Best Xiaomi phones under 8000: Buying guide

Summary: Xiaomi is a brand that specialises in the design, development, and sale of smartphones, with an operating system based on Android. Here, we look at some of the best Xiaomi phones under ₹ 8,000.

Xiaomi phones under ₹ 8000 are simple to use and very affordable.

Several companies, such as Xiaomi, have regularly released smartphones at highly competitive prices to facilitate a smoother transition from a feature phone to a smartphone. If you are planning to make this switch as well, now is the time to research which Xiaomi cell phone sells for less than ₹8,000 in India. Phones manufactured by Xiaomi, under the sub-brands Mi, Redmi, and Xiaomi, provide great specs at a relatively affordable price range. To simplify things, we have compiled a list of the top smartphones in this category. 1. Xiaomi Redmi 9i If you are looking for a smartphone that is not only jam-packed with trustworthy features but also delivers a powerful performance, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i should be your top choice. The fact that it has 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of built-in storage is one of the most outstanding features of the gadget. Specifications: Brand: Redmi OS: Android 10.0 RAM: 4 GB CPU Speed: 2 GHz Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Large 5000 mAh battery The design is not impressive Latest Android The display is not that good Decent cameras

2. Redmi 9A The display screen of the Redmi 9A mobile device measures 6.53 inches diagonally and features an aspect ratio of 20:9 along with a high definition (HD) resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The Redmi 9A is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that is not replaceable and runs the Android 10 operating system. Specifications: Memory storage capacity: 32GB RAM: 2GB Cellular Technology: 4G Screen Size: 6.53 inches Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU that operates at 2GHz Quick charging technology Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Pros Cons Large screen No Full HD display Octa-core processor RAM is not sufficient Multiple colours

3. Redmi 6 The Redmi 6 weighs only 145 grams, making it a very portable gadget. It comes with a charger with a 5W output and a battery with 3000 mAh that cannot be removed from the device. As with most other Xiaomi smartphones in this price bracket, the Redmi 6 package does not include headphones. Specifications: Screen Size: 5.45 inches Weight: 145 grams Ram: 2 GB Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Battery Capacity: 3,000 mAh In contrast to the rest of Xiaomi's lineup, which Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors power, the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A are equipped with processing units manufactured by MediaTek. The Redmi 6 is powered by a CPU called the MediaTek Helio P22. This device is available in two powerful configurations: one has 16GB of ROM, and the other has 32GB of ROM.

Pros Cons Beautiful design No full HD display 2 GB RAM Battery power is not good Value for money

4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 pro The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a display of 5.84 inches and a metal back. The display has a notch. The images produced by the full-HD+ resolution are quite sharp, and the brightness and contrast levels are more than sufficient. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 SoC and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Cellular Technology: 4G Connectivity technologies: GPS/AGPS Screen Size: 5.84 inches The phone's MIUI is built on Android 8.1 Oreo, which provides many opportunities to customise the operating system. The 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera does a great job of capturing details during the day. The battery, with 4000 mAh capacity, easily lasts the whole day.

Pros Cons 4 GB RAM The screen size is small Full HD display Battery power is not that impressive Affordable

5. Redmi 8A As a result of the Redmi 8A's high-capacity battery of 5000 mAh, users can watch more films, take more images, and play more games on a single charge. In addition, it is compatible with the 18W fast charge. Furthermore, this smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, which gives you an immersive viewing experience. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.22 inches Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Storage Capacity: 64 GB Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh The display is shielded from damage caused by accidental drops, thanks to the use of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi 8A is a smartphone that improves your photography skills by providing a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The selfie camera also has the AI Selfie Portrait and the AI Face Unlock.

Pros Cons Powerful, long-lasting battery Display is small Multiple storage options Not many colour variants Affordable

6. Xiaomi Redmi 7 The Xiaomi Redmi 7 has an affordable price tag for its many valuable features, and it also has a solid performance, a great battery backup, good cameras, and sufficient storage space. In addition, it features a fingerprint scanner that will protect the users' confidentiality. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.26 inches Weight: 180 grams RAM: 2GB / 3GB Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Storage Capacity: 32 GB The HD+ screen resolution and 269 PPI pixel density of the Xiaomi Redmi 7's 6.26-inch IPS LCD contribute to a satisfying viewing experience for the user. The smartphone comes with a bezel-less screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, giving it a more stylish look.

Pros Cons Crystal clear display RAM is less Multiple storage options The design might not be attractive to some users Lightweight

7. Redmi Y3 The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC powers the Redmi Y3. It works for light usage but struggles under heavier demands, such as playing high-end games. In addition, the front-facing camera of this mobile phone features a resolution of 32 megapixels and a screen flash. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.26 inches Front Camera Resolution: 32 MP RAM: 4 GB Processor: Snapdragon 632 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Other features include single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, compatibility for three GNSS systems, and dual SIM card support. FM radio and USB-OTG compatibility. The colour reproduction looked entirely accurate when the image is set to 'Standard mode'.

Pros Cons 4 GB ram for smooth functioning Battery life is only 4000 MAh Large 6.26-inch screen Not many colour variants Powerful processor

Price of Xiaomi phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 9i ₹ 7,999 9A ₹ 6,999 Redmi 6 ₹ 7,450 Redmi 6 Pro ₹ 7,599 Redmi 8A ₹ 7,499 Redmi 7 ₹ 6,999 Redmi Y3 ₹ 6,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 9i A large 4 Gb ram Long-lasting 5000 MAh battery Dual cameras with excellent picture quality 9A Large 6.5-inch display Long-lasting 5000 MAh battery Multiple colour options Redmi 6 Powerful 5000 MAh battery Helio P66 processor The design is sleek and beautiful Redmi 6 Pro A large 4 Gb ram Powerful 4000 MAh battery A full HD+ display Redmi 8A A full HD+ display Powerful 5000 MAh battery Multiple storage options to choose from Redmi 7 Lightweight device Full HD display for the best viewing experience Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection Redmi Y3 Powerful 32 MP front camera A robust 4 GB ram Snapdragon 632 SoC processor for handling multiple tasks

Best value for money In terms of camera, reliability, cost, and performance, the Xiaomi 9A is the best choice, as it offers ultimate value for money Best overall Finding the best Mi phone under ₹8,000 would be much simpler now that you know the top phones available in this price range. The Redmi 9A is the best overall smartphone for everything from gaming to multitasking to viewing entertainment. How to find the best Xiaomi phone under ₹8,000? If you are in the market looking for a high-quality phone but are tight on the budget, read on for some advice: Take the time to read reviews written by actual customers. Ensure you know how long the product is covered under warranty. If you want to buy something, you should first make sure that it won't be too heavy for you to lug around. Check out the competition and the product's popularity before making a purchase.

