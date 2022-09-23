Best Realme mobiles offered in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Summary:
Realme is a renowned brand in India. It has a beautiful set of mobile phones to cater to your needs. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles has some significant collections for its users that cannot be missed.
Realme is a Chinese brand, and its headquarters are in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Realme initially started as a sub-brand of the company called Oppo. However, it later spun into an independent entity. On May 4th, 2018, it was founded by Li Bingzhong, also known as Sky Li. Li Bingzhong later became the vice president of Oppo. It has recently emerged as one of the most fast-growing 5g brands in the market. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles has an exclusive collection of smartphones.
1. Realme Narzo 50i
This model has a large display of 6.5 inches. It makes the movie and gaming experience so much better. It claims to have battery support of up to 43 days in standby. It has a massive battery of 5000mAh. It can do multi-tasking as it has a powerful octa-core processor. It is sleek and has a diagonal strip design. Check this out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive battery life
|No gorilla glass
|Dedicated slot for micro SD card
|Heating problem
|Fair prize
|Poor video and picture quality
|400 nits’ brightness
|Reverse charging
2. Realme Narzo 50A
It has Helio G85 Gaming Processor, which is great for gaming. It has a battery life of 6000mAh, and the super power saver mode enables your phone to run at even 5%. It is equipped with a 50Mp Ai triple camera and a selfie camera of 8Mp. This model is available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life
|Processing speed is slow
|Fair performance
|The selfie camera is not so great
|Daylight photography
|Price point
|Reverse charging
3. Realme Narzo 50 5G
This amazing model has an Octa-core processor. It has a 33W dart charge and a massive battery of 5000mAh. It has the marvellous facility of street mode and HD photography. It is said to deliver powerful performance at an affordable price. You can find this phone in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Classy design
|Micro SD slot no there
|Fair performance
|Has bloatware
|Battery life
|Nice display
4. Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g
It comes with a Dimensity 920 5g processor that makes the gaming experience much better. It claims to have the most powerful performance in this segment. With a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, you will get a premium feel. It has a five-core chip fast charging that ensures fast and safe charging. A 5000mAh battery also supports it. It has a fantastic 48MP Ai triple camera that clicks beautiful pictures. Check this phone out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|90Hz Super AMOLED display
|SD card slot no there
|Stereo speaker
|Night image quality
|5g bands
|Plastic Uni-body
|3.5mm jack
|The display is brighter
5. Realme Narzo 50A prime
It is the thinnest narzo and has a Kevlar speed texture. The 50Mp Ai triple camera lets you take marvellous pictures. It also has an 8MP Ai selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. You must visit the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles to check it out.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|18W fast charging
|No 5G
|600nits brightness
|No gorilla glass protection
|Massive battery
|Android 12 is not there
|Fair price
|It has a dedicated slot for a micro-SD card
6. Realme narzo 50
It has a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor. It makes the gaming experience so much more fun. It has an ultra-smooth display of 120Hz. 33W dart charge paired with the massive battery of 5000mAh helps you with fast charging. The 50Mp Ai triple camera lets you take wonderful pictures. You must check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles to get this phone.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Nice display
|Depth sensor
|Good performance
|It still uses android 11
|It gives good daylight camera performance
|3.5mm audio jack
7. Realme Narzo 30 5g
This wonderful phone has MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. It has a 90Hz Ultra smooth Display. It has a slim and elegant design for the narzo players. It claims to charge in a flash with the 18W type-C quick charger. The 5000mAh battery gives you great performance. The 48MP night camera lets you take wonderful pictures. Check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent display
|Charging is slow
|Nice design
|Bloatware
|Battery life
|User-friendly software
|3.5mm audio jack
8. Realme 9i 5G
It is known to be the 5g rockstar. This mid-range phone is great at performance. It is said to have got it all. The processor is Dimensity 810 5G chipset. It has a massive battery of 5000mAh. It has an ultra-smooth display of 90Hz. Memory can be extended up to 1TB. The 50 MP Ai triple camera lets you take marvellous pictures. This phone has a laser-light design. To get this phone, you need to check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great design
|A selfie camera can be better
|Fine performance
|Slow charging
|Decent battery life
|Macro sensor
|Good primary camera
|3.5mm audio jack
9. Realme 8s 5G
This model is known to be infinitely powerful. It is equipped with Dimensity 810 5G processor. 64 MP night camera does a great job of capturing your moments. It has a 33W dart charge paired with a 5000mAh battery. It is known to provide unlimited 5G and unlimited speed. To get it now, check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Nice performance
|Macro and depth sensor
|Good battery life
|No stereo speaker
|Great low-light photography
|Bloatware
|3.5mm audio jack
10. Realme 9 Pro + 5g
It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. With 120Hz, it gives an ultra-smooth display. It has the typical 5000mAh battery and has 33W dart charger. It has a 119-degree super wide camera and has 64MP nightscape camera, which lets you take beautiful pictures. The 16MP in-depth front camera takes a wonderful selfie of yours. To get this phone, you need to check Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme mobiles.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Plastic body
|120Hz refresh rate
|Stereo speaker missing
|11 5G bands available
|33W dart charge
|3.5mm audio jack
Best three features for you:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Realme Narzo 50i
|8MP primary camera | 5MP front camera
|LCD
|5000mAh
|Realme Narzo 50A
|50MP+2MP+2MP primary camera | 8MP front camera
|LCD
|6000mAh
|Realme Narzo 50 5G
|48MP + 2MP | 8MP front camera
|LCD
|5000mAh
|Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g
|8MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera
|AMOLED
|5000mAh
|Realme Narzo 50A prime
|50MP AI triple camera| 8MP front camera
|LCD
|5000mAh
|Realme narzo 50
|50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera
|LCD
|5000mAh
|Realme Narzo 30 5g
|48MP + 2MP + 2MP 16MP front camera
|LCD
|5000mAh
|Realme 9i 5G
|50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP front camera
|LCD
|5000mAh
|Realme 8s 5G
|64MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera
|LCD
|5000mAh
|Realme 9 Pro + 5g
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera
|AMOLED
|5000mAh
Best Value for Money
The best budget phone that you can avail yourself in this list is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The tagline for it is 'massive power might performance'. With the Ultra Battery Saver mode, the phone can function even on a low battery, like 5%. It has a dedicated sim slot and micro SD card slot. The external memory is expandable up to 1 TB. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner makes the unlocking process fast and safe. Check this product out in theAmazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles.
Best Overall Phone
The best phone among all will be Realme Narzo 50pro 5g. The tagline for it is 'mighty 5g game on'. The 5-layer cooling system makes the gaming experience so much better. This is a sleek phone which makes the usage a comfortable one. With an in-display fingerprint scanner, you can unlock your phone in seconds. It has a dual speaker by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res. This phone cannot be missed; check it out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles.
How to Find the Perfect Product
Finding the perfect product can get a bit difficult due to all the available options. It differs from person to person what will be their ideal phone; hence one needs to decide accordingly. Realme offers a wide range of phones, as listed above, from which you can choose your ideal type. You can check out all these products in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles. Firstly, one needs to decide what features they would like in their phone. Secondly, they need to shortlist what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to select some of the devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements.
Price List of all Products
|Pros
|Cons
|Realme Narzo 50i
|₹6,799
|Realme Narzo 50A
|₹11,110
|Realme Narzo 50 5G
|₹13,999
|Realme Narzo 50 pro 5g
|₹19,999
|Realme Narzo 50A prime
|₹12,449
|Realme narzo 50
|₹14,499
|Realme Narzo 30 5g
|₹16,999
|Realme 9i 5G
|₹18,120
|Realme 8s 5G
|₹15,149
|Realme 9 Pro + 5g
|₹24,549
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Realme brand has a huge collection of different 5G-supported phones available in the market. Phones like Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5g, Realme 9 pro + 5G and many more.
All Realme phones always come with a manufacturer's warranty of one year for the handset and a six-month warranty for all accessories provided in the box.
Yes, a huge range of Realme phones is now available online for purchase. Also, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles is a good opportunity to buy one at attractive discounts
Realme Narzo 50 pro 5G is one of the latest phones launched by Realme in India. It is also available on Amazon sale at a great discounted price.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival, 2022 Sale on Realme Mobiles, is offering lucrative discounts on many Realme phones. The price ranges from ₹8110 for the Realme Narzo 50i 4GB version to Rs. 24,949 for the Realme 9 pro + 5G phone with 8GB version.