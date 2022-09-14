Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Xiaomi phones under 8000: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Xiaomi is a brand that specialises in the design, development, and sale of smartphones, with an operating system based on Android. Here, we look at some of the best Xiaomi phones under 8,000.

Xiaomi phones under 8000 are simple to use and very affordable.

Several companies, such as Xiaomi, have regularly released smartphones at highly competitive prices to facilitate a smoother transition from a feature phone to a smartphone. If you are planning to make this switch as well, now is the time to research which Xiaomi cell phone sells for less than 8,000 in India. Phones manufactured by Xiaomi, under the sub-brands Mi, Redmi, and Xiaomi, provide great specs at a relatively affordable price range. To simplify things, we have compiled a list of the top smartphones in this category.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9i

If you are looking for a smartphone that is not only jam-packed with trustworthy features but also delivers a powerful performance, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i should be your top choice. The fact that it has 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of built-in storage is one of the most outstanding features of the gadget.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

OS: Android 10.0

RAM: 4 GB

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Large 5000 mAh batteryThe design is not impressive
Latest AndroidThe display is not that good
Decent cameras 
Redmi 9i (Nature Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off
10,330 11,999
Buy now

2. Redmi 9A

The display screen of the Redmi 9A mobile device measures 6.53 inches diagonally and features an aspect ratio of 20:9 along with a high definition (HD) resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The Redmi 9A is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that is not replaceable and runs the Android 10 operating system.

Specifications:

Memory storage capacity: 32GB

RAM: 2GB

Cellular Technology: 4G

Screen Size: 6.53 inches

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU that operates at 2GHz

Quick charging technology

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

ProsCons
Large screenNo Full HD display
Octa-core processorRAM is not sufficient
Multiple colours 
Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off
6,999 8,499
Buy now

3. Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 weighs only 145 grams, making it a very portable gadget. It comes with a charger with a 5W output and a battery with 3000 mAh that cannot be removed from the device. As with most other Xiaomi smartphones in this price bracket, the Redmi 6 package does not include headphones.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 5.45 inches

Weight: 145 grams

Ram: 2 GB

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Battery Capacity: 3,000 mAh

In contrast to the rest of Xiaomi's lineup, which Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors power, the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A are equipped with processing units manufactured by MediaTek.

The Redmi 6 is powered by a CPU called the MediaTek Helio P22.

This device is available in two powerful configurations: one has 16GB of ROM, and the other has 32GB of ROM.

ProsCons
Beautiful designNo full HD display
2 GB RAMBattery power is not good
Value for money 
Redmi 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage Mi 6A, Rose Gold
Check Price on Amazon

4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 pro

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a display of 5.84 inches and a metal back. The display has a notch. The images produced by the full-HD+ resolution are quite sharp, and the brightness and contrast levels are more than sufficient. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 SoC and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Cellular Technology: 4G

Connectivity technologies: GPS/AGPS

Screen Size: 5.84 inches

The phone's MIUI is built on Android 8.1 Oreo, which provides many opportunities to customise the operating system.

The 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera does a great job of capturing details during the day.

The battery, with 4000 mAh capacity, easily lasts the whole day.

ProsCons
4 GB RAMThe screen size is small
Full HD displayBattery power is not that impressive
Affordable 
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (Black, 64GB)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Redmi 8A

As a result of the Redmi 8A's high-capacity battery of 5000 mAh, users can watch more films, take more images, and play more games on a single charge. In addition, it is compatible with the 18W fast charge. Furthermore, this smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, which gives you an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 6.22 inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

The display is shielded from damage caused by accidental drops, thanks to the use of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Redmi 8A is a smartphone that improves your photography skills by providing a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The selfie camera also has the AI Selfie Portrait and the AI Face Unlock.

ProsCons
Powerful, long-lasting batteryDisplay is small
Multiple storage optionsNot many colour variants
Affordable 
Redmi 8A Dual (Midnight Grey, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) – Dual Cameras & 5,000 mAH Battery
9,990
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Redmi 7

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 has an affordable price tag for its many valuable features, and it also has a solid performance, a great battery backup, good cameras, and sufficient storage space. In addition, it features a fingerprint scanner that will protect the users' confidentiality.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 6.26 inches

Weight: 180 grams

RAM: 2GB / 3GB

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Storage Capacity: 32 GB

The HD+ screen resolution and 269 PPI pixel density of the Xiaomi Redmi 7's 6.26-inch IPS LCD contribute to a satisfying viewing experience for the user.

The smartphone comes with a bezel-less screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, giving it a more stylish look.

ProsCons
Crystal clear displayRAM is less
Multiple storage optionsThe design might not be attractive to some users
Lightweight 
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
21% off
7,899 9,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Y3

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC powers the Redmi Y3. It works for light usage but struggles under heavier demands, such as playing high-end games. In addition, the front-facing camera of this mobile phone features a resolution of 32 megapixels and a screen flash.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 6.26 inches

Front Camera Resolution: 32 MP

RAM: 4 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 632

3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Other features include single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, compatibility for three GNSS systems, and dual SIM card support.

FM radio and USB-OTG compatibility.

The colour reproduction looked entirely accurate when the image is set to 'Standard mode'.

ProsCons
4 GB ram for smooth functioningBattery life is only 4000 MAh
Large 6.26-inch screenNot many colour variants
Powerful processor 
(Renewed) Redmi Y3 (Elegant Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Xiaomi phones at a glance:

ProductPrice 
Xiaomi 9i 7,999
9A 6,999
Redmi 6 7,450
Redmi 6 Pro 7,599
Redmi 8A 7,499
Redmi 7 6,999
Redmi Y3 6,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 9iA large 4 Gb ramLong-lasting 5000 MAh batteryDual cameras with excellent picture quality
9ALarge 6.5-inch displayLong-lasting 5000 MAh batteryMultiple colour options
Redmi 6Powerful 5000 MAh batteryHelio P66 processorThe design is sleek and beautiful
Redmi 6 ProA large 4 Gb ramPowerful 4000 MAh batteryA full HD+ display
Redmi 8AA full HD+ displayPowerful 5000 MAh batteryMultiple storage options to choose from
Redmi 7Lightweight deviceFull HD display for the best viewing experienceCorning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection
Redmi Y3Powerful 32 MP front cameraA robust 4 GB ramSnapdragon 632 SoC processor for handling multiple tasks

Best value for money

In terms of camera, reliability, cost, and performance, the Xiaomi 9A is the best choice, as it offers ultimate value for money

Best overall

Finding the best Mi phone under 8,000 would be much simpler now that you know the top phones available in this price range. The Redmi 9A is the best overall smartphone for everything from gaming to multitasking to viewing entertainment.

How to find the best Xiaomi phone under 8,000?

If you are in the market looking for a high-quality phone but are tight on the budget, read on for some advice:

Take the time to read reviews written by actual customers.

Ensure you know how long the product is covered under warranty.

If you want to buy something, you should first make sure that it won't be too heavy for you to lug around.

Check out the competition and the product's popularity before making a purchase.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Laptops under 60,000: Buying guide
Complete guide to buying 8 kg washing machines
Amazon sale on Redmi smartphones: Hurry, get up to 24 % off
Shatavari powder for females: This is a magic herb for overall good health
Best whey protein for muscle gain: Great way to supplement your protein needs

Best Xiaomi phones under 8000

Should you spend your money on a Xiaomi smartphone?

If you are looking for the best smartphone for the least amount of money, a Xiaomi mobile phone is your best bet right now. A Xiaomi phone has comparable features to Samsung and Huawei phones but costs about 60% less.

Can I leave my Xiaomi charging overnight?

You may charge the phone overnight because it will automatically stop using power when it is complete. Don't wait for the phone to set for 10 hours for nothing. The charging process terminates after the battery is fully charged.

Can you tell me how long Xiaomi phones typically last?

Xiaomi devices hold up reasonably well in terms of durability compared to other Android phones, with an average lifespan of about three years.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS