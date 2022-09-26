Sign out
Buy the Best Realme 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones on Amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 26, 2022 16:11 IST

Realme ranks firmly among the leading smartphone manufacturers. Refer to this blog if you want a new Realme phone with 128GB internal storage and long battery life.If you need a smartphone with great storage and battery life at an affordable price, then Realme is the best option for you. Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phones are renowned for their specs and performance at an unbelievable price range.

Realme Mobile

Best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phones

1. Realme 9 Pro Plus

With a bezel-less display that ensures you enjoy a captivating visual experience, the Realme 9 Pro Plus offers a perfect all-around mobile phone experience. Its power-packed 128GB internal storage and advanced RAM performance make the Realme 9 Pro Plus stand out from other similar mobile phones.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.4 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 4500 mAh

● Processor: MediaTekDimensity 920

ProsCons
On-screen optical fingerprint sensorBattery not up to the mark when compared to its competitors
Super AMOLED display 
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
17% off
24,999 29,999
Buy now

2. Realme 9

Considered one of the most popular smartphones in the market today, the Realme 9 is the phone you must check today. A power-packed processor and excellent 128GB storage with a large crystal-clear display boost the Realme 9’s functioning.

A not-so-expensive phone in today’s market, the Realme 9 is a good choice for your regular browsing, photography, binge watching and moderate gaming.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.4 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: Snapdragon 680

ProsCons
Modern features like a strong battery and super HD display in a reasonable budgetThe processor is not the latest
108MP rear cameraIt offers Dart charging, not Super Dart
realme 9 (Meteor Black,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
22% off
16,400 20,999
Buy now

3. Realme 9 5G SE

A bigger-than-life mobile phone, the Realme 9 5G SE is among the latest Realme mobile phones with 5G connectivity. The display is one of the biggest compared to other Realme phones and offers the best viewing experience.

Enjoying movies, playing games, and storing the best memories is easier with the Realme 9 5G SE.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.6 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: Snapdragon 778G

ProsCons
With 5G and a superb 16MP front camera in the best budgetIt offers a 48MP rear camera
Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
22% off
16,290 20,999
Buy now

4. Realme 8

Another excellent phone by Realme, the Realme 8, offers a fantastic all-around mobile phone experience. With a beautiful camera and amazing 5000 mAh battery performance, the Realme 8 is a power-packed phone for your daily usage.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.4 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: MediaTekHelio G95

ProsCons
A good budget phone with a 5000 mAh robust batteryEquipped with 4GB RAM, not good when compared to similar phones
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
6% off
15,999 16,999
Buy now

5. Realme GT Neo 3 5G

With a 6.7 inches display and a mammoth 8GB RAM, Realme’s GT Neo 3 is the mobile phone you are looking for. Enjoy a never-ending movie-watching experience and play your favourite games on Realme’s one of the finest mobile phones.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.7 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: MediaTekDimensity 8100

ProsCons
Superb 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage comboIt does not offer expandable storage
 5G support 
Realme GT Neo 3 (Sprint White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off
34,999 38,999
Buy now

6. Realme C35

This 128GB mobile phone by Realme offers the most pleasant user experience. It has a long battery life and has an incredible 50MP + 2MP + 0.3M rear triple camera setup. This phone is suitable for those moderate phone users who need a bigger display and a more robust battery.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.6 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: Unisoc T616

ProsCons
A decent buy with a 6.6 inches display and decent storage optionsOffers only 4GB RAM
It comes with quick chargingNot equipped with the latest processor
Realme C35 (Glowing Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
9% off
13,589 14,999
Buy now

7. Realme GT 2 Pro

If you are looking to buy a Realme smartphone that offers an advanced processor, super storage, and the finest camera, among many more things, the Realme GT 2 Pro is the best mobile option to go for.

Play your favourite games, and enjoy watching the best movies in HD with the best volume on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.7 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest processor and 5G serviceIt does not offer expandable storage
It comes with super dart chargingA little heavier than other mobile phones
Realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
17% off
47,990 57,999
Buy now

8. Realme 8S

With a bigger and better display, the Realme 8S ranks among one of the best 5G mobile phones with 128GB internal storage on Amazon in the sub- 20,000 price band.

With massive internal as well as expandable storage options, the Realme 8S is the ultimate phone to store your precious photos, videos and files.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.5 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: MediatekDimensity 810

ProsCons
6GB RAMThe camera is not that good
Expendable storage options of up to 1TBOnly 4500 mAh battery
realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
23% off
16,129 20,999
Buy now

9. RealmeNarzo 50 Pro

With camera quality among the top in this budget, the Narzo 50 Pro is an all-around power-packed mobile phone. Apart from its 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity, it is also a 5G-ready phone. Its 5000 mAh battery keeps you worry-free whenever you travel.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.4 inches

● Internal memory: 128GB

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● Processor: MediatekDimensity 920

ProsCons
5G mobile phoneComes without expandable storage
It has a 6GB of RAM 
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium
31% off
17,999 25,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Realme 9 Pro Plus6.4 inchesProvides expandable storage6GB RAM
Realme 96.4 inchesProvides expandable storage6GB RAM
Realme 9 5G6.6 inchesProvides expandable storage6GB RAM
Realme 86.4 inches5000 mAh battery64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad camera
Realme GT Neo 3 5G6.7 inches50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera8GB RAM
Realme C356.5 inchesProvides expandable storage50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear camera
Realme GT 2 Pro6.7 inchesProvides expandable storage8GB RAM
Realme 8s 5G6.5 inches displayProvides expandable storage6GB RAM
RealmeNarzo 50 Pro6.4 inches display48MP + 8MP + 2MP ultra HD camera6GB RAM

Best value for money Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone

If you need the best value for money Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone, then you should choose the Realme 8s 5G model. Apart from the128 GB internal storage and additional expandable storage of around 256GB, this phone is also 5G-ready and has 6GB RAM, which makes it stand out in its price band.

Best overall Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the best overall Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone on Amazon. The GT 2 Pro has a massive expandable storage option of around 1TB. The biggest display screen of 6.7 inches alongside a powerful 8GB RAM make the GT 2 Pro the best option among all Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phones

How to find the best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone?

To find the best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone, you must first figure out why you need the phone with this specific storage feature. If you want to store many videos and photos and play several high-end games, it would be better to go for a phone with 256GB of internal storage.

Once you have figured out your basic needs regarding the Realme 128GB internal memory phone, you need to check out the other hardware features and functionalities of different models to shortlist your preferred models. Go through their respective ratings and customer reviews on Amazon to understand their real-life performance.

Best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone price list (September 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1Realme 9 Pro Plus 29,000
2Realme 9 15,979
3Realme 9 5G 16,299
4Realme 8 15,999
5Realme GT Neo 3 5G 34,999
6Realme C35 13,790
7Realme GT 2 Pro 39,800
8Realme 8S 5G 16,138
9RealmeNarzo 50 Pro 17,999

1. Is Realme a good brand?

Realme has the biggest growth globally, with a year-over-year growth rate of 157%, according to statistics from Counterpoint Research on global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2020. Realme ranks firmly among the leading smartphone manufacturers as the industry’s fastest-growing brand in India.

2. Are Realme 128GB internal storage mobile phones affordable?

Realme is one of the brands famous for manufacturing affordable smartphones that last a long time. There are various models of Realme 128GB internal storage mobile phones, which cost between 14,490 and 39,800. You can choose one within this range as per your preference.

3. How much warranty does Realme offer on its smartphones?

Realme offers a one-year warranty on all product issues. However, its warranty does not cover damage caused by accidents or water. Please check the warranty information carefully before purchasing the product

