Check out the top deals on mobile phones on Amazon, avail discounts upto 40%

It's raining discounts on mobile phones. Check out the best deals on a whole range of phones on Amazon here.
Mobile phones are among the most sought-after items online.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:49 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

In days leading up to Diwali, anywhere you look, discounts and deals galore. Among the most sought-after products are mobile phones.

Amazon has been offering generous offers on its website a whole range of mobile phones. Check out this list on Amazon which is part of its amazing deals section.

1. Redmi 10 Prime

 

This phone, which falls in the affordable category, comes with a Helio G88 Octa-core processor and has a RAM memory of 4 GB. With a screen size of 6.5 inches, this Bifrost Blue phone is sure to appeal to all.

Here are some specs:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processorBattery: 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging supportMemory, storage : 4GB LPDDR4X RAM | 64GB Internal storage

 

MRP: 14,999.00Deal of the Day: 11,499.00

 

2. Redmi 9A

 

If being cost-effective is your motto, then this is the mobile phone for you. This Android phone comes with a Helio G25 octa core processor. It may be a budget phone but its 6.5 inches screen size does facilitate comfortable viewing.

Here are some specs:

Battery: 5000mAH lithium-polymer large batteryMemory, storage and SIM: 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) + dedicated SD card slotCamera: 13MP rear camera with AI portrait, AI scene recognition, HDR, pro mode | 5MP front camera

MRP: 8,499.00Deal of the Day: 6,799.00

3. New Apple iPhone 12 Pro

 

If Amazon has offers on super affordable mobile phones, it also has offers on premium category phones. With its 6.1 inch screen, this Apple phone adds to viewing experience. Its A14 Bionic chip is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. This mobile phone comes in four different colours – black, pacific blue, gold and silver.

Here are some specs:

Memory storage capacity: 128 GBCeramic shield: Tougher than any smartphone glassPro camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras; 4x optical zoom range; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

MRP: 1,19,900.00Deal of the Day: 95,900.00

4. OnePlus 9R 5G

 

With a memory storage capacity of 128 GB, this smartphone gives high computing and mobile experience at a reasonable price.

Here are some specs:

OS: ‎AndroidRAM: ‎8 GBCamera: Quad rear camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) | 16 MP front cameraBattery: 4500 mAh with 65 Watt Warp charging capability

MRP: 39,999.00Deal of the Day: 36,999.00

 

mobile phones
