Best Vivo phones under 15,000: Buying guide

In the post-pandemic era, most work has shifted online or to a hybrid model, where one has the luxury of working from home. And for that, you need a smartphone or a device with a camera that can help you attend online classes or meetings. In this article, we have made a list of the top 10 Vivo phones under 15000 that you can check out.
Vivo phones under 15000
1. Vivo Y21G
Vivo Y21G is an amazing Vivo phone under 15000 that has impressive features and does not burn a hole in your pocket. It comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery and crystal clear display.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera
Display: 16.53cm (6.51") HD+ Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.
Memory & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G).
OS: Funtouch OS 12.0
Battery and Charging: 18W fast charging with 5000mAh battery (Type-C).
Processor: Mediatek 810
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life.
|Memory storage is low.
|Nice and crisp display.
|Swift charging.
2. Vivo U20
If you're looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 that has some great features like a triple rear camera and a great processor, you should check Vivo U20 out.
Specifications:
Camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera with Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilisation| 16MP selfie camera
Display: 16.58 centimetres (6.53-inch) with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution
Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
OS: Android Pie v9.0 operating system
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor
Battery and charging: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging | 18W fast charger in the box
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design.
|The camera needs improvement.
|Good battery backup.
|Sound quality can be worked upon.
|The display is crisp and sharp.
3. Vivo Y15s
If you're looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 that can help you do online classes and will not disappoint you in the long run, check Vivo Y15s out! It has some amazing features, such as a great processor that makes playing games easy.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera | 8MP Selfie Camera
Display: 16.55 cm (6.51" inch) LCD Display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution
OS: Funtouch OS 11.1 (Android 11 (Go edition))
Battery: 5000 mAh battery
Memory storage: 3 GB RAM & 32GB ROM
Processor: Multi turbo 3.0
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery.
|Low storage.
|Nice camera.
|Buggy OS.
|Crisp display.
4. Vivo Y95
If you are looking for a Vivo phone under 15000 with some rich specifications such as a 20 MP selfie camera and a smooth touchscreen, take a look at Vivo Y95.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+2MP dual rear camera | 20MP front-facing camera
Display: 15.798 centimetres (6.22-inch) HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution
Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
OS: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system
Processor: 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor
Battery: 4030mAH lithium-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight to hold.
|Battery performance can be improved.
|Good screen size.
|Good camera.
5. Vivo Y93 1814
With an AI dual rear camera to the perfect Helia core Octa processor that can make any work easy, Vivo Y93 1814 is an excellent Vivo phone under 15000.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+2MP AI dual rear camera | 8MP front camera
Display: 15.80 centimetres (6.22-inch) HD+ halo full view display capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution
Memory, Storage and SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
OS: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system
Processor: Helio P22 octa-core processor
Battery: 4030mAH lithium-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display.
|Battery performance could be improved.
|Nice camera resolution.
|Provides powerful performance.
6. Vivo iQOO Z6 5G
Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is the new steal deal on the market that has all the features you wish for in a smartphone, that too at a really great price. It boasts of a 5000 mAh battery and also comes with fast charging.
Specifications:
Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G
Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging technology
Camera: 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera, 16 MP front camera
Display: 120Hz FHD+ Display
OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
Memory and storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery Life is good.
|No stabilisation for videography.
|No heating issue.
|Speed charging can be improved.
|The camera performs decently for this segment.
7. Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20 boasts of an HD screen display and has a great front and rear camera.
Specifications:
Camera: 13+2+2MP rear camera | 8MP front camera
Display: 16.55 centimetres (6.51 inch) HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution
Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
OS: Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android v10 operating system
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor
Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Does not hang.
|The camera can be improved.
|Good for gaming
|Sound quality needs an upgrade.
|Good battery backup.
8. Vivo Y21
Want a Vivo smartphone for under 15000 that not only has fast charging but also has a superior display and a fast processor? You have come to the right place! Check out Vivo Y21!
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera
Display: 16.55cm (6.51") HD+ Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.
Memory & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G). Hybrid Sim Slot: Yes
Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11
Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 Octa-core processor.
Battery and charging: 18W fast charging with 5000mAh battery (Type-C).
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display.
|The camera can be improved.
|Lightweight and easy to carry.
|Good battery life.
9. Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20 series is a great line launched by Vivo phones under 15000. It has simple yet powerful features that will help you use it without a worry. To read more about its specifications, read below!
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor,
Display: 16.55 centimetres (6.51 inch) HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution
Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
OS: Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 operating system
Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Good looking phone.
|The camera quality is not up to the mark.
|Bright and crisp display.
|Good user interface.
10. Vivo V7
People often say old is gold. Vivo V7 is one such Vivo phone under 15000 that will never go out of style! From classic features to a fast processor, this phone will always be a cult favourite. Check out more here-
Specifications:
Camera: 16MP primary camera, 24MP front-facing camera
Display: 14.49 centimetres (5.7-inch) HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 283 PPI pixel density and
OS: Android v7.1 Nougat Funtouch OS 3.2 operating system
Processor: 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor
Memory, storage and SIM: 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
Battery: 3000mAH lithium-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Great performance overall.
|The camera can be improved.
|Good speakers.
|Does not lag.
|Product
|Price
|Vivo Y21G
|₹13,499
|Vivo U20
|Rs, 10,999
|Vivo Y15s
|₹9,499
|Vivo Y95
|₹15,000
|Vivo Y93 1814
|₹13,000
|Vivo iQOO Z6 5G
|₹15,000
|Vivo Y20
|₹13,990
|Vivo Y21
|₹12,959
|Vivo Y20A
|₹12,999
|Vivo V7
|₹13,990
Best 3 important features for consumers
If you are looking for the best Vivo phones under 15000, there are certain features that customers typically want their mobile phones to have. Let us look at the top 3 features.
High-resolution camera: Everyone wants a good phone with an amazing camera that will not click pixelated photographs. Therefore, a mobile phone with many megapixels is a must. Models such as Vivo U20 and Vivo iQOO Z6 5G have this feature.
High-speed RAM: Right from our office work to watching Netflix, everything is done on the phone. Therefore a mobile phone with the RAM capacity to do this is very important. Models such as Vivo Y21G and Vivo Y95 do provide this feature.
Long-lasting battery: We carry our mobile phones all day with us, so they must have a long-lasting battery. Models such as Vivo Y20A have this feature.
Best value for money
If you have read the article here, you have a fair idea about the best Vivo phones under 15000 in the market. But according to our experts, the Vivo U20 gives the best value for money. With the rich features that will help you carry out your daily activities, as well as use it for leisure, it is definitely worth the price.
Best overall
From the above-mentioned 10 products, our experts have opined that Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is the best Vivo phone under 15000. From its rich specifications and the long-lasting features that help you use it for meetings, gaming, creating videos and other purposes, it is definitely worth the money. Also, Vivo is slowly becoming one of the greatest smartphone brands with features packed into one at an unimaginable price. This is one of the best Vivo phones under 15000 that one can buy.
How to find the best vivo phones under 15000?
If you are looking for Vivo phones under 15000, you need some tips to find the perfect one for your daily usage!
Read customer reviews, they are brutally honest!
Always check the warranty period of the product.
Do look for features such as a long-lasting battery, high-resolution camera and good RAM and ROM.
The product has to be comfortable for you to carry around; therefore, check the weight and the material it is made of, and only then make the purchase.
Always look for alternatives and the popularity of a product before buying!
These are the tips you need to keep in mind before finding the best Vivo phones under 15000.
FAQs
1. What is the best Vivo phone under 15000 available in the market right now?
The best Vivo phone under 15000 is the Vivo U20 which comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery, a great camera and a fast processor that can help you play games and attend meetings like nothing else!
2. What are the best features that one should look for in a smartphone?
The main features that one should look for in a smartphone are good RAM and ROM, a good camera and a long-lasting battery. These features will ensure that your phone is durable and gives you a good experience.
3. What is the difference between Vivo U20 and Vivo iQOO Z6 5G?
Vivo iQOO Z6 5G lite has a better display resolution, faster CPU clock speed, is slimmer and is also future-proof as it supports 5G. Whereas Vivo U20 has a better front camera, the specs of iQOO are much better.
4. Is Vivo Y95 a good phone?
Vivo Y95 is a great phone by Vivo. It has amazing specs and a good screen size. It is tremendously fast, and there are no lagging issues that take place on the mobile. Overall this is a good Vivo phone under 15000.
5. Which Vivo phone has the highest battery capacity?
Vivo Y21G has a battery capacity of 5000mAh and has a fast-charging option as well. It is definitely a good Vivo phone under 15000.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.