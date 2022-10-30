Check these seven incredible printer power cables on amazon By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 30, 2022 16:02 IST





Summary: Do you need a replacement power cable for your printer? Check these seven handpicked best printer power cables listed here. Know about their specifications, compatibility and pros and cons.

Printer power cables

Power cords, also called power cables, mains cables, or flex, power computers, printers, monitors, and components. Power cords for printers are universal. For example, the standard printer power cable has two connectors and is six feet long. One end of the cable is connected to the printer, while the other is connected to an electrical outlet. Although printers vary in size and style, they always require the same power cable. A universal printer power cable is a power source for printers and is compatible with multiple printer models. These cables are longer than standard power cables and include many connectors to work with numerous printers. High-quality power cables ensure printer cord safety and performance. You can check the list of the best seven printer power cables on Amazon here with their impartial review and pros and cons. Best printer power cables 1.TECH-X 4 Feet 2-pin Universal AC Power Cord Cable This printer power cable offers durability and user safety. You can use this four feet-long cord with any electronic equipment like a printer, laptop, PC, scanner or monitor that needs an AC 6A 110V-250V power supply. The cable helps you connect your device's socket to a standard two-prong AC outlet receptacle. The flexible cable body makes it wire and tear-prone. There is a swift and long-lasting power transmission through the heat-resistant two-pin power cord, which safeguards your equipment. Specifications

Colour Black Compatible systems Smart TVs, printers, PCs, laptops, digital cameras, speakers and gaming consoles Brand TECH-X Electrical connectivity Power cord Connector gender Female-to-male Voltage 240 Input current 6 Amps Plug type Type C Size 1.2 metre Warranty Manufacturer's warranty for six months

Pros Cons Wear and tear-resistant Costly Cannot be bent easily No return policy High-temperature resistance PVC thermoplastic flexible jacket

2. Fedus Power Cable Cord This printer power cable is made for long-lasting usage. The female connector is directly plugged into the device, whereas the male connector is plugged into a regular outlet. The cable features improved isolation materials and a rubberised coating. Once either end is linked to a compatible device, the cable is ready for use. It is compatible with various popular laptop transformer power sources and can be used with any printer, laptop, LED or LCD monitor, and scanner. Specifications

Colour Black Compatible systems Printer, Scanner, laptop, Server, Personal Computer Brand FEDUS Electrical connectivity Power cord Connector gender Female-to-male Voltage 240 Input current 6 Amps Plug type Three-pin Size 1.8 metre Warranty One-year manufacturer's warranty

Pros Cons Protection from overheating Some systems may lose port connectivity Genuine 18 AWG copper wire ensures maximum safety FEDUS offers the industry-best isolation materials Excellent rubberised texture

3. Dell K257C Three-Pin Power Cord You can buy this strong and durable power cable from Dell, a well-known brand, to power your printer as well as your laptop. This power cord from Dell is made of high-quality ABS plastic. This power cord comes with three pins and measures 24.2 x 16.6 x 4.8 cm. It works with all laptops and printers. It is a durable power cord safe for your device and runs on 240 V. Specifications

Colour Black Compatible systems All laptops and printers Brand Dell Electrical connectivity Power cable Connector gender Female-to-male Voltage 240 Input current 6 Amps Plug type Three-pin Size 1.5 metre

Pros Cons Superior compatibility This can occasionally cause a lag in printer-to-computer responses Safe to use Connectors with corrosion-resistant plating A durable cable that lasts longer

4. Gizga Essentials Power Cable This is an ISI-certified power cable from Gigza Essentials that is compatible with all types of laptops and printers. This power cord is polarised, so it's easy to plug it into a wall outlet and the power brick. In addition, it is 3.3 ft long and is quite durable. Specifications

Colour Black Compatible systems All printers and laptops Brand GIZGA ESSENTIALS Electrical connectivity Corded electric Connector gender Female-to-male Voltage 240 Input current 6 Amps Plug type Three-pin Size 3.3 ft

Pros Cons Protection against overload with high-quality cables Not compatible with USB, micro-USB, or Mini-USB ports Compatible with most laptop and printer adapter/charger brands This cable comes with an ISI mark Anti-interference with rubberised cord and superior isolation materials

5. CLASSYTEK Three-Pin Power Cable This CLASSYTEK power cord has a length of 1.5 metres. This product includes a female socket that fits directly into a regular electrical outlet. Furthermore, the cable is compatible with various brands and models of printers, laptops and monitors. Due to its A-Okay wires, this cable is capable of overload protection. Specifications

Colour Black Compatible systems Monitors, cameras, laptops, printers Brand CLASSYTEK Electrical connectivity Corded electric Connector gender Female-to-male Voltage 240 Input current 6 Amps Plug type Three-pin Size 1.5 metre

Pros Cons Sturdier for a longer lifespan It might not be flexible as other cables Abrasion-resistant Expensive as it is imported

6. Storite 1.5 Metre Mains Power Cable Storite's three-pin black power cable is compatible with many devices, including printers, PCs, notebooks, and switch-mode power supplies (SMPS). This common type of power line is called kettle lead and may function at 6 Amps and 250 V. The 1.5-metre-long cable also has a female socket that plugs into the device and a male connector that plugs into the outlet.

Specifications

Colour Black Compatible systems Scanner, printer, PC, laptop Brand Storite Electrical connectivity Type D Connector gender Female-to-male Voltage 250 Input current 6 Amps Plug type Three-pin Size 1.5 metre

Pros Cons Ideal replacement for outdated and unreliable power cables It may not be compatible with all printers Compatible with most PCs, scanners, and printers The connector is a bit loose It is ultimately moulded for maximum longevity and durability The connector gives you options when connecting the cable to the device

7. HESHA 4 Feet Two-pin Universal Power Cable This printer power cable is made from premium materials, including pure copper and eco-friendly PVC. The two-pin powercable provides durable and heat-resistant electric power transmission. It is a heavy quality 20AWG gauge power supply cord that is strong and safe. This replacement AC power cable with two prongs connects your device's socket to a regular AC power outlet with two slots. It is great for upgrading an old or lost power cable. Specifications

Colour Black Compatible Systems Printer, PC, tablet, laptop, camera Brand Hesha Electrical connectivity Type C Connector gender Female-to-male Voltage 240 Input current 6 Amps Plug type Two-pin Size 4 Feet

Pros Cons Strong and durable for daily usage It may not work with power fluctuation Secure and reliable power supply Made with superior materials

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TECH-X popular Mid-range Overload protection Fedus Very popular Mid-range 5-7 years Dell Very popular Mid-range Prolong period Gizga Essentials popular Lower end 3-5 years CLASSYTEK Very popular Higher-end Prolong period Storite popular Mid-range Prolong period HESHA Less popular Mid-range Overload protection

Best value for money There are several factors to consider when selecting a power cord for a printer. The power cord's technical specifications are the most crucial consideration. As the above-listed printer power cables from Dell, Fedus, and CLASSYTEK are made from PVC, they have long-life and are eco-friendly, waterproof, and durable. Each power cord is tested extensively to ensure a reliable extension cable. Out of all these seven best printer power cables, Dell gives the finest value for money if you plan to get a strong and high-performing printer power cable on a budget. Dell printer power cables are indeed strong and durable for daily use. These cables are made from premium materials, including pure copper and eco-friendly PVC. Best overall printer power cable The Gizga Essentials is the best overall printer power cable among all seven since it has the most valuable features. The cable is made of eco-friendly PVC and offers high performance. In addition, the cable has the best wire protection or flexible steel band and a water-resistant jacket. The Gizga Essentials power cable's wire is made of 100% copper and has been certifiedby the ISI. This makes it extremely safe for use at home and in offices. When it comes to price, the product comes at a competitive price, which makes it an attractive option among all seven best printer power cables mentioned above. How to find the perfect printer power cable? High-quality components are necessary for any printer cable. It should also be well-built and have strong connections that won't break easily or wear out over time. The best cables have gold-plated connectors, which offer maximum resistance. While selecting the perfect printer power cable, please ensure that you have the correct cable size in mind so it can reach the power outlet without stretching from the printer's location. Also, you have to ensure that you have the proper type of socket for the printer power cable. Although you can use the two-pin male plug with any female socket, you have a compatible socket for any three-pin male plug. Check for the material used for making the cable and choose one that has pure copper and a durable coating. An ISI mark on the cable will assure you of safety. Finally, do not forget to check the reviews of a particular printer power cable before ordering, as you can understand how the product really performs by reading what other customers have to say. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. TECH-X ₹ 249 2. Fedus ₹ 349 3. Dell ₹ 260 4. Gizga Essentials ₹ 179 5. CLASSYTEK ₹ 2,497 6. Storite ₹ 299 7. HESHA ₹ 249

