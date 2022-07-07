Best tablets to check out for their amazing design, display screen By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Tablets elevate the viewing experience, thanks to their big display screen.

Tablets have made life easy, from taking notes to doing research papers. Even school systems are currently encouraging the usage of tablets in several educational institutions. To fulfill the unique needs of college students, all the big corporations are releasing tablets. It may be essential but time-consuming to select tablets that are right for you. Therefore, if you don't do your homework thoroughly, you might spend money on a tablet that you will eventually deplore. So here are some of the best tablets out there. Best Tablets 1. Acer One 10 Tab Acer One 10 Tab offers all-day entertainment wherever you are. It has a long battery life and an easy-to-hold design. It shows great performance with MT8766WA Cortex A53, Quad-Core Processor, and 4 GB RAM. It has 10.1 inches Full HD Display. ● Series: T8-129L ● Brand: Acer ● Screen Size: 10.1 Inches ● Operating System: Android ● Memory Storage Capacity: It has 64 GB of internal storage (expandable to 512 GB) ● Camera: Built-in 5MP front camera and 8MP primary camera ● Battery: Get long battery life with a 6600 mAh battery pack and enjoy a hassle-free experience throughout the day ● Sim: 4 GB sim slot with calling and VoLTE

Pros Cons Lightweight Battery life is not adequate. 64 GB of internal storage No S pen support 4 GB sim slot with calling and VoLTE

2. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) comes with an 8MP AF rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It has a 10.3-inch screen for a better video experience. It has Dual side speakers, reinforced with Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects. ● Model Name: Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus ● Brand: Lenovo ● Generation: 2nd Generation ● Screen Size: 10.3 Inches ● Operating System: Android ● Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery ● Storage: 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB ● Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Pros Cons Lightweight Battery life is not adequate. 128 GB of internal storage No S pen support Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects

3. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet The Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet has a 10.1" FHD IPS display supported by TDDI technology for a totally immersive and incredibly responsive touch experience. The panel reduces harmful blue light emission, which lessens eye fatigue and enables comfortable use for extended periods. ● Model Name: Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant ● Brand: Lenovo ● Screen Size: 25.6 cm ● OS: Android ● Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB ● Camera: 8MP rear camera with auto focus | 5MP front camera ● Battery: 7000mAH lithium-ion battery ● Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Pros Cons Google Assistant No S pen support Good battery life IPS display supported by TDDI technology

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch vibrant display and symmetric narrow bezel. Also, it has Android 11.0 and Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Speakers. ● Series: SM-X200NZAEINU ● Brand: Samsung ● Screen Size: 26.69 cm ● Operating System: Android ● Memory Storage Capacity: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Internal Memory (expandable to 1 TB) ● Camera: 8MP AF + 5.0MP Camera ● Battery: 7040 mAh Battery With 15W Fast Charging ● Warranty Description: 1-year manufacturer warranty for tablets and 6 months warranty for in-the-box accessories.

Pros Cons 64 GB ROM No S pen support Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects

5. Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen is a compact, 10.1" HD IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness, TUV certification, and small bezels that offers a pixel-perfect viewing experience. You can count on the MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-Core processor to maintain efficiency and speed. Also, Android 10 has features like concentrate mode, smart reply, and a dark theme. ● Model Name: Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (2 GB, 32 GB, Wi-Fi) ● Brand: Lenovo ● Generation: 2nd Generation ● Screen Size: 10.1 Inches ● Operating System: Android 10 ● Storage: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM expandable up to 256 GB, exFAT up to 1 TB ● Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor with 2.3GHz frequency ● Camera: 8 MP Rear Camera, 5 MP front camera, Dual Dolby Atmos optimized speakers, Google Kids Space

Pros Cons 32 GB ROM No S pen support Quad Speakers Battery life is not adequate Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has 26.31 Centimeters (10.4-inch) TFT with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 16M color support. It has an ergonomic S-Pen included in the box and a Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos. ● Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ● Brand: Samsung ● Screen Size: 26.31 cm ● Operating System: Android ● Memory Storage: Capacity ● Camera: 8MP primary camera | 5MP front-facing camera ● OS: Android 10 operating system with 2.3GHz Exynos9611 Octa-Core processor ● Storage: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB ● Battery: 7,040mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons S-Pen Supported Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects.

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 The 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has an immersive display with a symmetric bezel for an uninterrupted visual experience for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking, and more. The quad stereo sound offers a vibrant movie and music experience. ● Series: Galaxy Tab A7 LTE ● Brand: Samsung ● Screen Size: 10.4 Inches ● Operating System: Android ● Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB ● Battery: Long-lasting 7,040 mAH battery with fast adaptive charging ● Storage: 3 GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Memory (expandable to 1 TB) ● Processor: Seamless apps and gaming experience with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor (4X2.0 GHz+4X1.8 GHz) ● Camera: 8 MP Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Facing Camera ● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, LTE

Pros Cons Fast adaptive charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor Quad stereo sound effects.

8. Ikall N9 The Ikall N9 is a 3G Calling tablet that comes with a dual sim slot. It has a dedicated memory card slot that supports up to 32 GB of the memory card slot. It comes with 2 GB Ram and 16 GB Storage. You can enjoy movies and videos on the 7-inch display ● Series: N9 ● Brand: IKALL ● Screen Size: 7 Inches ● Camera: 2MP Rear Camera, 0.3MP Front Camera | Made in India ● Display: 17.78 cm (7 inch) Display |1024*600 resolution ● Storage: 2 GB Ram, 16 GB Storage | 32 GB Expandable Memory | Made In India ● OS: Android 6.0 with 1.3 GHz Quad-Core ● Battery: 3000 mAh battery ● Warranty: 1-year warranty for device and 6 Months for box accessories

Pros Cons Lightweight No S pen support Dual Sim Battery life is not adequate. 1.3 GHz Quad-Core

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch display and 16M color support. An ergonomic S-Pen is included in the box and there is a dual speaker with Dolby Atmos. ● Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE ● Brand: Samsung ● Generation: 2nd Generation ● Screen Size: 26.31 cm ● Camera: 8MP primary camera | 5MP front-facing camera ● OS: Android 10 operating system ● Processor: 2.3GHz Exynos9611 Octa-Core processor ● Storage: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB ● Battery: 7,040mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons S-pen supported Octa-Core processor Good battery backup

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch vibrant display and offers a cinematic viewing experience in a 16:10 screen ratio. It has an S-Pen crafted for writing and drawing, a Real-Pen experience, and no charging is required. ● Series: Galaxy Tab S7 FE ● Brand: Samsung ● Screen Size: 31.5 cm ● Operating System: Android 11 ● Memory Storage Capacity: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Internal Memory (expandable to 1 TB) ● Battery: 10,090 mAH battery ● Multimedia: High-Performing Snapdragon 778G chipset for a best-in-class multimedia experience. ● Camera: 8 MP Rear Camera, 5 MP front-facing Camera

Pros Cons S-pen supported High-Performing Snapdragon Octa-Core processor Good battery backup

Price of best tablets at a glance:

Product Price Acer One 10 Tab ₹ 15,990 Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) ₹ 19,899 Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet ₹ 19,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 ₹ 17,999 Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen ₹ 10,790 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ₹ 27,990 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 ₹ 16,640 Ikall N9 ₹ 4,299 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ₹ 30,819 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE ₹ 39,999

Best 3 Features for You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best tablets:

Acer One 10 Tab Lightweight 64 GB of internal storage 4 GB sim slot with calling and VoLTE Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) Lightweight 128 GB of internal storage Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Google Assistant Good battery life IPS display supported by TDDI technology Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64 GB ROM Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 32 GB ROM Quad Speakers Quad Speakers Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite S-Pen Supported Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound effects Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Fast adaptive charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor Quad stereo sound effects Ikall N9 Lightweight Dual Sim 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite S-pen supported Octa-Core processor Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE S-pen supported High-Performing Snapdragon Octa-Core processor Good battery backup