Beyond the ordinary: Comprehensive buying guide to top 7 ultrabooks of 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 13, 2023 18:42 IST





Summary: This article includes the top ultra portables or ultrabooks available in India, along with the good deals and suggestions for how to choose the best.

An ultrabook’s biggest advantage is its small dimension..

Ultrabook owners are aware of the challenges that can arise while using them for extended amounts of time at work. Regularly charging the battery can be challenging. You need to think about how safe you can make your work in addition to whether your time will be wasted on it. Also, if you're flying, the ultrabook needs to be portable. Despite the wide range of ultrabooks that are available, the one that is swift, affordable, and energy-efficient for you is the best choice.Ultrabooks are also known as ultraportables. Product list 1. Honor MagicBook 14, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint Login/Metal Body/Backlit KB/1.38Kg), Gray, NobelM-WFQ9AHNE Appreciate Power and Speed Users can benefit from faster processing of multimedia files, photo, and video editing, and multiplayer gaming thanks to 16 GB of DDR4 dual-channel Memory and one of the fastest internal storage devices, 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD. With their exceptional energy efficiency and graphics processing power, AMD Ryzen R5-5500U and AMD Radeon graphics cards enable you to handle difficult office requirements in addition to day-to-day activities like living, studying, and having fun. Specifications: Brand: HONOR

Model Name: NMH-WFQ9HN

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512GB

RAM: 16GB Pros Cons Value for money product Build quality can be improved

2. Huawei MateBook D 14 Laptop, Full View 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC- (Intel Core i5-10210U, Multi-Screen Collaboration, Fingerprint Reader, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, Microsoft365(6 months)), Gray What is netbook? The HUAWEI netbookBook D 14's brilliant 1920 x 1080 IPS screen and its 4.8mm slim bezel give the impression of a 14-inch FullView display that is virtually unlimited. Because of its 178° viewing angle, you're in for a visual treat with the colorful, stunning screen, whether you're writing an email or losing yourself in a movie. In addition to looking beautiful, the slim design's 1.38 kg weight and 15.9 mm thickness allow you to push the hinge over 180 degrees. Specifications: Brand: Huawei

Model Name: MateBook D 14

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512GB

RAM: 8GB Pros Cons Powerful Costly Durability

3. ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, 14-inch (35.56 cms) 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.4 kg), M3400QA-KM702WS No matter what the requirement is whether it be browsing, producing, or playing, the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-H Series CPU, DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a PCIe SSD provides all the power one needs to satisfy visual creativity. To increase the range of view, immerse yourself in the stunning Vivobook Pro 14 OLED's 16:10 aspect ratio display. Its 2.8K OLED1 NanoEdge display boasts an 85% screen-to-body ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant colors, and the highest brightness (up to 600 nits). Specifications: Brand: ASUS

Model Name: Vivobook 14X OLED

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

RAM:16GB Pros Cons Latest technology Needs better graphics East to carry for traveling

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Year Warranty/3 Month Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81X800LCIN What is a netbook? The Ideapad Thin netbook 3i's 15.6" FHD antiglare display is excellent in every aspect. To provide a wider vision, it surely pushes the envelope by having 2-sided narrow bezels on the edge. You may expect a battery life of up to 8 hours, so you are always ready. With "Q Control," you can easily switch between "Max mode," where the CPU generates output faster, and "Battery saving mode," for power that lasts a long time. You may go to the farthest reaches of the planet and back with your 1.7 kg Ideapad Slim 3i without having to worry about bringing along extra luggage. This extraordinarily thin laptop, which has a thickness of 19.9 mm, is sure to get noticed everywhere it travels. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo

Model Name: IdeaPad 3

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512GB

RAM: 16 GB Pros Cons Exceptionally light Comparatively weak technology power versus other products Minimal operating noise

5. Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA Intel EVO Thin and Light Laptop 14"(35cm) Full HD IPS Touch Display 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 8GB LPDDR4X 512GB SSD FPR Backlit Keyboard Win 11 MSO 2021, Windows With a chassis made of superior magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, this potent laptop has a 14.95 mm thin profile and weighs just 1.05 kg. It is also a touchscreen with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The screen has a large, brilliant display with a small bezel, 340 nits of brightness, and a 100% sRGB gamut. You may maximize speed on every task with the most recent 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512 GB PCIe SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Several cooling options help to further enhance the laptop's performance. Specifications: Brand: Acer

Model Name: Swift 5

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

RAM: 8 GB Pros Cons Efficient touch and motion controls Low battery life Worth the money

6. ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14, Intel Core i3-1125G4 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Integrated Graphics/Transparent Silver/1.4 kg), K413EA-EB311WS What is ultrabook? Metalized lid VivoBook Ultra K14 stands out thanks to its edgy design, concentration on pushing boundaries, and attention on breaking new ground. The unyielding Indie Black, the cutting-edge Transparent Silver, or, if they're feeling very brave, the risk-taking Hearty Gold, is available for users to choose from. Thanks to the most recent 10th Generation Intel Core CPU, the VivoBook Ultra K14 offers the performance necessary to finish any task. Also, it contains an M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD for ultra-fast storage and a spare empty M.2 slot for SSD storage extension. VivoBook Ultra K14's full-size backlit keyboard makes it simple to type in low light. The 1.4mm key travel and sturdy one-piece design make typing on it comfortable. Specifications: Brand: ASUS

Model Name: VivoBook Ultra K14

Screen Size: 35.56 cm

Hard Disk Size: 512GB

RAM: 16GB Pros Cons Good design Costly Portable

7. Huawei MateBook 14 2021 Laptop, 14 inches Ultrabook, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor,8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Win 10 Home, Microsoft 365(6 Months), Space Gray, (KelvinD-WDH9A) The portable notebook HUAWEI MateBook 14 is available. Its 1.49 kg weight and 15.9 mm thinness make it the ideal size for grabbing on your way out for the weekend or taking on your next business trip. Fingers can be used by the user to zoom, pick, and scroll. Swipe down with three fingers to take a photo and convert any writing into text format for simple copying and modification. Current SuperFin processors in the 10-nanometer range boost multi-core performance by up to 29%. Due to the large 56 Wh battery, the user can view local Full HD video for up to 11 hours. Moreover, a 15-minute charge provides 2.5 hours of use. It may be used to charge any USB-C-compliant device. Specifications: Brand: Huawei

Model Name: MateBook 14 (Kelvin D)

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512GB

RAM: 8GB Pros Cons Latest technology Build quality, not upto the mark Smooth graphics

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Honor MagicBook 14, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint Login/Metal Body/Backlit KB/1.38Kg), Gray, NobelM-WFQ9AHNE Excellent technology Smooth controls Cost-effective Huawei MateBook D 14 Laptop, Full View 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC- (Intel Core i5-10210U, Multi-Screen Collaboration, Fingerprint Reader, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, Microsoft365(6 months)), Gray Durable Good sound quality Good price ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, 14-inch (35.56 cms) 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.4 kg), M3400QA-KM702WS Lovely Design Excellent graphics Good motion sensing Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Year Warranty/3 Month Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81X800LCIN Good battery life Unique design Ultra-thin design Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA Intel EVO Thin and Light Laptop 14"(35cm) Full HD IPS Touch Display 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 8GB LPDDR4X 512GB SSD FPR Backlit Keyboard Win 11 MSO 2021, Windows Energy saver battery Innovative technology Reduces eye strain ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14, Intel Core i3-1125G4 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Integrated Graphics/Transparent Silver/1.4 kg), K413EA-EB311WS Decent oil collector Wonderful design Amazing touch control Huawei MateBook 14 2021 Laptop, 14 inches Ultrabook, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor,8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Win 10 Home, Microsoft 365(6 Months), Space Gray, (KelvinD-WDH9A) Powerful RAM God camera quality Smooth control

Best overall product It could be difficult to choose the appropriate ultrabook from our collection of strong models. If we had to pick just one, Windows would win. 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 14"(35cm) Full HD IPS Touch Monitor, 8GB LPDDR4X, 512GB SSD, FPR Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 MSO 2021, Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA Intel EVO Thin and Light Laptop. In comparison to the otherultrabooks on the list, this one has the strongest suction. Also, it has a nice design that makes your desk at work look better. The fact that the window’s warranty is also included is another positive aspect. Best value for money The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Year Warranty/3 Month Game Pass), 81X800LCIN is cost-effective and packed to the gills with features like superb touch control and a long battery life that provide hassle-free usage. Only Rs. 33639 is the suggested retail price for it. It consumes relatively little energy while producing lovely images. The best example of how advanced technology has been incorporated is that. How to find the perfect ultrabook? The most important step is carefully examining each ultrabook model in light of its most recent features and specifications. Choose the item from this limited selection that balances use, price, and design the best. Last but not least, keep in mind that client feedback is the best facilitator, therefore read customer reviews and complaints that are made online on different platforms frequently. Watch YouTube videos to find trustworthy reviews. The final option should be the one that has received the majority of good and the least number of negative reviews.

Topics Laptops Gadgets