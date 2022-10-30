Sign out
Check these seven incredible printer power cables on amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 30, 2022 16:02 IST

Do you need a replacement power cable for your printer? Check these seven handpicked best printer power cables listed here. Know about their specifications, compatibility and pros and cons.

Printer power cables 

Power cords, also called power cables, mains cables, or flex, power computers, printers, monitors, and components. Power cords for printers are universal. For example, the standard printer power cable has two connectors and is six feet long. One end of the cable is connected to the printer, while the other is connected to an electrical outlet. Although printers vary in size and style, they always require the same power cable.

A universal printer power cable is a power source for printers and is compatible with multiple printer models. These cables are longer than standard power cables and include many connectors to work with numerous printers.

High-quality power cables ensure printer cord safety and performance. You can check the list of the best seven printer power cables on Amazon here with their impartial review and pros and cons.

Best printer power cables

1.TECH-X 4 Feet 2-pin Universal AC Power Cord Cable

This printer power cable offers durability and user safety. You can use this four feet-long cord with any electronic equipment like a printer, laptop, PC, scanner or monitor that needs an AC 6A 110V-250V power supply. The cable helps you connect your device's socket to a standard two-prong AC outlet receptacle. The flexible cable body makes it wire and tear-prone. There is a swift and long-lasting power transmission through the heat-resistant two-pin power cord, which safeguards your equipment.

Specifications

ColourBlack
Compatible systemsSmart TVs, printers, PCs, laptops, digital cameras, speakers and gaming consoles
BrandTECH-X
Electrical connectivityPower cord
Connector genderFemale-to-male
Voltage240
Input current6 Amps
Plug typeType C
Size1.2 metre
WarrantyManufacturer's warranty for six months
ProsCons
Wear and tear-resistantCostly
Cannot be bent easilyNo return policy
High-temperature resistance 
PVC thermoplastic flexible jacket 
TECH-X 4 Feet 2-pin Universal Replacement AC Power Cord Cable Wire for LED TV, Printer,Laptop PC Notebook Computer, Play Station,Tape Recorder, Camera
50% off
249 499
Buy now

2. Fedus Power Cable Cord

This printer power cable is made for long-lasting usage. The female connector is directly plugged into the device, whereas the male connector is plugged into a regular outlet. The cable features improved isolation materials and a rubberised coating. Once either end is linked to a compatible device, the cable is ready for use.

It is compatible with various popular laptop transformer power sources and can be used with any printer, laptop, LED or LCD monitor, and scanner.

Specifications

ColourBlack
Compatible systemsPrinter, Scanner, laptop, Server, Personal Computer
BrandFEDUS
Electrical connectivityPower cord
Connector genderFemale-to-male
Voltage240
Input current6 Amps
Plug typeThree-pin
Size1.8 metre
WarrantyOne-year manufacturer's warranty
ProsCons
Protection from overheatingSome systems may lose port connectivity
Genuine 18 AWG copper wire ensures maximum safety 
FEDUS offers the industry-best isolation materials 
Excellent rubberised texture 
fedus Laptop Charger Power Cable Cord 3 pin Laptop Computer/Video Games/notebooks/Printers/LCD/smps Lack tft crt Monitors Charger Power Cable Cord- 3 pin Adapter (1.8m)- Black
Check Price on Amazon

3. Dell K257C Three-Pin Power Cord

You can buy this strong and durable power cable from Dell, a well-known brand, to power your printer as well as your laptop. This power cord from Dell is made of high-quality ABS plastic. This power cord comes with three pins and measures 24.2 x 16.6 x 4.8 cm. It works with all laptops and printers. It is a durable power cord safe for your device and runs on 240 V.

Specifications

ColourBlack
Compatible systemsAll laptops and printers
BrandDell
Electrical connectivityPower cable
Connector genderFemale-to-male
Voltage240
Input current6 Amps
Plug typeThree-pin
Size1.5 metre
ProsCons
Superior compatibilityThis can occasionally cause a lag in printer-to-computer responses
Safe to use 
Connectors with corrosion-resistant plating 
A durable cable that lasts longer 

4. Gizga Essentials Power Cable

This is an ISI-certified power cable from Gigza Essentials that is compatible with all types of laptops and printers. This power cord is polarised, so it's easy to plug it into a wall outlet and the power brick. In addition, it is 3.3 ft long and is quite durable.

Specifications

ColourBlack
Compatible systemsAll printers and laptops
BrandGIZGA ESSENTIALS
Electrical connectivityCorded electric
Connector genderFemale-to-male
Voltage240
Input current6 Amps
Plug typeThree-pin
Size3.3 ft
ProsCons
Protection against overload with high-quality cablesNot compatible with USB, micro-USB, or Mini-USB ports
Compatible with most laptop and printer adapter/charger brands 
This cable comes with an ISI mark 
Anti-interference with rubberised cord and superior isolation materials 
Gizga Essentials Laptop Power Cable Cord- 3 Pin Adapter Isi Certified(1 Meter/3.3 Feet)
64% off
179 499
Buy now

5. CLASSYTEK Three-Pin Power Cable

This CLASSYTEK power cord has a length of 1.5 metres. This product includes a female socket that fits directly into a regular electrical outlet. Furthermore, the cable is compatible with various brands and models of printers, laptops and monitors. Due to its A-Okay wires, this cable is capable of overload protection.

Specifications

ColourBlack
Compatible systemsMonitors, cameras, laptops, printers
BrandCLASSYTEK
Electrical connectivityCorded electric
Connector genderFemale-to-male
Voltage240
Input current6 Amps
Plug typeThree-pin
Size1.5 metre
ProsCons
Sturdier for a longer lifespanIt might not be flexible as other cables
Abrasion-resistantExpensive as it is imported
CLASSYTEK 3 Pin Laptop Power Cord Cable for Charging Adapter Power Supply of Dell HP Samsung Acer ASUS & All Other Brand Laptop Monitor - 1.5m Meter / 5ft (Made in India)
53% off
2,497 5,300
Buy now

6. Storite 1.5 Metre Mains Power Cable

Storite's three-pin black power cable is compatible with many devices, including printers, PCs, notebooks, and switch-mode power supplies (SMPS). This common type of power line is called kettle lead and may function at 6 Amps and 250 V. The 1.5-metre-long cable also has a female socket that plugs into the device and a male connector that plugs into the outlet.


Specifications

ColourBlack
Compatible systemsScanner, printer, PC, laptop
BrandStorite
Electrical connectivityType D
Connector genderFemale-to-male
Voltage250
Input current6 Amps
Plug typeThree-pin
Size1.5 metre
ProsCons
Ideal replacement for outdated and unreliable power cablesIt may not be compatible with all printers
Compatible with most PCs, scanners, and printersThe connector is a bit loose
It is ultimately moulded for maximum longevity and durability 
The connector gives you options when connecting the cable to the device 

7. HESHA 4 Feet Two-pin Universal Power Cable

This printer power cable is made from premium materials, including pure copper and eco-friendly PVC. The two-pin powercable provides durable and heat-resistant electric power transmission. It is a heavy quality 20AWG gauge power supply cord that is strong and safe. This replacement AC power cable with two prongs connects your device's socket to a regular AC power outlet with two slots. It is great for upgrading an old or lost power cable.

Specifications

ColourBlack
Compatible SystemsPrinter, PC, tablet, laptop, camera
BrandHesha
Electrical connectivityType C
Connector genderFemale-to-male
Voltage240
Input current6 Amps
Plug typeTwo-pin
Size4 Feet
ProsCons
Strong and durable for daily usageIt may not work with power fluctuation
Secure and reliable power supply 
Made with superior materials 
HESHA 4 Feet 2-pin Universal Replacement AC Power Cord Cable Wire for LED TV, Printer,Laptop PC Notebook Computer, Play Station,Tape Recorder, Camera
50% off
249 499
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TECH-XpopularMid-rangeOverload protection
FedusVery popularMid-range5-7 years
DellVery popularMid-rangeProlong period
Gizga EssentialspopularLower end3-5 years
CLASSYTEKVery popularHigher-endProlong period
StoritepopularMid-rangeProlong period
HESHALess popularMid-rangeOverload protection

Best value for money

There are several factors to consider when selecting a power cord for a printer. The power cord's technical specifications are the most crucial consideration. As the above-listed printer power cables from Dell, Fedus, and CLASSYTEK are made from PVC, they have long-life and are eco-friendly, waterproof, and durable. Each power cord is tested extensively to ensure a reliable extension cable.

Out of all these seven best printer power cables, Dell gives the finest value for money if you plan to get a strong and high-performing printer power cable on a budget. Dell printer power cables are indeed strong and durable for daily use. These cables are made from premium materials, including pure copper and eco-friendly PVC.

Best overall printer power cable

The Gizga Essentials is the best overall printer power cable among all seven since it has the most valuable features. The cable is made of eco-friendly PVC and offers high performance. In addition, the cable has the best wire protection or flexible steel band and a water-resistant jacket.

The Gizga Essentials power cable's wire is made of 100% copper and has been certifiedby the ISI. This makes it extremely safe for use at home and in offices. When it comes to price, the product comes at a competitive price, which makes it an attractive option among all seven best printer power cables mentioned above.

How to find the perfect printer power cable?

High-quality components are necessary for any printer cable. It should also be well-built and have strong connections that won't break easily or wear out over time. The best cables have gold-plated connectors, which offer maximum resistance.

While selecting the perfect printer power cable, please ensure that you have the correct cable size in mind so it can reach the power outlet without stretching from the printer's location.

Also, you have to ensure that you have the proper type of socket for the printer power cable. Although you can use the two-pin male plug with any female socket, you have a compatible socket for any three-pin male plug.

Check for the material used for making the cable and choose one that has pure copper and a durable coating. An ISI mark on the cable will assure you of safety.

Finally, do not forget to check the reviews of a particular printer power cable before ordering, as you can understand how the product really performs by reading what other customers have to say.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.TECH-X 249
2.Fedus 349
3.Dell 260
4.Gizga Essentials 179
5.CLASSYTEK 2,497
6.Storite 299
7.HESHA 249

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

What is the use of a printer power cable?

A printer power cable powers your printer. It provides the required electricity to the device for its optimum performance. These power cables are universal and can be used with most printers.

What steps do I need to take to connect the printer to the power supply?

  • Turn on the power
  • Connect one end of the power cord to the power outlet and the second end to the printer's rear. DO NOT attach the USB cable immediately.
  • To activate the printer, you must first click the ON button.
  • The POWER indicator should be flashing green.

Are all three-pin power cables identical?

Yes, all of the three-pin power cables are IEC and interchangeable. Sometimes it's hard to discern because only the rubber or plastic coating is thicker.

 View More
