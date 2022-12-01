Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best printer with scanner for home: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022 16:29 IST

Summary:

Today in this digital era, we all, as an individual, want to print our daily work, projects, documents & assignments to deliver the project on time or save time. Printers are the best-known output device to provide a digital hard copy of a digital document. Scanners, on the other hand, convert a hard copy to a digital document. What if you get a printer with a scanner on one device? Buying a printer with a scanner without knowing the specification can trouble you after a few months. This article will list the best printers with scanners for home use.

Best printers with scanners for home

The printers' use has increased notably because of the paperless practice everyone is promoting. It not only saves paper but also saves time. Through robust printers plus scanners under one device, we can print our daily work, projects, documents & assignments to deliver the project on time. Buying a printer with a scanner for your home without knowing its specifications and details can trouble you after a few months. Thus, we have compiled a list of some of the best printers with scanners for home use with their complete specifications, features, and price. It can give you a fair idea of what home printers will serve your need.

Let us closely look at the best printers with scanners for home use.

1.Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi

It is another compact and multifunctional printer with a scanning option. It is one of the best printers with a scanner for home use because it has the all-in-one option, auto-duplex feature, wireless connectivity support, and fast print speed at this affordable price. It supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, etc. It is at the top of the list for its stunning features and characteristics.

Specification:

  • Brand: Canon
  • Model Name: E4570 All-in-
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi
  • Print technology: Inkjet
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac, etc.
  • Colour: Black
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4.4 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 8.8 ppm
  • ⦁ Weight: 5.80 kg

ProsCons
Support quality Colour print Print speed could have been better 
Build quality is excellent  
Robust for regular home use  
Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX/ADF/Duplex Printing (Black)- Smart Speaker Compatible, Standard
13% off
8,349 9,625
Buy now

2. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner, and Copier

It is lightweight, compact, reliable, and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. It supports both monochrome & colour prints, with a print speed of 5.5 and 7.5 ppm, respectively. Various characteristics like an automatic paper sensor, stylish design & low price bring it to the second top of the list.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Model Name: Deskjet 2331
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Print technology: HP Thermal Inkjet
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac, etc.
  • Colour: Purple + White
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm
  • Weight: 4.22 kg

ProsCons
Reliable printing support No wireless print support 
Lightweight and cost-effective  
Best for multipurpose use  
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
12% off
3,799 4,332.96
Buy now

3. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

It is another multifunctional and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use that can print 33 pages per minute. It has wireless print support and can print monochrome and colour prints. It can print pages of various sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc.

Specification:

  • Brand: EPSON
  • Model Name: EcoTank M200
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Print technology: Inkjet
  • Platform compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac
  • Colour: Black
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Max Print speed (Colour): 15 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 33 ppm
  • Weight: 5.6 kg

ProsCons
Multifunctional and provides excellent print quality Bulky and not so portable 
Lightning-fast printing speed  
Provides wireless printing support  
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
12% off
15,798 17,999
Buy now

4. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan

It is another HP's stylish, lightweight, and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. This multi-purpose multipurpose printer also supports scanning and copying. This lightweight multi-functional printer also supports wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can hold 25 sheets in the output tray.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Model Series: 2723AIO
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth
  • Print technology: HP Thermal Inkjet
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac, etc.
  • Colour: Blue + White
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm
  • Weight: 4.53 kg

ProsCons
Good for multipurpose use Build quality is not excellent 
Moderate print speed  
Easy to setup  
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup with HP Smart App, Ideal for Home.
12% off
5,699 6,481
Buy now

5. Canon E560 Multifunction Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer

It is another compact, moderate-weight, and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. Due to its print speed and compact design, individuals at home prefer using it. It renders a print resolution of 4800x1200.

Specification:

  • Brand: Canon
  • Model Name: E560
  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Print technology: Inkjet
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows,
  • Colour: Black
  • Print Output: B&W and Colour
  • Max Print speed: 4 to 8 ppm
  • Weight: 5.4 kg

ProsCons
It is lightweightThe colour print cost is slightly high
Has wireless support  
Support colour print  
Canon E560 Multifunction Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing
4% off
7,399 7,693
Buy now

6. PANTUM M6518NW Multi-function Laser Printer

It is another heavy-duty, network-ready laser printer that can print pages with varied page sizes. This multipurpose printer also supports scanning and can print at 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution. If you want the best printer with a scanner for your home or home office - this one is for you. It also has excellent print speed (22 ppm).

Specification:

  • Brand: PANTUM
  • Model Series: M6518NW
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Print technology: Laser
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, etc.
  • Colour: Black
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 22 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 22 ppm
  • Weight: 7.5 kg

ProsCons
The lightning-fast print speed with high-resolution printing Costly and bulky 
Has wireless support  
150 sheet capacity  
PANTUM M6518NW Multi funtion Laser Printer 22PPM- WiFi
24% off
13,700 17,990
Buy now

7.   HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075

It is a medium-budget compact, stylish, and robust inkjet printer. It is one of the best printers with a scanner for home use because of its excellent print speed and wireless support. It supports page sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Model Series: Deskjet Plus 6075
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Print technology: Laser
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, etc.
  • Colour: White
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Maximum Print Speed: 17 ppm
  • Weight: 5.2 kg

ProsCons
Lightning-fast print speed The paper price is slightly high
Has wireless support and a self-healing feature  
Support different page sizes  
HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Dual Band WiFi, Duplex (Automatic Double-Sided Print)
28% off
17,989 25,000
Buy now

8. Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

It is a high-quality, multifunctional inkjet printer that is one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. Individuals at home or home office can prefer it because of its 33 pages per minute (monochrome) printing speed and network-ready feature. It has a print resolution of 1440 x 720. It supports page sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc.

Specification:

  • Brand: EPSON
  • Model Name: EcoTank L3211
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Print technology: Inkjet
  • Platform compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac
  • Colour: Black
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Max Print speed (Colour): 15 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 33 ppm
  • Weight: 5.6 kg

ProsCons
Fast print speed Costlier compared to its pricing 
Provides wireless printing support  
Easy to setup  
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
12% off
13,199 14,999
Buy now

9. Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

If you have much printing work at home, Brother DCP-L2520D is the best. This stylish and ergonomic design with lightning-fast print speed makes it a unique choice. Its scanners also render a high-quality scanned image. It also has an LCD display to check the printing and scanning status.          

Specification:

  • Brand: Brother
  • Model Name: DCP-L2520D
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Print technology: Laser
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
  • Colour: Black + Grey
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 30 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W):308 ppm
  • Weight: 9.7 kg

ProsCons
Ergonomic design The bulky design makes it non-portable 
Lightning-fast printing  
LCD display to check print and scan status  
Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing
14% off
15,643 18,190
Buy now

10.   HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer

It is another stylish and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. It supports page sizes like legal, A4, A5, A6, postcards, B5, envelopes, etc. Because of its mess-free ink management, moderate print speed, and wireless connectivity, it is a widely used printer.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Model Name: Ink Tank 315
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Print technology: Inkjet
  • Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
  • Colour: Black + White
  • Print Output: B&W + Colour
  • Max Print speed Colour: 15 ppm
  • Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 19 ppm
  • Weight: 5.88 kg

ProsCons
Provides wireless printing support Slightly costlier 
Setup is easy  
Excellent for multipurpose home use  
HP Ink Tank 315 Color Printer, Scanner, & Copier with High Capacity Tank for Home, B&W Prints Compact
13% off
11,299 13,017
Buy now

Feature comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Support Colour print Low print speed Portable Portable 
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Support Colour print Low print speed Portable 
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Support Colour print Average printing speed Portable 
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan Support Colour print Low printing speed Portable 
Canon E560 Multifunction Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer Support Colour print Low printing speed Portable 
PANTUM M6518NW Multi-function Laser Printer Support Colour print Good speed Less portable
HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 Support Colour print Excellent print speed Portable 
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Support Colour print Excellent print speed Portable 
Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Support Colour print Excellent print speed Not portable 
HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer Support ColourGood print speedPortable 

Best value for money

HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer is the best printer with a scanner for home use because of its reasonable cost & features. This colour printer supports fast printing with scanning. It can be a cost-effective choice with mess-free ink management, good print speed, easy setup and wireless connectivity. It is compatible with various operating systems and platforms like Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems.

Best overall product

Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is the best overall because it has wireless and wired printing support under a reasonable budget. The features like high print resolution, easy-to-setup, excellent print speed, network-ready printer, etc., make it perfect for home and home office use.

How to find the perfect and best printer for home use?

For buying the best printer with a scanner for home use at a considerable price, you must choose the specifications (print speed, quality of print, resolution, portability, colour, wired/wireless) you need according to your requirement. Amazon is the best website you can visit and order your printer with a scanner for home use. From the Amazon app, you can filter out which printer you need for your home as per the printer specifications. This article has listed ten printers with a scanner for home use.

Products price list in table

S.noProductPrice
1.Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Rs. 8349 
2.HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Rs. 3,799 
3.Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Rs. 15,799 
4.HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan Rs. 5,699 
5.Canon E560 Multifunction Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer Rs. 7,156 
6.PANTUM M6518NW Multi-function Laser Printer Rs. 14,499 
7.HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 Rs. 10,999 
8.Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Rs. 13,199 
9.Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 16,224 
10.HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer Rs. 11,499 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide for best digital massagers
Sweatshirts for men: Pick up cool, smart ones to amp up everyday style
Best peel off masks for men: One solution to remove dirt, excess oil, dead skin
The best indoor grills, a buying guide
Best HOTBERG electric tandoor for your kitchen

Best printer with scanner for home: Here are your top picks

What are laser printers?

Laser printers are electrostatic digital printers that have the potential to generate high-resolution prints by repeatedly passing a laser beam. Laser printers are often costlier than inkjet printers. 

What is the use of scanners in printers?

Scanners can help scan a page and convert a hard copy to a soft copy as an image or PDF format. A printer with a scanner can help convert a hard copy to a digital document. 

What should be the ideal price for a printer with a scanner for home use?

The ideal price can be between 5000 to 15000. It also depends on the workload, the print speed you need, print technology (inkjet or laser), etc. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS