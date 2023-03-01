Buying guide: 10 best 4K monitors to consider By Affiliate Desk

4K monitors come with increased screen size and resolution and make the viewing a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

From the beginning of the last century, we progressed magnificently from large CRT monitors to fine LCD screens. Once the LCDs flooded the market, everyone were excited over having something bigger and better. In a nutshell, that is all about modern monitors. With increased screen size and resolution, it simply gets better and better! Playing that hack-and-slash FPS on a curved 4K monitor is a dream in paradise. If you are a hardcore gamer, we bet you have dreamed of it. The ambience! The Clarity! Speaking of which, are you searching for an awe-spiring 4K monitor? If you are, then you have come to the right place. Today we will go through some of the best 4k monitors available online. 1. Samsung 28-Inch(70.85Cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K Gaming, UHD, IPS, 144 Hz, 1ms, Flat Monitor With a 28-inch flat screen and a 3-year warranty, this smart monitor has a fantastic 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. Its coreSync and Core lighting design make it a perfect pick for gaming. These features provide projected colour modes so it jumps out of the screen. It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, ensuring crystal clarity every moment. Moreover, it has a FreeSync feature that ensures an unstoppable gaming experience. The smart innovation is yet adorned with another marvel, an eye-saver mode and a flicker-free technology that eliminates screen flicker for you to focus long hours on-screen without straining your eyes. So aside from gaming, you can also do some serious jobs with this monitor. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Colour: Black Product Dimensions: 12.2 x 63.7 x 38 Cm Special features: FreeSync, dual HDMI port

Pros Cons 1. Eye saver more & Flicker-free technology that prevents eye strain 1. Lacks in-built audio 2. Great resolution

2. Acer CB282K 28 Inch UHD 4K 3840 X 2160 Pixels IPS LCD Monitor with LED Back Light With a resolution of 3840x2160, this piece of marvel is geared with the AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology. It comes with the Acer ComfyView Display with the BlueLightShield PRO and Flickerless technology that reduces screen fatigue. It has a 90% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, a six-axis colour adjustment, and a maximum brightness limit of 300 NITs. Moreover, it has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 1780 wide-angle view. It is ergonomic and could be tilted at -50 to +350. Specifications: Brand: Acer Dimensions: 26.9 x 63.7 x 43.69 Cm Special features: Acer ComfyView display, Flicker-Free technology

Pros Cons 1. Built-in stereo speakers 1. Does not have a webcam. 2. 4 milliseconds of response time, that’s very quick 3. BlueLightShield PRO and a Flicker less technology that reduces the fatigue

3. Acer Predator Cg437K 42.5 Inch (107.95 Cm) LCD 4K UHD Gaming Monitor With a lethal combination of high resolution (3840 X 2160) and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, this vesa certified product is a perfect 4k gaming monitor. It rocks a refresh rate of 120 Hz that overclocks to 144 Hz, making it a perfect pick for a seamless gaming experience. The G-sync compatibility allows tear-free gaming. The technology allows extremely high contrast and brightness (up to 1000 NITs) for an ultra-realistic visual experience. It has got a DCI-P3 90% wide colour gamut and dual speakers. Moreover, it is built with a light and proximity sensor to allow a personalized non-eye-straining visual experience. It is a great purchase if you want to experience hyper-realistic audio-visual effects. Specifications: Brand: Acer Colour: Black Dimensions: 9.8 x 97.9 x 57.6 Cm Special features: G-Sync Compatibility, Blue light filter, Anti-glare screen

Pros Cons 1. High Refresh rate 1. High cost 2. Extremely fast response time that is just one millisecond

4. Samsung 109.22 cm (43 inches) h 4K Smart Monitor This device is a smart pick with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160. Moreover, its wireless DeX feature unlocks a PC-less PC experience, which means you can now use mobile version apps such as video conferencing, documents and browsers with the help of your phone in the monitor. What's more, it has sensors to detect external brightness and adjust display brightness so that you have a perfect visual experience. It also has an automatic switch plus technology that spontaneously detects newly connected devices so that you don’t need to wait longer; in fact, it is one of the first technologies to combine OTT service with remote PC abilities and mobile connectivity. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Colour: Black Dimensions: 24.7 x 96.6 x 62.9 Cm Special features: Ultrawide game view

Pros Cons 1. Wireless DeX combines PC functionality with mobile services. 1. Response time could be improved 2. Great visual experience

5. BenQ 3840 x 2160 Pixels EW2880U 28 inches 4K UHD IPS HDR10 Monitor With a vast colour array of 1.07 billion colours, an image aspect ratio of 16:9, and a 90% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, the device ensures a remarkable 4K display. It has the HDRi mode that gives vivid colouring to your favourite game or movie and night mode specially designed for you to binge-watch your favourite web series. It has built-in 3Wx2 stereo speakers to enhance your audio experience. It is mounted on an ergonomic stand and has type-C USB connectivity and a DP Alt Mode to ensure multi-platform and multi-device connectivity. Also, it supports 60-watt power delivery over a single cable. It is designed to contain a 5-key navigator for easy access. Also, settings could be changed with the help of a remote. Moreover, its BI +, low blue light, flicker-free, ePaper, eye reminder and colour weakness features ensure a strain-free visual experience. Specifications: Brand: BenQ Colour: Black 27.7 x 63.7 x 52.1 Cm Special features: eye care technology

Pros Cons 1. Stunning visual experience 1. Refresh rate could be improved 2. Great sound quality

6. PHILIPS 276E8VJSB 27"(68.5cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD IPS LED Computer Monitor With a great resolution of 3840 x 2160, this affordable 4K monitor has an ultra-clear 4K UHD resolution. It comes with the IPS LED wide view technology, ensuring colour and image clarity. With an ultra-narrow border, you can be sure to get the most out of its viewing experience. It also has a dual HDMI ports and comes with a 3-year warranty. Specifications: Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Black, Gunmetal Dimensions: 18.9 x 61.3 x 46.6 Cm Special features: IPS LED wide view

Pros Cons 1. Stunning visual experience 1. Not an ergonomic design, as rotation is not possible.

7. Samsung 32-inch(80.1cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD, Flat Monitor This 32-inch monitor has a 1780-degree view angle with a vast colour array of 1 billion colours. It constitutes a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It comes with UHD upscaling technology that enhances the SD, HD and full HD contents to near UHD-level picture quality. Moreover, it comes with a 3-year warranty, AMD FreeSync and flicker-free technology. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Colour: Dark Blue Gray Dimensions: 25 x 73 x 53.3 Cm Special features: Ultrawide screen, wall mountable and tilt adjustment

Pros Cons 1. Wide view angle 1. Low refresh rate. 2. UHD upscaling technology for image enhancement

8. Dell S2721QS 27 Inch (68.5cm) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Pixels IPS Ultra-Thin Bezel Monitor With a resolution of 3840x2160, this amazing innovation is adorned with a 3-sided ultrathin bezel design that ensures a fantastic 4K UHD experience. It has great clarity and is 4 times better than the resolution of full HD. It also supports HDR content playback. A perfect union of style and technology, it has a glamorous design and subtle texture that adds beauty and class to your living room. In addition, it is extremely ergonomic, with an adjustable stand, tilt and swivel. What's more, the AMD FreeSync ensures a wonderful gaming experience and is truly a 4K gaming monitor. Specifications: Brand: Dell Colour: Silver Dimensions: 17.48 x 61.16 x 51 Cm Special features: 1780 wide viewing angle, Flicker-free technology

Pros Cons 1. Provisions for easy height adjustment 1. Refresh rate could be improved 2. Lightweight

9. Samsung 27-inch (68.47cm) 3840 X 2160 Pixels 4K UHD Monitor This FSC-certified product has an IPS panel and a triple-sided borderless display that stretches to the edges. This feature's greatest advantage is that multiple monitors could be assembled to create a mega screen. It has a resolution of 3840 x 1440 with a colour composition of up to 1 billion different colours and a maximum brightness of 300 NITs. In addition, the screen's height can be adjustable and has the brand new PBP (Picture by Picture) feature that lets you connect two devices to the screen and view their inputs simultaneously in their true resolution. Moreover, the PIP (Picture in Picture) feature allows easy customization of the second screen. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Colour: Black Dimensions: 19.6 x 61.6 x 55.2 Cm Special features: Picture by Picture (PBP) feature, Picture in Picture (PIP) feature

Pros Cons 1. Low power consumption 1. Response time could be improved. 2. Good picture quality

10. LG 69 cm/27 inches LCD 4K-UHD 3840 x 2160 Pixels HDR 10 Monitor With a maximum brightness of 400 NITs and 99% sRGB, this Radeon free sync technology ensures immersive graphics for movies and video games. It comes with a black stabilizer and dynamic action sync. It can also be tilted and set in an environment best suited for you. Also, it is flicker safe and ensures a great viewing experience overall. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: White Dimensions: 23 x 62,3 x 46.2 Cm Special features: On-screen control, Sphere lighting

Pros Cons 1. Anti-glare coating 1. Does not have internal speakers 2. Stand with adjustable height

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 28-Inch(70.85Cm) 4K Gaming Monitor Eye-saver mode Flicker-free technology Core lighting design Acer CB282K 28 Inch (71.12 Cm) UHD 4K monitor Acer comfyView technology Blue Light Shield PRO Ergonomic design Acer Predator Cg437K 42.5 Inch (107.95 Cm) LCD 4K UHD Gaming Monitor Nvidia G-sync compatibility Dual speakers Proximity sensor Samsung 109.22 cm (43 inches) h 4K Smart Monitor Ultra-wide game view wireless DeX feature Automatic switch plus technology BenQ 3840 x 2160 Pixels EW2880U 28 inches 4K UHD IPS HDR10 Monitor HDRi mode Low blue light exposure to eyes 5-key navigator access PHILIPS 276E8VJSB 27'(68.5cm) 4K UHD IPS LED Computer Monitor 3840 x 2160 resolution IPS LED wide view Dual HDMI ports Samsung 32-inch(80.1cm) 4K UHD, Flat Monitor AMD free-sync technology UHD upscaling technology 1780-degree view angle Dell S2721QS 27 Inch (68.5cm) 4K UHD IPS Ultra-Thin Bezel Monitor Lightweight Easy height adjustment Samsung 27-inch (68.47cm) 4K UHD Monitor Maximum brightness of 300 NITs PBP feature PIP feature LG 69 cm/27 inches 4K monitor 99% sRGB maximum brightness of 400 NITs Radeon free sync technology

Overall best product The ever increasing demand for a perfect on-screen visual experience led to an enormous business opportunity. As a result, there are a large number of companies selling their products with nearly overlapping features. Each one demands that theirs the best. With so much on your plate, it is obvious that you might get confused. Believe it! Even we had a hard time selecting the better out of the best. After careful consideration, we recommend the Acer Predator Cg437K 4K gaming monitor to be the best. The primary reason is its high refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and dual speakers for a seamless audio-visual experience. Best value-for-money product We recommend the LG 69 cm/27 inches LCD 4K monitor with a suggested retail price of Rs. 45,000. The primary reason is its Radeon free-Sync and flicker-free technology. In addition, it has an anti-glare coating with a 99% sRGB. All these fantastic features at a reasonable price. How to find the perfect 4k monitors Moving ahead, we suggest you go through your budget and select the one that suits you best. With online shopping websites like amazon, you can get your screen at attractive discounts and EMI. You can even go through YouTube to dig deeper into the product.