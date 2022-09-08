Story Saved
Earphones under 1,500 are affordable and offer great performance

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 08, 2022 16:38 IST
The earphones listed below have the specs that you want when buying a new earphone. All the listed items are below 1500.

Earphones under 1,500 offer great sound clarity and come with noise cancellation feature too.

Earphones have been used for various tasks, including on-the-go audio and information streaming on smartphones and more demanding tasks like professional streaming music, sound / visual processing, and similar tasks. It is an item placed over or put into the ear that transforms electromagnetic power into audio waves. Using earphones allows a single user to listen to audio input in privacy instead of a speaker, broadcasting sound to everyone. Best earphones that contain all features you want at affordable rates can be bought on amazon.

1. JBL C 100 SI wired in earphones

JBL C 100 SI are ergonomic and inexpensive. You may select the length of the accompanying ear tipsthat provides you with the most convenient audio track, even for extended periods. It boasts several features, including a noise-cancelling mic, just one global controller with a lapel mic, and immediate access to siri or voice recognition.

Specifications

  • brand: JBL
  • manufacturer: harman international industries
  • model name: C 100 SI
  • product dimensions: 6317.5 cm
  • special feature: one button multi-functional remote
  • connector type: wired

item weight: 50 g

  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
pure bass sound high sensitivity to touch
angles buds  
wired 

2. Boult audio bass buds X 1

The greatest acoustic, 3 D HD experience and powerful bass are provided by the boult music bass buds X 1's aerospace quality AL aluminium speakers, liquid-resistant IP X 5. Ear connection securely holds earbuds in place and is ideal for activities like jogging, mountaineering, trekking, and biking. Neodymium innovation from boult allows loudspeakers to offer more powerful bass that highlights the warming central midfielders and sparklingclean peaks.

Specifications

  • brand: boult audio
  • manufacturer: shenzhen exotic electronics o., Ltd, manufacturer
  • model name: bass buds
  • product dimensions: 106.52.8 cm
  • special Features: sports & fitness
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 34 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
lightweight only available in a single colour 
wired 
made of plastic 
cellpic
Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones with 10mm Extra Bass Driver and HD Sound with mic(Black)
65% off 349 999
Buy now

3.Boat bass heads 242 earphones

boat earphones 242 bass heads glide through your activities with accurate sounds that, all the moment, with their HD quality, motivate and revitalise your body: resistance 32, Perception 101 dB 3 dB, and carrier frequency 20 Hz to 20 k hz. Discover a harmonized music audio system driven by extremely loud 10 mm aggressive speakers. Extend your movement to further levels while being supported by a powerful bass.

Specifications

  • brand: boat
  • manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd
  • model name: bass heads 242
  • product dimensions: 12011 cm
  • special features: Lightweight
  • cable feature: tangle free
  • item weight: 20 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
volume controlonly 1-year warranty
water-resistant  
lightweight  
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)
60% off 599 1,490
Buy now

4. boat bass heads 105 wired earphones

With 13mm speakers, BassHeads 105 produces pure auditory enjoyment that helps you groove to the boosted bass. With its built-in microphone and one-click command, you can answer calls, turn on voice recognition, enable recordings, and take full authority over how the day unfolds. With its in-line microphone and one-button command, you can answer calls, engage the smart speaker, browse recordings, and take full authority of the day's activities.

Specifications

  • brand: boat
  • manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd
  • model name: bass heads 105
  • product dimensions: 12011 cm
  • special features: lightweight
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 14 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
foldable only 1-year warranty
microphone feature  
android phone control  
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 105 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
55% off 449 999
Buy now

5. boat bass heads 102 earphones

Move past all unwanted worries and immerse yourself in the music that revives your spirit. You should let bass heads 102 clear your thoughts and get you focused on the task at hand. Stay in the mood. Make the most of bass heads 102's upscale excellent appearance as you go about your everyday. With only one swipe, you can modify how your music zone plays. Taking a call is as simple as tapping to end it.

Specifications

  • brand: boat
  • manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd
  • model name: bass heads
  • product dimensions: 12011 cm
  • special feature: light weight
  • cable feature: tangle free
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 12 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
android phone controlonly one year warranty
microphone feature 
lightweight 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 102 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Charcoal Black)
61% off 499 1,290
Buy now

6 Realme buds classic earphones

The huge 14.2mm Big Driver of the Realme Buds Classic earbuds guarantees high-quality audio. For regular usage, the wire's TPU fabric is dependable and long-lasting. The half-in-earcomfy design ensures that there will be no pain, especially after several hours of use. An in-lineHD mic enhances call quality. Splash Protection.

Specifications

  • brand: realme
  • manufacturer: jiangxi lianchuang hongsheng electronic co. ltd
  • model name: realme bud classic
  • special feature: in-ear
  • cable type: tangle free
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 14 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
lightweight no good bass
in-earonly one year warranty
microphone included  
cellpic
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
43% off 399 699
Buy now

7. boat bass heads 100 earphones

Display your personality with the diverse selection of bass heads 100 premium coated wired headphones, which are a clear fashion trend. The earphone can offer a powerful, percussive performance when playing the most demanding music thanks to its potent 10 mm dramatic driver and 16-ohm loudspeaker sensitivity. The perfect arc and various-sized ear tips allow you to achieve better convenience even during extended listening sessions. Its exquisite fit won't let you remove them amazingly great earbuds. It fits you exactly without damaging your ears.

Specifications

  • brand: boat
  • manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd
  • model name: bass heads 100
  • product dimensions: 12011 cm
  • special features: light weight
  • cable feature: tangle free
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 13 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
android phone controlno good bass
microphone featureonly one year warranty 
tangle-free cord 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Furious Red)
70% off 299 999
Buy now

8. JBL endurance run

You may wear the JBL endurance running flip hook technologies earphones in-ear orbehind thanks to its adaptable 2 different construction. IP X 5 sweat resistant Engineered to withstand vigorous exercise. In addition to stability, twist lock and flex soft Innovations guarantee comfort and a secure fit. Phoning while using yet another controller and a mic.

Specifications

  • brand: JBL
  • manufacturer: harman international industries
  • model name: endurance run
  • product dimensions: 4.26.117.5 cm
  • special feature: flex soft ear tips
  • cable features: tangle free
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 56 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
flex soft ear tipsno good bass
magnetic earbudsonly one year warranty 
flip hook 
cellpic
JBL Endurance Run, Sports in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Sweatproof, Flexsoft eartips, Magnetic Earbuds, Fliphook & TwistLock Technology with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)
38% off 999 1,599
Buy now

9. pTron pride lite HBE

The stylish, metallic-looking, in-ear multichannel audio wired earphones with a built-in microphone for telephone conversations are called the pTron Pride Lite HBE. Outstanding sound quality and passive noise cancellation are made possible by ergonomic in-ear construction. Neodymium magnetic and 10mm dynamics drivers are made of aluminium earbuds for comprehensive sound. With a 1.2-meter lengthy, strong, clutter cable and international interoperability, these wired earbuds have a fashionable style.

Specifications

  • brand: pTron
  • manufacturer: parudetechnology co. ltd
  • model name: pride lite
  • product dimensions: 1201.51 cm
  • cable feature: tangle free
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 15 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
tangle free wireno good bass
lightweight  
cellpic
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Black)
78% off 199 899
Buy now

10. Xiaomi Mi wired earphone

The 1.25-metre long cord and L-shaped 3.5 mm connector on the Xiaomi Mi earbuds allow you to connect them to your smartphone. The L-shape of the connection ensures a sturdy and long-lasting life. With a jack, headphones work with android, iOS, and networked printers. Strong 10 mm speakers and an aluminium voice capsule provide the highest audio quality for songs and calls.

Specifications

  • brand: Xiaomi
  • manufacturer: Mi, RISUN vietnam company limited
  • model name: Mi earphones basic
  • special features: tangle-free cord
  • connector type: wired
  • item weight: 14 g
  • country of origin: China
ProsCons
tangle free cordonly one year warranty 
good bass 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Basic with Ultra Deep Bass & Aluminum Alloy Sound Chamber (Black)
57% off 429 999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature -1Feature - 2Feature - 3
JBL C 100 SI earphone one button multi functional remotewireditem weight - 50 g
boult audio bass buds X 1sports and fitnesstangle-free and wireditem weight - 34 g
boat bass heads 242lightweightwireditem weight - 20 g
boat bass heads 105lightweightwired item weight- 14 g
boat bass heads 102lightweighttangle free wire item weight- 12 g
realme buds classicin-ear devicewired item weight-14 g
boat bass heads 100lightweightwireditem weight - 13 g 
JBL endurance flex soft ear tipswireditem weight - 56 g
pTron pride lite HBEtangle free cabletangle free wireitem weight - 15 g
xiaomi Mi earphone target free cordwired item weight - 14 g

Best overall

242 bass heads boat earphones move through your tasks with precision audio that constantly inspires and revitalises your body thanks to its HD quality. 32 Impedance, 101 dB, 3 dB vision, and 20 Hz to 20 kHz Frequency Response. Explore a synchronised musical sound system powered by 10 mm forceful loudspeakers that are incredibly powerful. Increase the range of your motion as a strong bass supports you.

Coolly designed halfway down the cord to promote utility combined with a beautiful style that supports interaction and audio program management. Contour, secure ear attachments allow you to move with unrestricted dynamic mobility while you work out and listen to music.

Best value for money

Elevated sound is ensured by the realme buds classic's large 14.2 mm large driver. The cable's TPU material is reliable and durable for routine use. There won't be any pain thanks to the comfortable quarter construction, even after many hours of continuous. Call performance is improved via an in-line HD mic. splash defense. Wealthier bass to appreciate the song's strength. Conversations and entertainment may be controlled easily using the built-in controller.

How to find earphones under 1,500

Earphones are the need of everyone in today's life. We need earphones every time with them, such as while travelling, doing outdoor activities and many more things. Before buying an earphone, we have to see various aspects, or we can say specifications of earphones so that we can choose the best out of everything.one must always look at all the aspects of an earphone before buying it so you won't regret buying it. While searching for the best earphones under 15,000, here are the essential factors that you must look for:

  • make sure that it is in your budget
  • quality should be good
  • sound quality must be good
  • it must be easy to connect

Price of best earphones under 1,500 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
JBL C 100 SI earphone 1,299
boult audio bass buds X 1999
boat bass heads 2421,490
boat bass heads 105999
boat bass heads 1021,290
realme buds classic699
boat bassheads 100999
JBL endurance 1,599
pTron pride lite HBE899
xiaomi Mi earphone 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

