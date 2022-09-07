Best Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 5,000 in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Apart from a plethora of features, the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 5,000 have rock-solid build, so they will easily survive a hard fall, which many modern-day smartphones won’t.

Samsung phones under ₹ 5,000 are sturdy devices.

Although the brand is famous for its smartphones, Samsung is among the few brands that still sell feature phones. Before buying a new phone, people generally ask how many features a particular handset provides. A mobile phone’s primary purpose is to place calls, so its network reception, stable call connection, and voice clarity matter. Although these selected best Samsung mobile phones under ₹5,000 won’t give you magical solutions, they have enough features to fulfil a phone’s basic capabilities. Let us check their specs, pros and cons in this article. Check out the top five Samsung phones under ₹5,000 here. 1. Samsung Guru Music 2 The Samsung Guru Music 2 is a feature phone from Samsung that comes with a soft touch keypad that also houses the navigation keys. The phone has a 2-inch LCD capable of displaying 65K colours. The Samsung Guru Music 2 is available in multiple colours and has a removable back, which allows the battery to be removed at will and the sim to be hot-swapped. This phone is mainly famous for being small and extremely lightweight at just 75g. The “Music” in the name is dedicated to the phone’s FM radio capabilities, which can support a broader range of radio channels and other features such as RDS and recording. Once a song is recorded on FM Radio, it can be played back at any time later. OS: Proprietary Low-end OS Display: 2-inch LCD Storage: Can support phonebook, messages and call records Micro SD support: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Chipset: Proprietary single-core 208MHz processor Battery: 800mAh Dual Sim: Yes

Pros Cons Faster 208MHz processor for quicker navigation throughout the interface There’s no significant internal storage, and you cannot store music outside the SD card. Has dedicated SD card support Great battery life Amazing music capabilities MicroUSB charging

2. Samsung Metro 313 The Samsung Metro 313 will provide a decent experience compared to other feature phones as it has some comparatively premium hardware. It has a camera and a bigger battery, allowing the phone to be used for much longer than usual. The larger battery combined with the fact that you can swap the battery with another in case the battery runs out of juice. The phone’s camera capabilities may also come in handy. Let’s be realistic here. The camera will not take any good pictures and is not something you can use for social media, but you can use it to click photos of some texts or documents. It’s certainly good enough for that. OS: Proprietary Low-end OS Rear camera: 0.3MP Lens Display: 2-inch LCD Storage: Can support phonebook, messages and call records Micro SD support: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Chipset: Proprietary single-core processor Battery: 1000mAh Dual Sim: Yes

Pros Cons Decent user experience Low brightness The 0.3 MP camera lens can take decent pictures of texts, documents and scenery in good lighting conditions Decent battery life 3.5mm headphone jack The body is made of soft-touch materials and is very strong and durable

3. Samsung Metro 350 The Samsung Metro 350 will provide you with a decent experience compared to other feature phones as it comes with some comparatively premium hardware. It has a great design, upgraded camera, more prominent display and even better battery compared to previous models in the Metro series. The phone’s camera is a 2MP sensor, and it can take some decent photos provided ample light. It also has a higher-clocked processor and significantly more RAM, so the phone’s interface may feel smooth and responsive. OS: Proprietary Low-end OS Rear camera: 2MP Lens Display: 2.4-inch LCD RAM: 32MB Storage: Can support phonebook, messages and call records Micro SD support: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Chipset: Proprietary single-core 312MHz processor Battery: 1200mAh Dual Sim: Yes

Pros Cons Great Design The phone seems a bit slippery More RAM Great battery life Bigger Display Higher clocked chipset

4. Samsung Guru 1200 Samsung Guru 1200 is a low-cost feature phone that can meet basic mobile phone requirements. The Samsung Guru 1200 is even cheaper than other models and features less screen resolution and a lower battery rating. Samsung Guru 1200 features almost all of the basic features so that you will get a great experience compared to other phones in this price range. OS: Proprietary Low-end OS Display: 1.5-inch LCD Storage: Can support phonebook, messages and call records storage Micro SD support: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Chipset: Proprietary single-core processor Battery: 800mAh, 800 hours rating Dual Sim: Yes

Pros Cons Sturdy build Tiny display MicroUSB Cheaper price tag

5. Samsung Guru E1215 The Samsung Guru 1215 (E1215) is a decent phone at a low price, although it features less screen resolution and a lower battery rating. The phone weighs only 66g and has a 4MB storage capacity for messages, call records, etc. OS: Proprietary Low-end OS Display: 1.5-inch TFT Storage: Can support phonebook, messages and call logs Micro SD support: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Chipset: Proprietary single-core processor Battery: 800mAh, 720 hours rating Dual Sim: Yes

Pros Cons Strong build Extremely small display Very lightweight Only 4MB memory Cheapest price tag

Price of Samsung mobile at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Guru Music 2 Rs. 2,389 Samsung Metro B313 Rs. 2,999 Samsung Metro 350 Rs. 3,013 Samsung Guru E1200 Rs. 1,749 Samsung Guru E1215 Rs. 1,794

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Guru Music 2 FM Radio and music recording capabilities 208Mhz processor 3.5mm Jack Samsung Metro B313 0.3MP camera Sturdy build 1000mAh battery Samsung Metro 350 Great design Bigger display 2MP camera Samsung Guru E1200 Extremely affordable Decent battery MicroUSB charging Samsung Guru E1215 Cheapest Samsung phone Enough battery that can last a couple of days Micro Sim

Best value for money Android smartphones provide great features but are pretty expensive. The Samsung feature phones, on the other hand, are highly affordable and provide excellent value. In terms of cost-to-performance ratio, the Samsung Metro B313 offers the best value for the money you pay among all these best Samsung mobile phones under ₹5,000. Best overall If we have to pick the best overall Samsung mobile phone under ₹5,000 from the list, then the Samsung Metro 350 wins hands down, thanks to the better hardware, industrial design, and best camera system at this price range. It has a large 2.4-inch display with great colours on the screen. The phone is also quite fast due to the inclusion of a speedier 312MHz single-core processor. How to find the best Samsung mobile phone under ₹5,000? While all the smartphones on our list are decent in their respective price, which one will be the best for you will depend greatly on what you want from a phone. If features are your top priority, then the Samsung Metro 350 phone provides the most features with excellent camera capabilities in this price range. If you need a low-cost phone with good value, then the Samsung Guru Music 2 is quite good for the money you pay. Choose the one you can easily afford and has the needed features. Moreover, do not forget to check their battery lives, as in feature phones, it is one of the most important factors.