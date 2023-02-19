Buying guide: 4 best iPhone OTG pen drives By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 20, 2023 19:32 IST





Summary: Looking for the best iPhone OTG (On-The-Go) pen drives to transfer data between your iPhone and external storage devices? This article reviews the top 4 options in the market, highlighting their features, performance and compatibility with different iPhone models.

These pen drives are portable storage devices and very useful.

An OTG (On-The-Go) pen drive is a portable storage device that can be connected to an iPhone using the device's lightning port, enabling data transfer between the two devices. With the increasing need for more storage space on iPhones, especially those without expandable storage options, OTG pen drives have become an increasingly popular solution. In this article, we will explore the 4 best iPhone OTG pen drives available in the market today, highlighting their key features, performance, and compatibility with various iPhone models. Whether you're looking to transfer photos, videos, music, or other files, this guide will help you choose the best OTG pen drive for your iPhone needs. 1. SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand The SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is an ideal solution for those looking for a high-quality and versatile storage device. The all-metal casing provides a sleek and durable design, with both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, making it compatible with a range of devices, including iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phones & Other Devices. Thanks to the seamless data transfer capabilities, you can easily free up space on your iPhone and move content between devices. The auto-backup feature ensures that your important files are always safe, and password protection keeps your files secure. The dual-purpose swivel design provides extra protection for the connectors, making this an ideal option for those on the go. Overall, the SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and high-performance storage solution. Specifications: Brand: Sandisk Product Dimension: ‎‎5 x 1.55 x 0.86 cm Colour: Black Special Features: Read Speed 90 Megabytes Per Second

Pros Cons Durable Transfer speed is a little slow Easy to Use

2. Kulkr 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive The Kulkr 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive is a multifunctional storage device compatible with all devices. Its four ports, including a flash connector for iOS, micro USB for Android phones and cameras, USB 3.0 for computers/Mac, and Type-C for MacBook Pro and other Type-C devices, make it a versatile storage solution. This OTG pendrive provides a convenient way to transfer photos and videos between your iPhone, Android phone, and computer without the need for cables or iCloud, freeing up memory on your mobile devices. Its high-quality metal body, Mfi-certified connector, and stable app software support Touch ID/Passcode encryption and independent passcode on files for data protection. This flash drive also features automatic photo and video backup, allowing you to capture every moment of your life. Additionally, you can watch movies or listen to music directly from the flash drive, supporting most video and audio formats. Specifications: Brand: Kulkr Product Dimensions:‎13.5 x 9.7 x 1.7 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Multifunctional 4 IN 1 Flash Drive

Pros Cons Works on Multiple device Capacity

3. Verilux Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 The Verilux 4 in 1 Flash Drive is a versatile and portable device that combines Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, and Type-C interfaces into one compact design. With 64GB of storage capacity, it allows you to transfer and store files between various devices, making it an efficient and convenient tool for personal and professional use. The pen drive is made of frosted aluminium metal and has a premium, durable, and stylish texture. The added loop on the flash drive makes it easy to carry around and attach to keychains or hooks. The device is widely compatible with iOS 8 and above and Android systems and can be used with the "Y DISK" app from the App Store on iPhone and iPad. Android users can simply turn on the OTG function without needing additional downloads. Specifications: Brand: Verilux Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 5 x 2 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Compatible on multiple device

Pros Cons Easy to use Packaging issue reported by some Compatibility on multiple devices

4. GenuineXER 3.0 64GB 4 in 1 The GenuineXER 3.0 64GB 4 in 1 Y Disk Flash Drive 64GB Pendrive is a versatile, multifunctional metal flash drive that offers secure storage for up to 64GB of data in exFat file format system. It is compatible with many devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers, and exFat-supportive devices like LED TVs, audio systems, and projectors. The flash drive comes with four ports, including a flash connector for devices, a MicroUSB connector for Android phones and cameras, a USB-A 3.0 connector for computers, and a Type-C connector for other Type-C devices. Made of metal materials, this flash drive is durable and comes with a 3-year warranty. It offers fast and stable transmission speeds, with read speeds of up to 110Mbps and writes speeds of up to 50Mbps on 3.0 receiver ports. Additionally, the flash drive allows you to watch movies directly from the device, supporting a wide range of video and audio formats, making it a great companion for travel or trips. Specifications: Brand: Genuinexer Product Dimension: 4 x 4 x 0.2 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Temperature Proof

Pros Cons Metal Body Price range Compact Size

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors Password-protect your files Auto-backup photos, videos and more Kulkr 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive VERSATILE COMPATIBILITY AUTOMATIC PHOTO or VIDEO BACKUP HIGH QUALITY, Made up of metal material Verilux Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Compatible on multiple device Premium Metal Body Convenient Portable design GenuineXER 3.0 64GB 4 in 1 Read Speed Up to, 110Mbps & Write Speed Up to 50Mbps Multifunctional 4 In 1 Flash Drive Metallic body

Best overall product: The SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the best overall product for anyone in need of a high-quality and versatile storage device. With its sleek all-metal casing and both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, this flash drive is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phone & Other Devices. One of the most impressive features of this flash drive is its seamless data transfer capabilities, which allow you to easily free up space on your iPhone and move content between devices. Additionally, the auto-backup feature ensures that your important files are always safe, and password protection keeps your files secure. The dual-purpose swivel design provides extra protection for the connectors, making it an ideal option for those on the go. Overall, the SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the best investment for anyone looking for a reliable and high-performance storage solution. Its design, functionality, and security features make it the best overall product on the market. Best value for money: The SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the best value-for-money product for those seeking a high-quality and versatile storage device. Its sleek all-metal casing and both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors make it compatible with many devices, including iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phones & Other Devices. One of the most remarkable features of this flash drive is its seamless data transfer capabilities, which allows easy freeing up of space on your iPhone and transfer of content between devices. The auto-backup feature ensures your essential files are always safe, and password protection keeps your files secure. The dual-purpose swivel design provides extra protection for the connectors, making it an ideal option for people on the go. The SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a reliable, high-performance storage solution. Its combination of design, functionality and security features make it the best investment for anyone looking for an overall product with excellent value for money. How to find the best Iphone OTG Pen Drive for yourself? To find the best iPhone OTG pen drive for your needs, consider the compatibility with your iPhone model and iOS version. Determine the required storage capacity based on the amount of data you need to transfer. Look for fast data transfer speeds, typically indicated by USB 3.0 or higher. Consider the physical design of the pen drive to ensure that it's compact and portable. Finally, read reviews and check the brand's reliability and customer service to ensure that you're investing in a quality product that meets your needs. By considering these factors, you'll be able to find the best iPhone OTG pen drive for your specific requirements.

Topics Gadgets