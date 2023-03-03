Buying guide: Best HDMI to VGA converters for smooth monitor connectivity

HDMI to VGA converters ensure your various devices ‘talk’ to each other.

The 1980s innovation, the Visual Graphics Array (VGA), enabled graphics-integrated devices such as computers to be connected to bigger screens but had no provisions for sound control. However, technology progressed, and the gaming industry emerged as a big-shot player in the market and, with that, the obsession of hardcore gamers with bigger screens. Even more, the commencement of the digital era required presentations to be delivered digitally on-screen, further fueling the thirst for bigger screens with audio-control features and thus emerged an innovation, the HDMI, a feature complimentary with every other device available nowadays. However, HDMIs are not compatible with their ancestral devices. To deal with it, HDMI to VGA converters are used. These adapters have gained immense popularity mainly because we live in an age of transition where the old techs of the 80s are being revolutionized into some of the most glorious innovations that the twenty-first century could offer. With these adapters, otherwise incompatible displays could be connected and coordinated. Believe it! With bigger screens comes a greater impact of your presentation on your audience! List of products 1. HDMI to VGA Adapter B0B92VK73Z This converter brings you a perfect solution for the power issues and instabilities that many of its contemporaries lack. This is because of its Micro USB power backup. It also has a 3.5 mm audio port that transmits Audio to speakers or displays. No annoying driver programs are required to set up, plug in and go on. Compatible with different resolutions such as the 720P, 1080i, 1080P, 3D, HDMI V1.4, and 1080P FHD. Moreover, it requires no external power and works with desktops, notebooks, ultrabooks, notebooks, projectors, DVDs, HDTVs, media players, cable boxes & many more. Specifications Brand: Luventg Connector gender: Male-to-Female Dimensions: 6.2 x 3.3 x 1.5 Cm Weight: 41 grams

Pros Cons Life-time technical support Little heavy in comparison to many of its contemporaries Built-in USB power backup

2. Rec Trade HDMI to VGA Converter This is a compact and truly portable device that is extremely lightweight. It has an in-built IC signal that converts HDMI to a VGA signal. The 3.5mm mini audio jack cable ensures good-quality sound while the device supports different resolutions of 1920x1080@60Hz including 720p, 1600x1200, and 1280x1024 for high-definition monitors or projectors. It is a gold-plated connector compatible with many devices like desktops, laptops, Ultrabooks, notebooks, DVDs, media players, cable boxes, and many more. Specifications: Brand: REC TRADE TECHNOLOGY – RTT Connector gender: Male-to-Female Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 1 Cm Weight: 20 Grams

Pros Cons Good Audio and Video Synchronization Incompatible with low-power HDMI devices Multi-mode operation

3. ZEBRONICS HAV01 HDMI to VGA Adapter This tough-built adaptor is 24K gold-plated and can be used for monitors and laptops. It supports the resolution of Full HD 1080p and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It comes with a cable length of 230 mm and is very simple to use. All you need to do is plug & play! Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Connector Gender: Male-to-Female Dimension: 20 x 80 x 100 millimetres Weight: 60 grams

Pros Cons The product is strong and durable It Does not have Audio ports. Simple plug & play feature

4. UGREEN Active HDMI to VGA Adapter Converter The 3.5 mm Stereo jack ensures good-quality sound. The device is tough, built with ABS material, and has an extremely flexible cable. It has universal compatibility with different HDMI and VGA devices, such as desktops, laptops, tv sticks, TV boxes, monitors, projectors, and many more. What's more, it comes with a micro-USB port that acts as an extra power supply port that supports low-power output devices like MacBook Pro with Retina Display. Specifications: Brand: UGREEN Connector Gender: Male to female Dimensions: 10.8 x 3,4 x 10.8 Cm Weight: 100 grams

Pros Cons Highly flexible with truly ergonomic design. Incompatible with HDCP, protect content from devices like Blu-Ray, PlayStation 3, or PlayStation 4. High-fidelity audio-video synchronization.

5. Amazon Basics HDMI to VGA Adapter Setting up this device is very easy as it requires a quick, simple set-up to connect projectors, TVs, monitors, and many more. It has a compact design and is highly portable. It supports a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 for full HD and 1600 x 1200 for HD devices. It is compatible with various devices like PCs, laptops, ultrabooks, notebooks, Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3s, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Set Top Boxes, and many more. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Connector Gender: Male to female Dimensions: 4.09 x 2.26 x 1.45 Cm Weight: 8.5 Grams

Pros Cons Compact design Not compatible with low-power HDMI device ports like Blu-ray and Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display. Wide range compatibility

6. Viboton HDMI to VGA This adapter is great for an enhanced gaming experience on larger screens. It comes with a multi-port design for various devices like PCs, laptops, PlayStations, and HD TVs, to name a few. In addition, it allows precise screen sharing and supports high resolutions like 1080P. What's more, it can function in two distinct features: the screen copy mode that allows two screens to show the same content and the extended Screen mode that allows dual screen usage for different purposes. Specifications: Brand: Viboton Connector gender: Female-to-female Dimensions: 25 x 3.5 x 2 Cm Weight: 80 grams

Pros Cons It has an in-built IC chip that converts HDMI to VGA A VGA must be brought separately and not included in the product. Huge compatibility

7. Microware HDMI Female to VGA Female Converter Adapter This is an anti-corrosive gold-plated adapter that ensures high-quality signal transmission. It has the 3.5 mm audio jack and thus allows good-quality sound. Simple plug-and-play procedure and requires no external power. It supports high resolution and is compatible with a wide variety of devices. Specifications: Brand: Microware Connector gender: Female to Female Dimensions: 7.01 x 7.01 x 3 Cm Weight: 500 grams

Pros Cons Corrosion-resistant and, therefore, long-lasting. Incompatible with Apple and Sony devices. No external power is required for the functioning

8. SHOPKART HDMI to VGA Adapter This SHOPKART Adapter has an in-built IC AG6200 chip that unidirectionally converts the HDMI signal to the analogous VGA signal. It is compact and portable and supports high resolution. This device can connect PCs and laptops with HDMI ports to monitors, HDTVs, or projectors with VGA ports. It enables both mirror mode and extended mode. Specification: Brand: SHOPKART Connector Gender: Male to Female Dimensions: 20 x 13 x 5.5 Cm Weight: 22 Grams

Pros Cons Stable signal transmission Extremely durable built

9. 1Goal® HDMI to VGA Converter This adapter has flexible compatibility as it can work with Desktop, laptops, Ultrabook, notebooks, Intel Nuc, Raspberry Pi, Chromebook, PS3, Xbox, Projector, Monitors, Fire TV, STB, Blu-ray, DVD, HD TV. It supports high resolution and is gold-plated. It has a 3.5mm audio cab that ensures a good sound experience. Simple plug-and-play and requires no power. Specifications: Brand: 1Goal Connector gender: Female to Female Dimensions: 4 x 3 x 2 Cm Weight: 75 Grams

Pros Cons High-Speed data transfer of 10 Kbps Incompatible with Apple and Sony devices It is a metal body device and has high durability

10. AINE 1080P HDMI to VGA This portable converter has high compatibility with a large number of devices. It ensures a unidirectional conversion of digital HDMI signal to analogue VGA signal. It supports high resolution and is built with an AG6200 IC chip, and is gold-plated. Moreover, it comes with a moulded strain relief that improves cable durability. Specifications: Brand: AINE Connector Gender: Male-to-Female Dimensions: 20 x 13 x 5.5 Cm Weight: 8 Grams

Pros Cons Ultra-durable and lightweight Incompatible with low-power HDMI devices. Compact design