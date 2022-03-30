Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Best wireless earbuds under 400: Communicate or listen to music at ease

Wireless earbuds are functional accessories that provide a hassle-free experience. Read on to discover more.
Plug in your wireless earbuds to attend every online workout class for a seamless experience.(Pexels)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:23 PM IST

Wireless earbuds are functional in comparison to ones that come with wires. The plus point about the former is that one can use them anytime, even during working out. These accessories also come with few controls with which a user can manage calls, adjust volume and so on. Besides providing a quality sound experience, these earbuds also cancel background noise effectively. These come equipped with Bluetooth technology and have a decent wireless range. Some of them also come with a built-in HD microphone.

Price of wireless Bluetooth earbuds at a glance:

ProductPrice in India
RJ I12 TWS Truely Wireless Blutooth 5.0 Earbuds 399.00
GENERIC I12 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds 309.00
invicto Twins7s True Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headset with Mic 399.00
Lowfe New S530 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds 279.00

Earbuds minus the wires is truly a great innovation. While most of them are expensive in comparison to the wired earphones, if you’re low on budget, then we have a list curated just for you. Below you will find a bunch of earbuds which come at attractive prices, all within the price point of 400. So, you can now enjoy the hands-free and wireless experience without shelling too much.

Interested in taking a look at our picks? Then scroll down.

This pair of truly wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds come in a pristine white colour. They help cancel noise effectively, giving the user a great sound experience. It comes with multiple touch gestures that allow the user to manage calls, adjust volume etc. Besides, these earbuds are compatible with all android smartphones and PCs. The microphone sensitivity is 42 decibel and the wireless range is up to 13 meters.

This pair of truly wireless in-ear earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It has a HD mic speaker and also effectively cancels background noise. It comes in white colour and is compatible with all Android phones. It also comes with controls through which the user can manage calls, adjust volume and more. Besides, one can enjoy uninterrupted playback time of about 1.5 hours.

This pair of in-ear wireless earbuds is compatible with all Android mobile phones and PCs. It fits easily and comfortably into one’s ears. Available in white colour, it also comes with a mic. You can enjoy the hands-free experience while driving, walking or when working out.

This pair of truly wireless in-ear earbuds is simple and lightweight in design. Available in black colour, the wireless range of these earbuds is 10 meters. It comes with a built-in high performance HD microphone and speaker that offer high-quality stereo sound effects. Also, it can give the user a delightful sound experience by cancelling the background noise effectively.

 

