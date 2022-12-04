Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best mobile data (OTG) Cables for your data transfer needs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 04, 2022 15:15 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

You may occasionally need to link your Android device to a laptop or PC to view the data. Better mobile data cables are required for this, which should support your Android when you are on the go. You must learn more about the best mobile data (OTG) cables from 8 brands here, which will help you with your issue and make shopping easier.

product info
Best Mobile Data (OTG) Cables

On-The-Go, or OTG, refers to using USB-powered peripherals with an Android smartphone or tablet while you're out and about. Your Android device may function as a host by slightly altering the cable's wiring, enabling you to connect a range of peripherals directly to your Android and use them much like a laptop or PC.

Check the product's warranty length and compatibility with various electronic devices before purchasing. You can find all the details below if you want to buy best mobile data (OTG) cables for a fair price.

The 8 best mobile data (OTG) Cables

1. Oxy Micro USB OTG Cable

This model MIE-OTG-02 is from the Generic brand, which comes in white and is best for use in cell phones. This micro cable helps you to connect the keyboard, flash drive, etc. You can use this to charge your phone by connecting it to your power bank. It supports up to 480 Mbps of data transfer. It's portable and suitable to use with different types of electronic devices. The cable price is Rs.220.00.

Specifications

  • Brand: Generic
  • Model name: MIE-OTG-02
  • Specific uses for product: Cell Phone
  • Compatible devices: All Smartphons
ProsCons
  • Support Quick Charging & High Speed Data Sync 
  • Suitable for all smartphones. 
  • Portable and durable 
 
  • Suitable for all smartphones
 
cellpic
Oxy Micro Micro USB OTG Cable Compatible with Mobiles & Tablets, White (Not to Charge Phones) 0.2 m Micro USB Cable (Compatible with Data Sync, White)
45% off 220 399
Buy now

2. 2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB

This 2-in-1 USB OTG Cable Type-C comes in multicolour, and the connector is female to male. It is compatible with all the type-c and microdevices. This USB can connect with type C and micro. The company gives only ten days of warranty, and the price is Rs. 196.00.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: All Type c & micro device
  • Connector type: USB Type C, Micro USB
  • Connector gender: Female-to-Male
  • Colour: Multicolor
  • Brand: HB PLUS
  • Item weight: ‎50 Grams
ProsCons
  • Suitable for all type C and micro devices 
  • Only 10 days warranty
  • Portable and first charging 
 
  • Suitable for all smartphones. 
 
cellpic
2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB to USB 3.0 Adapter Data Transfer Cable Compatible Interface Transmission for Android Mobile Phones, pendrive & Tablets
72% off 196.99 699
Buy now

3. ONCRO® Blue, 2 in 1 OTG Adapter Cable Micro USB

This ONCRO brand 2in1 OTG adapter comes in multiple colours. A Micro type-C adapter is also available. So you can change it depending on your needs. Its data transfer speed is 480 Mbps, and you can sync every file by connecting this to your PC. This is lightweight and can be used with different applications. This is perfect for home, office, etc. You will get 30 days warranty on this, and the price is Rs. 329.00

Specifications

  • Brand: ONCRO
  • Colour: Multicolor
  • Hardware interface: USB Type C
  • Special feature: Lightweight Design, Travel, Braided Cable
  • Compatible devices: Suitable for keyboard, hub, card reader, USB storage driver
  • Size: Small
ProsCons
  • Suitable for USB storage driver, card reader. 
  • Only 30 days warranty
  • Small and portable 
 
  • It comes with an OTG adapter and Micro type-C adapter. 
 
cellpic
ONCRO® Blue, 2 in 1 OTG Adapter Cable Micro USB + USB C to USB 3.0 Female Connector Cable, 0.6ft Short OTG Cable, Interface Transmission & Charging, for Android Mobile Phones, pendrive & Tablets
63% off 329 899
Buy now

4. Type-C OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

This OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is suitable for all type-C devices. You can convert the USB-C port into a USB 3.0 port to connect your flash drives. With all USB C computers and all cell phones, it functions flawlessly. You can save time because of its 5 Gbps data transfer speed. It is compatible with tablets or smartphones running Android with OTG capabilities, including Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy Note, and LG. The product comes with a 15-day warranty, retailing for Rs. 330.00.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: All Type-C Devices
  • Connector type: USB Type C
  • Colour: RED
  • Brand: SHOPSYES
  • Number of ports: 1
ProsCons
  • Convert USB-C port into a USB 3.0 
  • Only 15 days warranty
  • Small and portable 
 
  • Fast Data Transfer up to 5 Gbps 
 
cellpic
Type-C OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Original OTG Cable | OTG Data Cable | OTG USB Cable | OTG Charger Cable On The Go Cable | Type-C Male to USB-A 3.0 Female (OTG Cable,SB9,RED)
63% off 330 899
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter 

This Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter typically comes in black. This OTG can support all kinds of files; the maximum data transfer speed is 10GBit/s. This will act as a host for any other USB devices. You can connect other USB devices to your OTG-capable mobile devices and download all your work. You will get only 15 days of warranty on this cable, and the price is Rs. 249.00.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: All Type-C Devices
  • Connector type: USB
  • Connector gender: Female to Male
  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: UrCart
ProsCons
  • Hi-speed USB 3.1 Type-C male to USB 3.0 female
  • Only 15 days warranty
  • Small and portable 
 
  • Fast Data Transfer up to 10 Gbps 
 
cellpic
Type-C OTG Cable for Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter | OTG Data USB Charger Charging Adapter | Metal Type-C Male to USB-A 3.0 Female Connector (OTG Cable- FR8, Multicolor)
58% off 249 599
Buy now

6. VOFFY 2 in 1 Micro USB Extension

The weight of this VOFFY 2-in-1 Micro USB Extension is 250 grams, and it has a micro USB connector. You can link it to your various USB devices using it. It's simple to connect this to Fire TV and Fire Stick. If the device needs more power, you can supply it by connecting the Micro USB B female connector to your smartphone power supply. On this cable, you will only receive a 7-day warranty, and the cost is Rs. 299.00.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices:Fire TV Stick
  • Connector type: Micro USB
  • Connector gender: Female-to-Male, Male to Female
  • Brand: VOFFY
  • Item weight: 120 Grams
ProsCons
  • Connector type is Micro USB 
  • Only 7 days warranty
  • Small and portable 
 
  • You can connect it to Fire TV and Fire Stick. 
 
cellpic
VOFFY 2 in 1 Micro USB Extension Splitter Device not to Charge Phone Power Compatible Micro USB 2.0 Male to Micro USB Female with OTG Hosting to Power up with All Fire TV, Stick Kindle Fire TV Tablet
67% off 299 899
Buy now

7. Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter

The Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter supports various devices, including guitars, headphones, flash drives, and card readers. To use it, connect the Lightning USB3 Camera Adapter to your iPhone, then launch the Photos app to select the images and videos you want to import. Then you arrange all the files in your preferred manner. You may directly transfer photographs and movies from your digital camera to your smartphone or tablet using the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter. This product costs Rs. 1299.00, and there is no warranty.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Headphones, Cameras, Printers
  • Connector type: Lightning
  • Connector gender: Female-to-Male
  • Brand: CEZO
  • Number of ports: 1
ProsCons
  • Compatible Devices are  Headphones, Cameras, Printers etc 
  • Not sure about the warranty
  • Small and portable 
 
cellpic
Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Camera Adapter with Charging Port, Portable Lightning to USB Female OTG Adapter Compatible with iPhone , iPhone to USB Adapter Plug and Play Support Card Reader- No App Needed
35% off 1,299 1,999
Buy now

8. Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female

This Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female host OTG cable comes in black color. The purpose of the micro USB female is for charging. Any OTG-compatible device, such as a pen drive or hard drive, can be connected to the USB female. It takes no more than a few minutes to set up. Connecting your phone to a USB flash drive or any other external storage device is a quick and simple way to transfer your data. There is no warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 299.00. 

Specifications

  • Connector type: Micro USB
  • Connector gender: Female-to-Male
  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Diktmark
  • Net quantity: 1.00 count
ProsCons
  • Micro USB connector type. 
  • Not sure about the warranty
  • Small and portable 
 
  • Transfer of data is so easy.
 
cellpic
Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female Host OTG Cable with Adapter and Power Y Splitter - Black
70% off 299 999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Oxy Micro USB OTG Cable All Smartphone USB Not specified 
2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB All Type c & micro device USB Type C, Micro USB Female-to-Male 
2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB Suitable for USB storage driver, card reader, hub, keyboard USB Not specified 
Type-C OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G All Type-C Devices USB Type C male-to-female 
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter  All Type-C Devices USB Female-to-Male 
VOFFY 2 in 1 Micro USB Extension Fire TV Stick Micro USB male-to-female 
Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter ‎Headphones, Cameras, Printers Lightning Female-to-Male 
Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female Smartphone Micro USB Female-to-Male 

Best value for money

The 2-in-1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB will be your option if you want one of the best mobile data (OTG) cables. This cable gives you a smart charging option with good data sync. This is an HB PLUS brand, and it is of Indian origin. The item's weight is 50 grams. You can get a ten days warranty on this device, which is Rs. 196.00.

Best overall product

In terms of overall quality, the Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter is one of the best mobile data (OTG) cables. All cameras, flash drives, USB headphones, keyboards, etc., are supported. Nevertheless, they do not support printers or hard drives. Very simple to use; no need to remove the camera's memory card. You'll get a quick and reliable connection as a result. This adapter works with a variety of gadgets. The purchase price of this item is $1299.00, and there is no warranty period.

How to find the best Mobile Data (OTG) Cables

Users can extend storage by connecting standard USB input devices using the OTG connector. Only a few Android tablets include a USB host port, although no mobile phones have. You need to utilize a micro USB to USB Type A Female converter. However, an OTG cable should also connect an Android phone to a conventional USB device. You can purchase a USB OTG cable from the market for between Rs. 150 and Rs. 300. You should also look into the warranty duration and Compatible Devices. Then distinguish with several brands. That will enable you to find the ideal option within your budget. Based on all these aspects, one of the best mobile data (OTG) cables is Cez.o MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter

Price of all the best mobile data (OTG) Cables

S.noProductPrice
1.Oxy Micro USB OTG Cable Rs. 220.00 
2.2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB Rs. 196.00 
3.ONCRO® Blue, 2 in 1 OTG Adapter Cable Micro USB Rs. 329.00 
4.Type-C OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Rs. 330.00 
5.Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter  Rs. 249.00 
6.VOFFY 2 in 1 Micro USB Extension Rs. 299.00 
7.Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter Rs. 1299.00 
8.Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female Rs. 299.00 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best pop-up toasters that will Be perfect for your kitchen
Best electric cloth dryers
Best power banks from Belkin
Best portable DVD & Blu-ray players
The best gaming keyboards in India 2022

Best mobile data (OTG) Cables for your data transfer needs

Is OTG the same as a data cable?

Do I require a unique USB OTG cable?

Do all smartphones support OTG?

On what devices may OTG be installed?

Does OTG interfere with phone charging?

View More
electronics FOR LESS