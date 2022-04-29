Enjoy amazing discounts on double door fridge to multi-door ones

A good refrigerator is the one which has optimal cooling system.

Refrigerators are an all-season essential appliance, more so in the summer season. Over the years, there have been many improvisations in its design and features to increase the storage space, control the temperature in a better way and prevent bacterial growth in food items. If you've been looking for one, then now is the time to purchase it at a discounted price, thanks to the summer sale day going on Amazon. You can find side-by-side door, double door, multi door and many more refrigerators online. They come with interesting features like auto defrost technology, multi airflow system, better cooling retention and an inverter compressor that will make the experience of using a fridge more user-friendly and effective.



We have selected some of favourites from an array of options. If you're keen on knowing about the amazing features they come with, then keep scrolling. Prices of refrigerators at a glance:

Refrigerators Price after discount Price before discount Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator ₹ 26,390.00 ₹ 30,800.00 AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator ₹ 52,999.00 ₹ 83,999.00 Bosch 327 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator ₹ 35,933.00 ₹ 38,499.00 Whirlpool 265 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator ₹ 27,940.00 ₹ 36,150.00

AmazonBasics Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator

This side-by-side door refrigerator has a capacity of 564 litres. It comes in black colour and it multi airflow system ensures uniform airflow into every storage compartment. There's an in-built LED display panel that allows one to control temperature settings easily. Among other features, you will find a water dispenser and auto defrost technology.

Whirlpool Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

This frost-free multi-door refrigerator has a capacity of 240 litres. It comes in an attractive German Steel colour. Its three doors offer multiple advantages, including better cooling retention and no odour mixing. It makes for an excellent pick for those who are looking for ample storage space. There is a full size freezer on top and it comes with a feature of door lock as well. The 6th sense active fresh technology ensures two times freshness, keeping your fruits, vegetables and other things absolutely fresh. Besides, the micro block present in it prevents up to 99% of bacterial growth.

Bosch Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This frost-free double door refrigerator has an ample storage capacity of 327 litres. This three star metallic-coloured fridge comes with auto defrost function to prevent the build up of ice. It also has an inverter compressor which makes it cost- and energy-efficient. The PUF insulation in it helps retain low temperatures efficiently for better cooling.



Whirlpool Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This Whirlpool frost-free refrigerator has double doors. It has a capacity of 265 litres and comes with a full-sized freezer on top of it, which is convertible and has five-in-one modes, including chef mode, all season mode, dessert mode, party mode and deep froze mode. It has a coolpad and ensures optimal cooling to keep your stuff inside the fridge fresh.