Explore the finest Samsung 8MP front camera phone in India By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 26, 2022 16:27 IST





Summary: Best Samsung 8MP front camera phone in India, perfect for selfies, browsing, amusement, online lessons, beginning gaming, and much more!

Samsung 8MP front camera phone

Samsung is a south korean multinational corporation and a leading manufacturer of industrial and consumer devices, including utilities, digital media gadgets, semiconductors, storage devices, and integrated systems. Its phones are one of the best in the world. This makes purchasing a new Samsung 8MP front camera phone might be a complex affair. To make your task easier, it would be best if you considered this complete comparison of specifications and costs of mobile phones. Here is a list of the best Samsung 8MP front camera phones in India. 1.Samsung Galaxy F13 Enjoy smooth connectivity and an uninterrupted movie session with the fantastic Samsung Galaxy F13. This phone comes with a fantastic 16.62-centimetre FHD+ LCD Screen along with a 50 Megapixel triple camera system, allowing you to shoot grandeur with a little tap. Furthermore, the Samsung F13 has up to 8 GB of RAM along with a feature that uses the device's internal memory to boost performance. This phone's screen is protected against accidental falls and damages due to gorilla glass 5. This way, you may take your smartphone with you wherever you go. Specifications: • Display: 6.6 inches, LCD • OS: Android 12 • Battery: 6000 • Ram: 4 GB • Storage: 64 GB • Camera: 50 MP rear • Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Memory expandable up to 1TB No 5G Good battery backup Camera is not so good

2.Samsung Galaxy F23 5G The Samsung F23 5G smartphone has a slew of excellent characteristics such as quick operation, adaptability, and a faultless gaming encounter. This smartphone features a 16.25 cm Full HD plus infinity-U screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for smooth multitasking and vivid pictures. This smartphone, powered by the snapdragon 750G processor, increases the intensity and productivity of gaming. When the primary SIM's network is down, you may use this phone's automatic data switching function to shift to a backup SIM connection. Furthermore, this device's built-in Power Cool technology keeps your smartphone cool despite being used for extended periods. Specifications: • Display: 6.6 inches • OS: Android 12 • Battery: 5000 • Ram: 6 GB • Storage: 128 GB • Camera: 50MP rear • Processor: 750 G

Pros Cons Memory expandable up to 1TB Bad battery backup Good camera Slow processing

3.Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With this Samsung galaxy F42, you can make your playing time more engaging. This smartphone has the FHD infinity-V screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, allowing you to experience realistic graphics in your game and smooth, simple scrolling. This smartphone also has a robust 5000 mAh battery, which helps keep the phone charged for longer. Furthermore, you may enjoy perfect multitasking owing to the power-efficient processor. Specifications: • Display: 6.6-inch, LCD • OS: Android • Battery: 5000 mAh • Ram: 6 GB • Storage: 128 GB • Camera: 64 MP front • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 700

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Camera is not good Good battery backup No fast charging

4.Samsung Galaxy A22 5G The Samsung A22 5G seems to be a fantastic 5G-ready handset that has 11 band compatibility as well as two years of OS upgrades. It has a 48-megapixel triple camera, a 6.6" screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the dimensity 700 5G CPU, as well as a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, making it one of the most acceptable 5G-ready devices in its class. Specifications: • Display: 6.6-inch HD screen • OS: Android 11.0 • Battery: 5000 • Ram: 6 GB • Storage: 128 GB • Camera: 48 MP rear • Processor: 2.2 GHz

Pros Cons Memory expandable up to 1TB Camera is not good enough Can insert a micro SD card Not water resistant

5.Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus The dual aperture camera on this smartphone adapts to the human eye. It can easily transition between different lighting settings, ensuring that your images look fantastic, whether light or dark, daytime or night-time. Even in low light, the F1.5 shutter mode catches the light. As a result, the low-light camera produces bright images even in the dark. It also shoots up to twenty images for each movie, with each shot requiring around 0.2 seconds to shoot and 6 seconds to replay. Specifications: • Display: 6.2-inch • OS: Android 8.0 • Battery: 3500 • RAM: 6 GB • Storage: 64 GB • Camera: 12+12 MP rear • Processor: 2.7 GHz

Pros Cons 1-year manufacturer warranty No waterproof Super Amoled screen Low battery backup

6.Samsung Galaxy M13 The Samsung M13 is a low-cost smartphone featuring 4GB of RAM, a strong CPU, a well-thought-out camera setup, and a large battery. You can invest in the specific to simply simplify your day-to-day activities. Furthermore, a sideways fingerprint sensor ensures simplicity of use while providing on-the-go safety. The samsung M13 has a 6.6-inch FHD LCD with a 1080 x 2408-pixel dimension. The samsung M13 is powered by a 6000mAh battery, a 50MP main13 camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth lens on the back. Specifications: • Display: 6.6-inch • OS: Android 12 • Battery: 6000 mAh • Ram: 4 GB • Storage: 64 GB • Camera: 50MP rear

Pros Cons Memory expandable up to 1TB No waterproof Good battery backup No 5G

Best features comparison

Product Comparison 1 Comparison 2 Comparison 3 Samsung Galaxy F13 Memory Expandable Up to 1 TB Sensors Accelerometer Fingerprint Sensor Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Full HD+ display Camera quality good Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Seamless multitasking Excellent storage FHD Infinity-V display Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 90Hz Refresh rate Triple Camera Setup 128GB internal memory Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Good camera Good Storage Octa-core processor Samsung Galaxy M13 Memory expandable up to 1TB Dual SIM slot Excellent battery

Best value for money The Samsung galaxy S9 Plus is the most outstanding value-for-the-money product on this list. Enjoy viewing movies, playing games, as well as other activities with this smartphone, which features a 2.7GHz exynos octa-core CPU. It also includes a large 3500 mAh battery, which allows you to view your favourite TV programs, engage in online games, and perform other things without worrying about running out of battery. This smartphone also boasts an 8-megapixel front camera as well as a 50-megapixel back camera for capturing amazing selfies and photographs. Best overall The Samsung galaxy F23 5G smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, making it among the most pleasing overall. This device offers outstanding features at the price of Rs. 16990. This smartphone comes with a 16.25cm full HD + infinity-U screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for smooth multitasking and vivid visuals. This smartphone's snapdragon 750G CPU makes gaming more intense and engaging. How to find the perfect Samsung 8MP front camera phone? With so many alternatives available for every budget, selecting the ideal mobile phone may be difficult. Two elements must be considered when choosing a cell phone: your requirements and your finances. Plan before the time when shortlisting Samsung mobile phone devices. The reason for this is that phones' hardware cannot be updated. Every gadget has advantages and disadvantages, so selecting one that meets your demands and fits within the budget is critical. The processor, lens, battery, and operating system are a few things you must check before buying a phone. Top 6 Samsung 8MP front camera phone price list (August 2022)

S.No Product Amazon price 1 Samsung Galaxy F13 ₹ 12,625 2 Samsung Galaxy F23 5G ₹ 16,990 3 Samsung Galaxy F42 5G ₹ 18,849 4 Samsung Galaxy A22 5G ₹ 16,400 5 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus ₹ 36,999 6 Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 11,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”