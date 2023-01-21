Sign out
Get the best deals over these 8 phones under Rs. 10,000 on this Amazon's

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:13 IST

Summary:

  • Having a phone, especially a smartphone has become a necessity today. We have curated the best options of phones under Rs. 10,000 that are part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Best phone under 10000

Today a phone, especially a smartphone, has become a necessity for communication.

Though expensive phones offer great specifications, there are budget-friendly phones

that offer exciting features as well. Furthermore, as mobile data packs become more

affordable, even more people are investing in smartphones. With the ongoing Amazon

Republic Day, we bring you a list of the best deals for 8 phones that are under Rs.

10,000.

Product Details

1. Samsung Galaxy M04

If you are a fan of Samsung, you can consider this budget-friendly option and

even buy it at a lesser price during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This phone

has a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup. It has a 6.5 inch LCD screen size with 720 x1600 pixels resolution. An added plus is that it supports dual sim.

Specifications

● Display: 6.5-inch PLS LCD

● Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 OctaCore

● RAM: 4 GB

● Storage: 64 GB

● Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery, 15W charging

● Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP Dual camera

● Front Camera: 5MP

● Weight: 188 grams

● Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Decent phone for first-time smartphone usersNot Full HD Screen
Supports 15W fast chargingFront Camera is good for video calls and not good for taking selfies
 Heating issues may appear
Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (486)
29% off
8,499 11,999
Buy now

2. Redmi A1

This is a low-cost phone that was released last September. Redmi A1 supports Android 12 OS. The resolution that it offers is 720 x 1600 pixels and the phone has a dual, rear camera offering 8MP and LED flash. The phone is also equipped with a dedicated card slot that can hold a second sim or SD storage card.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.52 inch IPS LCD
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio A 22 Quad-core
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery, 10W charging
  • Rear Camera: 8MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Weight: ‎192 grams
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Lightweight smartphoneNo fingerprint scanner
Large battery capacityLow in-built RAM and internal storage
SD / Second sim card slot available 
Redmi A1 (Light Green, 2GB RAM 32GB ROM) | Segment Best AI Dual Cam | 5000mAh Battery | Leather Texture Design | Android 12
4 (8,530)
28% off
6,499 8,999
Buy now

3. Redmi 10A

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A is also a decent budget-friendly phone. This device has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. This smartphone comes in three colours which are Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colour. This phone has a micro USB 2.0 charging port.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.53 inch IPS LCD
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery, 10W charging
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Weight: ‎194 grams
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
SD / Second sim card slot availableNo C port for charging so charging takes a lot of time. 
Rear-faced fingerprint sensorCamera Quality poor
Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
4 (13,457)
25% off
8,999 11,999
Buy now

4. Realme narzo 50i

Realme’s Narzo 50i has a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with an 8MP rear, single camera and 5MP front camera. This phone offers 2GB/3GB ram and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The colours available are carbon black and mint green. This phone has a micro USB 2.0 charging port.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.5 inch IPS LCD
  • Processor: Octa-Core
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery, 10W charging
  • Rear Camera: 8MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Weight: ‎195 grams

ProsCons
Supports reverse chargingLow in-built RAM and internal storage 
The screen quality is decentOutdated charging port so charging takes a lot of time
realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5" inch Large Display
4 (31,389)
6% off
7,499 7,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 10A Sport

The Redmi 10A Sport is also a good alternative when searching for the best deal on phones during this Amazon Republic Day Sale. The phone offers a large display with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen and 128 GB of internal storage.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.53 inch IPS LCD
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery, 10W charging
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Weight: ‎194 grams

ProsCons
Decent battery lifeHangs frequently and a restart required
Good designSub-standard camera quality
Redmi 10A Sport (Sea Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Cor Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Booster
3.7 (1,039)
25% off
10,499 13,999
Buy now

6. Tecno POP 6 Pro

Tecno POP 6 Pro has a 6.56 inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution. The phone supports Android 12 OS. The rear-facing camera is 8MP and the front-facing camera is 5MP. The front camera also supports LED flash.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.56 inch IPS LCD
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 Quad-core
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery
  • Rear Camera: 8MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Weight: ‎195 grams
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
The front camera has flashFast charging is not allowed
1TB SD card slot Camera quality poor
Splash resistant 
Battery life decent 
Tecno POP 6 Pro (Polar Black, 2GB RAM,32GB Storage) | Front Flash | 8MP Dual Camera
4.1 (520)
25% off
5,999 7,999
Buy now

7. Redmi 9A Sport

This is a decent phone choice if your requirement is just for calling and using social media or basic video applications. As per the price point, the display, storage capacity, camera quality, and processing are fairly average. The phone supports Android 10 OS.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.53 inch IPS LCD
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery, 10W charging
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Weight: ‎194 grams
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Dual Sim/Dedicated spot for expandable storageLow built-in RAM and internal storage
Variety of colours to choose fromNo fingerprint scanner
 No fast charging
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (315,494)
19% off
6,499 7,999
Buy now

8. Tecno Pop 5 LTE

Tecno yet again offers another budget-friendly phone which has 6.52 inches IPS LCD screen display. The phone comes in three colour options. It has a dual rear camera with 8MP and a front camera with 5MP. There is an option for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.52 inch IPS LCD
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio A 22 Quad-core
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery
  • Rear Camera: 8MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Weight: ‎195 grams
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Resistant to water splashesNo fast charging
Long battery lifeLow built-in RAM and internal storage
Value for moneyBelow-average camera quality
The front camera has flashSlower processing time
Tecno Pop 5 LTE (Deepsea Luster, 2GB RAM,32GB Storage) | Front Flash | 8MP Dual Camera
4.1 (6,181)
32% off
6,099 8,999
Buy now

Comparison of best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M0415W charging64GB internal storage13MP + 2MP Dual, rear camera
Redmi A15000 mAh batteryAndroid 12 OS8MP Dual rear camera with LED flash
Redmi 10A5000 mAh battery64GB internal storage13MP rear camera
Realme narzo 50i5000 mAh batteryOcta-Core processor8MP rear, single camera
Redmi 10A Sport5000 mAh battery128GB internal storage13MP rear camera
Tecno POP 6 ProThe front camera has flashAndroid 12 OSA dedicated spot for expandable storage of up to 1TB
Redmi 9A Sport5000 mAh batteryMediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processorDual Sim/Dedicated spot for expandable storage
Tecno Pop 5 LTEThe front camera has flashMediaTek Helio A 22 Quad-core processorA dedicated spot for expandable storage of up to 256gb

Best value for money

Tecno POP 6 Pro can be considered the best value for the money spent. The phone supports the Android 12 operating system, which is the latest. Additionally, its rear and front-facing cameras come with flash. The phone has a dedicated spot for use of another sim or SD storage card that supports up to 1TB of storage.

Best overall product

For a stylish design and bright display, Samsung Galaxy M04 ranks as the best overall product. Another salient feature is the 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with 5MP front camera as well. This phone also supports fast charging with a rate of 15W and a 5000mAh battery. The phone has an internal storage of 64 GB and a dedicated micro SD card slot is also supported.

How to find the perfect phone under Rs. 10,000 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale

As the demand for smartphones increases, so is the supply increasing for budget-friendly phones. These smartphones come with great features such as multiple cameras, strong batteries, and an HD display. First and foremost, you should decide on your budget. With a budget in mind, you will be able to limit yourself to certain options. You should also consider whether you would like a phone of a particular brand or are okay considering other brands. Reading online about the specifications of a phone is one way, to begin with. This can help you curate a list of features you are interested in. You can also access reviews of a specific phone online. Another way to get great recommendations and personalized insights are by asking relatives or friends. If gifting a loved one, you can consider a specific phone based on how its features will be used. Once you have narrowed it down to a few options, you should compare the specifications and prices, which will lead you to your desired budget-friendly phone.

Price list of all products

ProductOriginal Price                 Discounted Price for Amazon Republic Day Sale
Samsung Galaxy M04Rs. 11,999Rs. 8,999
Redmi A1Rs. 14,999Rs. 9,499
Redmi 10ARs. 11,999Rs. 8,299
Realme narzo 50iRs. 7,999Rs. 6,499
Redmi 10A SportRs. 13,999Rs. 9,999
Tecno POP 6 ProRs. 7,999Rs. 5,599
Redmi 9A SportRs. 7,999Rs. 6,499
Tecno Pop 5 LTERs. 8,999Rs. 6,299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

Q1. What is the least-priced phone during this Amazon Republic Day Sale?

As per the list we have made, Techno POP 6 Pro is at a discounted price of Rs. 5,599 during this sale. 

Q2. What phone brand has the most budget-friendly options?

Redmi, which is a subsidiary of Xiaomi corporation, has a lot of phone options under Rs. 10,000. The list above provides you with several options that you can consider. 

Q3. What features should you look for in a budget-friendly phone?

There are five features that you can consider when searching for a budget-friendly phone:

  1. Speed and Storage Capacity
  2. Screen display size
  3. Camera
  4. Security
  5. Connectivity
