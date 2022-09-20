Best pocket-friendly Nokia mobile phones under 6000: Here are your top picks By Affiliate Desk

Nokia is a Finnish company with a long history in the mobile phone sector. It started with feature phones before moving on to smartphones. However, it returned to the feature phone market, updated some of its venerable models, and introduced a few new ones. Today, HMD Global holds the Nokia company and takes it to the future Smartphone industry. With its wide range of devices, the HMD has continued the history of old Nokia while introducing some great Nokia smartphones to the market. These renewed feature phones are the greatest option for individuals wishing to acquire a gadget for regular communication. They include a non-touch display and a keyboard with buttons for inputs that are plain in appearance. These Nokia mobile phones under 6000 are small, portable mobiles, unlike smartphones with an inbuilt operating system and a straightforward graphical interface. Here is a list of the best everyday-use Nokia mobile phones under 6000. 1. Nokia 8210 4G The Nokia 8210 4G is offered in stunning hues of Red, Blue, and Sand. This phone has basic functionality like calling and text messaging, but it also has other uses like playing games casually and music streaming. It is equipped with a speaker, video player, and MP3 player. A bigger battery also provides weeks of standby time and longer talk time, enabling you to stay confident. Specification: Display: 2.8-inches TFT display

Processor: Unisoc T107 chipset.

Camera: 0.3 MP

Battery: 1450mAh

RAM: 48MB

Storage: 128MB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Backlit Keypad No flashlight on back Wireless FM Build quality can be better 4G connectivity Storage expansion up to 32GB

2. Nokia 105 Plus The Nokia 105 Plus is a completely new, user-friendly, and familiar Nokia phone with white key writing on an island-style keypad. The mobile phone has a superior 1.77" screen. You can experience brand-new wireless FM radio and music streaming on the MP3 player and store your favourite tracks on the memory card slot included in the device. Specification: Display: 1.77-inches TFT display

Processor: MT6261D chipset

Battery: 1000mAh

RAM: 4 MB

Storage: 4 MB

Connectivity: 2G networks

Pros Cons Wireless FM support No camera Good sound quality Limited phonebook contract Island-style Keypad Long-lasting battery Memory is expandable up to 32 GB

3. Nokia 6310 The Nokia 6310 is a simple phone that may be used for routine calls and entertainment. The smartphone's outside elements bring back the allure of the original Nokia for customers to enjoy. However, this specific model offers users a camera and dual SIM capabilities in contrast to Nokia handsets that were readily accessible in the early 2000s. Some of the more loaded specifications include a calendar, calculator, torchlight, FM radio, and pre-loaded games. Specification: Display: 2.8-inches QVGA display

Processor:Unisoc 6531F chipset

Camera: 0.3 MP with a rear flash

Battery: 1150 mAh

RAM: 8 MB

Storage: 16 MB

Connectivity: 2G, micro USB and Bluetooth

Pros Cons 3.5mm Audio jack available 2G network Dual SIM support No clarity in the camera Better display quality All day battery back up

4. Nokia 110 4G The Nokia 110 4G is a basic handset with a backlit display. Like other smartphones in its class, it features a QQVGA screen, an SD slot, and a long battery life. Among other cutting-edge features, the phone has a 4G VoLTE connection, simple zooming menus, FM, and an integrated flashlight and camera. In addition to looking good, this gadget has everything wrapped up. Specification: Display: 1.8-inches QQVGA display

Processor: Symbian Series 30 Series 30+.

Camera: 0.8 MP

Battery: 1020mAh

RAM: 48MB

Storage: 128MB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons New beautiful sleek design Sound quality low HD voice calls support Very basic UI Good readability for older citizens Low-resolution display Expandable up to 32 GB

5. Nokia 150 2020 The Nokia 150 has a 6.09 cm (2.4) screen, practical and ergonomic buttons, and simple navigation! The Nokia 150 is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free phone use. Additionally, it has a wireless FM and an MP3 player so that you can listen to your music when alone. Your images will turn out great thanks to the VGA camera and flash. It has a sturdy polycarbonate casing, making it a robust phone you can own. Specification: Display: 2.4-inches TFT display

Battery: 1020mAh

RAM: 4 MB

Storage: 4 MB

Connectivity: 2G networks

Pros Cons 3.5mm audio jack available Video playback from SD card is not supported. Sturdy build quality No shortcut key for call logs Dual SIM features Keypad backlit is low

6. Nokia 3310 Thanks to its traditional appearance with a modern twist, this Nokia phone will give you the impression that you've stepped back in time. This phone adds a contemporary twist while maintaining the basic shape. Its unique user interface gives its timeless charm a modern twist. It has a curved, polarised screen pane that makes it considerably easier to read outside in the sunlight. Specification: Display: 2.4-inches QVGA display

Camera: 2 MP with rear flash

Battery: 1200mAh

RAM: 8 MB

Storage: 16 MB

Connectivity: 2G, micro USB and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Polarised coating for better visibility Less internal storage Better camera quality Only 2G network support Long-lasting battery

7. Nokia 225 4G The Nokia 225 feature phone lets you benefit from 4G's advantages, including crystal-clear conversations, social networking, and more. The high-end appearance of this phone immediately takes you. Oh, and it has an 1150 mAh battery, so you can chat with your buddies for a long time. Specification: Display: 2.4-inches TFT display

Processor:Unisoc USM9117chipset.

Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera

Battery: 1150 mAh

RAM: 64 MB

Storage: 128MB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons 4G connectivity Expansive Expandable memory up to 32 GB Bluetooth pairing issues Curved body for easy grip

8. Nokia C01 Plus 4G With the Nokia C01 Plus smartphone, you can do anything, including play games, stream movies, and surf the web. This mobile phone has an HD Plus display, good cameras, and a powerful battery for capturing breathtaking images and better content consumption. Moreover, you may benefit from lag-free, quick performance because of the potent Octa-core processor. Specification: Display: 5.45-inches HD+ display

Processor:UnisocSC9863Achipset.

Camera: 5 MP rear camera & 2 MP front camera

Battery: 3000 mAh

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 16 GB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0

OS: AndroidTM 11 (GO)

Pros Cons Stock android experience Display resolution low Long-lasting battery Slow charging speed Affordable pricing

9. Nokia 5310 This Nokia 5310 phone's classic look makes it the ideal purchase thanks to its supple curves, simple-to-use buttons, and comfy grip. You can easily see what's playing on the screen because of its clear, curved display. Additionally, the specific music controls make it simple to switch tunes. After a single, complete charge, its long-lasting battery retains you for several hours. Specification: Display: 2.4-inches TFT display

Processor: MT6260A chipset.

Camera: 0.3 MP

Battery: 1200mAh

RAM: 8 MB

Storage: 16 MB

Connectivity: 2G connectivity, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 3.0

Pros Cons Good sound quality. Charging port is no sturdy Curved display with clear visibility Only 2G network Good battery back up

10. Nokia 125 DS With this Nokia phone, you may benefit from a long battery life and a 2.4-inches screen. While its spacious and soft keypad makes typing simple and pleasant, its storage capacity allows you to save up to 2,000 numbers and 500 messages quickly. Specification: Display: 2.4-inches QVGA display

Battery: 1200mAh

RAM: 4 MB

Storage: 4 MB

Connectivity: 2G and micro USB

Pros Cons Rugged build Sound quality is low Easy to use No bluetooth connectivity Keys are properly spaced

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia 8210 4G Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity 4G calls support Backlit Keypad Nokia 105 Plus Island style keypad design Wireless FM Memory extension facility up to 32GB Nokia 6310 3.5 mm audio jack Rear flash Good battery backup Nokia 110 4G Internet access with VoLTE support Attractive to look Up to 32GB SD card Up to 32GB SD card Nokia 150 2020 Sturdy casing for robust build quality Dual SIM features Mp3 player for music listening Nokia 3310 Polaserised coating on display Long-lasting battery Curved body for better grip Nokia 225 4G Very clear call quality, and multiple preinstalled classic games 4G connectivity Expandable storage up to 32 GB Nokia C01 Plus 4G Clean Andriod 11 go edition 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB storage for smooth performance Rear and front flash for better picture clarity Nokia 5310 Bluetooth connectivity for easy sharing Dual front firing speakers Long battery life Nokia 125 DS Spacious and soft keypad Music control feature Durable phone

Best value for money Nokia 105 plus is the best value for money mobile phone, costing just Rs. 1549. The stylish look, lightweight, and massive battery stand out on this phone. It is ideal for those seeking a Nokia mobile phone under 6000. 105 plus has all basic features with dual SIM functionality for the best companion in everyday use. Moreover, the long battery life is the cherry on top and allows long conversations with your buddies. Best overall product Numerous elements come together to help you choose the best option. The Nokia C01 Plus is the greatest Nokia mobile phone on this list when considering all factors like price and features. The Nokia C01 Plus has a big screen and comes in various stunning colours and materials. You can shoot stunning, expert-quality pictures with the Nokia C01 Plus. Long battery life helps with more content consumption. Moreover, Android OS support opens a new window in front of you to enjoy different apps and games. Nokia C01 plus current price Rs. 6021 if you avail cashback options, then it is the best Nokia mobile phone under 6000. How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 6000 Comparing a few key aspects is the easiest approach to locate a Nokia mobile phone under 6000. One must consider the internal storage and RAM as well as the phone's battery life while shopping for an affordable phone.Before purchasing Nokia mobile phone under 6000,look at the price-to-performance ratio. You can crosscheck the prices on different websites and pay attention to the deals and cashback offers.

Price list of all Nokia mobile phones under 6000

Sl. No. Model Price 1. Nokia 8210 4G Rs. 3849 2. Nokia 105 Plus Rs. 1349 3. Nokia 6310 Rs. 3299 4. Nokia 110 4G Rs. 2799 5. Nokia 150 2020 Rs. 2599 6. Nokia 3310 Rs. 4390 7. Nokia 225 4G Rs. 3749 8. Nokia C01 Plus 4G Rs. 5830 9. Nokia 5310 Rs. 3349 10. Nokia 125 DS Rs. 2323

