Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Complete guide to buying Samsung mobile phones under 25,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Do not worry about searching for an impressive Samsung phone on a tight budget. We have your back. Check out the Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000 listed below for prices, features, specifications, photos, and user reviews.

Samsung mobile phones under 25,000 are budget friendly and pack in good features.

Most smartphones from Samsung are fashionable, well-constructed, and have powerful performance. These newest smartphones from the company fall under the 25,000 price range and have an AMOLED display, plenty of storage, outstanding battery life, a potent processor, and high-resolution cameras.

Check out the list of Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000 we've put together if you're looking to buy at the lower end of the market and are interested in Samsung cellphones. Smartphones from the Galaxy M, A, and S series are included in this list.

1. Samsung Galaxy A52

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has been formally introduced. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch (16.51-cm) Super AMOLED Display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor powers it. A 4500 mAh battery powers it. The phone is powered by Android 11.

The smartphone has a single camera configuration with a 64+12+5+5 MP main sensor on the camera front. The smartphone has a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has 128 GB of internal storage, up to 6 GB of RAM, and 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE. On-screen fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port.

Specs:

Display: 6.5-inch

Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm; 189 grams

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core

RAM and Storage: 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 128GB

Software: Android 11-based OneUI 3.1

Rear camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth

Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4500mAh, 15W adaptive fast charger (25W supported)

ProsCons
Elegant designOnly comes with a 15W charger bundled in the box
90Hz AMOLED displayThe chipset could have been better
Fast charger supported 
Great camera output 

2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The M32 5G is one of the popular Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000 that boasts an elegant exterior and several amazing inside features. Additionally, the company has installed a Knox Security system, which guards against both hackers and unauthorised visitors. It is a good option for under Rs. 25,000 you may invest in.

Specs:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720

RAM: 6GB, 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Expandable storage: Yes

Expandable storage type: microSD

Expandable storage up to (GB): 1000

ProsCons
MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoCOnly 15W Charging
Dedicated SD-card SlotOverpriced
12 5G Bands 
3.5mm Audio Jack 

3. Samsung A32

With a quad-camera configuration on the back and the most recent Android v11 OS, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G outperforms its rivals. The 5000mAh battery that the business fitted ensures remarkable operational hours. In addition, the screen's Super AMOLED type and other display-related capabilities produce stunning visuals. The gadget contains a powerful, non-replaceable 5000mAh battery. The 15W Fast Charging protocol is compatible with Li-Polymer cell types.

Specs:

Processor make MediaTek Helio G80

Expandable storage type: microSD

No. of Rear Cameras 4

Rear autofocus: Yes

Rear flash: Yes

Front camera: 20-megapixel (f/2.2)

No. of Front Cameras: 1

Pop-Up Camera: No

ProsCons
Aesthetic DesignWeak processor
90Hz AMOLEDOverpriced
Excellent camera quality 

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is an ideal choice for personal and professional use, owning a capacitive display, great battery life,d a considerable storage space. Samsung offers a front camera with an 8MP resolution and a quad-camera setup on the back for seamless shots.

Specs:

Brand: Samsung

Number: SM-M336BZGPINS

OS Android: 12.0

RAM Memory Installed Size: 6 GB

CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

ProsCons
Exynos 1280 processorNo Charger in the box
Bigger 6000mAh BatteryNight Photography needs improvement
120Hz Refresh rate 
12 5G Bands 

5. Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue

For users to get started, Samsung Galaxy A23 guarantees excellent picture quality and reliable performance. Additionally, it has a quad-camera option and a vast battery layout that support it, allowing you to take incredible pictures. A 5000mAh Li-ion battery, which is by nature non-removable, is included in the smartphone. A 25W Fast Charging system is additionally compatible with it, making it one of the value-for-money Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000.

Specs

Brand: Samsung

RAM Memory: 6 GB

Model Number: SM-A235FLBHINS

OS: Android 12.0

CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

ProsCons
Excellent battery life.Mediocre screen quality.
Highly customisable One UI 4.1 ships with Android 12.Slow and laggy software.
Good primary camera performance.Slow charging with the provided charger.

6. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is equipped with a range of industry-standard features that will make daily chores easier for professionals and casual users to complete. Whether playing games, watching movies, or multitasking, the smartphone's strong configuration and long-lasting battery ensure reliable performance. Additionally, the device's camera quality is acceptable.

Specs:

Brand: Samsung

Model Number: SM-M136BLGHINS

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

OS: Android 12.0

Camera: 50MP+2MP Dual camera setup-

Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Good quality cameraNot water resistant
Good battery backupSubstandard performance
Big screen 
3.5 mm headphone jack 

7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F42, supported by a sizable battery and a stunning Super AMOLED display, is an excellent purchase for photographers. The smartphone has excellent RAM and a genuine Samsung chipset, ensuring smooth mobile operations. However, the internal storage is only 64GB, even though it is extendable.

Specs:

6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable up to 1 TB

5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

64MP + 5MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor

ProsCons
Dedicated micro-SD card SlotOnly 15W charging support
3.5mm Audio JackUnspecified Display Protection
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC 
12 5G Bands 

8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Within 15000, the Galaxy M21 2021 is a promising performer to keep an eye out for. Samsung has included many features that allow seamless multitasking, detailed photos, and extended working hours. On the back of the device are a fingerprint sensor, the Android v11 OS, One UI, and other features.

Specs:

OS: Android 11.0;

OneUI: Core3.1

CPU Speed: 1.7 MHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

48MP+8MP+5MP Triple camera setup

6000mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Good camera qualityAverage processor
Corning Gorilla Glass v5 protectionA bit heavy
Good battery backup 

Price of Samsung mobiles under 25,000 at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy A52Rs. 30,499
Samsung Galaxy M32 5GRs. 25,990
Samsung Galaxy A32Rs. 27,999
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GRs. 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A23Rs. 23,990
Samsung Galaxy M13Rs. 19,499
Samsung Galaxy F42Rs. 23,999
Galaxy M21 2021Rs. 14,499

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy A52Good Ram5G enabledLatest operating system
Samsung Galaxy M32 5GAmple storage spaceGood RAM backup.Great battery backup.
Samsung Galaxy A32Stunning colours are availableGood RAM backup.Good camera resolution
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GAmple ROM storage is available5G enabledGood camera resolution.
Samsung Galaxy A23Large display with good resolutionSufficient storage spaceLarge display with good resolution
Samsung Galaxy M13Good colours are availableSuitable for everyday use.Stunning colours are available.
Samsung Galaxy F42Excellent Camera QualityGood camera resolutionAmple ROM storage is available
Galaxy M21 2021Large DisplayGood colours are availableAmple storage space

Best value for money

There is no denying the fact that you need to choose the right phone when you are on a money crunch. Make sure you're receiving what you're paying for when you buy something for yourself. Due to their low price and excellent performance, Samsung mobile phones are a breath of fresh air. The Samsung M32 5G is always the greatest buy in terms of value for money. The cost is just Rs. 18,999. It has enough RAM to save all pictures and videos. In addition, you may take quality images with this phone.

Best overall

In today’s competitive landscape, choosing the best Samsung mobile phone under 25,000 can be challenging. As a result, you must pick a phone with all the features you require. The Samsung M32 5G stands out as a result of this. This model offers a fantastic amount of storage and is stylish, thin, and lightweight. From this phone, you may take stunning images as well. It also includes a dual sim port that supports 5G. In addition to all of this, it offers the greatest display and resolution.

How to find the best Samsung mobile phones under 25,000?

Right now, many high-quality phones are available on the digital market. You must, however, always choose the greatest phone for you. Several things need to be kept in mind for this. After finishing these, you'll be better able to make a decision.

Be upfront about your needs and financial situation. After you've sorted that, the search becomes more focused. In addition, it's crucial that you carefully examine the storage capacity, including the RAM and ROM, to make the finest choice. Be sure to keep cellular technology close at hand as well. When purchasing Samsung smartphones under Rs. 25,000, you should search for the newest cellular technology and operating system.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Latest Infinix mobiles under Rs.10,000 you can buy in 2022
Washing machines under 20,000: A buying guide
Best home theatres under 5,000: Buying guide
Best earphones under 1,000 in 2022: Affordable, good features make them a hit
Fish oil capsules boost heart, eye and joint health

Complete guide to buying Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000

How durable are Samsung mobile devices?

However, you can anticipate a Samsung Android device to endure for at least 6-7 years before it simply dies from old age—and possibly much longer—provided your Samsung suffers no additional physical harm.

Can I use my Samsung phone while it's charging?

Your smartphone may be used while charging, yes. Using your phone while it is charging carries no risk. To provide enough power for continuous use, the battery charges more slowly when your phone is in use while it is being charged.

Is the Samsung M32 waterproof?

The gadget can withstand both water and dust.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS