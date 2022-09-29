Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Checkout These Awesome Realme 64GB Internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 20:10 IST

Summary:

Realme's premium design components are combined with straightforward functions to create a compelling smartphone on all levels. Here is the list of the top Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phones for you. If you are looking for a low-budget smartphone with 4G and basic memory, Realme offers the best options. The Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phones are decent smartphones for those who need one for moderate daily use.

Realme Mobile Phones

Realme is among India's best-selling smartphone brands. The company provides high, mid-range, and budget smartphones so that one can choose as per their budget. Realme's mid-range and low-cost phones are highly popular because of their pricing and features.

So, here is a list of Realme 64GB internal memory phones for you to select from, each delivering the ideal combination of hardware and features within an affordable budget.

List of Best Realme 64GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

1. Realme C21Y

The RealmeC21Y's screen measures 6.1 inches. It sports an Android 10 operating system with a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The phone has a 5000mAh battery and 4G connectivity. The best thing is that you have two colour options for this phone: cross blue and cross black.

Specifications

Model name:C21Y

OS: Android 11

Cellular technology: 4G

Battery:5000 mAh Battery

Processor: Unisoc T610

ProsCons
Tall-IPS LCD        No Gorilla Glass shielding
Display with 400 nit brightness 
Assistance with Realme UI 
Fingering scanners are located on the back 
realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium
18% off
9,780 11,999
Buy now

2. Realme C25Y

The Realme C25Y boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The Mali-G52 MC2 handles the handset's graphics performance. Realme has included a triple-camera configuration for this model.

Specifications

Model name: Realme C25Y

OS: Android 11

Cellular technology: 4G

Battery:5000 mAh Battery

Processor: Unisoc T610 octa-core

ProsCons
Triple-camera setupAverage display resolution
Long battery life 
Ability to expand storage 
Dual sim support 
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
26% off
9,649 12,999
Buy now

3. Realme C11

The Realme C11 2021 smartphone is both attractive and powerful. With 4 GB of RAM, this smartphone provides strong and smooth performance, whether playing games or switching between apps. The 5000 mAh battery has a lengthy lifespan, allowing you to watch movies, play games, listen to music, and do other things throughout the day before recharge.

Specifications

Model name:C11

OS: Android 11

Battery:5000mAh Battery

Processor: Octa-core

ProsCons
Splash-resistant architectureNo support for NFC
IPS LCD with 400 nit design 
Suitable for the Realme Go UI 
Specific support for tiny SD cards 
realme C11 (2021) (Cool Grey, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

4. Realme C15

This smartphone will be your work and enjoyment partner. It even supports 18W rapid charging so that you can charge it quickly. This smartphone is popular among photographers due to its 13MP AI quad camera and AI selfie camera.

Specifications

Model name:C15

OS: Android 11

Battery:6000mAh Battery

Processor: Octa-core

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryNot appropriate for dim lighting
Best processor for gaming 
UI that is simple to use 
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (Power Blue 4GB, 64GB)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Realme Narzo 50i Prime

With the Realme Narzo 50i smartphone, you may surf the web without interruption. This smart gadget includes a 5000 mAh battery for hours of use, a 16.5 cm (6.5) display for immersive images, and a powerful octa-core Processor for seamless operation.

Specifications

Model name: Narzo 50i Prime

OS: Android 11

Cellular technology: LTE

Battery:5000mAh Battery

Processor: Octa-core

RAM: 4GB

ProsCons
Superb performanceA bit slow
Vibrant colours 
Full-screen display 
Fast charging support 
realme narzo 50i Prime (Dark Blue 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
22% off
7,777 9,999
Buy now

6. Realme 9 5G

The realme 9 5G is ready to be your dependable and efficient workmate, thanks to its 2.4 GHz CPU and unique 6 nm architecture. The 16.51 cm (6.5) LCD panel and 90 Hz refresh rate improve the visual and operating experience. The 16MP front camera will satiate your selfie craving by producing stunning photos.

Specifications

Model name: Realme 9 5G

OS: Android 11

Cellular technology: 5G

Battery:5000mAh Battery

Processor: MediatekDimensity 810 Processor

ProsCons
LCDHeating issues in the initial day's
High picture quality 
5G connectivity 
realme 9 5G (Supersonic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off
15,339 18,999
Buy now

7. Realme C31

This phone's fantastic camera setup allows you to create breathtaking photographs with exceptional clarity. This phone's unrivalled performance will wow you, thanks to its octa-core CPU. With two SIM card slots and a microSD card slot, you may experience excellent connectivity and storage.

Specifications

Model name:C31

OS: Android 11

Cellular technology: 4G

Battery:5000mAh Battery

Processor: Unisoc T612 Processor

ProsCons
Brilliant camera setupNo inbuilt call recording
Two SIM card slots 
Big on power 
Huge storage 
Realme C31 (Light Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
20% off
9,649 11,999
Buy now

8. Realme Narzo 50A Prime

It includes a large 5000 mAh battery that provides all-day power, and the most attractive feature is the Ultra Saving Mode. With an AnTuTu Benchmark Score of 214, 150, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a powerful Unisoc T612 CPU.

Specifications

Model name: Narzo 50A Prime

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular technology: 4G

Battery:5000mAh Battery

Processor: Unisoc T612 Processor

ProsCons
Stylish designPoor macro sensor
Great performance 
Sturdy build quality 
Reasonably nice display 
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Full High Definition+ Display (No Charger Variant) | Flat 3000 Off
Check Price on Amazon

9. Realme Narzo 50 5G

It delivers a tremendous performance for the money. The game experience is quite smooth. It features an eye-catching design. A 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 48MP primary sensor rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging round out the package.

Specifications

Model name: Realmenarzo 50 5G

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular technology: 5G

Battery:5000mAh

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G powerful Gaming Processor.

ProsCons
90 Hz ultra smoothLess battery backup
8MP front camera 
Large surface area 
Colourful look 
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
11% off
15,999 17,999
Buy now

10. Realme C35

The realme C35 is the lightest and thinnest phone in the C series, with dimensions of 8.1mm and 187g, making it exceptionally lightweight and easy to handle. The realme C35 may be fully charged in a short period. The phone's 8MP AI selfie camera, with a premium Sony sensor, helps click stunning selfies, while its 5000 mAh battery keeps your phone charged all day.

Specifications

Model name: C35

OS:Android 11

Cellular technology: 4G

Battery:5000mAh Battery

Processor:Unisoc Tiger T616 Processor

ProsCons
Full HD+ DisplayBit slow performance
Storage Expandable up to 1TB 
Lightweight 
Shining back cover 
Realme C35 (Glowing Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
12% off
12,290 13,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

We have summarised three essential qualities or specs of all top ten products that you should look for when purchasing the best Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone on Amazon:

ProductFeature - 1Feature -2Feature - 3
Realme C21YUnisoc T610 processor

13MP + 2MP + 2MP

rear camera

5000 mAh battery
Realme C25YExpandable up to 256GB

50MP + 2MP + 2MP

rear camera

Unisoc T610 octa-core processor
Realme C11Octa-core processor8MP rear camera5000 mAh li-ion battery
Realme C15Fingerprint scanner6000 Milliamp Hours Battery4G connectivity
Realme Narzo 50i PrimePowerful Unisoc T612 processor6.5-inch HD+ display5000mAh battery
Realme 9 5GMediatekDimensity 810 processor48MP + 2MP + 2MP5000 mAh lithium polymer battery
Realme C3113MP + 2MP + 0.3MP rear cameraUnisoc T612 processor5000 mAh battery
Realme Narzo 50A Prime50MP AI triple rear camera18W charge6000 mAh mega battery
Realme Narzo 50 5GMediatekDimensity 810 5G processorExpandable up to 256GB5000 mAh battery
Realme C35Unisoc Tiger T616 processor50MP + 2MP + 0.3M triple rear cameras5000 mAh lithium polymer battery 

Best value for money Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone

The Realme C35 is the best value smartphone on the list. The C35 is the lightest and thinnest phone in the C series, with a superior design that features flat edges, making it exceptionally lightweight and easy to handle. However, if you are ready to spend a little more, we can check out the Realme 9 5G, as it can support 5G connectivity and is a phone for the future.

Best overall Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone

The Narzo 50A Prime from Realme comes with a modest Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It is powered by Realme UI R edition on top of Android 11. The Narzo 50A Prime is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charging. On the rear, there is a 50MP triple camera arrangement. That camera panel is massive, engulfing the fingerprint reader as well.

How to find the perfect Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone?

Even if multiple mobile phones are accessible online, choosing the right one for yourself might be difficult. Making a prioritised list of features or specifications is the best way to tackle this.

You may select a phone depending on its processor cores, camera quality, battery capacity, and memory space. Then you may limit your search, which will assist you in selecting the best phone for your needs. If you require an affordable phone with huge internal memory, consider the Realme mobile phones listed above.

Price list of Realme 64GB internal storagemobile phones

S.noProductPrice
1Realme C21YRs. 9,980
2Realme C25YRs. 9,699
3Realme C11Rs. 7,148
4Realme C15Rs. 11, 999
5Realme Narzo 50i PrimeRs. 7,777
6Realme 9 5GRs. 15,699
7Realme C31Rs. 9, 790
8Realme Narzo 50A PrimeRs. 8,499
9Realme Narzo 50 5GRs. 15, 999
10Realme C35Rs. 12,495

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best earphones under 500: Buyer's guide
Xiaomi phones under 50,000: A buying guide
Earphones under 700 provide immersive sound experience
Buying guide for 9 kg washing machines
Samsung phones under 15,000: Buyer's guide

Checkout These Awesome Realme 64GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

What are the best Amazon Great Indian Festival Realme mobile deals?

Amazon is offering attractive deals on several mobile brands, including Realme, during its ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. Check out the mind-blowing deals on the Realme Narzo series on Amazon today

Are the Realme phones waterproof?

Most Realme devices are water and dust-resistant. However, please check the ratings of an individual model before placing an order.

Is 64 GB of storage sufficient?

To save light apps on your phone as well as documents, images, and short videos without running out of storage space, 64 GB of internal memory or storage is enough. However, if you want to play heavy games or run apps that are large in science, it is recommended that you look for larger internal storage spaces.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS