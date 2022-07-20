Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Vivo phones under 15,000: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 20, 2022 15:32 IST

Summary:

Vivo offers a range of smartphones under the budget of 15000. Here is a list of the top 10. It also discusses three features to look for and the best overall smartphone by Vivo under 15000.

Vivo smartphones are known for their battery life.

In the post-pandemic era, most work has shifted online or to a hybrid model, where one has the luxury of working from home. And for that, you need a smartphone or a device with a camera that can help you attend online classes or meetings. In this article, we have made a list of the top 10 Vivo phones under 15000 that you can check out.

Vivo phones under 15000

1. Vivo Y21G

Vivo Y21G is an amazing Vivo phone under 15000 that has impressive features and does not burn a hole in your pocket. It comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery and crystal clear display.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera

Display: 16.53cm (6.51") HD+ Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.

Memory & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G).

OS: Funtouch OS 12.0

Battery and Charging: 18W fast charging with 5000mAh battery (Type-C).

Processor: Mediatek 810

ProsCons
Good battery life.Memory storage is low.
Nice and crisp display. 
Swift charging. 
Vivo Y21G (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
13,499 17,990
Buy now

2. Vivo U20

If you're looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 that has some great features like a triple rear camera and a great processor, you should check Vivo U20 out.

Specifications:

Camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera with Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilisation| 16MP selfie camera

Display: 16.58 centimetres (6.53-inch) with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

OS: Android Pie v9.0 operating system

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor

Battery and charging: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging | 18W fast charger in the box

ProsCons
Stylish design.The camera needs improvement.
Good battery backup.Sound quality can be worked upon.
The display is crisp and sharp. 
Vivo U20 (Blazing Blue, Snapdragon 675 AIE, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
8% off
11,990 12,990
Buy now

3. Vivo Y15s

If you're looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 that can help you do online classes and will not disappoint you in the long run, check Vivo Y15s out! It has some amazing features, such as a great processor that makes playing games easy.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera | 8MP Selfie Camera

Display: 16.55 cm (6.51" inch) LCD Display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution

OS: Funtouch OS 11.1 (Android 11 (Go edition))

Battery: 5000 mAh battery

Memory storage: 3 GB RAM & 32GB ROM

Processor: Multi turbo 3.0

Pros Cons
Good battery.Low storage.
Nice camera.Buggy OS.
Crisp display. 
Vivo Y15s Wave Green (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off
9,499 13,990
Buy now

4. Vivo Y95

If you are looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 with some rich specifications such as a 20 MP selfie camera and a smooth touchscreen, take a look at Vivo Y95.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+2MP dual rear camera | 20MP front-facing camera

Display: 15.798 centimetres (6.22-inch) HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

OS: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system

Processor: 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor

Battery: 4030mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Lightweight to hold.Battery performance can be improved.
Good screen size. 
Good camera. 
Vivo Y95 (Starry Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off
15,000 18,000
Buy now

5. Vivo Y93 1814

With an AI dual rear camera to the perfect Helia core Octa processor that can make any work easy, Vivo Y93 1814 is an excellent Vivo phone under 15000.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+2MP AI dual rear camera | 8MP front camera

Display: 15.80 centimetres (6.22-inch) HD+ halo full view display capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage and SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

OS: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system

Processor: Helio P22 octa-core processor

Battery: 4030mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Good display.Battery performance could be improved.
Nice camera resolution. 
Provides powerful performance. 
Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
13% off
13,000 15,000
Buy now

6. Vivo iQOO Z6 5G

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is the new steal deal on the market that has all the features you wish for in a smartphone, that too at a really great price. It boasts of a 5000 mAh battery and also comes with fast charging.

Specifications:

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging technology

Camera: 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera, 16 MP front camera

Display: 120Hz FHD+ Display

OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Memory and storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage

ProsCons
Battery Life is good.No stabilisation for videography.
No heating issue.Speed charging can be improved.
The camera performs decently for this segment. 
vivo iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
18% off
17,999 21,990
Buy now

7. Vivo Y20

Vivo Y20 boasts of an HD screen display and has a great front and rear camera.

Specifications:

Camera: 13+2+2MP rear camera | 8MP front camera

Display: 16.55 centimetres (6.51 inch) HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

OS: Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android v10 operating system

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor

Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Does not hang.The camera can be improved.
Good for gamingSound quality needs an upgrade.
Good battery backup. 
Vivo Y20 (Nebula Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) without Offer
18% off
14,000 16,999
Buy now

8. Vivo Y21

Want a Vivo smartphone for under 15000 that not only has fast charging but also has a superior display and a fast processor? You have come to the right place! Check out Vivo Y21!

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera

Display: 16.55cm (6.51") HD+ Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.

Memory & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G). Hybrid Sim Slot: Yes

Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11

Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 Octa-core processor.

Battery and charging: 18W fast charging with 5000mAh battery (Type-C).

ProsCons
Good display.The camera can be improved.
Lightweight and easy to carry. 
Good battery life. 
Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers
30% off
13,990 19,990
Buy now

9. Vivo Y20A

Vivo Y20 series is a great line launched by Vivo phones under 15000. It has simple yet powerful features that will help you use it without a worry. To read more about its specifications, read below!

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor,

Display: 16.55 centimetres (6.51 inch) HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

OS: Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 operating system

Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Good looking phone.The camera quality is not up to the mark.
Bright and crisp display. 
Good user interface. 
Vivo Y20A (Dawn White, 3GB, 64GB) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Buy now

10. Vivo V7

People often say old is gold. Vivo V7 is one such Vivo phone under 15000 that will never go out of style! From classic features to a fast processor, this phone will always be a cult favourite. Check out more here-

Specifications:

Camera: 16MP primary camera, 24MP front-facing camera

Display: 14.49 centimetres (5.7-inch) HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 283 PPI pixel density and

OS: Android v7.1 Nougat Funtouch OS 3.2 operating system

Processor: 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor

Memory, storage and SIM: 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Battery: 3000mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Great performance overall.The camera can be improved.
Good speakers. 
Does not lag. 
Vivo V7 (Gold, Fullview Display)
30% off
13,990 19,990
Buy now

Price of Vivo phones under 15,000 at a glance:

 ProductPrice 
 Vivo Y21G 13,499 
 Vivo U20Rs, 10,999
 Vivo Y15s 9,499
 Vivo Y95 15,000 
 Vivo Y93 1814 13,000
 Vivo iQOO Z6 5G 15,000
 Vivo Y20 13,990 
 Vivo Y21 12,959
 Vivo Y20A 12,999
 Vivo V7 13,990 

Best 3 important features for consumers

If you are looking for the best Vivo phones under 15000, there are certain features that customers typically want their mobile phones to have. Let us look at the top 3 features.

High-resolution camera: Everyone wants a good phone with an amazing camera that will not click pixelated photographs. Therefore, a mobile phone with many megapixels is a must. Models such as Vivo U20 and Vivo iQOO Z6 5G have this feature.

High-speed RAM: Right from our office work to watching Netflix, everything is done on the phone. Therefore a mobile phone with the RAM capacity to do this is very important. Models such as Vivo Y21G and Vivo Y95 do provide this feature.

Long-lasting battery: We carry our mobile phones all day with us, so they must have a long-lasting battery. Models such as Vivo Y20A have this feature.

Best value for money

If you have read the article here, you have a fair idea about the best Vivo phones under 15000 in the market. But according to our experts, the Vivo U20 gives the best value for money. With the rich features that will help you carry out your daily activities, as well as use it for leisure, it is definitely worth the price.

Best overall

From the above-mentioned 10 products, our experts have opined that Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is the best Vivo phone under 15000. From its rich specifications and the long-lasting features that help you use it for meetings, gaming, creating videos and other purposes, it is definitely worth the money. Also, Vivo is slowly becoming one of the greatest smartphone brands with features packed into one at an unimaginable price. This is one of the best Vivo phones under 15000 that one can buy.

How to find the best vivo phones under 15000?

If you are looking for Vivo phones under 15000, you need some tips to find the perfect one for your daily usage!

Read customer reviews, they are brutally honest!

Always check the warranty period of the product.

Do look for features such as a long-lasting battery, high-resolution camera and good RAM and ROM.

The product has to be comfortable for you to carry around; therefore, check the weight and the material it is made of, and only then make the purchase.

Always look for alternatives and the popularity of a product before buying!

These are the tips you need to keep in mind before finding the best Vivo phones under 15000.

FAQs

1. What is the best Vivo phone under 15000 available in the market right now?

The best Vivo phone under 15000 is the Vivo U20 which comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery, a great camera and a fast processor that can help you play games and attend meetings like nothing else!

2. What are the best features that one should look for in a smartphone?

The main features that one should look for in a smartphone are good RAM and ROM, a good camera and a long-lasting battery. These features will ensure that your phone is durable and gives you a good experience.

3. What is the difference between Vivo U20 and Vivo iQOO Z6 5G?

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G lite has a better display resolution, faster CPU clock speed, is slimmer and is also future-proof as it supports 5G. Whereas Vivo U20 has a better front camera, the specs of iQOO are much better.

4. Is Vivo Y95 a good phone?

Vivo Y95 is a great phone by Vivo. It has amazing specs and a good screen size. It is tremendously fast, and there are no lagging issues that take place on the mobile. Overall this is a good Vivo phone under 15000.

5. Which Vivo phone has the highest battery capacity?

Vivo Y21G has a battery capacity of 5000mAh and has a fast-charging option as well. It is definitely a good Vivo phone under 15000.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Windows laptops in India: Buying guide
Best gaming phones under 10,000 in India: Buying guide
Amazon fashion sale: Get whopping up to 90% off on sarees 
Amazon beauty sale: Fetch up to 30% off on sunscreens
10 best 5-star air conditioners this summer
electronics FOR LESS