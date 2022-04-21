Bluetooth neckband earphones under 2,000: Let's you manage calls, enjoy sound

Owning earphones has become a necessity these days. Whether you want to tune in to music when commuting in a metro, take online classes in chaotic surroundings, attending virtual meetings or talking to your loved ones while multitasking, earphones come in handy. Among the many versions of earphones available online, one of them that most people find convenient to carry and user-friendly is wireless bluetooth-enabled neckband earphones. Yes, these are super lightweight to carry around neck and provide a great sound quality. You can manage calls from any corner of the wireless range of these earphones without having a mobile phone with you. Besides the hands-free experience, some even allow you the option of connecting to two devices at once. Cool, right?Price of wireless Bluetooth neckband at a glance:

Earphones Price in India boAt Rockerz 330 Wireless Neckband ₹ 1,599.00 Noise Flair in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Smart Neckband Earphone ₹ 1,799.00 Boult Audio ProBass CurvePro Bluetooth Earphones ₹ 1,099.00 pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones ₹ 699.00

The neckband is usually made of premium silicone material and earphones are magnetic in nature. We have put together a few of them in our list below. Many among them are IPX rated, making them resistant to water and sweat. They don't require frequent charging and have an awesome battery life. So many perks and you still don't own one? It is about time you saw our selections and made a choice. And, by the way, they also make for a great gifting option.boAt Rockerz 330 Wireless NeckbandThis wireless neckband offers users an amazing sound experience. The neckband is made of premium silicone material and it comes with magnetic earbuds. Another plus is it charges really fast. In just 10 minutes of charge you can get uninterrupted playback time of 10 hours. It is IPX5 rated, which means it is water and sweat resistant. What’s more is you can connect the earphones with two devices at one, bringing you both comfort and convenience.

Noise Flair in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Smart Neckband EarphoneThese in-ear wireless Bluetooth neckband earphones come with dual mic and touch controls. Available in various colours, it effectively cancels all background noise and has a 10 mm sound driver, allowing you to attend calls hassle-free and enjoy sound with absolute clarity. Besides, it gets charged really quickly and can provide a playback time of up to 35 hours.

Boult Audio ProBass CurvePro Bluetooth EarphonesThis in-ear wireless bluetooth enabled earphones is sturdy and comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It gives you a playback time of up to 12 hours and is also IPX5 rated, which makes it water-resistant. It also effectively cancels the background noise and provides great bass and sound quality.

pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless HeadphonesThese Bluetooth 5.0 equipped wireless in-ear earbuds have an ergonomic design. The magnetic earbuds fit perfectly well into the ears and are sweat and dust proof. You can enjoy great sound experience without having to bear with background or surrounding noises. Available in many colours, it comes with control buttons with which one can control music and manage calls. The wireless range is of about 10 meter and the battery life is about 7 hours or more.

