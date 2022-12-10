Best LG TVs on amazon: From budget to premium options By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 10, 2022 15:56 IST





Summary: The LG smart TVs are popular due to their excellent picture and sound quality. To bring home one of the best LG TVs, check the list in this article. Are you looking for a trusted and reliable TV? Here is a list of the best LG TVs available on Amazon with excellent picture and sound quality apart from other stunning specifications.

Best LG TVs of 2022

Several television brands on the market offer a great range of features and designs, giving consumers many choices. Similarly, LG TVs have all the modern features, including smart TV features, improved sound, and best-quality displays for a better viewing experience. It is one of the market leaders in the electronics sector. This article will help you select one of the best LG TVs for your home. This article features some of the best LG TVs available on Amazon and compares their features, USPs and pros and cons. You will also get the TVs' price list and know which is a "value-for-money" product and the overall best product. Continue reading to learn more. The best LG TVs for your home 1. LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55-Inches) This 4K HD LED Smart TV by LG is an excellent option in the mid-budget range. The TV features a 55-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has 2.0 channel speakers with an AI sound feature and a sound output of 20W. This TV runs on the latest WebOS 22 and AI ThinQ. It supports unlimited OTT apps, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, etc. It also has a game dashboard and game optimiser features for a smooth gaming experience. Specifications: Model name: ‎LG 55UQ7500PSF

Screen size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Display technology: LED

Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + one USB ports

Dimensions: ‎8.7 x 124.4 x 72.6 cm

Weight: 14.3kg

Pros Cons It has a high refresh rate of 60Hz No voice assistant WebOS 22 Below average speakers Multiple user profiles An additional one-year warranty is applicable on the panel. AI brightness controller

2. LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV (32-Inches) This LG TV is more of a low-budget option. It has a 32-inch HD LED display, providing a decent picture viewing experience. The display is more vivid and rich in colours compared to other TVs in the same price range. The sound quality is also good since it has AI sound technology and 5.1 virtual surround sound. It is powered by a faster 5th-generation Alpha Processor that offers an enhanced experience. The best part is its magic remote, which many users prefer and love. Specifications: Model name: LG 32LQ636BPSA

Screen size: 32 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1366 x768)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Display technology: LED

Connectivity: ‎One HDMI + two USB ports

Dimensions: ‎187.2 x 37.8 x 121.2 cm

Weight: 4.1kg

Pros Cons HGIG Mode for gaming Single-star energy rating Magic remote Thick bezels 5th-generation Alpha processor No Dolby Audio

3. LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (55-Inches) This is one of the latest TVs launched by LG in 2022. The NanoCell Series TV comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is good and lets you enjoy smooth and realistic visuals in pure colours. It has a thin-bezel design that looks very sleek and premium. It is powered by the 5th-generation Alpha processor 4K, capable of analysing original content for improved picture quality. It runs on the latest WebOS and features the Apple Airplay feature, unique in TVs. Specifications: Model name: ‎LG 55NANO73SQA

Screen size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Display technology: NanoCell

Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + two USB ports

Dimensions: ‎5.8 x 123.5 x 71.5 cm

Weight: 14.6kg

Pros Cons WebOS 22 Low sound output Multiple user profiles Heavyweight Bezel-less, sleek design Apple Airplay Voice command enabled

4. LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (48-Inches) This 108 cm (48 Inches) TV from LG is the best you can get if your budget is high. The display delivers 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has the AI 4K Upscaler technology for a more vivid and bright picture. It features Dolby Atmos with AI Sound Pro, providing immersive surround sound. It supports unlimited OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. This smart TV has the Alpha 7 5th generation processor and runs on LG's latest WebOS 22 for fast and smooth navigation. Specifications: Model name: ‎LG 48A2PSA

Screen size: 48 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Display technology: OLED

Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + one USB ports

Dimensions: ‎4.6 x 107 x 62 cm

Weight: 11.5kg

Pros Cons Free installation Low brightness Apple Airplay 2 No Google Play Store HDMI 2.1 with eARC 5.1.2 Channel surround sound Dolby Vision IQ

5. LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV (43-Inches) This 43-inch smart TV is one of India's most-bought LG TVs. It has an ultra HD LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Quad-core processor, it eliminates noise and scale-up images to make them more vivid and sharp. It has excellent sound quality since it features Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X, which ensures clear and immersive audio. For quick access, it has a one-touch access feature for Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports all the OTT apps with real-time content optimisation for better recommendations. Specifications: Model name: ‎LG 43LM5600PTC

Screen size: 43 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)

Refresh rate: 50Hz

Display technology: LED

Connectivity: ‎Two HDMI + one USB ports

Dimensions: ‎8.1 x 97.7 x 57.5 cm

Weight: 8.3kg

Pros Cons AI Launcher Poor sound quality Miracast Thick bezels Lightweight Sleek and responsive remote

6. LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (65-Inches) The LG NanoCell TV uses the Alpha 7 third-generation chipset. The TV has a 4K resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, making the picture super-smooth. It has a nano bezel design that looks very premium when mounted on the wall. With a sound output of 20W, it has 2.0 channel speakers sporting Dolby Atmos. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1, making it compatible with next-generation consoles. The TV contains all popular streaming services and runs LG's WebOS 22. It is one of the best LG TVs for gaming since it has dedicated gaming features and provides a smoother, stutter-free, and lag-free gaming experience. Specification: Model name: ‎LG 65NANO86TNA (65 inches)

Screen size: 65 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 100Hz

Display technology: NanoCell

Connectivity: ‎Four HDMI + three USB ports

Dimensions: ‎‎6.4 x 145.1 x 84 cm

Weight: 24.1kg

Pros Cons Apple Airplay 2 Poor display panel 100Hz refresh rate Built-in Google Assistant Sharp and crisp Display

7. LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV (43-Inches) This TV can be a fantastic option if you're looking for a reasonably-priced 43-inch smart LG TV. The 43-inch Ultra HD LED display offers a great viewing experience and supports HDR content. The 20W audio output delivers loud and good sound quality. It runs on WebOS and supports unlimited OTT or streaming apps. Specifications: Model name: ‎LG ‎43UQ8040PSB

Screen size: 43 Inches

Resolution: Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Display technology: LED

Connectivity: ‎Three HDMI + one USB ports

Dimensions: ‎‎1.5 x 6.22 x 9.6 cm

Weight: 7.1kg

Pros Cons Google Assistant and Alexa Poor audio AI ThinQ Latency in remote control commands Thin bezels Lightweight Support active HDR

8. LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (55-Inches) LG's OLED55G2PSA 4K OLED Smart TV is a particularly premium deal. This 139 cm Smart TV set with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 performs amazingly well compared to other TVs. It has a whooping 120Hz of refresh rate, which makes videos super-smooth. It is also quite versatile because of the four HDMI and three USB connectors. It has the best Alpha 9 5th-generation processor. It supports almost all video formats, so you can watch videos using an external storage or device. It features Dolby Atmos and LG Sound Sync, offering fantastic sound quality with a massive audio output of 60W. Specifications: Model name: ‎LG ‎‎OLED55G2PSA

Screen size: 5 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 50Hz

Display technology: OLED

Connectivity: ‎Four HDMI + three USB ports

Dimensions: ‎‎‎122.2 x 2.7 x 69.8 cm

Weight: 17.1kg

Pros Cons 120Hz refresh rate A bit heavy VGA slot 60W audio output 1+5 Years of warranty Screen mirroring

Three best features of LG TVs

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD Display 60Hz refresh rate Game dashboard and Optimiser LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV Low-budget TV Lightweight HGIG mode for gaming LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV Multiple user profiles Bezel-less design NanoCell Display LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV HDMI 2.1 with eARC Apple Airplay 2 Alpha 7 5th generation processor LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV AI launcher Lightweight Miracast LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 100Hz refresh rate Apple Airplay 2 Built-in Google Assistant LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV Google Assistant and Alexa Lightweight AI ThinQ LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 120Hz refresh rate Four HDMI + three USB Ports Alpha 9 5th generation processor

Best value for money LG TV The best value-for-money LG TV on this list is the LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (55-Inches). The main features, including the 4K UHD screen, 60Hz refresh rate, Apple Airplay, and its processor, make it the best option with a fantastic picture and sound experience. All these specifications and powerful features are available at a very attractive price, which makes it one of the best TVs that deliver higher benefits vis-a-vis its price. Best overall LG TV The best overall TV from this list would be the LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (48-Inches). The TV offers a very smooth and fast experience, thanks to the Alpha 7 4K processor. The TV has many pros as well, making it very lucrative in the price range, such as its AI 4K Upscaler technology and the support of unlimited OTT apps. Most of all, the vibrant OLED thin-bezel display makes this the best TV overall. How to find the best LG TV? When looking for and purchasing a TV, numerous considerations come into play. You can get started by analysing and determining the features and requirements you require and the content you will find most enjoyable. When looking for the best LG TV, these are some crucial factors to take into account: Fix your budget for your preferred LG TV.

Choose your preferred operating system, such as WebOS 22 or Android OS.

Understand the concept of different types of screens such as LED, OLED, QLED, etc.

Choose an LG TV with decent connectivity features like HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for smooth playback.

Finally, check the customer reviews and overall product ratings on Amazon and the installation terms and conditions of the TV before purchasing it. Price list of the best LG TVs

S.no Product Price 1. LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV ₹ 17,299 2. LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV ₹ 17,299 3. LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV ₹ 58,990 4. LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV ₹ 79,990 5. LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV ₹ 33,500 6. LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV ₹ 116,990 7. LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV ₹ 36,950 8. LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV ₹ 138,810

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”