are offered by the house of Fastrack, one of India's best sports accessory brands. Coming with Bluetooth 5.0 and 10m range, this headphone is best suited for morning joggers and gym-goers. It also offers 14 hours of uninterrupted music after a full charge and comes with a voice assistant. Specifications Product Weight: 214 grams Product Type: Wireless Headphones with In-wire support Bluetooth Version: 5.0 Power Source: Through Battery Cable: Wireless but can be used with a cable Charging: Through the cable provided with the headphone

Pros Cons Great sound quality The mic doesn't work properly Good bass quality Uncomfortable at times Quick charging Value for money

5. Panasonic RB-HF420B wireless bluetooth on-ear Headphones Manufactured by one of the best brands in electronics, these headphones have all the features available for an audiophile. With the Extra Bass System, you will surely groove to the music being played with crystal-clear sound effects. This headphone also comes with a powerful battery which can go up to 50 hours of uninterrupted music. Also, the headphone is lightweight, so you don't have to worry about hurting your ears after prolonged usage. Specifications Product weight: 155 grams Product type: Wireless headphones Cable: Not needed Charging: Through the cable provided with the headphone Battery Run: Up to 50 hours Bluetooth version: 5.0

Pros Cons Good Battery life No After-Purchase Support Easily connected to any device Not comfortable Lightweight Comes with a voice assistant

6. Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Boult headphones are well-known for their comfort and sound quality. The headphone can also be adjusted to fit the shape of your head for optimal comfort. You can use them for 10 hours straight, thanks to the powerful battery of the headphone. Specifications Product weight: 250 grams Product type: Wireless headphone Battery type: Lithium-ion Bluetooth version: Bluetooth v5.0 Battery run: up to 10 hours of uninterrupted music Cable: Provided with the headphones

Pros Cons Terrific sound quality Very heavy Preferred product for long trips Built-up is a little weak Fast battery charging Noise cancellation is weak Strong Bluetooth range Great bass quality

7.Sony MDR-XB450AP Wired Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones The Sony MDR-XB450AP is a fashionable set of headphones that produce high-definition audio. Aside from that, the Bass Boost works to boost low-end frequencies for a more immersive listening experience. The headband of the headphones is metallic, but the ear cups are made of high-quality plastic. Furthermore, the ear cushions are made of soft faux leather, making the headphones remarkably pleasant to wear for long periods. Specification Product weight: 165 grams Product type: Wired Battery type: Lithium polymer Cable type: Tangle-free wire Bluetooth: No Devices compatible with the headphones include phones, computers, gaming consoles etc.

Pros Cons Great Quality Delicate, so they need to be handled with care Built-in Microphone Crystal-clear sound Good Bass quality Light-weight

8. JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with mic The JBL Quantum 100 headset has 40 mm dynamic drivers and also the JBL Quantum Sound Signature, which produces excellent results. This audio signature headphone produces incredible audio, enhancing every event in the movie as well as in every piece of music. The JB Quantum series includes a removable Voice Focus Directional Boom mic, which is ideal for gamers who want to communicate with their teammates in the clearest possible voice quality. The JBL headphone is also compatible with Windows PCs, Xbox ONE consoles, & VR headsets. Specifications Product Weight: 220 grams Battery Type: Lithium-ion Devices compatible with the headphone: Computers, Gaming consoles, Mobiles Bluetooth: No Cable type: Wired Product type: Wired headphones with a microphone

Pros Cons Impressive sound quality 3.5 mm cable is weak Great Bass Quality Fast connect Battery life is good

9. BoAt Rockerz 600 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with Mic Boat Rockerz 600 is among India's most popular headphones for under ₹3,000 rupees. The Rockerz 600 has a bold aesthetic appeal with its squared ear cups, which are made of memory foam and are incredibly comfortable when worn. The headphones are strong and durable enough to last years without any issue. Their audio quality is excellent, as is that of other boat headphones, and in the end, that is all that matters. Specifications Product weight: 160 grams Devices compatible with the headphone: Computers, Mobiles, Consoles Product Type: Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Range: 10 meters Battery type; Li-Polymer Charging: Through the cable provided with the headphone

Pros Cons Fast and easy Connect Battery life is average Sleek design Microphone quality is poor Good sound quality Bluetooth works fine

10. Eksa E3000 Gaming Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic EKSA E3000 is yet another finest wired headphone under 3000, which provides the listener with excellent sound quality. This pair of headphones is designed not only for looks but also for functionality. It is very lightweight and also comes with a sturdy 2-meter cord which guarantees you can travel with it without any hassle. Furthermore, these headphones can be easily connected to any PC, Mac, or mobile that has a 3.5 mm audio jack. This headphone also includes a microphone, making it ideal for online gamers. Specifications Product Weight: 540 grams Product Type: Wired Headphone Wire type: Tangle-free Devices compatible with the headphones: Mobiles, Computers and gaming consoles like PlayStation, Xbox etc.

Pros Cons Good Sound Quality A little heavy headphone Durable product Flexible Wire Microphone works fine

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 JBL CS00SI Great Sound Quality Bass is good Warranty included Sony Wh-Ch510 Fast charging Wireless 35 hours of battery backup Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00 Powerful audio 29 hours of battery life Wireless Fastrack Reflex Tunes FO1BKB01 Quick charging Great Bass Quality Battery life is fine Panasonic RB-HF420B Light-weight Voice-assistant support Good Battery life Boult Audio ProBass Awesome Sound Quality Good for long trips Quick Charging Sony MDR-XB450AP Clear sound Mic included Terrific bass JBL Quantum 100 Fast connections Good Bass Affordable BoAt Rockerz 600 Easy connect Affordable Great battery life EKSA E3000 Strong product Sound is good Mic included

Best value for money Sony MDR-XB450AP is a great headphone to buy for people who want to invest in long-lasting headphones. It also comes from a very known brand, so it is guaranteed that the product will be of good quality and will work for at least 2-3 years. Additionally, Sony products have an excellent sound quality and are pretty budget-friendly. Best overall The best headphone among all the headphones mentioned above is Panasonic RB-HF420B. This headphone is one of the best under a budget, with state-of-the-art technology and terrific sound quality. Manufactured by an established brand, this headphone is just a perfect product for various uses. How to find headphones under ₹3,000? Here are some of the significant points which can help you to find your preferred headphone: Make your mind about what kind of headphones you need, and their potential uses for you. Browse major e-commerce websites for headphones to know about the products. Search for the headphones. Check the specifications of each product. Compare your liked product's price with other products to know which one is better. Look for attractive discounts for the product, and buy. Price of best headphones under ₹3,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs JBL CS00SI 2,600 Sony Wh-Ch510 2,790 Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00 2,799 Fastrack Reflex Tunes FO1BKB01 2,495 Panasonic RB-HF420B 2,199 Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 1,799 Sony MDR-XB450AP 2,480 JBL Quantum 100 1,999 BoAt Rockerz 600 1,799 Sony EKSA E3000 1,799