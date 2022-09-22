Best mobile phones under ₹ 50,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 22, 2022 21:23 IST





Summary: After establishing itself as a renowned home appliance company, LG has successfully stepped into the world of mobile phones. Check out the complete list of best mobile phones under ₹ 50,000

Get your hands on the best LG mobile phones under 50,000

Mobile phones under ₹50,000 are equipped with the latest technology and features to offer a flagship performance to all users. In addition, these phones come with excellent camera quality and decent RAM for an enhanced experience. Besides this, these phones are priced decently to fit in everyone’s pocket. So, if you are looking for highly advanced mobile phones, here is the complete list! Best mobile phones under ₹50,000 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G The first on the list is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. It is a 5G mobile phone which comes with excellent 256GB storage and 5G connectivity. In addition, the phone comes with features such as a triple rear camera to capture high-quality pictures. Specifications • Brand - Xiaomi • RAM - 8GB • OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 • Camera features - Triple Rear Camera - 108 MP Wide Angle + 8MP Ultra wide + 5MP • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 204 grams • Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required • Item model number - B3S • Connectivity technologies - Infrared, bluetooth, USB, NFC and Wi-Fi • GPS - True

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery backup High in price Adequate storage Devices may lag Comes with the GPS

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G If you’re looking for a high-quality mobile phone under ₹50,000, choosing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G would be ideal. This phone has exceptional features such as the latest OS, long-lasting battery and powerful processor, which keeps you going throughout the day. In addition, the 6.43-inch display offers an immersive viewing experience. Specifications • Brand - OnePlus • OS - OxygenOS • RAM - 12GB • Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams • Special features - Fingerprint scanner, gorilla glass, LED flash and camera • Other camera features - Front • Other display features - Wireless • Form factor - Smartphone

Pros Cons Great camera quality Comes in only a few colours All-day battery life Comes with the latest operating system

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Another excellent mobile phone in the beautiful Legion Sky colour is the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. This phone comes with 256GB of internal memory mobile phones. This phone comes with 12GB RAM, exceptional camera quality and 5G connectivity, which keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. Specifications • Brand - IQOO • Os - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 • RAM - 12GB • Product dimensions - 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 180.3 grams • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required • Item model number - I2126 • Connectivity technologies - USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth 5.2

Pros Cons Great RAM size Does not fit in everyone’s budget All-day battery life Excellent camera features

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G The next on the list of best mobile phones under ₹50,000 is Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. It is a 5G mobile phone that comes with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. If you’re someone who loves to click pictures of every mood, this can be an ideal pick. Specifications • Brand - Redmi • OS - MIUI 13 • RAM - 256 GB • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required • Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, infrared, Wi-Fi, USB • GSP - True

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup The device may lag sometimes Adequate RAM size Comes with the in-built GPS

OnePlus 10R 5G The OnePlus 10R 5G is another exciting mobile phone loaded with many features, including 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a large display and excellent camera quality, offering a wholesome experience. Since the phone is extremely lightweight, it is easy to handle. Specifications • Brand - OnePlus • OS - OxygenOS • RAM - 12 GB • Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required • Special features - Fingerprint scanner, LED flash, camera • Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Comes with a simple and sturdy design Comes in only one colour Adequate storage Easy on pocket

iQOO 9 SE 5G Available in the magnificent sunset sierra and space fusion colours, another exciting mobile phone on the list is the iQOO 9 SE 5G. This phone features excellent camera quality and a 4500 mAh battery. The best part of this phone is 256GB of internal storage, which saves all pictures and videos hassle-free. Specifications • Brand - IQOO • OS - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 • RAM - 12GB • Product dimensions - 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams • Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required • Item model number - I2019 • Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, Audio Jack: Type-C • GPS - True

Pros Cons Comes with the latest android Processor lags Excellent storage capacity Adequate camera quality

OPPO F19 Pro The last mobile phone on the list of mobile phones under ₹50,000 is the Oppo F19. Comes with great display features such as 2400x1080 pixels and 6.43" inches for an immersive viewing experience. Besides this, the phone features excellent storage capacity and all-day battery life. Specifications • Brand - Oppo • OS - Android 11.0 • RAM - 8 GB • Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 173 grams • Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer batteries required • Item model number - CPH2285 • Connectivity technologies - WiFi bluetooth • Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Great storage Comes in only one colour Comes with the latest OS Excellent connectivity technology

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Excellent storage alongside quality camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Looks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Comes with excellent storage Comes in great colours Looks stylish OnePlus 10R 5G Good Ram Excellent battery life Latest operating system iQOO 9 SE 5G Excellent RAM Smooth and clear display Looks heavy and bulky OPPO F19 Pro Excellent storage space Looks simple and sleek Long battery life

Best value for money LG does not offer a wide range of mobile phones on Amazon under ₹50,000. If you’re in search of budget-friendly phones, we suggest you go with Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. This phone offers excellent features and is priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. The price of this product is ₹24,999 after a discount on Amazon. Best overall Out of all mobile phones listed under ₹50,000, one product that stands out is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. This phone is equipped with a plethora of features, such as excellent camera quality, adequate RAM, and so on, making it smarter and better. Besides this, the product is priced decently at ₹39,999.00 only. How to find the perfect Mobile Phones Under ₹50,000? Finding the most durable phone that meets your buying objective while fitting into your budget is tedious. Finding a phone is much more difficult with so many wide options available. Here are a few things to consider while choosing the perfect mobile phones under ₹50,000 - • Sufficient RAM and ROM • Price of the product • Large display • Excellent camera quality • Long-lasting battery life • Powerful processor Products price list

Product name Actual price Discounted price Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ₹ 52,999 ₹ 39,9990 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 33,999 ₹ 33,999 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G ₹ 33,990 ₹ 28,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G ₹ 28,999 ₹ 24,999 OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 43,999 ₹ 39,999 iQOO 9 SE 5G ₹ 44,990 ₹ 37,990 OPPO F19 Pro ₹ 25,990 ₹ 20,489

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”