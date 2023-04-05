Check out the Novamax Rambo Jr desert air cooler to keep your home cool

In recent years, air coolers have evolved to include more advanced features, making them a popular choice for people looking to invest in a reliable cooling solution. In this article, we will be looking at one such air cooler, the Novamax Rambo Jr desert air cooler, and whether it lives up to the hype in terms of features, performance, and value for money. People looking for the best air cooler in 2023 can consider the Novamax Rambo desert air cooler.

Air coolers are a cost-effective and energy-efficient way to cool down a room, and they are widely used across India. The air coolers are extremely effective in the northern, north-western and central plains of the country. The coastal areas of the country are humid, and an air cooler is not as effective.

India is a country with a tropical climate, where summers can get quite unbearable. It's not uncommon to see people searching for ways to beat the heat during the summer season. One of the most popular solutions to keep the indoor environment cool is to invest in air coolers.

Design and build quality

The Novamax Rambo Jr desert air cooler has a compact design that makes it easy to move around. The cooler is made of high-quality materials and has a sturdy build, ensuring its longevity. The cooler has an aesthetically pleasing design that adds to the overall appeal of the room it's kept in. The all-black colour gives it a sturdy and strong look. The build is plastic, but it is solid plastic. It is protected from general nudges and scuffs. Most plastic built air coolers catch water marks or other marks. However, the build and the colour of the cooler keeps it looking like new.

Cooling performance

The Novamax Rambo Jr desert air cooler is equipped with a powerful motor and a large fan that can provide fast and efficient cooling. The cooler is designed to work in dry climates, making it an ideal option for those living in hot and arid regions. The cooler uses a honeycomb cooling pad that helps in providing efficient cooling even in low humidity conditions. The honeycomb cooling pads are designed to increase the water retention, ensuring cool water for long. The 3-way speed setting on the cooler allows you to control the cooling based on their preference. It is important to note that the controls on the cooler are manual, and you will have to go to the cooler to change the cooling modes.

The 80 feet of air throw range makes it an excellent air cooler for big rooms and even outdoors. This paired with the 75 litre water tank makes it an excellent option for long-lasting cooling. You can rely on this cooler for outdoor gatherings, and parties on a summer evening.

Ease of use

The Novamax Rambo Jr desert air cooler is easy to use and comes with a user-friendly control panel. The cooler has a water level indicator that makes it easy to monitor the water level in the tank. The cooler also has a timer function that allows users to set the cooling time as per their convenience. The cooler is designed to be low maintenance and can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth. The shock-proof and rustproof design makes it easier to move around.

Since the controls are manual, the air cooler can be used by elders and senior citizens. They can easily manage the cooling of the cooler. It is also easy to clean the inside of a cooler.

Power consumption

The Novamax Rambo Jr desert air cooler is an energy-efficient appliance that consumes minimal power. The cooler uses a high-performance motor that ensures optimal cooling while consuming less power. The cooler also has an eco-friendly refrigerant that makes it a more sustainable option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Most air coolers do not have a refrigerant, but since this is an outdoor cooler as well, it comes with a refrigerant for enhanced cooling. The power consumption of the cooler is so low that it can run on your inverter as well. This is a relief from the untimely power outages that take place in the city.