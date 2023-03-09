Best printer with scanner for home: Here are your top picks

Best printers with scanners for home

The printers' use has increased notably because of the paperless practice everyone is promoting. It not only saves paper but also saves time. Through robust printers plus scanners under one device, we can print our daily work, projects, documents & assignments to deliver the project on time. Buying a printer with a scanner for your home without knowing its specifications and details can trouble you after a few months. Thus, we have compiled a list of some of the best printers with scanners for home use with their complete specifications, features, and price. It can give you a fair idea of what home printers will serve your need. Let us closely look at the best printers with scanners for home use. 1.Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi It is another compact and multifunctional printer with a scanning option. It is one of the best printers with a scanner for home use because it has the all-in-one option, auto-duplex feature, wireless connectivity support, and fast print speed at this affordable price. It supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, etc. It is at the top of the list for its stunning features and characteristics. Specification: Brand: Canon

Model Name: E4570 All-in-

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Print technology: Inkjet

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac, etc.

Colour: Black

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4.4 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 8.8 ppm

⦁ Weight: 5.80 kg

Pros Cons Support quality Colour print Print speed could have been better Build quality is excellent Robust for regular home use

2. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner, and Copier It is lightweight, compact, reliable, and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. It supports both monochrome & colour prints, with a print speed of 5.5 and 7.5 ppm, respectively. Various characteristics like an automatic paper sensor, stylish design & low price bring it to the second top of the list. Specification: Brand: HP

Model Name: Deskjet 2331

Connector Type: USB

Print technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac, etc.

Colour: Purple + White

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm

Weight: 4.22 kg

Pros Cons Reliable printing support No wireless print support Lightweight and cost-effective Best for multipurpose use

3. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer It is another multifunctional and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use that can print 33 pages per minute. It has wireless print support and can print monochrome and colour prints. It can print pages of various sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc. Specification: Brand: EPSON

Model Name: EcoTank M200

Connector Type: USB

Print technology: Inkjet

Platform compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac

Colour: Black

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Max Print speed (Colour): 15 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 33 ppm

Weight: 5.6 kg

Pros Cons Multifunctional and provides excellent print quality Bulky and not so portable Lightning-fast printing speed Provides wireless printing support

4. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan It is another HP's stylish, lightweight, and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. This multi-purpose multipurpose printer also supports scanning and copying. This lightweight multi-functional printer also supports wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can hold 25 sheets in the output tray. Specification: Brand: HP

Model Series: 2723AIO

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth

Print technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac, etc.

Colour: Blue + White

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm

Weight: 4.53 kg

Pros Cons Good for multipurpose use Build quality is not excellent Moderate print speed Easy to setup

5. Canon E560 Multifunction Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer It is another compact, moderate-weight, and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. Due to its print speed and compact design, individuals at home prefer using it. It renders a print resolution of 4800x1200. Specification: Brand: Canon

Model Name: E560

Connector Type: Wireless

Print technology: Inkjet

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows,

Colour: Black

Print Output: B&W and Colour

Max Print speed: 4 to 8 ppm

Weight: 5.4 kg

Pros Cons It is lightweight The colour print cost is slightly high Has wireless support Support colour print

6. PANTUM M6518NW Multi-function Laser Printer It is another heavy-duty, network-ready laser printer that can print pages with varied page sizes. This multipurpose printer also supports scanning and can print at 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution. If you want the best printer with a scanner for your home or home office - this one is for you. It also has excellent print speed (22 ppm). Specification: Brand: PANTUM

Model Series: M6518NW

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB

Print technology: Laser

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, etc.

Colour: Black

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 22 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 22 ppm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Pros Cons The lightning-fast print speed with high-resolution printing Costly and bulky Has wireless support 150 sheet capacity

7. HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 It is a medium-budget compact, stylish, and robust inkjet printer. It is one of the best printers with a scanner for home use because of its excellent print speed and wireless support. It supports page sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc. Specification: Brand: HP

Model Series: Deskjet Plus 6075

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB

Print technology: Laser

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, etc.

Colour: White

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Maximum Print Speed: 17 ppm

Weight: 5.2 kg

Pros Cons Lightning-fast print speed The paper price is slightly high Has wireless support and a self-healing feature Support different page sizes

8. Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer It is a high-quality, multifunctional inkjet printer that is one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. Individuals at home or home office can prefer it because of its 33 pages per minute (monochrome) printing speed and network-ready feature. It has a print resolution of 1440 x 720. It supports page sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc. Specification: Brand: EPSON

Model Name: EcoTank L3211

Connector Type: USB

Print technology: Inkjet

Platform compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac

Colour: Black

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Max Print speed (Colour): 15 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 33 ppm

Weight: 5.6 kg

Pros Cons Fast print speed Costlier compared to its pricing Provides wireless printing support Easy to setup

9. Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer If you have much printing work at home, Brother DCP-L2520D is the best. This stylish and ergonomic design with lightning-fast print speed makes it a unique choice. Its scanners also render a high-quality scanned image. It also has an LCD display to check the printing and scanning status. Specification: Brand: Brother

Model Name: DCP-L2520D

Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi

Print technology: Laser

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black + Grey

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 30 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W):308 ppm

Weight: 9.7 kg

Pros Cons Ergonomic design The bulky design makes it non-portable Lightning-fast printing LCD display to check print and scan status

10. HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer It is another stylish and one of the best printers with a scanner for home use. It supports page sizes like legal, A4, A5, A6, postcards, B5, envelopes, etc. Because of its mess-free ink management, moderate print speed, and wireless connectivity, it is a widely used printer. Specification: Brand: HP

Model Name: Ink Tank 315

Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi

Print technology: Inkjet

Platform compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black + White

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Max Print speed Colour: 15 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome (B&W): 19 ppm

Weight: 5.88 kg

Pros Cons Provides wireless printing support Slightly costlier Setup is easy Excellent for multipurpose home use

Feature comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Support Colour print Low print speed Portable Portable HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Support Colour print Low print speed Portable Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Support Colour print Average printing speed Portable HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan Support Colour print Low printing speed Portable Canon E560 Multifunction Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer Support Colour print Low printing speed Portable PANTUM M6518NW Multi-function Laser Printer Support Colour print Good speed Less portable HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 Support Colour print Excellent print speed Portable Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Support Colour print Excellent print speed Portable Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Support Colour print Excellent print speed Not portable HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer Support Colour Good print speed Portable

Best value for money HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer is the best printer with a scanner for home use because of its reasonable cost & features. This colour printer supports fast printing with scanning. It can be a cost-effective choice with mess-free ink management, good print speed, easy setup and wireless connectivity. It is compatible with various operating systems and platforms like Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems. Best overall product Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is the best overall because it has wireless and wired printing support under a reasonable budget. The features like high print resolution, easy-to-setup, excellent print speed, network-ready printer, etc., make it perfect for home and home office use. How to find the perfect and best printer for home use? For buying the best printer with a scanner for home use at a considerable price, you must choose the specifications (print speed, quality of print, resolution, portability, colour, wired/wireless) you need according to your requirement. Amazon is the best website you can visit and order your printer with a scanner for home use. From the Amazon app, you can filter out which printer you need for your home as per the printer specifications. This article has listed ten printers with a scanner for home use. Products price list in table

S.no Product Price 1. Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Rs. 8349 2. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Rs. 3,799 3. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Rs. 15,799 4. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan Rs. 5,699 5. Canon E560 Multifunction Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer Rs. 7,156 6. PANTUM M6518NW Multi-function Laser Printer Rs. 14,499 7. HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 Rs. 10,999 8. Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Rs. 13,199 9. Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 16,224 10. HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer Rs. 11,499