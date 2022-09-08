Earphones under 1,500 are affordable and offer great performance

Earphones under ₹ 1,500 offer great sound clarity and come with noise cancellation feature too.

Earphones have been used for various tasks, including on-the-go audio and information streaming on smartphones and more demanding tasks like professional streaming music, sound / visual processing, and similar tasks. It is an item placed over or put into the ear that transforms electromagnetic power into audio waves. Using earphones allows a single user to listen to audio input in privacy instead of a speaker, broadcasting sound to everyone. Best earphones that contain all features you want at affordable rates can be bought on amazon. 1. JBL C 100 SI wired in earphones JBL C 100 SI are ergonomic and inexpensive. You may select the length of the accompanying ear tipsthat provides you with the most convenient audio track, even for extended periods. It boasts several features, including a noise-cancelling mic, just one global controller with a lapel mic, and immediate access to siri or voice recognition. Specifications brand: JBL

manufacturer: harman international industries

model name: C 100 SI

product dimensions: 6 3 17.5 cm

17.5 cm special feature: one button multi-functional remote

connector type: wired item weight: 50 g country of origin: China

Pros Cons pure bass sound high sensitivity to touch angles buds wired

2. Boult audio bass buds X 1 The greatest acoustic, 3 D HD experience and powerful bass are provided by the boult music bass buds X 1's aerospace quality AL aluminium speakers, liquid-resistant IP X 5. Ear connection securely holds earbuds in place and is ideal for activities like jogging, mountaineering, trekking, and biking. Neodymium innovation from boult allows loudspeakers to offer more powerful bass that highlights the warming central midfielders and sparklingclean peaks. Specifications brand: boult audio

manufacturer: shenzhen exotic electronics o., Ltd, manufacturer

model name: bass buds

product dimensions: 10 6.5 2.8 cm

2.8 cm special Features: sports & fitness

connector type: wired

item weight: 34 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons lightweight only available in a single colour wired made of plastic

3.Boat bass heads 242 earphones boat earphones 242 bass heads glide through your activities with accurate sounds that, all the moment, with their HD quality, motivate and revitalise your body: resistance 32, Perception 101 dB 3 dB, and carrier frequency 20 Hz to 20 k hz. Discover a harmonized music audio system driven by extremely loud 10 mm aggressive speakers. Extend your movement to further levels while being supported by a powerful bass. Specifications brand: boat

manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd

model name: bass heads 242

product dimensions: 120 1 1 cm

1 cm special features: Lightweight

cable feature: tangle free

item weight: 20 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons volume control only 1-year warranty water-resistant lightweight

4. boat bass heads 105 wired earphones With 13mm speakers, BassHeads 105 produces pure auditory enjoyment that helps you groove to the boosted bass. With its built-in microphone and one-click command, you can answer calls, turn on voice recognition, enable recordings, and take full authority over how the day unfolds. With its in-line microphone and one-button command, you can answer calls, engage the smart speaker, browse recordings, and take full authority of the day's activities. Specifications brand: boat

manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd

model name: bass heads 105

product dimensions: 120 1 1 cm

1 cm special features: lightweight

connector type: wired

item weight: 14 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons foldable only 1-year warranty microphone feature android phone control

5. boat bass heads 102 earphones Move past all unwanted worries and immerse yourself in the music that revives your spirit. You should let bass heads 102 clear your thoughts and get you focused on the task at hand. Stay in the mood. Make the most of bass heads 102's upscale excellent appearance as you go about your everyday. With only one swipe, you can modify how your music zone plays. Taking a call is as simple as tapping to end it. Specifications brand: boat

manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd

model name: bass heads

product dimensions: 120 1 1 cm

1 cm special feature: light weight

cable feature: tangle free

connector type: wired

item weight: 12 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons android phone control only one year warranty microphone feature lightweight

6 Realme buds classic earphones The huge 14.2mm Big Driver of the Realme Buds Classic earbuds guarantees high-quality audio. For regular usage, the wire's TPU fabric is dependable and long-lasting. The half-in-earcomfy design ensures that there will be no pain, especially after several hours of use. An in-lineHD mic enhances call quality. Splash Protection. Specifications brand: realme

manufacturer: jiangxi lianchuang hongsheng electronic co. ltd

model name: realme bud classic

special feature: in-ear

cable type: tangle free

connector type: wired

item weight: 14 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons lightweight no good bass in-ear only one year warranty microphone included

7. boat bass heads 100 earphones Display your personality with the diverse selection of bass heads 100 premium coated wired headphones, which are a clear fashion trend. The earphone can offer a powerful, percussive performance when playing the most demanding music thanks to its potent 10 mm dramatic driver and 16-ohm loudspeaker sensitivity. The perfect arc and various-sized ear tips allow you to achieve better convenience even during extended listening sessions. Its exquisite fit won't let you remove them amazingly great earbuds. It fits you exactly without damaging your ears. Specifications brand: boat

manufacturer: imagine marketing ltd

model name: bass heads 100

product dimensions: 120 1 1 cm

1 cm special features: light weight

cable feature: tangle free

connector type: wired

item weight: 13 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons android phone control no good bass microphone feature only one year warranty tangle-free cord

8. JBL endurance run You may wear the JBL endurance running flip hook technologies earphones in-ear orbehind thanks to its adaptable 2 different construction. IP X 5 sweat resistant Engineered to withstand vigorous exercise. In addition to stability, twist lock and flex soft Innovations guarantee comfort and a secure fit. Phoning while using yet another controller and a mic. Specifications brand: JBL

manufacturer: harman international industries

model name: endurance run

product dimensions: 4.2 6.1 17.5 cm

17.5 cm special feature: flex soft ear tips

cable features: tangle free

connector type: wired

item weight: 56 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons flex soft ear tips no good bass magnetic earbuds only one year warranty flip hook

9. pTron pride lite HBE The stylish, metallic-looking, in-ear multichannel audio wired earphones with a built-in microphone for telephone conversations are called the pTron Pride Lite HBE. Outstanding sound quality and passive noise cancellation are made possible by ergonomic in-ear construction. Neodymium magnetic and 10mm dynamics drivers are made of aluminium earbuds for comprehensive sound. With a 1.2-meter lengthy, strong, clutter cable and international interoperability, these wired earbuds have a fashionable style. Specifications brand: pTron

manufacturer: parudetechnology co. ltd

model name: pride lite

product dimensions: 120 1.5 1 cm

1 cm cable feature: tangle free

connector type: wired

item weight: 15 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons tangle free wire no good bass lightweight

10. Xiaomi Mi wired earphone The 1.25-metre long cord and L-shaped 3.5 mm connector on the Xiaomi Mi earbuds allow you to connect them to your smartphone. The L-shape of the connection ensures a sturdy and long-lasting life. With a jack, headphones work with android, iOS, and networked printers. Strong 10 mm speakers and an aluminium voice capsule provide the highest audio quality for songs and calls. Specifications brand: Xiaomi

manufacturer: Mi, RISUN vietnam company limited

model name: Mi earphones basic

special features: tangle-free cord

connector type: wired

item weight: 14 g

country of origin: China

Pros Cons tangle free cord only one year warranty good bass

Best 3 features

Product Feature -1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 JBL C 100 SI earphone one button multi functional remote wired item weight - 50 g boult audio bass buds X 1 sports and fitness tangle-free and wired item weight - 34 g boat bass heads 242 lightweight wired item weight - 20 g boat bass heads 105 lightweight wired item weight- 14 g boat bass heads 102 lightweight tangle free wire item weight- 12 g realme buds classic in-ear device wired item weight-14 g boat bass heads 100 lightweight wired item weight - 13 g JBL endurance flex soft ear tips wired item weight - 56 g pTron pride lite HBE tangle free cable tangle free wire item weight - 15 g xiaomi Mi earphone target free cord wired item weight - 14 g

Best overall 242 bass heads boat earphones move through your tasks with precision audio that constantly inspires and revitalises your body thanks to its HD quality. 32 Impedance, 101 dB, 3 dB vision, and 20 Hz to 20 kHz Frequency Response. Explore a synchronised musical sound system powered by 10 mm forceful loudspeakers that are incredibly powerful. Increase the range of your motion as a strong bass supports you. Coolly designed halfway down the cord to promote utility combined with a beautiful style that supports interaction and audio program management. Contour, secure ear attachments allow you to move with unrestricted dynamic mobility while you work out and listen to music. Best value for money Elevated sound is ensured by the realme buds classic's large 14.2 mm large driver. The cable's TPU material is reliable and durable for routine use. There won't be any pain thanks to the comfortable quarter construction, even after many hours of continuous. Call performance is improved via an in-line HD mic. splash defense. Wealthier bass to appreciate the song's strength. Conversations and entertainment may be controlled easily using the built-in controller. How to find earphones under ₹1,500 Earphones are the need of everyone in today's life. We need earphones every time with them, such as while travelling, doing outdoor activities and many more things. Before buying an earphone, we have to see various aspects, or we can say specifications of earphones so that we can choose the best out of everything.one must always look at all the aspects of an earphone before buying it so you won't regret buying it. While searching for the best earphones under ₹15,000, here are the essential factors that you must look for: make sure that it is in your budget

quality should be good

sound quality must be good

it must be easy to connect Price of best earphones under ₹1,500 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs JBL C 100 SI earphone 1,299 boult audio bass buds X 1 999 boat bass heads 242 1,490 boat bass heads 105 999 boat bass heads 102 1,290 realme buds classic 699 boat bassheads 100 999 JBL endurance 1,599 pTron pride lite HBE 899 xiaomi Mi earphone 999