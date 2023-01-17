Best Wings Earphone deal during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale

Earphones have become more of a daily necessity than just an add-on for our mobile phones. Moreover, Wireless earphones have freed us from devices, and they provide their users with an easy and comfortable hearing experience. True wireless earbuds are among the most popular and in–trend tech purchases in today’s times. These products come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. A wide range of wireless earbuds is available at different and affordable earbuds prices. True Wireless stereo is a new technology that pushes the wings earbuds wireless connectivity feature to the next level.

On top of that, TWS earbuds bring modern features like low latency, fast charging support, intuitive touch controls and water resistance for better performance and a smooth user experience. From listening to podcasts to songs and streaming movies to gaming, today, the requirement of hands-free devices to headphones has created a new market for itself. One of the advantages of TWS is that fantastic sound is achieved easily with wireless Bluetooth headsets as there is reduced usage of wires. Let’s look at one of the best products in this category.

Product Description

1. Wings Phantom Pro Earphones Gaming Earbuds (TWS)

If you want a wireless Bluetooth earphone with excellent sound quality and a cool and trendy look, this earbud brand makes it an ideal and economical purchase. The product is carefully and ergonomically designed to provide its users with a secure and comfortable fit easing out the overall user experience. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are perfect for those who are into gaming, as it comes with a dedicated gaming mode for an enhanced gaming experience. Besides being a trendy addition to your collection of gadgets, the intuitive touch-control makes it easier, uncomplicated and effortless to function. Moreover, this upgraded version of the wings earbuds offers low latency so that you can enjoy a lag-free experience in your everyday use. Another feature that makes the Wings Bluetooth earphones a worthy buy is its passive noise reduction or isolation for you to have a top-notch hearing experience. Although it’s a gaming audio device, it is also suitable for watching movies and listening to songs. The sound quality is defined by its most important feature, the driver; the larger the driver, the better the bass. So, in this case, you get a 12 mm Bass driver that is good enough to produce punchy bass and high sound quality. Although the MRP offers it at Rs. 5,499, you can get it for a discounted price of Rs. 1,199 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. The complete look of the device makes it an enticing option at an affordable price within the other names in this market.

Technical Specifications

Product dimension : 10x10x5 cm ; 150 grams

: 10x10x5 cm ; 150 grams Wireless communication technologies : Bluetooth

: Bluetooth Connectivity : Wireless

: Wireless Colour : Black, white

: Black, white Finish Type : Matte

: Matte Special features : Sweat proof, Bluetooth 5.0, Gaming beast, MEMs Microphone with noise reduction quality, IPX5 Water resistance and Fast charging

: Sweat proof, Bluetooth 5.0, Gaming beast, MEMs Microphone with noise reduction quality, IPX5 Water resistance and Fast charging Contents of the box: Two earbuds, charging case, extra ear tips, charging cable, user manual, warranty card

USP of the Product

Besides its swanky and flashy looks, only a few expect the audio quality of the gaming TWS to be excellent. The Wings gaming earbuds prove the notion wrong with its 12 mm HD Bass driver, designed to deliver powerful beats and booming sound quality. It serves gamers with powerful sound and is a boon for bass lovers, providing its users with excellent sound quality and voice clarity.