7 best window ACs for every budget in 2023

Window ACs are a good option for beating the summer heat.

Summer is around the corner, and you already know it means sweaty foreheads and shirts. Returning to a cool and comfortable time in an indoor space is essential. This is where these Window air conditioners come in handy! They are easy to install, very affordable and effective in keeping you cool without breaking the bank. Whether you are on a tight budget or looking for a high-end window air conditioner, we got one for everyone. So relax, sit back and let us help you find the perfect cooling solution. Product list 1. LG 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Window AC This is the window AC for home for people who want it not to look like a conventional window AC and enhance the looks and characteristics of any room. The app connectivity allows you to monitor and control the AC from anywhere. The 4-star power rating means that your energy bill is not going to take a big hit. This window AC for large spaces remains reliable and trustworthy. The customer service from LG is exceptional, and the product itself is worth buying if you can pay the price. Specifications: Capacity: 2 Tons

Product Dimensions: 77.9D x 66W x 45H Centimetres

Energy Star: 4 Star Pros Cons App connectivity None Modern looks

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter AC This 1.5 ton window AC from LG does not fail to surprise anybody. The features it offers for the price make it stand on the top of the line. With a capacity of 1.5 tons, it can keep you cool no matter how hot it is outside. The brand is known for its reliability and can be trusted. The timer and sleep functions on the AC add to the convenience. Also, with the app connectivity, you can always keep an eye on the AC from anywhere. Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Product Dimensions: 63D x 60W x 38H Centimetres

Energy Star: 3 Star Pros Cons Good capacity None App convenience

3. LG 1.0 Ton DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC This can be definitely called a value for money product. The AC even with a capacity of 1 ton can be very effective. It is silent in operation but still can keep you cool. With the app, you can control it no matter where you are. The remote for the AC is also very useful as you don’t have to get up and reach the AC to control it. The looks are modern and stand out from every other window AC in the market. Specifications: Capacity: 1 Ton

Product Dimensions: 60D x 63W x 38H Centimeters

Energy Star: 5 Star Pros Cons Modern design None 5-star rating

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC We all know that TATA means reliable and Voltas itself is a TATA product. This window AC is suitable for rooms of sizes from 111 square feet to 150 square feet. The airflow is very good and can cool the room in no time. It produces very low noise, only 56 dB. You will also get a 1-year warranty after purchase so you don’t have to worry about it. It comes with a host of features like turbo cooling, self-diagnosis, sleep mode, anti-dust and more. Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.64 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 75D x 66W x 43H Centimeters Pros Cons Reliable No app connectivity Low noise operation

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC This AC from Blue Star is a product for people who do not want to break the bank. It comes with various features like Turbo cool, fan modes, humidity control, dust filter and self-diagnosis. This AC can easily cool down the hottest of rooms. The copper compressor is also very effective in doing its job. With a 5-star energy rating, it sure is very energy efficient and won’t consume much energy. This is also the latest 2023 model, which is preferred by many. Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Product Dimensions: 43D x 66W x 73.3H Centimeters

Energy rating: 5 star Pros Cons Copper compressor Remote control Features

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC The Lloyd 1.5 ton AC is one of the most energy-efficient window AC in the market with a 5 star energy rating. It features a white and silver front design which is modern and can blend in with any room. The corrosion-resistant coating can keep the AC looking and working all fine. This makes it one of the most durable window AC in the market. This is a perfect choice for people who want a good looking and energy efficient window AC. Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.95 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 66D x 71W x 43H Centimeters Pros Cons White and silver design Basic Corrosion resistant

7. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC This AC is for people who are looking for an AC with a good cooling capacity. The 1.5-ton capacity is more than enough to cool down any bedroom. It comes with features like turbo cooling, filter clean indicator, sleep mode, LED display and more. It produces very low noise during operation. The only downside is that it misses out on the 5-star rating. Overall, this window AC is decent performing one. Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.79 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 75D x 66W x 43H Centimeters Pros Cons Decent performance Energy rating 1.5 ton capacity

Best 3 features for you:

