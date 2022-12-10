Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best LG TVs on amazon: From budget to premium options

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 10, 2022 15:56 IST

Summary:

The LG smart TVs are popular due to their excellent picture and sound quality. To bring home one of the best LG TVs, check the list in this article. Are you looking for a trusted and reliable TV? Here is a list of the best LG TVs available on Amazon with excellent picture and sound quality apart from other stunning specifications.

Best LG TVs of 2022

Several television brands on the market offer a great range of features and designs, giving consumers many choices. Similarly, LG TVs have all the modern features, including smart TV features, improved sound, and best-quality displays for a better viewing experience. It is one of the market leaders in the electronics sector. This article will help you select one of the best LG TVs for your home. This article features some of the best LG TVs available on Amazon and compares their features, USPs and pros and cons. You will also get the TVs' price list and know which is a "value-for-money" product and the overall best product. Continue reading to learn more.

The best LG TVs for your home

1. LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55-Inches)

This 4K HD LED Smart TV by LG is an excellent option in the mid-budget range. The TV features a 55-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has 2.0 channel speakers with an AI sound feature and a sound output of 20W. This TV runs on the latest WebOS 22 and AI ThinQ. It supports unlimited OTT apps, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, etc. It also has a game dashboard and game optimiser features for a smooth gaming experience.

Specifications:

  • Model name: ‎LG 55UQ7500PSF
  • Screen size: 55 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • Display technology: LED
  • Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + one USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎8.7 x 124.4 x 72.6 cm
  • Weight: 14.3kg

ProsCons
  • It has a high refresh rate of 60Hz 
  • No voice assistant 
  • WebOS 22 
  • Below average speakers 
  • Multiple user profiles 
 
  • An additional one-year warranty is applicable on the panel. 
 
  • AI brightness controller 
 
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV (32-Inches)

This LG TV is more of a low-budget option. It has a 32-inch HD LED display, providing a decent picture viewing experience. The display is more vivid and rich in colours compared to other TVs in the same price range.

The sound quality is also good since it has AI sound technology and 5.1 virtual surround sound. It is powered by a faster 5th-generation Alpha Processor that offers an enhanced experience. The best part is its magic remote, which many users prefer and love.

Specifications:

  • Model name: LG 32LQ636BPSA
  • Screen size: 32 Inches
  • Resolution: Full HD (1366 x768)
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • Display technology: LED
  • Connectivity: ‎One HDMI + two USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎187.2 x 37.8 x 121.2 cm
  • Weight: 4.1kg

ProsCons
  • HGIG Mode for gaming 
  • Single-star energy rating 
  • Magic remote 
  • Thick bezels 
  • 5th-generation Alpha processor 
  • No Dolby Audio 
LG 81.28 cm (32 inch) WebOS Smart HD TV (32LQ636BPSA, Black)
36% off
19,590 30,490
Buy now

3. LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (55-Inches)

This is one of the latest TVs launched by LG in 2022. The NanoCell Series TV comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is good and lets you enjoy smooth and realistic visuals in pure colours. It has a thin-bezel design that looks very sleek and premium. It is powered by the 5th-generation Alpha processor 4K, capable of analysing original content for improved picture quality. It runs on the latest WebOS and features the Apple Airplay feature, unique in TVs.

Specifications:

  • Model name: ‎LG 55NANO73SQA
  • Screen size: 55 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • Display technology: NanoCell
  • Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + two USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎5.8 x 123.5 x 71.5 cm
  • Weight: 14.6kg

ProsCons
  • WebOS 22 
  • Low sound output 
  • Multiple user profiles 
  • Heavyweight 
  • Bezel-less, sleek design 
 
  • Apple Airplay 
 
  • Voice command enabled 
 
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 55NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

4. LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (48-Inches)

This 108 cm (48 Inches) TV from LG is the best you can get if your budget is high. The display delivers 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has the AI 4K Upscaler technology for a more vivid and bright picture. It features Dolby Atmos with AI Sound Pro, providing immersive surround sound. It supports unlimited OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. This smart TV has the Alpha 7 5th generation processor and runs on LG's latest WebOS 22 for fast and smooth navigation.

Specifications:

  • Model name: ‎LG 48A2PSA
  • Screen size: 48 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • Display technology: OLED
  • Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + one USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎4.6 x 107 x 62 cm
  • Weight: 11.5kg

ProsCons
  • Free installation 
  • Low brightness 
  • Apple Airplay 2 
  • No Google Play Store 
  • HDMI 2.1 with eARC 
 
  • 5.1.2 Channel surround sound 
 
  • Dolby Vision IQ 
 
LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA (Rocky Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV (43-Inches)

This 43-inch smart TV is one of India's most-bought LG TVs. It has an ultra HD LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Quad-core processor, it eliminates noise and scale-up images to make them more vivid and sharp. It has excellent sound quality since it features Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X, which ensures clear and immersive audio. For quick access, it has a one-touch access feature for Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports all the OTT apps with real-time content optimisation for better recommendations.

Specifications:

  • Model name: ‎LG 43LM5600PTC
  • Screen size: 43 Inches
  • Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)
  • Refresh rate: 50Hz
  • Display technology: LED
  • Connectivity: ‎Two HDMI + one USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎8.1 x 97.7 x 57.5 cm
  • Weight: 8.3kg

ProsCons
  • AI Launcher 
  • Poor sound quality 
  • Miracast 
  • Thick bezels 
  • Lightweight 
 
  • Sleek and responsive remote 
 
LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 43LM5600PTC (Dark Iron Gray)
22% off
32,890 41,990
Buy now

6. LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (65-Inches)

The LG NanoCell TV uses the Alpha 7 third-generation chipset. The TV has a 4K resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, making the picture super-smooth. It has a nano bezel design that looks very premium when mounted on the wall. With a sound output of 20W, it has 2.0 channel speakers sporting Dolby Atmos. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1, making it compatible with next-generation consoles. The TV contains all popular streaming services and runs LG's WebOS 22. It is one of the best LG TVs for gaming since it has dedicated gaming features and provides a smoother, stutter-free, and lag-free gaming experience.

Specification:

  • Model name: ‎LG 65NANO86TNA (65 inches)
  • Screen size: 65 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • Refresh rate: 100Hz
  • Display technology: NanoCell
  • Connectivity: ‎Four HDMI + three USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎‎6.4 x 145.1 x 84 cm
  • Weight: 24.1kg

ProsCons
  • Apple Airplay 2 
  • Poor display panel 
  • 100Hz refresh rate 
 
  • Built-in Google Assistant 
 
  • Sharp and crisp Display 
 
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 65NANO86TNA (Light Steel Silver) (2020 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

7. LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV (43-Inches)

This TV can be a fantastic option if you're looking for a reasonably-priced 43-inch smart LG TV. The 43-inch Ultra HD LED display offers a great viewing experience and supports HDR content. The 20W audio output delivers loud and good sound quality. It runs on WebOS and supports unlimited OTT or streaming apps.

Specifications:

  • Model name: ‎LG ‎43UQ8040PSB
  • Screen size: 43 Inches
  • Resolution: Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • Display technology: LED
  • Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + one USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎‎1.5 x 6.22 x 9.6 cm
  • Weight: 7.1kg

ProsCons
  •  Google Assistant and Alexa 
  • Poor audio 
  • AI ThinQ 
  • Latency in remote control commands 
  • Thin bezels 
 
  • Lightweight 
 
  • Support active HDR 
 
LG 108 cm (43 Inch) 4K UHD Smart TV WebOS Active HDR (43UQ8040PSB_Black)
34% off
39,890 59,990
Buy now

8. LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (55-Inches)

LG's OLED55G2PSA 4K OLED Smart TV is a particularly premium deal. This 139 cm Smart TV set with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 performs amazingly well compared to other TVs. It has a whooping 120Hz of refresh rate, which makes videos super-smooth. It is also quite versatile because of the four HDMI and three USB connectors. It has the best Alpha 9 5th-generation processor. It supports almost all video formats, so you can watch videos using an external storage or device. It features Dolby Atmos and LG Sound Sync, offering fantastic sound quality with a massive audio output of 60W.

Specifications:

  • Model name: ‎LG ‎‎OLED55G2PSA
  • Screen size: 5 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
  • Refresh rate: 50Hz
  • Display technology: OLED
  • Connectivity: ‎Four HDMI + three USB ports
  • Dimensions: ‎‎‎122.2 x 2.7 x 69.8 cm
  • Weight: 17.1kg

ProsCons
  • 120Hz refresh rate 
  • A bit heavy 
  • VGA slot 
 
  • 60W audio output 
 
  • 1+5 Years of warranty 
 
  • Screen mirroring 
 
LG 139 cm (55 Inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
48% off
131,990 254,990
Buy now

Three best features of LG TVs

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD Display 60Hz refresh rate Game dashboard and Optimiser 
LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV Low-budget TV Lightweight HGIG mode for gaming 
LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV Multiple user profiles Bezel-less design NanoCell Display 
LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV HDMI 2.1 with eARC Apple Airplay 2 Alpha 7 5th generation processor 
LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV AI launcher Lightweight Miracast 
LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 100Hz refresh rate Apple Airplay 2 Built-in Google Assistant 
LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV Google Assistant and Alexa Lightweight AI ThinQ 
LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 120Hz refresh rate Four HDMI + three USB Ports Alpha 9 5th generation processor 

Best value for money LG TV

The best value-for-money LG TV on this list is the LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (55-Inches). The main features, including the 4K UHD screen, 60Hz refresh rate, Apple Airplay, and its processor, make it the best option with a fantastic picture and sound experience. All these specifications and powerful features are available at a very attractive price, which makes it one of the best TVs that deliver higher benefits vis-a-vis its price.

Best overall LG TV

The best overall TV from this list would be the LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (48-Inches). The TV offers a very smooth and fast experience, thanks to the Alpha 7 4K processor. The TV has many pros as well, making it very lucrative in the price range, such as its AI 4K Upscaler technology and the support of unlimited OTT apps. Most of all, the vibrant OLED thin-bezel display makes this the best TV overall.

How to find the best LG TV?

When looking for and purchasing a TV, numerous considerations come into play. You can get started by analysing and determining the features and requirements you require and the content you will find most enjoyable. When looking for the best LG TV, these are some crucial factors to take into account:

  • Fix your budget for your preferred LG TV.
  • Choose your preferred operating system, such as WebOS 22 or Android OS.
  • Understand the concept of different types of screens such as LED, OLED, QLED, etc.
  • Choose an LG TV with decent connectivity features like HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for smooth playback.
  • Finally, check the customer reviews and overall product ratings on Amazon and the installation terms and conditions of the TV before purchasing it.

Price list of the best LG TVs

S.noProductPrice
1.LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV  17,299 
2.LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV  17,299 
3.LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV  58,990 
4.LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV  79,990 
5.LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV  33,500 
6.LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV  116,990 
7.LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV  36,950 
8.LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV  138,810 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best mobile screen guards for iPhone 13: Top picks
5G mobile phone under15000
Best Philips steam iron to buy for home use
Top 8 Bajaj steam iron to buy for home use
Best Aloe Vera juices to stay fit and healthy

Best LG TVs on amazon: From budget to premium options

Should I get an LG 4K TV?

Yes, especially in 2022, you should purchase a 4K LG TV rather than a conventional one. Ultra HD, 4K quality content replaces traditional TV and low-resolution media. Additionally, a 4K TV enables you to view videos with excellent brightness and clarity. 

What is the ideal operating system for a smart TV?

It depends on the fastest and cleanest OS. Brands now have their own operating systems that work with their devices. Google Home, Oneplus' Oxygen Play, and Xiaomi's Patchwall are some of the most popular operating systems. 

What else should be considered while shopping for a 4K TV?

To get the most recent features and specifications, make sure you purchase a TV made within the last year. Power consumption should also be taken into account. Select a TV with low electricity usage. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS