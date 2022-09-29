Checkout These Awesome Realme 64GB Internal memory mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Realme's premium design components are combined with straightforward functions to create a compelling smartphone on all levels. Here is the list of the top Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phones for you. If you are looking for a low-budget smartphone with 4G and basic memory, Realme offers the best options. The Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phones are decent smartphones for those who need one for moderate daily use.

Realme Mobile Phones

Realme is among India's best-selling smartphone brands. The company provides high, mid-range, and budget smartphones so that one can choose as per their budget. Realme's mid-range and low-cost phones are highly popular because of their pricing and features. So, here is a list of Realme 64GB internal memory phones for you to select from, each delivering the ideal combination of hardware and features within an affordable budget. List of Best Realme 64GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones 1. Realme C21Y The RealmeC21Y's screen measures 6.1 inches. It sports an Android 10 operating system with a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The phone has a 5000mAh battery and 4G connectivity. The best thing is that you have two colour options for this phone: cross blue and cross black. Specifications ● Model name:C21Y ● OS: Android 11 ● Cellular technology: 4G ● Battery:5000 mAh Battery ● Processor: Unisoc T610

Pros Cons Tall-IPS LCD No Gorilla Glass shielding Display with 400 nit brightness Assistance with Realme UI Fingering scanners are located on the back

2. Realme C25Y The Realme C25Y boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The Mali-G52 MC2 handles the handset's graphics performance. Realme has included a triple-camera configuration for this model. Specifications ● Model name: Realme C25Y ● OS: Android 11 ● Cellular technology: 4G ● Battery:5000 mAh Battery ● Processor: Unisoc T610 octa-core

Pros Cons Triple-camera setup Average display resolution Long battery life Ability to expand storage Dual sim support

3. Realme C11 The Realme C11 2021 smartphone is both attractive and powerful. With 4 GB of RAM, this smartphone provides strong and smooth performance, whether playing games or switching between apps. The 5000 mAh battery has a lengthy lifespan, allowing you to watch movies, play games, listen to music, and do other things throughout the day before recharge. Specifications ● Model name:C11 ● OS: Android 11 ● Battery:5000mAh Battery ● Processor: Octa-core

Pros Cons Splash-resistant architecture No support for NFC IPS LCD with 400 nit design Suitable for the Realme Go UI Specific support for tiny SD cards

4. Realme C15 This smartphone will be your work and enjoyment partner. It even supports 18W rapid charging so that you can charge it quickly. This smartphone is popular among photographers due to its 13MP AI quad camera and AI selfie camera. Specifications ● Model name:C15 ● OS: Android 11 ● Battery:6000mAh Battery ● Processor: Octa-core

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Not appropriate for dim lighting Best processor for gaming UI that is simple to use

5. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With the Realme Narzo 50i smartphone, you may surf the web without interruption. This smart gadget includes a 5000 mAh battery for hours of use, a 16.5 cm (6.5) display for immersive images, and a powerful octa-core Processor for seamless operation. Specifications ● Model name: Narzo 50i Prime ● OS: Android 11 ● Cellular technology: LTE ● Battery:5000mAh Battery ● Processor: Octa-core ● RAM: 4GB

Pros Cons Superb performance A bit slow Vibrant colours Full-screen display Fast charging support

6. Realme 9 5G The realme 9 5G is ready to be your dependable and efficient workmate, thanks to its 2.4 GHz CPU and unique 6 nm architecture. The 16.51 cm (6.5) LCD panel and 90 Hz refresh rate improve the visual and operating experience. The 16MP front camera will satiate your selfie craving by producing stunning photos. Specifications ● Model name: Realme 9 5G ● OS: Android 11 ● Cellular technology: 5G ● Battery:5000mAh Battery ● Processor: MediatekDimensity 810 Processor

Pros Cons LCD Heating issues in the initial day's High picture quality 5G connectivity

7. Realme C31 This phone's fantastic camera setup allows you to create breathtaking photographs with exceptional clarity. This phone's unrivalled performance will wow you, thanks to its octa-core CPU. With two SIM card slots and a microSD card slot, you may experience excellent connectivity and storage. Specifications ● Model name:C31 ● OS: Android 11 ● Cellular technology: 4G ● Battery:5000mAh Battery ● Processor: Unisoc T612 Processor

Pros Cons Brilliant camera setup No inbuilt call recording Two SIM card slots Big on power Huge storage

8. Realme Narzo 50A Prime It includes a large 5000 mAh battery that provides all-day power, and the most attractive feature is the Ultra Saving Mode. With an AnTuTu Benchmark Score of 214, 150, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a powerful Unisoc T612 CPU. Specifications ● Model name: Narzo 50A Prime ● OS: Android 11.0 ● Cellular technology: 4G ● Battery:5000mAh Battery ● Processor: Unisoc T612 Processor

Pros Cons Stylish design Poor macro sensor Great performance Sturdy build quality Reasonably nice display

9. Realme Narzo 50 5G It delivers a tremendous performance for the money. The game experience is quite smooth. It features an eye-catching design. A 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 48MP primary sensor rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging round out the package. Specifications ● Model name: Realmenarzo 50 5G ● OS: Android 12.0 ● Cellular technology: 5G ● Battery:5000mAh ● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G powerful Gaming Processor.

Pros Cons 90 Hz ultra smooth Less battery backup 8MP front camera Large surface area Colourful look

10. Realme C35 The realme C35 is the lightest and thinnest phone in the C series, with dimensions of 8.1mm and 187g, making it exceptionally lightweight and easy to handle. The realme C35 may be fully charged in a short period. The phone's 8MP AI selfie camera, with a premium Sony sensor, helps click stunning selfies, while its 5000 mAh battery keeps your phone charged all day. Specifications ● Model name: C35 ● OS:Android 11 ● Cellular technology: 4G ● Battery:5000mAh Battery ● Processor:Unisoc Tiger T616 Processor

Pros Cons Full HD+ Display Bit slow performance Storage Expandable up to 1TB Lightweight Shining back cover

Best three features for you We have summarised three essential qualities or specs of all top ten products that you should look for when purchasing the best Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone on Amazon:

Product Feature - 1 Feature -2 Feature - 3 Realme C21Y Unisoc T610 processor 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera 5000 mAh battery Realme C25Y Expandable up to 256GB 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera Unisoc T610 octa-core processor Realme C11 Octa-core processor 8MP rear camera 5000 mAh li-ion battery Realme C15 Fingerprint scanner 6000 Milliamp Hours Battery 4G connectivity Realme Narzo 50i Prime Powerful Unisoc T612 processor 6.5-inch HD+ display 5000mAh battery Realme 9 5G MediatekDimensity 810 processor 48MP + 2MP + 2MP 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery Realme C31 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP rear camera Unisoc T612 processor 5000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50A Prime 50MP AI triple rear camera 18W charge 6000 mAh mega battery Realme Narzo 50 5G MediatekDimensity 810 5G processor Expandable up to 256GB 5000 mAh battery Realme C35 Unisoc Tiger T616 processor 50MP + 2MP + 0.3M triple rear cameras 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery

Best value for money Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone The Realme C35 is the best value smartphone on the list. The C35 is the lightest and thinnest phone in the C series, with a superior design that features flat edges, making it exceptionally lightweight and easy to handle. However, if you are ready to spend a little more, we can check out the Realme 9 5G, as it can support 5G connectivity and is a phone for the future. Best overall Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone The Narzo 50A Prime from Realme comes with a modest Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It is powered by Realme UI R edition on top of Android 11. The Narzo 50A Prime is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charging. On the rear, there is a 50MP triple camera arrangement. That camera panel is massive, engulfing the fingerprint reader as well. How to find the perfect Realme 64GB internal memory mobile phone? Even if multiple mobile phones are accessible online, choosing the right one for yourself might be difficult. Making a prioritised list of features or specifications is the best way to tackle this. You may select a phone depending on its processor cores, camera quality, battery capacity, and memory space. Then you may limit your search, which will assist you in selecting the best phone for your needs. If you require an affordable phone with huge internal memory, consider the Realme mobile phones listed above. Price list of Realme 64GB internal storagemobile phones

S.no Product Price 1 Realme C21Y Rs. 9,980 2 Realme C25Y Rs. 9,699 3 Realme C11 Rs. 7,148 4 Realme C15 Rs. 11, 999 5 Realme Narzo 50i Prime Rs. 7,777 6 Realme 9 5G Rs. 15,699 7 Realme C31 Rs. 9, 790 8 Realme Narzo 50A Prime Rs. 8,499 9 Realme Narzo 50 5G Rs. 15, 999 10 Realme C35 Rs. 12,495

