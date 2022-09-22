Sign out
Best mobile phones under 50,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 21:23 IST

Summary:

After establishing itself as a renowned home appliance company, LG has successfully stepped into the world of mobile phones. Check out the complete list of best mobile phones under 50,000

Get your hands on the best LG mobile phones under 50,000

Mobile phones under 50,000 are equipped with the latest technology and features to offer a flagship performance to all users. In addition, these phones come with excellent camera quality and decent RAM for an enhanced experience. Besides this, these phones are priced decently to fit in everyone’s pocket. So, if you are looking for highly advanced mobile phones, here is the complete list!

Best mobile phones under 50,000

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

The first on the list is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. It is a 5G mobile phone which comes with excellent 256GB storage and 5G connectivity. In addition, the phone comes with features such as a triple rear camera to capture high-quality pictures.

Specifications

• Brand - Xiaomi

• RAM - 8GB

• OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

• Camera features - Triple Rear Camera - 108 MP Wide Angle + 8MP Ultra wide + 5MP

• Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 204 grams

• Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

• Item model number - B3S

• Connectivity technologies - Infrared, bluetooth, USB, NFC and Wi-Fi

• GPS - True

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery backupHigh in price
Adequate storage Devices may lag
Comes with the GPS  

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

If you’re looking for a high-quality mobile phone under 50,000, choosing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G would be ideal. This phone has exceptional features such as the latest OS, long-lasting battery and powerful processor, which keeps you going throughout the day. In addition, the 6.43-inch display offers an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications

• Brand - OnePlus

• OS - OxygenOS

• RAM - 12GB

• Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams

• Special features - Fingerprint scanner, gorilla glass, LED flash and camera

• Other camera features - Front

• Other display features - Wireless

• Form factor - Smartphone

ProsCons
Great camera qualityComes in only a few colours 
All-day battery life  
Comes with the latest operating system 

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

Another excellent mobile phone in the beautiful Legion Sky colour is the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. This phone comes with 256GB of internal memory mobile phones. This phone comes with 12GB RAM, exceptional camera quality and 5G connectivity, which keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk.

Specifications

• Brand - IQOO

• Os - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

• RAM - 12GB

• Product dimensions - 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 180.3 grams

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required

• Item model number - I2126

• Connectivity technologies - USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth 5.2

ProsCons
Great RAM size Does not fit in everyone’s budget 
All-day battery life  
Excellent camera features 

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

The next on the list of best mobile phones under 50,000 is Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. It is a 5G mobile phone that comes with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. If you’re someone who loves to click pictures of every mood, this can be an ideal pick.

Specifications

• Brand - Redmi

• OS - MIUI 13

• RAM - 256 GB

• Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

• Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

• GSP - True

ProsCons
Excellent battery backupThe device may lag sometimes
Adequate RAM size  
Comes with the in-built GPS  

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G is another exciting mobile phone loaded with many features, including 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a large display and excellent camera quality, offering a wholesome experience. Since the phone is extremely lightweight, it is easy to handle.

Specifications

• Brand - OnePlus

• OS - OxygenOS

• RAM - 12 GB

• Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

• Special features - Fingerprint scanner, LED flash, camera

• Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Comes with a simple and sturdy design Comes in only one colour 
Adequate storage   
Easy on pocket 

iQOO 9 SE 5G

Available in the magnificent sunset sierra and space fusion colours, another exciting mobile phone on the list is the iQOO 9 SE 5G. This phone features excellent camera quality and a 4500 mAh battery. The best part of this phone is 256GB of internal storage, which saves all pictures and videos hassle-free.

Specifications

• Brand - IQOO

• OS - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

• RAM - 12GB

• Product dimensions - 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams

• Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required

• Item model number - I2019

• Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, Audio Jack: Type-C

• GPS - True

ProsCons
Comes with the latest androidProcessor lags 
Excellent storage capacity 
Adequate camera quality 

OPPO F19 Pro

The last mobile phone on the list of mobile phones under 50,000 is the Oppo F19. Comes with great display features such as 2400x1080 pixels and 6.43" inches for an immersive viewing experience. Besides this, the phone features excellent storage capacity and all-day battery life.

Specifications

• Brand - Oppo

• OS - Android 11.0

• RAM - 8 GB

• Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 173 grams

• Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer batteries required

• Item model number - CPH2285

• Connectivity technologies - WiFi bluetooth

• Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Great storageComes in only one colour 
Comes with the latest OS 
Excellent connectivity technology  

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5GExcellent storage alongside quality cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GLooks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage 
iQOO Z6 Pro 5GSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Comes with excellent storage Comes in great colours Looks stylish
OnePlus 10R 5GGood RamExcellent battery life Latest operating system
iQOO 9 SE 5G Excellent RAM Smooth and clear display Looks heavy and bulky 
OPPO F19 ProExcellent storage spaceLooks simple and sleekLong battery life

Best value for money

LG does not offer a wide range of mobile phones on Amazon under 50,000. If you’re in search of budget-friendly phones, we suggest you go with Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. This phone offers excellent features and is priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. The price of this product is 24,999 after a discount on Amazon.

Best overall

Out of all mobile phones listed under 50,000, one product that stands out is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. This phone is equipped with a plethora of features, such as excellent camera quality, adequate RAM, and so on, making it smarter and better. Besides this, the product is priced decently at 39,999.00 only.

How to find the perfect Mobile Phones Under 50,000?

Finding the most durable phone that meets your buying objective while fitting into your budget is tedious. Finding a phone is much more difficult with so many wide options available. Here are a few things to consider while choosing the perfect mobile phones under 50,000 -

• Sufficient RAM and ROM

• Price of the product

• Large display

• Excellent camera quality

• Long-lasting battery life

• Powerful processor

Products price list

Product nameActual priceDiscounted price
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 52,999 39,9990
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 33,999 33,999
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G 33,990 28,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G  28,999 24,999
OnePlus 10R 5G   43,999 39,999
iQOO 9 SE 5G  44,990 37,990
OPPO F19 Pro 25,990 20,489

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best mobile phones under 50,000 

What is the best mobile phone under 50,000? 

Here is the list of best mobile phones under 50,000 - 

  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
  • OPPO F19 Pro
  • iQOO 9 SE 5G
  • Are LG phones worth the price?

Yes, LG is a renowned brand that has been around us for decades now. The phones launched by LG are loaded with the latest features and priced decently to meet everyone’s budget.

What are the features to look for in mobile phones? 

When buying mobile phones, it is vital to drive adequate focus toward product specifications such as camera quality, screen resolution, RAM, internal storage, battery backup, etc. 

Can I find LG mobile phones on Amazon? 

At present, there are no LG mobile phones present on Amazon. However, you can find several other renowned brands such as Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo and others. These brands offer the best quality mobile phones under 50,000. 

