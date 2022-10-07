Story Saved
Best headphones under 3,000: A go-to guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Good quality headphones can make any audio experience better. And contrary to popular belief, you do not need to splurge if you're looking to buy good quality earphones! Here is a detailed guide on one of the best headphones under 3,000.

product info
Headphones under 3000: Invest in a good set for an amazing audio experience.

Good headphones are paramount to having a great audio experience. With so many brands coming into the market, it is becoming difficult for consumers to choose which headphones to buy. To help you make that decision, here is a quick guide that will give you complete details of the best headphones under 3000.Explore the best Headphones in India under 3000 with top-notch sound quality and durability.

  1. JBL CS00SI by Harman on-ear dynamic wired headphones

One of the best, JBL CS00SI, is a great headphone to buy for under 3000. With Harman technology and JBL's sleek design, one will be completely satisfied with its quality and durability. The earcups are designed in a way where one can listen to music for hours without pain.

Specifications

Size of the Driver: 40 mm

Frequency Range: 20-20kHz

Maximum Power Input: 120mW

Rated Power Input: 10mW

Plug length: 3.5mm

Cable (Wire) length: 1.2 m

Impedance: 32 ohms

Driver Sensitivity: 94±5dB

ProsCons
Highly-ratedThe warranty lasts only for a year
Terrific sound qualityCable length is less
Best bass quality 
Comes with a warranty 

2. Sony Wh-Ch510 bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones

The brand itself speaks for the quality. These Sony headphones are one of the best headphones under 3000 when it comes to comfort and battery life. With 35 hours of battery life, it's a handy accessory for long trips. It also comes with a Type-C Charger which can just give 90 minutes of uninterrupted playing with 10 minutes of charging. Lastly, the headphone is wireless, so you will not need to face any hotch-potch hassle with the wires.

Specifications

Weight: 132 grams

Power source: Battery

Cable: Not required

Frequency Range: 10 meters

Connection type: Wireless

Battery Cell: Lithium Ion

Compatible devices with these headphones include mobiles, computers, and gaming consoles.

ProsCons
Wireless technology, no need to connect with wireNoise cancellation is very low
Fast chargingBass quality is not up-to-the-mark
Battery life up to 35 hours 
Crisp sound effects 
cellpic
Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones With Up-To 35Hrs Playtime, Lightweight With Mic, Type-C, Play/Pause Control, 30Mm Driver, Bt Version 5.0, Voice Assistant Support (Blue)
54% off 2,299 4,990
Buy now

3. Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00

Philips's Headphones have always been regarded as one of the best quality headphones in the world because of their crystal-clear sound and extended durability. This headphone also comes under the list of best headphones under 3000 because of its wireless nature, Bluetooth 5.0, and fast charging facility.

Specifications

Product Weight: 150 grams

Cable Type: Wireless

Battery cell: Lithium Polymer

Power Source: Battery

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Charging: Type-C Charger

ProsCons
Wireless headphonesLow bass
Fast chargingSlightly uncomfortable on the ears
Battery life up to 29 hours 
Powerful and clear sound 
cellpic
Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00 Bluetooth 5.0, Bass Booster, Quick Charging Upto 29H Playtime, 32mm Driver, Compact Folding Design Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones With Mic (Black)
48% off 2,599 4,999
Buy now

4. Fastrack Reflex Tunes FO1BKB01

These price-worthy headphones are offered by the house of Fastrack, one of India's best sports accessory brands. Coming with Bluetooth 5.0 and 10m range, this headphone is best suited for morning joggers and gym-goers. It also offers 14 hours of uninterrupted music after a full charge and comes with a voice assistant.

Specifications

Product Weight: 214 grams

Product Type: Wireless Headphones with In-wire support

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Power Source: Through Battery

Cable: Wireless but can be used with a cable

Charging: Through the cable provided with the headphone

ProsCons
Great sound qualityThe mic doesn't work properly
Good bass qualityUncomfortable at times
Quick charging 
Value for money 
cellpic
Fastrack Reflex Tunes FO1BKB01 Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
2,695
Buy now

5. Panasonic RB-HF420B wireless bluetooth on-ear Headphones

Manufactured by one of the best brands in electronics, these headphones have all the features available for an audiophile. With the Extra Bass System, you will surely groove to the music being played with crystal-clear sound effects. This headphone also comes with a powerful battery which can go up to 50 hours of uninterrupted music. Also, the headphone is lightweight, so you don't have to worry about hurting your ears after prolonged usage.

Specifications

Product weight: 155 grams

Product type: Wireless headphones

Cable: Not needed

Charging: Through the cable provided with the headphone

Battery Run: Up to 50 hours

Bluetooth version: 5.0

ProsCons
Good Battery lifeNo After-Purchase Support
Easily connected to any deviceNot comfortable
Lightweight 
Comes with a voice assistant 
cellpic
Panasonic RB-HF420B Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hour Battery Life, Extra Bass System, Quick Charge, Microphone, Voice Assistant, Light Weight with mic - Blue
51% off 2,199 4,499
Buy now

6. Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Boult headphones are well-known for their comfort and sound quality. The headphone can also be adjusted to fit the shape of your head for optimal comfort. You can use them for 10 hours straight, thanks to the powerful battery of the headphone.

Specifications

Product weight: 250 grams

Product type: Wireless headphone

Battery type: Lithium-ion

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth v5.0

Battery run: up to 10 hours of uninterrupted music

Cable: Provided with the headphones

ProsCons
Terrific sound qualityVery heavy
Preferred product for long tripsBuilt-up is a little weak
Fast battery chargingNoise cancellation is weak
Strong Bluetooth range 
Great bass quality 
cellpic
Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, Headset with Long Battery Life
80% off 1,569 7,999
Buy now

7.Sony MDR-XB450AP Wired Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones

The Sony MDR-XB450AP is a fashionable set of headphones that produce high-definition audio. Aside from that, the Bass Boost works to boost low-end frequencies for a more immersive listening experience. The headband of the headphones is metallic, but the ear cups are made of high-quality plastic. Furthermore, the ear cushions are made of soft faux leather, making the headphones remarkably pleasant to wear for long periods.

Specification

Product weight: 165 grams

Product type: Wired

Battery type: Lithium polymer

Cable type: Tangle-free wire

Bluetooth: No

Devices compatible with the headphones include phones, computers, gaming consoles etc.

ProsCons
Great QualityDelicate, so they need to be handled with care
Built-in Microphone 
Crystal-clear sound 
Good Bass quality 
Light-weight 
cellpic
Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB450AP On-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
2,480
Buy now

8. JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with mic

The JBL Quantum 100 headset has 40 mm dynamic drivers and also the JBL Quantum Sound Signature, which produces excellent results. This audio signature headphone produces incredible audio, enhancing every event in the movie as well as in every piece of music. The JB Quantum series includes a removable Voice Focus Directional Boom mic, which is ideal for gamers who want to communicate with their teammates in the clearest possible voice quality. The JBL headphone is also compatible with Windows PCs, Xbox ONE consoles, & VR headsets.

Specifications

Product Weight: 220 grams

Battery Type: Lithium-ion

Devices compatible with the headphone: Computers, Gaming consoles, Mobiles

Bluetooth: No

Cable type: Wired

Product type: Wired headphones with a microphone

ProsCons
Impressive sound quality3.5 mm cable is weak
Great Bass Quality 
Fast connect 
Battery life is good 
cellpic
JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with mic for PC, Mobile, Laptop, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR (Black)
63% off 1,499 3,999
Buy now

9. BoAt Rockerz 600 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with Mic

Boat Rockerz 600 is among India's most popular headphones for under 3,000 rupees. The Rockerz 600 has a bold aesthetic appeal with its squared ear cups, which are made of memory foam and are incredibly comfortable when worn. The headphones are strong and durable enough to last years without any issue. Their audio quality is excellent, as is that of other boat headphones, and in the end, that is all that matters.

Specifications

Product weight: 160 grams

Devices compatible with the headphone: Computers, Mobiles, Consoles

Product Type: Wireless Headphones

Bluetooth Range: 10 meters

Battery type; Li-Polymer

Charging: Through the cable provided with the headphone

ProsCons
Fast and easy ConnectBattery life is average
Sleek designMicrophone quality is poor
Good sound quality 
Bluetooth works fine 
cellpic
Boat Rockerz 600 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic (Brown)
67% off 1,299 3,990
Buy now

10. Eksa E3000 Gaming Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic

EKSA E3000 is yet another finest wired headphone under 3000, which provides the listener with excellent sound quality. This pair of headphones is designed not only for looks but also for functionality. It is very lightweight and also comes with a sturdy 2-meter cord which guarantees you can travel with it without any hassle. Furthermore, these headphones can be easily connected to any PC, Mac, or mobile that has a 3.5 mm audio jack. This headphone also includes a microphone, making it ideal for online gamers.

Specifications

Product Weight: 540 grams

Product Type: Wired Headphone

Wire type: Tangle-free

Devices compatible with the headphones: Mobiles, Computers and gaming consoles like PlayStation, Xbox etc.

ProsCons
Good Sound QualityA little heavy headphone
Durable product 
Flexible Wire 
Microphone works fine 
cellpic
Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB450AP On-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
2,480
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
JBL CS00SIGreat Sound QualityBass is goodWarranty included
Sony Wh-Ch510Fast chargingWireless35 hours of battery backup
Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00Powerful audio29 hours of battery lifeWireless
Fastrack Reflex Tunes FO1BKB01Quick chargingGreat Bass QualityBattery life is fine
Panasonic RB-HF420BLight-weightVoice-assistant supportGood Battery life
Boult Audio ProBassAwesome Sound QualityGood for long tripsQuick Charging
Sony MDR-XB450APClear soundMic includedTerrific bass
JBL Quantum 100Fast connectionsGood BassAffordable
BoAt Rockerz 600Easy connectAffordableGreat battery life
EKSA E3000Strong productSound is goodMic included

Best value for money

Sony MDR-XB450AP is a great headphone to buy for people who want to invest in long-lasting headphones. It also comes from a very known brand, so it is guaranteed that the product will be of good quality and will work for at least 2-3 years. Additionally, Sony products have an excellent sound quality and are pretty budget-friendly.

Best overall

The best headphone among all the headphones mentioned above is Panasonic RB-HF420B. This headphone is one of the best under a budget, with state-of-the-art technology and terrific sound quality. Manufactured by an established brand, this headphone is just a perfect product for various uses.

How to find headphones under 3,000?

Here are some of the significant points which can help you to find your preferred headphone:

Make your mind about what kind of headphones you need, and their potential uses for you.

Browse major e-commerce websites for headphones to know about the products. Search for the headphones.

Check the specifications of each product. Compare your liked product's price with other products to know which one is better. Look for attractive discounts for the product, and buy.

Price of best headphones under 3,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
JBL CS00SI2,600
Sony Wh-Ch5102,790
Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/002,799
Fastrack Reflex Tunes FO1BKB012,495
Panasonic RB-HF420B2,199
Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones1,799
Sony MDR-XB450AP2,480
JBL Quantum 1001,999
BoAt Rockerz 6001,799
Sony EKSA E30001,799

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best headphones under 3,000

