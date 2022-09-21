Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Samsung 32 GB internal memory phones you can buy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 21, 2022 23:40 IST

Summary:

Want to buy a Samsung mobile phone with 32GB internal memory? Check out our list of the best Samsung phones with internal storage to find the perfect one for you.

Samsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones

Samsung's lead in the mobile device market continues to grow, and the company has no intention of stopping. With their advanced technology and affordable prices, they have redefined the industry and turned it into a game of catch-up for other brands.

If you want to purchase a new mobile phone with the latest features, you will want to consider one of the more recent Samsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones.These are some of the most advanced mobile phones on the market today, offering a wide range of features to suit your needs and preferences.

1. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Pick the high-quality photo-capturing Samsung Galaxy A03 Core to stay ahead of your peers. This smartphone has a 16.55 cm (6.5) Infinity-V display with HD+ quality, so you can watch your favourite TV shows and enjoy crystal-clear, smudge-free images. Additionally, you may enjoy optimised speed and seamless multitasking when surfing various apps owing to the Octa-core CPU and 2 GB of RAM.

Specifications:

  • Dimension: 164.4mm x 75.9mm x 9.1mm
  • Display: 6.5-inches TFT display
  • Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Rom: 32 GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP rear camera with LED Flash and Autofocus
  • Front camera: 5MP front camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi802.11b, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, VoLTE,
  • Operating System: Android 11 Go edition
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor

ProsCons
A minimalistic yet unique design approachModerate display
6.5-inch large screenNot designed for demanding performance
Ideal for secondary storage space usePhotos taken are lacking in saturation and colour
Improved battery lifeNo fingerprint scanner
Many customisations since One UI 3.0Low video quality
 Storage and RAM limitations
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
24% off
7,999 10,499
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A03s

Three colours—white, blue, and black—are available for the Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone. The Octa-core processor's capability to run at a maximum clock speed of 4 x 2.35 GHz is a big plus point for this phone.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 164.4mm x 75.9mm x 9.1mm
  • Display: 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display
  • Chipset:Mediatek Helio P35
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Rom: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera:13MP+2MP+2MP triple camera stup| main camera 13MP (F2.2) + Enhanced 2MP macro camera (F2.4) + 2MP camera (F2.4)
  • Front camera: 5MP front camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi802.11b, USB Type C, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE,
  • Operating system: Android 11
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryLow refresh rate
Expandable storage up to 1TBAverage brightness level
15-watt quick chargingMediocre camera performance
Reasonable pricingNot capable of capturing videos from the selfie camera
Side-mounted fingerprint scanner for securityHeavy use can cause heating issues
Samsung Galaxy A03s (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer
24% off
10,999 14,499
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10s makes your life easier with its efficient performance and fantastic battery life. This smartphone has an immersing 15.79 cm (6.2) HD+ screen with the Infinity-V display, allowing you to stream your favourite movies or play your favourite games in stunning detail. Overall the high-quality glossy coating on this smartphone gives it a lovely appearance.

Specifications:

  • Dimension: 156.90mm x 75.80mm x 7.80mm
  • Display: 6.2-inches TFT display
  • Chipset: Mediatek P22
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Rom: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 4000mAh
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth, VoLTE,
  • Operating System: Android 9
  • Sensors: Accelerometer and fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Expandable storage option up to 512 GBOnly HD+ display
Decent battery lifeLow-resolution selfie camera
Knox security featureSometimes lags in multitasking
No bugs in the software 
Samsung Galaxy A10s (Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
8% off
10,990 11,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M02

This phone is a powerhouse and the ideal companion for entertainment. Everything will appear fantastic on this device's 16.26 cm (6.4) HD+ Infinity-V display, including video games and movies. You can count on this smartphone's powerful 5000 mAh battery to keep you going. Furthermore, you may charge it quickly because it supports fast charging. This smartphone's dual back cameras let you capture stunning images, including candid photos.

Specifications:

  • Dimension: 164 x 75.9mm x 9.1 mm
  • Display: 6.5-inches TFT display
  • Chipset:MT6739WW Quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Rom: 32 GB
  • Rear camera:13MP + 2MP dual camera setup
  • Front camera: 5MP camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, VoLTE,
  • Operating system: Android 10
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, compass/ magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor

ProsCons
Full-view display for better media consumptionLags in bluetooth connectivity
All-day battery backup  
Three slots are available for storage expansion 
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Blue,3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
9,999
Buy now

Best features for you

PorductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Brightness and viewing angles are impressiveAndroid Go OSAwesome battery backup 
Samsung Galaxy A03sLong-term software updateExpandable memory up to 1TBFast and secure side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Samsung Galaxy A10s15W fast chargingLong-lasting battery lifeCrisp and sharp image from the rear camera
Samsung Galaxy M02 Easy-grip style in various fashionable coloursBig display for a better viewing experienceExpandable Memory up to 1TB

Best value for money

Galaxy A03s is the best value for money when consideringSamsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones. With this device, you receive everything from outstanding CPU performance and enough storage to a trendy and magnificent appearance. It offers a fluid, on-hand experience thanks to the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor. It has 32GB of built-in storage and up to 1 TB of extendable memory, making this the best Samsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones. The premium 13 MP lens has an F2.2 aperture that produces beautiful, vivid images. For an immersive viewing experience, the smartphone has a massive 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a display ratio of 20:9. Lastly, the smartphone has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that is linked with support for quick charging, making it the ideal partner in activity lifetime.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is the right phone for you if you're looking for a Samsung 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone with some of the most significant features. Given the Android 10 operating system, it has a Mediatek P35 Processor, which is conceivably one of the best CPUs in the budget range. With this, you receive a sizable 5000 mAH battery that will provide you with over 29 hours of movie playing time and 22 hours of internet usage.

How to find the perfectSamsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones

Smartphones have largely taken over our daily lives, from keeping us in touch with loved ones to allowing us to buy things online, pay our bills, record films, stream music, and do so much more. However, it may be challenging to determine which Samsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones offer the most value for your money in terms of features like camera technology, battery life, and simplicity of use.

  • Before selecting any Samsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones, you must first identify your needs. To learn more about your options, you may conduct research online.
  • To get the finest Samsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones, compare several model specs like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory. If you want to take images, pay more attention to the camera sensor than the number of megapixels.
  • You might also consider the discounts and deals. Finally, pick the product that best satisfies your needs.

Price list ofSamsung 32GB internal memory mobile phones (September 2022)

Sl. No.ModelPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Rs. 8,400
2.Samsung Galaxy A03sRs. 9,999
3.Samsung Galaxy A10s Rs. 11,490
4.Samsung Galaxy M02Rs. 8,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 Micromax mobile phones under 7000: Here are your top picks
A complete guide to buying smart TV
Best mobile phones in India with 2000 mAh battery: A buyer's guide
Get an ultra HD (8K) TV, experience theatre-like entertainment at home
Looking for the best Nokia mobile phones for under 40,000? find here!

Best Samsung 32 GB internal memory phones you can buy

1. What kind of internal memory does a mobile phone use?

Either eMMC (embedded MultiMediaController) or UFS can be used as a smartphone's internal memory (Universal Flash Storage). It includes user data, including documents, images, movies, music, and app data, and in some situations, it can be extended through a microSD.

2. What are the camera features of Galaxy A03s as the value for money Samsung 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone?

The Galaxy A03s  has a triple camera arrangement on the back. There are three cameras on it: a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 13MP wide-angle primary lens. The rear camera's essential functions are HDR mode, LED flash, Exposure Compensation, ISO Control, Autofocus, Face Detection, and Touch to Focus. The front of the gadget has a 5MP f/2.2 Selfie Shooter.

3. Why is Samsung the best-known brand?

Samsung is among the top firms in the world. They are most known for producing unique Android devices. The main selling aspects of Samsung are its reliable systems, endurance, excellent cameras, reliability, and longevity.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS