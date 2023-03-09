Sign out
Get proficient and bright display with these 10 Samsung monitors

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 09, 2023 21:09 IST

Summary:

In this article talks about some of the best Samsung monitors along with best value products and suggestions on selecting the correct one.

Samsung monitor comes with the assurance of durability and efficiency.

Investing in a high-quality monitor greatly improves your productivity, gaming experience, and viewing enjoyment. With a large, high-resolution screen and features like fast refresh rates and built-in speakers, a monitor can greatly enhance the functionality of your device. Whether working on a complex project, gaming, or watching movies and other media, a high-quality monitor is a smart investment that can greatly enhance your computing and entertainment experience. Let’s look at these top 10 Samsung monitors in the list.

Product List

1. Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor IPS, 75Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD Free Sync, Flicker Free HDMI D-Sub (LF24T350FHWXXL)

Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor has an IPS panel to get stunning colours and wide viewing angles that will make you feel like you're in the middle of the action. And with a fast refresh rate of 75Hz, you'll be able to keep up with even the fastest-paced games and movies. Plus, the bezel-less design makes this monitor look sleek and modern, while AMD FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother gaming experience. With HDMI and D-Sub connectivity options, this monitor is versatile enough to connect to all your devices. And best of all, the flicker-free technology ensures your eyes stay comfortable even during extended use.

Specifications

Screen Size: 24 inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Brand: Samsung

Special Feature: Flicker Free

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

ProsCons
Angle of monitor can be movedStiff Stand Movement
Ideal for gaming 
Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels FHD Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LF24T350FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)
4.3 (3,161)
49% off
9,799 19,110
Buy now

2. Samsung- Ls22F355Fhwxxl 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 Pixels Super Slim Led Monitor with Fhd Super Slim Design

Experience stunning visuals with the Samsung LS22F355FHWXXL 21.5-inch LED monitor. With a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, this monitor delivers crystal-clear images with vivid colours and sharp details. And with its super slim design, this monitor is perfect for those who want a sleek and stylish addition to their desk setup. The monitor's LED backlighting technology ensures energy efficiency, making it an eco-friendly choice. Get ready to immerse yourself in stunning visuals with this pick.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 22 inches

Display Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Special Feature: 22-inch LED Monitor with HDMI Support

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
Brilliant DisplayNo built-in audio amplifier
Supports HDMI 
Wall Mountable 
Anti-Glare 
Samsung - Ls22F355Fhwxxl, 21.5 Inch (54.6 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels Super Slim Led Monitor with Fhd Super Slim Design (Black)
4.2 (482)
29% off
10,250 14,430
Buy now

3. Samsung 24-Inch FHD LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Free Sync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port(LC24F390FHWXXL)

Samsung 24-Inch FHD LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels provides a more immersive and natural viewing experience by curving around your field of vision by featuring a 1800R curvature. With a VA panel, you'll enjoy deeper blacks and brighter whites, resulting in stunning contrast and vivid colours. And with AMD FreeSync technology and a fast refresh rate, this monitor delivers smooth, lag-free gaming. The slim design adds a touch of elegance to your setup, while the flicker-free technology reduces eye strain. With HDMI and audio ports, this monitor is perfect for all your entertainment needs. Get ready to upgrade your viewing experience with this Samsung monitor.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 23.6 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Special Feature: Flicker Free, Curved

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
Curved ScreenText can get blurry
Super Easy InstallationNot for gaming or photo editing
Gives a theatre type experience 
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black)
4.4 (6,119)
38% off
10,240 16,510
Buy now

4. Samsung 22-Inch FHD Flat Monitor VA 60Hz Wide View Angle HDMI D-Sub Ports, Flicker Free (LS22A34NHWXXL)

Samsung 22-Inch FHD Flat Monitor VA delivers stunning visuals with rich colours and deep blacks. The wide viewing angle ensures you can see the screen clearly from any position, making it perfect for sharing your screen. You can easily connect to all your devices with HDMI and D-Sub ports. And with flicker-free technology, this monitor reduces eye strain and fatigue, making it perfect for extended use. The slim design adds a touch of elegance to your setup, while the compact size makes it easy to fit into any workspace. Elevate your computing experience to the next level with the Samsung 22-Inch FHD Flat Monitor.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Special Features: Adaptive Picture, Ultrawide Game View, 178° Viewing Angle,

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
Budget FriendlyNo replacement option available
Display is crisp and clean 
HDMI cable is provided 
Samsung 22-inch(54.48cm) LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels FHD Flat Monitor, VA, 60 Hz, Wide View Angle, HDMI, D-sub Ports, Flicker Free, (LS22A334NHWXXL, Black)
4.3 (241)
45% off
7,950 14,430
Buy now

5. Samsung 24-Inch Business Monitor with Bezel Less Design, AMD Free Sync and Game Mode Computer Monitor (LS24R358FZWXXL)

Samsung 24-Inch Business Monitor is the best choice for ultimate productivity. This monitor provides a seamless and immersive viewing experience with its bezel-less design. And with AMD FreeSync and Game Mode, you can work and play without any lag or stuttering. The Full HD resolution and vibrant colours ensure you see every detail, making it perfect for spreadsheets, presentations, and graphics work. The slim design adds a touch of elegance to your workspace, while the compact size makes it easy to fit into any setup.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 24 Inch

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Special Feature: Flicker Free

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

ProsCons
Good for business use 
Super Clarity 
Samsung 60.9cm (24") Business Monitor with Bezel-Less Design, AMD Freesync and Game Mode Computer Monitor - LS24R358FZWXXL
4.7 (9)
28% off
10,149 13,999
Buy now

6. Samsung 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Full HD, AMD Free Sync, 144Hz Refresh Rate-LC24RG50FQWXXL

Samsung 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor provides full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, to deliver crisp, smooth, and immersive visuals. The AMD FreeSync technology ensures that there's no stuttering or tearing, making it perfect for fast-paced games. The curved design enhances your field of view, providing a more immersive gaming experience. The slim design adds a touch of elegance to your setup, while the compact size makes it easy to fit into any workspace. With HDMI and display ports, this monitor is versatile enough to connect to all your gaming devices.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 23.5 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1808 (Full HD)

Special Feature: Curved Screen, Tilt Adjustment

Refresh Rate: 144

ProsCons
Excellent Picture QualityNo built-in speaker
Ideal size for gaming and office work 
Light Weight 
Samsung 24-inch (59.8 cm) LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels Curved Gaming Monitor- Full HD, AMD Free Sync, 144 Hz Refresh Rate- LC24RG50FQWXXL, Black
4.4 (311)
56% off
14,190 32,300
Buy now

7. Samsung 27-Inch FHD 1000R Curved Monitor, VA 75Hz, Bezel less Design, Speakers, DP, HDMI, Audio in, Headphone Ports (LC27T550FDWXXL)

Since introducing this innovative display, Samsung has led the curved monitor market since being the first. Compared to conventional monitors, this model with 1000R closely fits the human field of view for less eye strain. The whole screen can be seen in just one glance. A fabric-textured backside and premium-quality slim metal stand to enhance the virtually borderless display's striking aesthetic. AMD Free Sync delivers seamless gaming while 75Hz makes the screen smooth.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 27 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Special Feature: Curved

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

ProsCons
Ideal for gamingDoes not support wall mount
 Height not adjustable
Samsung 27-inch(68.6cm) FHD 1000R Curved Monitor, VA, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, Speakers, DP, HDMI, Audio in, Headphone Ports (LC27T550FDWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)
4.3 (318)
27% off
21,290 29,300
Buy now

8. Samsung 28-Inch 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD Monitor, IPS, Bezel Less, HDR Support, AMD, Free Sync, Eye Comfort, PIP/PBP Multi-Tasking (LU28R550UQWXXL)

With this UHD monitor, you can watch, browse and play with a resolution four times higher than full HD. The monitor delivers stunning images of 8 million pixels for even more intricate details. Sitting anywhere, you can enjoy the full tricolour experience. The IPS panel preserves colour vividness, and clarity across every inch of the screen. HDR support brings a dynamic range of luminous black and white to the screen. Experience outstandingly clear and detailed resolution. Simplistic design, total sophistication, and exquisite craftsmanship make the difference in this stylist flat-screen monitor with a minimalist 3 sided bezel less screen. Experience more efficient and productive workflow when photo editing, creating videos, and more.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 28 Inches

Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Special Feature: Flicker Free

Refresh Rate: 60

ProsCons
Sharp displayNo USB Port
Best for console gaming 
Samsung 28 inch (70.8 cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD Monitor, IPS, Bezel Less, HDR Support, AMD FreeSync, Eye Comfort, PIP/PBP Multi-Tasking (LU28R550UQWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)
4 (67)
30% off
27,999 39,900
Buy now

9. Samsung 32-Inch 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD Flat Monitor, 1 Billion colours, PBP, Slim Bezels, AMD, Free Sync (LU32J590UQWXXL)

With 4K pixels of full HD, this monitor delivers more screen space and amazingly lifelike UHD images. This means you can view documents and webpages with less scrolling, work more comfortably with multiple windows and toolbars and enjoy photos, videos, and games in stunning 4K quality. The monitor supports a billion shades of colour and delivers vivid, realistic images. Samsung’s UHD upscaling technology includes signal analysis and detail enhancement and seamlessly upconverts SD, HD, and full HD content to near UHD-level picture quality.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Special Features: Ultra-wide screen, Wall mountable, Tilt adjustment

Refresh Rate: 60

ProsCons
Easy to connectLow contrast
Tested with display port 
Good for editing photo 
Samsung 32-inch(80.1cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD, Flat Monitor, 1 Billion Colors, PBP, Slim Bezels, AMD FreeSync (LU32J590UQWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)
4.1 (299)
48% off
28,699 55,300
Buy now

10. Type C connectivity and ultra WQHD resolution (LC34H890WJWXXL)

The Samsung 34-Inch Premium curved monitor is a high-performance display designed for professionals and power users. With its curved screen, this monitor offers an immersive viewing experience and reduces eye strain. The ultra WQHD resolution delivers incredibly sharp and detailed images, while the 21:9 aspect ratio provides plenty of screen real estate for multitasking. USB Type C connectivity allows for easy connection to compatible devices, and the monitor also features a built-in USB hub for added convenience. Overall, this is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a top-of-the-line display for work or play.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Display Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (Ultrawide QHD)

Screen Size: 34 Inches

Special Features: Height adjustment, Curved Screen, Built-in Speakers, Wall Mountable

Refresh Rate: 100

ProsCons
Wall mounting 
Used by multi taskers 
Samsung - 34-inch Premium Curved Monitor with 21:9 Wide Screen, USB Type C Connectivity & Ultra WQHD Resolution - LC34H890WJWXXL
4 (1)
13% off
85,890 99,000
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Productsfeature 1features 2features 3
Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor IPS, 75Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD Free Sync, Flicker Free HDMI D-Sub (LF24T350FHWXXL)Angle of monitor can be moved Ideal for gaming Borderless Display
Samsung- Ls22F355Fhwxxl 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 Pixels Super Slim Led Monitor with Fhd Super Slim Design LED Monitor  HD Support Dual manual brightness setting
Samsung 24-Inch FHD LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Free Sync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port(LC24F390FHWXXL)Curved Flicker Free Ultra Slim Design
Samsung 22-Inch FHD Flat Monitor VA 60Hz Wide View Angle HDMI D-Sub Ports, Flicker Free (LS22A34NHWXXL)Adaptive Picture,  Ultrawide Game View Super image quality
Samsung 24-Inch Business Monitor with Bezel Less Design, AMD Free Sync and Game Mode Computer Monitor (LS24R358FZWXXL)Ideal for business use Flicker Free Super image quality
Samsung 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Full HD, AMD Free Sync, 144Hz Refresh Rate-LC24RG50FQWXXLCurved Tilt Adjustment Ideal Game setting
Samsung 27-Inch FHD 1000R Curved Monitor, VA 75Hz, Bezel less Design, Speakers, DP, HDMI, Audio in, Headphone Ports (LC27T550FDWXXL)Curved Gaming Built in 5 watt speakers
Samsung 28-Inch 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD Monitor, IPS, Bezel Less, HDR Support, AMD, Free Sync, Eye Comfort, PIP/PBP Multi-Tasking (LU28R550UQWXXL)Flicker Free Ideal for console gaming Eye Comfort
Samsung 32-Inch 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD Flat Monitor, 1 Billion colours, PBP, Slim Bezels, AMD, Free Sync (LU32J590UQWXXL)Ultra-wide screen Tilt Adjustment Wall mountable
Samsung 34-Inch Premium curved monitor with 21:9 Wide screen, USB Type C connectivity and ultra WQHD resolution (LC34H890WJWXXL)Height Adjustable Wall mounting Built in speakers

Best overall product

Finding the perfect product that fits the need and the budget as well as in Samsung computer monitors can be a bit difficult. Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor IPS, 75Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD Free Sync, Flicker Free HDMI D-Sub (LF24T350FHWXXL) can fit into this category of best overall product as this monitor comes with an elegant, minimalist design. In fact, the 3-sided borderless display provides a clean aesthetic. This monitor is also ideal for gaming purpose.

Best value for money

While buying any monitor along with its features and specifications, price should also be considered important. Considering the budget while opting for a monitor is very important. With a retail price of INR 7,999 the Samsung- Ls22F355Fhwxxl 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 Pixels Super Slim Led Monitor with Fhd Super Slim Design tops the list. It is not only affordable but also has many advanced features.

How to find the perfect computer monitor?

First, determine your budget. This will help narrow down your options and avoid overspending.Next, consider the monitor size. A larger monitor can provide more screen space, but it can also be more expensive.Check the resolution, which determines the quality of the image on the screen.Decide on the aspect ratio.Look at the refresh rate. A higher refresh rate provides smoother visuals, especially when playing games or watching videos.Consider the panel type, which affects the viewing angles and color accuracy of the monitor.

Finally, check for additional features such as built-in speakers, USB ports, and adjustable stands. These features can add to the cost but can also improve the functionality and convenience of the monitor.

Product Price
Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels FHD Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LF24T350FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray) ₹ 9,799
Samsung - Ls22F355Fhwxxl, 21.5 Inch (54.6 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels Super Slim Led Monitor with Fhd Super Slim Design (Black) ₹ 10,250
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black) ₹ 10,240
Samsung 22-inch(54.48cm) LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels FHD Flat Monitor, VA, 60 Hz, Wide View Angle, HDMI, D-sub Ports, Flicker Free, (LS22A334NHWXXL, Black) ₹ 7,950
Samsung 60.9cm (24") Business Monitor with Bezel-Less Design, AMD Freesync and Game Mode Computer Monitor - LS24R358FZWXXL ₹ 10,149
Samsung 24-inch (59.8 cm) LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels Curved Gaming Monitor- Full HD, AMD Free Sync, 144 Hz Refresh Rate- LC24RG50FQWXXL, Black ₹ 14,190
Samsung 27-inch(68.6cm) FHD 1000R Curved Monitor, VA, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, Speakers, DP, HDMI, Audio in, Headphone Ports (LC27T550FDWXXL, Dark Blue Gray) ₹ 21,290
Samsung 28 inch (70.8 cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD Monitor, IPS, Bezel Less, HDR Support, AMD FreeSync, Eye Comfort, PIP/PBP Multi-Tasking (LU28R550UQWXXL, Dark Blue Gray) ₹ 27,999
Samsung 32-inch(80.1cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 4K UHD, Flat Monitor, 1 Billion Colors, PBP, Slim Bezels, AMD FreeSync (LU32J590UQWXXL, Dark Blue Gray) ₹ 28,699
Samsung - 34-inch Premium Curved Monitor with 21:9 Wide Screen, USB Type C Connectivity & Ultra WQHD Resolution - LC34H890WJWXXL ₹ 85,890

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Topics
Computer Accessories
samsung monitors

How to identify which is the best size for the monitor?

It is always better to measure the size of the monitor and take into consideration the use of the monitor for selecting the perfect size.

What are the features to be considered while buying a monitor?

Monitor has many features in it. The basic features need to be considered while buying a monitor are;

  • Display Type
  • Panel Type
  • Resolution
  • Screen Size
  • Technology used
  • Refresh Rate

What are the screen types available in the monitors?

There are 6 types of monitor screens. They are;

  • LCD
  • LED
  • OLED
  • Plasma 
  • CRT
  • Touch Screen
