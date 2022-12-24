Best headphones under ₹ 3,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:56 IST





Summary: The top 10 headphones under ₹ 3,000, the best deals, and a comparison are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

Checkout the Best Headphones under ₹ 3,000 for your daily use

A terrific way to enjoy music, movies, and gaming is using headphones. They come in various sizes, forms, and price ranges. If you are looking for the best headphones under ₹3,000 then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be discussing the top 10 best headphones under ₹3,000 that offer great sound quality and features. We have selected the headphones that offer the best sound quality, features, comfort and design within the budget. These headphones can be used for everything from listening to music to gaming and movies. So, read on to find out which one of these headphones is best for you. Product Details 1. Tribit XFree Tribit XFree headphones offer a great combination of sound quality, comfort, and affordability. Featuring advanced Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the XFree headphones provide a smooth and powerful connection to any Bluetooth device. Enjoy a powerful, dynamic sound with CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology, perfect for blocking out distractions and allowing you to focus on your music. The adjustable headband, soft ear cushions, and lightweight design make them comfortable to wear for hours at a time. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you can enjoy your favorite music without worrying about charging. Specifications Bluetooth 5.0 technology 40mm dynamic drivers for powerful sound Soft, ergonomic earcups for superior comfort Up to 24 hours of playtime with a quick charge of 10 minutes Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

Pros Cons Long Battery life No active noise cancellation Comfortable to wear May not be suitable for people with smaller ears Easy access to voice assistants

2. Boat Nirvana 751 ANC boAt Nirvana 751 ANC headphones are the perfect combination of style and sound. With their classic design and advanced technology, these headphones deliver superior sound quality and an unparalleled listening experience. The active noise cancellation feature ensures that you can listen to your favourite music without any distractions. The headphones are also equipped with advanced Bluetooth connectivity and a long-lasting battery life that makes them ideal for everyday use. With their superior sound quality, stylish design and comfortable fit, these headphones make for the perfect companion for your music-listening adventures. Specifications: Bluetooth Version: 5.0 Driver: 40mm Dynamic Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz Battery Life: Up to 25 hours Charging Time: 2 hours

Pros Cons High Quality Sound Short charging time 3 button remote with volume Battery life of 25 hours

3. Boat Rockerz 370 The boAt Rockerz 370 headphones are the perfect accessory for an enhanced music experience. These headphones are engineered for superior sound with powerful bass and sound clarity. They come with an in-line microphone, adjustable headband, and extra comfortable ear-cups for long hours of listening. The ear-cups also provide passive noise cancellation so that you can enjoy your music without any external disturbances. With their ergonomic design, you can use them both indoors and outdoors. With their long-lasting battery life, you can have up to 8 hours of playback time. Specifications: Bluetooth version: v5.0 Range: 10m Battery life: Up to 8 hours Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz Drivers: 40mm

Pros Cons Lightweight No active noise cancellation Excellent sound quality Lack of waterproofing Long Battery Life

4. Sony Wh-Ch510 Sony's WH-CH510 headphones are a great option for those looking for an affordable and lightweight pair of headphones. They offer a great balance between sound quality and convenience, combining Bluetooth wireless connectivity with a 30-hour battery life and an effortless one-touch operation. With their lightweight design and comfortable ear cups, they offer an enjoyable and comfortable listening experience without being too bulky. Additionally, they come with a variety of features, including a hands-free calling function, voice assistant compatibility, and a built-in microphone. Specifications: Driver Unit: 30mm Frequency Response: 20-20kHz Impedance: 32ohm Sensitivity: 98dB/mW Battery Life: Up to 35 hours

Pros Cons Long Battery Life Low Impedance Lightweight Low Sensitivity NFC for easy pairing

5. boAt Rockerz 450 boAt Rockerz 450 headphones are stylish, comfortable and have great sound quality that makes them ideal for everyday use. The sleek design ensures that you look stylish, while the soft cushioning and adjustable headband provide a comfortable fit. With a long battery life and Bluetooth connection, you can enjoy your music with great sound quality for hours on end. The Rockerz 450 also has a built-in mic and voice assistant support, making it easy to take calls and access your music library hands-free. With an affordable price tag and great features, the Rockerz 450 is a great choice for those looking for a great pair of headphones. Specifications: Bluetooth Version: 5.0 Battery: 10 Hours Playback Time Charging Time: 2 Hours Impedance: 32 Ω

Pros Cons Long Battery Life Low bass response Easy to use Bluetooth connection Poor noise cancellation Comfortable fit Limited control

6. Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones offer a great audio experience for those who want to listen to their music in comfort. They feature a lightweight design, adjustable headband and ear cups, and a comfortable padded cushion to ensure a snug fit. They also feature an integrated microphone with noise-cancelling technology, allowing you to make and take hands-free calls with ease. With an easy-to-reach in-line volume control, you can adjust the sound to your preference. The headphones are compatible with multiple devices and have a 3.5mm jack, making them perfect for PC, laptop, or even smartphone use. Enjoy your music anywhere with the Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones. Specifications: Driver: 32mm Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz Sensitivity (SPL): 102dB +/- 3dB Impedance: 32 ohms

Pros Cons Lightweight and comfortable Limited sound customization options Good sound quality Not good for longer period Durable construction Cable is not detachable

7. Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear This headphone offer top-notch sound quality for an affordable price. Their lightweight design offers comfort for long listening sessions. With its closed-back design and powerful neodymium magnets, these headphones provide an immersive sound experience. The adjustable headband and earcups provide a custom fit for any head size. With its noise isolating capabilities, you can enjoy your music without distraction from the outside world. Now you can experience your music without breaking the bank. Specifications: Frequency Response: 18Hz–21kHz Impedance: 24 ohms THD: <0,2% Total Harmonic Distortion: <0.5% Sound Pressure Level (SPL): 112dB

Pros Cons Lightweight and comfortable Limited frequency range Good Sound quality Not suitable for heavy bass Affordable price

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder This headphone is designed to provide a superior audio experience with their powerful 50mm drivers, noise-canceling technology, and comfortable design. With their stylish and lightweight design, they are perfect for taking with you anywhere, and their 3.5mm audio jack makes them compatible with most devices. The Zeb-Thunder headphones are ideal for listening to music, movies, and games, and they will bring your audio experience to life. Get ready to experience superior sound with Zebronics Zeb-Thunder headphones. Specifications: Type: Over-the-head headphones Connectivity: Wired Driver size: 40mm Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz Impedance: 32 Ohms

Pros Cons Lightweight and comfortable to wear No Bass Decent sound quality for the price No Microphone Sleek design Low power input

9. boAt BassHeads 950v2 This headphones feature a unique design and powerful bass for an immersive listening experience. With enhanced sound and comfort, you'll be able to enjoy your music no matter where you are. The lightweight design and adjustable headband make them the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. With the built-in mic and in-line controls, you can easily switch between calls and music. Enjoy your favourite tunes with the boAt BassHeads 950v2 headphones today! Specifications: Driver Size: 10 mm Impedance: 16 ohms Sensitivity: 98 dB Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 KHz

Pros Cons Lightweight and comfortable No Noise cancellation Tangle free cable Limited soundstage Microphone

10. boAt BassHeads 900 Featuring an adjustable headband and ear-cups, they offer a comfortable fit and powerful bass-driven sound. The in-line microphone and media controls allow you to make calls and control your music with ease. With a lightweight design and rich sound, it's no wonder these headphones are quickly becoming a must-have for music fans of all ages. Whether you're in the office, on the go, or just relaxing at home, the boAt BassHeads 900 headphones provide the best sound experience. Specifications: Tangle-free cable 10 mm dynamic driver with a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz In-line microphone with single multifunctional button Lightweight and foldable design

Pros Cons Lightweight Poor sound isolation Tangle free cable No Boost High Quality Sound

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Tirbit Headphones Better batter life Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 waterproof protection boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Driver: 40mm Dynamic Noise Cancellation: Up to 20 DB Charging Time: 2 hours boAt Rockerz 370 Controls: In-line remote with mic Impedance: 32 ohms Weight: 180g Sony Wh-Ch510 Weight: 130g Bluetooth version: 4.2 Supported codecs: SBC and AAC boAt Rockerz 450 Driver Unit: 40mm Dynamic Drivers Frequency Range: 20Hz - 20kHz Weight: 230g Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Cable Length: 4.27ft (1.3m) Plug: 3.5mm Affordable price Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear Connector: 3.5mm Ear Coupling: Circumaural Noise isolating design ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Cable length: 1.5m Weight: 154g Noise cancellation technology boAt BassHeads 950v2 Powerful bass Weight: 14g Cord Length:1.2 m boAt BassHeads 900 Works with Android and iOS In built microphone High Quality sound

Best value for money The Sony Wh-Ch510 headphones are the best value for money due to their superior sound quality, comfortable design, and affordability. The headphones feature 30mm drivers which provide a clear and balanced sound. They also offer up to 35 hours of battery life, allowing you to enjoy music for longer without needing to charge them. Additionally, the headphones are lightweight and have an adjustable headband that provides a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. Finally, the price point is very reasonable for the features and quality that you get. These features make the Sony Wh-Ch510 headphones an excellent value for money. Best overall product The Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear headphone is the best overall product due to its exceptional sound quality, comfort, and price. The neodymium magnets deliver rich, detailed sound while the closed back design ensures that the sound is optimally isolated. Additionally, the lightweight construction and adjustable headband makes these headphones incredibly comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The affordable price tag makes them an excellent value for the money. All in all, the Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear headphone is a great choice for anyone looking for a quality pair of headphones at an affordable price. How to find the perfect headphone under ₹3,000? 1. Start by doing research online. Read reviews of different headphones and compare features, such as sound quality, comfort, and design. 2. Make a list of headphones that fit your budget and needs. 4. Ask people around you who have used headphones in the same price range. 5. Compare prices online and offline to get the best deal. 6. Finally, make a purchase after taking all factors into consideration. Products price list

Product Price Tribit Headphones ₹ 2,750 boAt Nirvana 751 ANC ₹ 2,999 boAt Rockerz 370 ₹ 999 Sony Wh-Ch510 ₹ 2,290 boAt Rockerz 450 ₹ 1,220 Logitech H111 Wired On Ear ₹ 745 Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear ₹ 1,490 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder ₹ 599 boAt BassHeads 950v2 ₹ 899 boAt BassHeads 900 ₹ 799

"