Get the best deals over these 8 phones under Rs. 10,000 on this Amazon's

Summary: Having a phone, especially a smartphone has become a necessity today. We have curated the best options of phones under Rs. 10,000 that are part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Today a phone, especially a smartphone, has become a necessity for communication. Though expensive phones offer great specifications, there are budget-friendly phones that offer exciting features as well. Furthermore, as mobile data packs become more affordable, even more people are investing in smartphones. With the ongoing Amazon Republic Day, we bring you a list of the best deals for 8 phones that are under Rs. 10,000. Product Details 1. Samsung Galaxy M04 If you are a fan of Samsung, you can consider this budget-friendly option and even buy it at a lesser price during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This phone has a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup. It has a 6.5 inch LCD screen size with 720 x1600 pixels resolution. An added plus is that it supports dual sim. Specifications ● Display: 6.5-inch PLS LCD ● Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 OctaCore ● RAM: 4 GB ● Storage: 64 GB ● Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery, 15W charging ● Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP Dual camera ● Front Camera: 5MP ● Weight: 188 grams ● Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Decent phone for first-time smartphone users Not Full HD Screen Supports 15W fast charging Front Camera is good for video calls and not good for taking selfies Heating issues may appear

2. Redmi A1 This is a low-cost phone that was released last September. Redmi A1 supports Android 12 OS. The resolution that it offers is 720 x 1600 pixels and the phone has a dual, rear camera offering 8MP and LED flash. The phone is also equipped with a dedicated card slot that can hold a second sim or SD storage card. Specifications Display: 6.52 inch IPS LCD

Pros Cons Lightweight smartphone No fingerprint scanner Large battery capacity Low in-built RAM and internal storage SD / Second sim card slot available

3. Redmi 10A Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A is also a decent budget-friendly phone. This device has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. This smartphone comes in three colours which are Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colour. This phone has a micro USB 2.0 charging port. Specifications Display: 6.53 inch IPS LCD

Pros Cons SD / Second sim card slot available No C port for charging so charging takes a lot of time. Rear-faced fingerprint sensor Camera Quality poor

4. Realme narzo 50i Realme’s Narzo 50i has a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with an 8MP rear, single camera and 5MP front camera. This phone offers 2GB/3GB ram and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The colours available are carbon black and mint green. This phone has a micro USB 2.0 charging port. Specifications Display: 6.5 inch IPS LCD

5. Redmi 10A Sport The Redmi 10A Sport is also a good alternative when searching for the best deal on phones during this Amazon Republic Day Sale. The phone offers a large display with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen and 128 GB of internal storage. Specifications Display: 6.53 inch IPS LCD

6. Tecno POP 6 Pro Tecno POP 6 Pro has a 6.56 inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution. The phone supports Android 12 OS. The rear-facing camera is 8MP and the front-facing camera is 5MP. The front camera also supports LED flash. Specifications Display: 6.56 inch IPS LCD

7. Redmi 9A Sport This is a decent phone choice if your requirement is just for calling and using social media or basic video applications. As per the price point, the display, storage capacity, camera quality, and processing are fairly average. The phone supports Android 10 OS. Specifications Display: 6.53 inch IPS LCD

8. Tecno Pop 5 LTE Tecno yet again offers another budget-friendly phone which has 6.52 inches IPS LCD screen display. The phone comes in three colour options. It has a dual rear camera with 8MP and a front camera with 5MP. There is an option for expandable storage up to 256GB. Specifications Display: 6.52 inch IPS LCD

Comparison of best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M04 15W charging 64GB internal storage 13MP + 2MP Dual, rear camera Redmi A1 5000 mAh battery Android 12 OS 8MP Dual rear camera with LED flash Redmi 10A 5000 mAh battery 64GB internal storage 13MP rear camera Realme narzo 50i 5000 mAh battery Octa-Core processor 8MP rear, single camera Redmi 10A Sport 5000 mAh battery 128GB internal storage 13MP rear camera Tecno POP 6 Pro The front camera has flash Android 12 OS A dedicated spot for expandable storage of up to 1TB Redmi 9A Sport 5000 mAh battery MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor Dual Sim/Dedicated spot for expandable storage Tecno Pop 5 LTE The front camera has flash MediaTek Helio A 22 Quad-core processor A dedicated spot for expandable storage of up to 256gb

Best value for money Tecno POP 6 Pro can be considered the best value for the money spent. The phone supports the Android 12 operating system, which is the latest. Additionally, its rear and front-facing cameras come with flash. The phone has a dedicated spot for use of another sim or SD storage card that supports up to 1TB of storage. Best overall product For a stylish design and bright display, Samsung Galaxy M04 ranks as the best overall product. Another salient feature is the 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with 5MP front camera as well. This phone also supports fast charging with a rate of 15W and a 5000mAh battery. The phone has an internal storage of 64 GB and a dedicated micro SD card slot is also supported. How to find the perfect phone under Rs. 10,000 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale As the demand for smartphones increases, so is the supply increasing for budget-friendly phones. These smartphones come with great features such as multiple cameras, strong batteries, and an HD display. First and foremost, you should decide on your budget. With a budget in mind, you will be able to limit yourself to certain options. You should also consider whether you would like a phone of a particular brand or are okay considering other brands. Reading online about the specifications of a phone is one way, to begin with. This can help you curate a list of features you are interested in. You can also access reviews of a specific phone online. Another way to get great recommendations and personalized insights are by asking relatives or friends. If gifting a loved one, you can consider a specific phone based on how its features will be used. Once you have narrowed it down to a few options, you should compare the specifications and prices, which will lead you to your desired budget-friendly phone. Price list of all products

Product Original Price Discounted Price for Amazon Republic Day Sale Samsung Galaxy M04 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,999 Redmi A1 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 9,499 Redmi 10A Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,299 Realme narzo 50i Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,499 Redmi 10A Sport Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999 Tecno POP 6 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,599 Redmi 9A Sport Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,499 Tecno Pop 5 LTE Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,299

