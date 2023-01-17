Sign out
Best Wings Earphone deal during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 16:31 IST

Summary:

Today’s article features the best True Wireless stereo Wings earbuds available during Amazon‘s Republic Day Sale for you to select the best. Check out the Republic Day Sale that will go live for its premium users from the 14th of Jan and from the 15th to the 20th of Jan for the rest of its users.

Wings earphone which is on sale today!

Earphones have become more of a daily necessity than just an add-on for our mobile phones. Moreover, Wireless earphones have freed us from devices, and they provide their users with an easy and comfortable hearing experience. True wireless earbuds are among the most popular and in–trend tech purchases in today’s times. These products come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. A wide range of wireless earbuds is available at different and affordable earbuds prices. True Wireless stereo is a new technology that pushes the wings earbuds wireless connectivity feature to the next level.

On top of that, TWS earbuds bring modern features like low latency, fast charging support, intuitive touch controls and water resistance for better performance and a smooth user experience. From listening to podcasts to songs and streaming movies to gaming, today, the requirement of hands-free devices to headphones has created a new market for itself. One of the advantages of TWS is that fantastic sound is achieved easily with wireless Bluetooth headsets as there is reduced usage of wires. Let’s look at one of the best products in this category.

Product Description

1. Wings Phantom Pro Earphones Gaming Earbuds (TWS)

If you want a wireless Bluetooth earphone with excellent sound quality and a cool and trendy look, this earbud brand makes it an ideal and economical purchase. The product is carefully and ergonomically designed to provide its users with a secure and comfortable fit easing out the overall user experience. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are perfect for those who are into gaming, as it comes with a dedicated gaming mode for an enhanced gaming experience. Besides being a trendy addition to your collection of gadgets, the intuitive touch-control makes it easier, uncomplicated and effortless to function. Moreover, this upgraded version of the wings earbuds offers low latency so that you can enjoy a lag-free experience in your everyday use. Another feature that makes the Wings Bluetooth earphones a worthy buy is its passive noise reduction or isolation for you to have a top-notch hearing experience. Although it’s a gaming audio device, it is also suitable for watching movies and listening to songs. The sound quality is defined by its most important feature, the driver; the larger the driver, the better the bass. So, in this case, you get a 12 mm Bass driver that is good enough to produce punchy bass and high sound quality. Although the MRP offers it at Rs. 5,499, you can get it for a discounted price of Rs. 1,199 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. The complete look of the device makes it an enticing option at an affordable price within the other names in this market.

Technical Specifications

  • Product dimension: 10x10x5 cm ; 150 grams
  • Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth
  • Connectivity: Wireless
  • Colour: Black, white
  • Finish Type: Matte
  • Special features: Sweat proof, Bluetooth 5.0, Gaming beast, MEMs Microphone with noise reduction quality, IPX5 Water resistance and Fast charging
  • Contents of the box: Two earbuds, charging case, extra ear tips, charging cable, user manual, warranty card

USP of the Product

Besides its swanky and flashy looks, only a few expect the audio quality of the gaming TWS to be excellent. The Wings gaming earbuds prove the notion wrong with its 12 mm HD Bass driver, designed to deliver powerful beats and booming sound quality. It serves gamers with powerful sound and is a boon for bass lovers, providing its users with excellent sound quality and voice clarity.

ProsCons
30hr high battery-backup   Heavy Case 
Enhanced sound (bass) quality  
50MS lower latency for a lag-free experience  
Wings Phantom Pro Earphones Gaming Earbuds with LED Battery Indicator, 50ms Low Latency, Bluetooth 5.3, 40 Hours Playtime, MEMs Mic, IPX4 Resist, 12mm Driver, 500mah case, Headphones, (Black TWS)
3.8 (2,134)
80% off
1,099 5,499
Buy now

How to find the perfect wireless earphones?

With so many options of earphones available, it can get overwhelming for the customers to choose the right one or the one that is suitable for them. Almost every product you encounter while buying a new pair of TWS earbuds will have a few exceptional features that make you want to buy them. Even so, it is advisable to stick to specifications and features that are apropos for your daily usage. Some of the features to look out for when you plan on buying a new wireless TWS are: -

  • The device should have at least 5.0 Bluetooth and gestures.
  • It should have a balanced sound, not too bass-heavy nor lacking in bass.
  • At least 10mm drivers (or more) should be present on each end of the earbuds for richer sound quality and instrument isolation.
  • MEMS microphone is a must, as they provide high-performance audio-acoustic specifications in a small size.
  • Battery backup is another feature that requires careful attention as it plays a pivotal role when buying from a range of wireless earbuds. A higher battery capacity promises to work longer on a single charge.
  • An ideal pair of TWS earbuds should have a minimum of 4-5 hours of battery life on the buds, and a case can charge them thrice.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

1. Does it support ACCcodec?

Yes.

2. Will it support IOS devices?

Yes, Apple products can be easily connected to this wireless earbud.

3. Is it suitable for online classes and gaming?

Yes, owing to its 50MS low latency feature, this item is a satisfactory purchase for gaming and online classes.

 View More
