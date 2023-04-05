Complete guide to Samsung S series smartphones: Top 8 picks

Samsung S series smartphones come with the assurance of a good brand.

The phones from the Samsung S series smartphones range are renowned for their cutting-edge technology, elegant design and unique features. To keep up with all the features and functionalities, nevertheless, can be difficult given the abundance of models and their ongoing evolution. For this reason, we've put together a Samsung S Series list of the finest smartphones for your reference. This blog offers a range of knowledge to help you make the most of your Samsung phone, from basic advice to advanced training. Let's get started with the top 8 choices for a detailed overview of Samsung S Series smartphones! This buying guide offers all the information you need to know about your Samsung phone, from feature details to professional tips and tricks. Product list 1. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 256GB Storage) The most recent model to join the Samsung S series smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. This smartphone has 256GB of storage and an eye-catching green hue. It has 8GB of RAM, providing plenty of room for all of your apps, pictures, and movies. The Galaxy S23 5G is equipped with the most recent 5G technology, guaranteeing super-fast internet and improved performance. Other amazing features of the smartphone include a potent processor, a high-resolution display, several cameras, and a long-lasting battery life. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S23

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB

Colour: Green Pros Cons Lightning-fast performance High cost

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) along with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers The newest smartphone in the Galaxy S series is the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. This Samsung S Series smartphone has 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory, and it is available in the stylish Phantom Black colour. Also, it has 5G connectivity, which guarantees faster internet and improved performance. A number of other amazing features, such as a potent processor, several cameras, and a long-lasting battery life, are also included with the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. The gadget is offered with no-cost EMI and other exchange incentives to increase user accessibility. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Colour: Phantom Black

Screen Size: 7 Inches

Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi Pros Cons 5G connectivity No expandable storage

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 512GB Storage) The most recent flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 Super 5G, is renowned for its top-notch hardware and software features. The device has 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a dazzling green colour, giving customers plenty of room to store all of their apps, pictures, and videos. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G uses the most recent 5G technology to deliver super-fast internet and improved performance. The device also has a number of other outstanding characteristics, such as a potent processor, high-resolution display, and numerous cameras. This Samsung S Series battery life is good. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB

Colour: Green

Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi

RAM Memory Installed Size: 12 GB

Connector Type: USB Type C Pros Cons Impressive hardware and software features Fragility

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) along with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers A strong Samsung S series smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is renowned for its remarkable features and sophisticated style. An immersive viewing experience and breath-taking images are provided by the device's 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It has a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of internal storage, making it ideal for running demanding apps and multitasking. Triple rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G include a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. A 32 MP front-facing camera is also included for superb selfies and video calls. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Network Service Provider: VoiceStream Wireless Provider Type

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Connectivity technologies: 5g

Colour: Cloud Lavender Pros Cons 5G connectivity Plastic Build

5. Samsung Galaxy S10e (Black colour, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) This strong and little Samsung S Series price is affordable. It offers a strong Snapdragon 855 engine, a 5.8-inch Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a 10 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats in addition to a dual-camera arrangement on the back with 12 MP wide-angle and 16 MP ultra-wide lenses. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and Samsung's One UI software, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is a fantastic option for people searching for a high-quality smartphone that won't break the bank thanks to its small size, strong performance, and premium features. Specifications: Dual rear camera setup: 16 MP with f2.2 aperture ultra wide + 12 MP with f1.5 and f2.4 aperture wide | 10 MP f1.9 front facing camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB with internal memory that is expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual stand by (4G+4G)

3100mAH lithium-ion battery

Android Pie version 9.0 operating system with 2.7GHz + 2.3GHz + 1.9GHz Exynos 9820 octa core processor

14.61 centimeters (5.8-inch) Dynamic AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen along with 2220 x 1080 pixels resolution, 438 ppi pixel density. Pros Cons Impressive hardware and software features Fragility

6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Prism Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) A top-of-the-line experience is provided by the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, a high-end smartphone. A fast Snapdragon 855 engine, a sizable 6.4-inch Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage are all included in this device. This Samsung S Series smartphone has three cameras: a 12 MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. It also has two front-facing cameras: a 10 MP main camera and an 8 MP depth sensor for beautiful selfies and video calls. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy S10 Plus

OS: Android 9.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Colour Prism: Blue

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi

SIM card slot count: Dual SIM

Resolution: 3040 x 1440 Pros Cons Large, high-quality display Expensive

7. Samsung Galaxy S9 (Midnight Black colour, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The high-end smartphone the Samsung Galaxy S9 was unveiled in 2018. It has an Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor, a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage which could be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card. The phone has a dual-aperture 12 MP rear camera for excellent low-light shooting, as well as an 8 MP front-facing camera provided for selfies and video calls. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has a fingerprint reader, wireless charging, an IP68 grade for water and dust resistance, and Samsung's own user interface built on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy S9

OS Android: 8.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Colour: Midnight Black

Screen Size: 5.8 Inches

Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi

SIM card slot count: Dual SIM Pros Cons Great camera Battery life could be better

8. Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) along with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers In 2020, Samsung unveiled their flagship smartphone, Samsung S Series smartphone the Galaxy S20. It has a potent Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 processor, a large 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display along with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB internal storage which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. A 12 MP wide-angle camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP telephoto camera are all included in the phone's triple camera configuration. A 10 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is also included. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has wireless charging, a fingerprint reader, IP68 water and dust protection, 5G connectivity, an IP68 rating, and Samsung's own user interface built on Android 10. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S20

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Connectivity technologies: GSM, 4G, 3G, 2G, WCDMA, TDD, FDD, LTE

Colour: Cosmic Gray Pros Cons Powerful hardware Expensive

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 256GB Storage) 5G connectivity High-quality camera Large storage capacity Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers 5G connectivity High-quality camera Powerful processor Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 512GB Storage) High-resolution display Advanced camera system Massive storage capacity and powerful processor Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers 5G connectivity High-quality camera Large, high-resolution display Samsung Galaxy S10e (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Compact size Powerful performance Impressive camera Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Prism Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Large Infinity Display Powerful performance Dual front-facing cameras Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Midnight Black) Super AMOLED Display High-Quality Camera Water and Dust Resistant Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Dynamic AMOLED Display High-Quality Camera 5G Connectivity