Monday, Feb 27, 2023
10 best HDMI cables to invest in: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 27, 2023 18:27 IST
Summary:

Looking for good options in HDMI connectors? This article will give you all low-down on the various features and specifications. Read on to know more.

product info
These cables are essential in transmitting high-definition video and audio signals.

HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) cable is a type of cable used to transmit high-definition video and audio signals between devices. There are different types of HDMI cables available, and they differ in terms of the maximum resolution and data transfer rate they can support. We have gathered a list of the top HDMI cables with detailed descriptions that can help you pick the best option while simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list.

1. AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 Feet (Latest Standard) - Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video, Black

This hdmi cable supports bandwidth equivalent to HDMI 2.0 and is backward compatible. The length of the cable is suitable and can be easily connected to external devices. The product comes with a 1-year warranty. This is high-speed cable and gives a pleasant viewing experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Data Transfer 18Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI, Ethernet

Product Dimensions: ‎304.8 x 2 x 0.98 cm; 137.78 Grams

Special Feature: Gold-plated connectors

ProsCons
Cable length is optimumBuild quality is not good

2. Tizum High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet)

This high-speed hdmi cable with Ethernet supports 3D and 4K resolutions. The cable is 1.5 meters or 5 feet long, which is sufficient for most applications. With an ethernet channel, the cable can connect internet-enabled devices to a network, eliminating the need for an additional Ethernet cable.

Specifications:

Brand: TIZUM

Data Transfer 10Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎19.7 x 2.8 x 21.7 cm; 159 Grams

Special Feature: Supports HD audio

ProsCons
Compatible with multiple devicesThe quality of the material is not good
Portable 
Tizum High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet)
3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, PlayStation (Gold Plated Connectors)

This hdmi cable for tv has gold-plated connectors, which provide a better connection and can help prevent corrosion and signal degradation over time. The ARC (Audio Return Channel) feature allows the TV to send audio signals back to the soundbar or home theater system without requiring a separate audio cable.

Specifications:

Brand: Zebronics

Data Transfer 18Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: 13 x 4.5 x 16.8 cm; 210 Grams

Special Feature: ARC and CEC extension supported

ProsCons
Strong and durableSometimes disconnects from the device while streaming
ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, Playstation (Gold Plated Connectors)
4. BlueRigger High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters)

This hdmi tv cable is constructed with high-quality materials, including triple-layer shielding to prevent signal interference. This can help to ensure reliable and consistent performance over time. It is a good choice for those who require a cable that can support high-resolution video and audio, including 3D and 4K at 60Hz.

Specifications:

Brand: BlueRigger

Data Transfer 18Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: 21.9 x 21.1 x 7 cm; 160 Grams

Special Feature: Suitable for gaming

ProsCons
Universal compatibilityToo much bending is not possible due to the thickness
BlueRigger High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters)
5. Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter

This hdmi tv cable is easy to use and plug-and-play, making it suitable for home theater setups and gaming systems. Overall, this HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet is a reliable and high-quality cable that can support a range of HDMI-enabled devices and high-bandwidth content.

Specifications:

Brand: Honeywell

Data Transfer 18Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: 16 x 15 x 3.5 cm; 220 Grams

Special Feature: Stable transmission

ProsCons
Sturdy and durableRelatively costly
Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter
6. TIZUM High-Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M)

This HDMI-to-HDMI cable is a reliable and high-quality cable that can support a range of HDMI-enabled devices and high-bandwidth content. The cable is an excellent choice for home entertainment systems due to its high data transfer rate and support for 3D, 4K, and HD 1080p video.

Specifications:

Brand: TIZUM

Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: 18.4 x 5.2 x 18.4 cm; 422 Grams

Special Feature: High-density nylon braid

ProsCons
24k gold plated connectorThe quality of the material can be improved
TIZUM High Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M)
7. Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey)

This hdmi to tv cable has a durable braided cord that protects the cable and provides extra strength and flexibility, making it easy to use and maneuver. The 10-foot length provides ample distance for connecting devices in different locations and supports a high data transfer rate of 10.2 Gbps.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: ‎304.8 x 0.79 x 0.79 cm; 151.95 Grams

Special Feature: Braided cord

ProsCons
Supports 4k videoHeating issues while the use
Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey)
8. Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High-Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black)

This hdmi cable has an audio return channel that allows for audio to be sent back from the TV to a home theater system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable. The cable supports a range of content, including 3D and 4K video.

Specifications:

Brand: Belkin

Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: 4.6 x 7.6 x 22.9 cm; 100 Grams

Special Feature: Built-in-ethernet

ProsCons
High speedProduct quality is not optimum
Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black)
9. CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6 Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black

This hdmi cable supports devices to connect from USB C to HDMI port. Its compatibility with Thunderbolt 3/4 ports and support for 4K resolution at 30Hz make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to connect their USB Type-C device to an HDMI-enabled display.

Specifications:

Brand: Creative Creation

Data Transfer 18 GB/s

Cable Type: USB Type C, HDMI

Product Dimensions: 1 x 23.4 x 15.8 cm; 30 Grams

Special Feature: USB C to HDMI cable

ProsCons
Build qualityNot compatible with all the devices
CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black
10. Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable, Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray

This hdmi connector is certified to support a high data transfer rate of 48Gbps. The cable supports a range of content, including 10k, 8k, and 4k video, a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 144Hz, and Dynamic HDR, ARC, and eARC. The cable is also compatible with DTS:X, which allows for an immersive and cinematic audio experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Ubluker

Data Transfer 48Gb/s

Cable Type: HDMI

Product Dimensions: 20 x 16.3 x 2.4 cm; 100 Grams

Special Feature: Ultra high speed

ProsCons
Gaming compatibleRelatively expensive
Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable,Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 Feet (Latest Standard) - Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video, BlackPortableHigh ratedValue for money
Tizum High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet)Good qualityDurableVersatile
ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, Playstation (Gold Plated Connectors)Sturdy connectorsARC supportedHigh transfer speed
BlueRigger High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters)DurableIn-built EthernetUnique Look
Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 MeterGaming compatibleDamage proofPortable
TIZUM High-Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M)4k video supportEasy to UseRobust
Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey)Multipurpose UseGood transfer speedBraided Cord
Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High-Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black)Elegant designEthernet SupportHigh speed
CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, BlackGaming compatibleGood qualityType C to HDMI
Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable,Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space GraySupports X-box connectivityHigh speedARC supported

Best overall product

All the hdmi cables in the list provide users with the best listening and viewing. For picking one BlueRigger high-speed hdmi cable is best in the category. This is a premium and corrosion-resistant cable that provides excellent connectivity.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 199, the Tizum high-speed hdmi cable is top on the list. The product can provide a transfer speed of up to 10.2 Gb/s making it compatible with multiple devices.

How to find the perfect hdmi cable?

Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching movies on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.

Product Price
Tizum High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet) ₹ 199
ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, Playstation (Gold Plated Connectors) ₹ 399
BlueRigger High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters) ₹ 586
Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter ₹ 709
TIZUM High Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M) ₹ 699
Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey) ₹ 609
Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black) ₹ 599
CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black ₹ 1,379
Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable,Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray ₹ 1,299

