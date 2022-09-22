Summary:
Mobile phones under ₹50,000 are equipped with the latest technology and features to offer a flagship performance to all users. In addition, these phones come with excellent camera quality and decent RAM for an enhanced experience. Besides this, these phones are priced decently to fit in everyone’s pocket. So, if you are looking for highly advanced mobile phones, here is the complete list!
Best mobile phones under ₹50,000
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
The first on the list is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. It is a 5G mobile phone which comes with excellent 256GB storage and 5G connectivity. In addition, the phone comes with features such as a triple rear camera to capture high-quality pictures.
Specifications
• Brand - Xiaomi
• RAM - 8GB
• OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
• Camera features - Triple Rear Camera - 108 MP Wide Angle + 8MP Ultra wide + 5MP
• Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 204 grams
• Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
• Item model number - B3S
• Connectivity technologies - Infrared, bluetooth, USB, NFC and Wi-Fi
• GPS - True
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery backup
|High in price
|Adequate storage
|Devices may lag
|Comes with the GPS
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
If you’re looking for a high-quality mobile phone under ₹50,000, choosing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G would be ideal. This phone has exceptional features such as the latest OS, long-lasting battery and powerful processor, which keeps you going throughout the day. In addition, the 6.43-inch display offers an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications
• Brand - OnePlus
• OS - OxygenOS
• RAM - 12GB
• Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams
• Special features - Fingerprint scanner, gorilla glass, LED flash and camera
• Other camera features - Front
• Other display features - Wireless
• Form factor - Smartphone
|Pros
|Cons
|Great camera quality
|Comes in only a few colours
|All-day battery life
|Comes with the latest operating system
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G
Another excellent mobile phone in the beautiful Legion Sky colour is the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. This phone comes with 256GB of internal memory mobile phones. This phone comes with 12GB RAM, exceptional camera quality and 5G connectivity, which keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk.
Specifications
• Brand - IQOO
• Os - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
• RAM - 12GB
• Product dimensions - 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 180.3 grams
• Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required
• Item model number - I2126
• Connectivity technologies - USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth 5.2
|Pros
|Cons
|Great RAM size
|Does not fit in everyone’s budget
|All-day battery life
|Excellent camera features
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
The next on the list of best mobile phones under ₹50,000 is Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. It is a 5G mobile phone that comes with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. If you’re someone who loves to click pictures of every mood, this can be an ideal pick.
Specifications
• Brand - Redmi
• OS - MIUI 13
• RAM - 256 GB
• Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams
• Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
• Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, infrared, Wi-Fi, USB
• GSP - True
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery backup
|The device may lag sometimes
|Adequate RAM size
|Comes with the in-built GPS
OnePlus 10R 5G
The OnePlus 10R 5G is another exciting mobile phone loaded with many features, including 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a large display and excellent camera quality, offering a wholesome experience. Since the phone is extremely lightweight, it is easy to handle.
Specifications
• Brand - OnePlus
• OS - OxygenOS
• RAM - 12 GB
• Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams
• Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
• Special features - Fingerprint scanner, LED flash, camera
• Other display features - Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a simple and sturdy design
|Comes in only one colour
|Adequate storage
|Easy on pocket
iQOO 9 SE 5G
Available in the magnificent sunset sierra and space fusion colours, another exciting mobile phone on the list is the iQOO 9 SE 5G. This phone features excellent camera quality and a 4500 mAh battery. The best part of this phone is 256GB of internal storage, which saves all pictures and videos hassle-free.
Specifications
• Brand - IQOO
• OS - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
• RAM - 12GB
• Product dimensions - 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams
• Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required
• Item model number - I2019
• Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, Audio Jack: Type-C
• GPS - True
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with the latest android
|Processor lags
|Excellent storage capacity
|Adequate camera quality
OPPO F19 Pro
The last mobile phone on the list of mobile phones under ₹50,000 is the Oppo F19. Comes with great display features such as 2400x1080 pixels and 6.43" inches for an immersive viewing experience. Besides this, the phone features excellent storage capacity and all-day battery life.
Specifications
• Brand - Oppo
• OS - Android 11.0
• RAM - 8 GB
• Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 173 grams
• Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer batteries required
• Item model number - CPH2285
• Connectivity technologies - WiFi bluetooth
• Wireless communication technology - Cellular
|Pros
|Cons
|Great storage
|Comes in only one colour
|Comes with the latest OS
|Excellent connectivity technology
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
|Excellent storage alongside quality camera
|Sleek and sturdy structure
|Long battery life
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Looks simple and sleek
|Comes with excellent storage
|Great storage
|iQOO Z6 Pro 5G
|Smooth and clear display
|Great storage capacity
|Power saving mode
|Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
|Comes with excellent storage
|Comes in great colours
|Looks stylish
|OnePlus 10R 5G
|Good Ram
|Excellent battery life
|Latest operating system
|iQOO 9 SE 5G
|Excellent RAM
|Smooth and clear display
|Looks heavy and bulky
|OPPO F19 Pro
|Excellent storage space
|Looks simple and sleek
|Long battery life
Best value for money
LG does not offer a wide range of mobile phones on Amazon under ₹50,000. If you’re in search of budget-friendly phones, we suggest you go with Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. This phone offers excellent features and is priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. The price of this product is ₹24,999 after a discount on Amazon.
Best overall
Out of all mobile phones listed under ₹50,000, one product that stands out is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. This phone is equipped with a plethora of features, such as excellent camera quality, adequate RAM, and so on, making it smarter and better. Besides this, the product is priced decently at ₹39,999.00 only.
How to find the perfect Mobile Phones Under ₹50,000?
Finding the most durable phone that meets your buying objective while fitting into your budget is tedious. Finding a phone is much more difficult with so many wide options available. Here are a few things to consider while choosing the perfect mobile phones under ₹50,000 -
• Sufficient RAM and ROM
• Price of the product
• Large display
• Excellent camera quality
• Long-lasting battery life
• Powerful processor
Products price list
|Product name
|Actual price
|Discounted price
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
|₹52,999
|₹39,9990
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|₹33,999
|₹33,999
|iQOO Z6 Pro 5G
|₹33,990
|₹28,999
|Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
|₹28,999
|₹24,999
|OnePlus 10R 5G
|₹43,999
|₹39,999
|iQOO 9 SE 5G
|₹44,990
|₹37,990
|OPPO F19 Pro
|₹25,990
|₹20,489
Here is the list of best mobile phones under ₹50,000 -
Yes, LG is a renowned brand that has been around us for decades now. The phones launched by LG are loaded with the latest features and priced decently to meet everyone’s budget.
When buying mobile phones, it is vital to drive adequate focus toward product specifications such as camera quality, screen resolution, RAM, internal storage, battery backup, etc.
At present, there are no LG mobile phones present on Amazon. However, you can find several other renowned brands such as Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo and others. These brands offer the best quality mobile phones under ₹50,000.
If you’re looking for camera phones, you can go for mobile phones such as OPPO F19 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G.