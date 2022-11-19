Get the best DeLonghi coffee maker for your home! By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 19, 2022 14:14 IST





Summary: Everybody loves a cup of coffee, and owning a coffee machine has become necessary. DeLonghi coffee maker is one of the popular products. We have created a list of the best options to help you choose the best DeLonghi coffee maker. Are you looking for the Best DeLonghi Coffee Maker? Check out the list of Best DeLonghi Coffee Makers and make your choice.

Best DeLonghi coffee maker

When you think of coffee, then DeLonghi is the brand that you might have heard of. It is a simple yet sophisticated machine that gives convenience and versatility. The machine is created by keeping the user in mind, which helps produce the best cup of espresso. Almost every model of DeLonghi coffee machine gives you a choice between latte, American and espresso. So when you buy a unique coffee experience, then DeLonghi is your go-to coffee maker. Here is a list of the top coffee makers to help you choose the best DeLonghi coffee maker. Top 10 DeLonghi coffee maker options 1. DeLonghi EC685.R The DeLonghi EC685.R is the pump espresso coffee machine that ensures you are on your barista. It has an adjustable cappuccino system that gives you delicious and creamy coffee. The machine could make espresso and cappuccino and dispense hot water. It has 15 bar pressure that helps create a rich, creamy top. This best DeLonghi coffee maker comes with an automatic on/off button that helps in saving energy consumption. Specifications: Product dimension: 5.8D x 13W x 12H centimetres

5.8D x 13W x 12H centimetres Capacity: 1 Litre

1 Litre Coffee maker type: Drip coffee machine

Drip coffee machine Wattage: 1350 Watts

1350 Watts Voltage: 220 Volts

220 Volts Material: Metal

Metal Item weight:4.2 kg

Pros Cons High performance The product is bit expensive Automatic On/Off switch to save energy Travel friendly 15 Bar pressure

2. DeLonghi BCO 320 The DeLonghi BCO 320 is a combi-coffee maker that brews delicious coffee to start your day. It helps you brew cappuccino, espresso and filter coffee. Moreover, it has cup storage that is exclusive to storing the cups, cool? Plus, the coffee maker comes with eco-function, and the cappuccino system mixes steam, air and milk to produce frothy coffee. The frontal loading system makes it easy to refill and clean the machine. Specifications: Product dimensions: 43.2 x 35.6 x 40.6 centimetres

43.2 x 35.6 x 40.6 centimetres Capacity: Serves up to 1 cup of filter coffee and 4 cups of espresso in a single brewing cycle

Serves up to 1 cup of filter coffee and 4 cups of espresso in a single brewing cycle Wattage: 17 Watts

17 Watts Item weight: 4 kg 800 grams

4 kg 800 grams Material: Plastic

Plastic Included components: Main unit - 1, User manual - 1, Warranty card - 1, product inbox accessories

Main unit - 1, User manual - 1, Warranty card - 1, product inbox accessories Warranty:1 year of warranty is provided.

Pros Cons Easy steam adjustment Performance can be improved Comes with cup storage Complete front loading Eco-function

3. DeLonghi EC685.M The adjustable cappuccino system helps you in creating relishing and delicious coffee. It comes with a thermoblock heating system that gives you perfectly brewed espresso. The advanced in-built cappuccino system mixes air, steam and milk to produce frothy coffee. The automatic on-and-off system helps you save energy consumption. Moreover, the exquisite stainless steel body comes with durable and sparkling metal. The 15 bar pressure provides a rich aromatic creamy top. Specifications: Product dimensions: 14.9D x 33W x 30.3H centimetres

14.9D x 33W x 30.3H centimetres Coffee maker type: Espresso machine

Espresso machine Item weight: 9.3 pounds

9.3 pounds Wattage: 1350 Watts

1350 Watts Voltage: 220 Volts

220 Volts Capacity: 1 litre

1 litre Included components: Main unit - 1, User manual - 1, Warranty card - 1, product inbox accessories

Pros Cons High performance A bit expensive Automatic shut off 15-bar pressure Durable design

4. Delonghi ICM2 1000 The DeLonghi ICM2 is a drip coffee maker that provides you with the best coffee. The convenient and economical coffee maker has a water indicator and a non-removable nylon filter. The automatic shut-off function comes with efficient emerging savings and helps you with effortless cleaning. Specifications: Product dimensions: 26 x 21 x 35 centimetres

26 x 21 x 35 centimetres Capacity: 1.5 litres

1.5 litres Coffee maker type: Drip coffee maker

Drip coffee maker Wattage: 1000 Watts

1000 Watts Voltage: 240 Volts

240 Volts Item weight: 1 kg 800 gm

1 kg 800 gm Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Water indicator Only makes filter coffee Non-removable nylon filter Drip stop device Convenient and economical

5. DeLonghi ECAM 22.110.SB In ECAM 22.110.SB, all you have to do is press a button and get your favourite coffee. It is a cappuccino system that uses steam, air and milk, producing a rich and creamy frothy coffee. The machine is fully automatic and has a unique thermo-block system. You can also make two cups of coffee in this machine with a single brewing. It has 13 grinding settings to give you refined powered coffee. Specifications: Product dimensions: 3.7D x 6.7W x 5.4H centimetres

3.7D x 6.7W x 5.4H centimetres Capacity: 1.8 litres

1.8 litres Coffee maker type: Espresso machine

Espresso machine Wattage: 1450 Watts

1450 Watts Voltage: 240 Volts

240 Volts Item weight: 9 kg

9 kg Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Two cups of coffee in a single brewing A bit pricey 15 bar pressure 13 grinder settings Thermo-block technology

6. DeLonghi BCO420 The DeLonghi BC0 420 is the perfect buy for coffee lovers as it has features. It has a combi steam coffee maker with espresso and filter coffee. It comes with a cup and jar warmer, 15 bar pressure, complete water filtration, a removable reservoir and front loading. Specifications: Product dimensions: 32.3D x 37.1W x 28.2H centimetres

32.3D x 37.1W x 28.2H centimetres Coffee maker type: Drip coffee machine

Drip coffee machine Capacity: 10

10 Item weight: 15.6 pounds

15.6 pounds Wattage: 1750 Watts

1750 Watts Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Material: Plastic

Pros Cons 15 bar pressure A bit expensive Thermoblock technology Jug and cup warmer Complete front loading

7. Delonghi Icona EC 310 DeLonghi Icona EC 310 is a stainless steel cappuccino and espresso maker. The coffee maker comes with a 15-bar pump pressure to give you unique coffee. The appliance goes well with ground coffee or powdered coffee. Moreover, it has an automatic on and off button to save electricity consumption. Specifications: Capacity: 1.4 litres

1.4 litres Coffee maker type: Espresso machine

Espresso machine Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Item weight: 4.1 kg

4.1 kg Wattage: 1100 Watts

1100 Watts Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Manufacturer: DeLonghi

Pros Cons 15-bar espresso pressure Performance could be better Stainless steel boiler Authentic Italian espresso

8. DeLonghi America EN750MB DeLonghi America EN750MB is an automatic cappuccino latte cream system. It is a perfect coffee maker for coffee lovers as it has high-pressure 19-bar pump extracts. The coffee maker comes with a sensor touch display. Choose among the best pre-programming drinks - ristretto, espresso, lungo, cappuccino, latte, hot water, and hot milk. Specifications: Capacity: 5 litres

5 litres Coffee maker type: Espresso machine

Espresso machine Material: Aluminium and metal

Aluminium and metal Item weight: 12.6 pounds

12.6 pounds Wattage: 1300 Watts

1300 Watts Voltage: 110 Volts

110 Volts Human interface output: Touch

Pros Cons Comes with pre-programmed drinks The coffee maker is very expensive Sensor touch display Great finish and durable design

9. DeLonghi Nespresso The DeLonghi Nespresso comes in a colourful and compact design. The high-pressure pump is very simple to use and creates barista-style coffee. It also comes with a Nespresso capsule system of 16 capsules that has exceptional taste and unique aroma. There is no virtual waiting for the machine to warm up before making any coffee selection. Specifications: Capacity: 680 grams

680 grams Coffee maker type: Espresso machine

Espresso machine Material: Plastic

Plastic Item weight: 2.4 kg

2.4 kg Wattage: 1200 Watts

1200 Watts Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Human interface input: Button

Pros Cons High pressure pump Performance could be better Energy saving Comes with Nespresso capsule system

10. DeLonghi ECAM44.660.B The fully automatic coffee machine by DeLonghi comes with eight different coffee recipes. It has a latte crema system that gives you a crazy cappuccino to enjoy. It comes with 13 grinder settings that have a silent integrated coffee grinding system. The thermo-block technology makes the coffee maker energy efficient. Specifications: Capacity: 2 litres

2 litres Coffee maker type: Drip coffee machine

Drip coffee machine Product dimensions: 10.2D x 18.1W x 14.2H centimetres

10.2D x 18.1W x 14.2H centimetres Material: Plastic

Plastic Item weight: 11 kg

11 kg Wattage: 1450 Watts

1450 Watts Voltage: 240 Volts

Pros Cons Makes an authentic Italian cappuccino A bit expensive It comes with 13 grinder settings Prepares two cups in a single brew

Best 3 features for best DeLonghi coffee makers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DeLonghi EC685.R 1 Litre Drip Coffee Machine 1350 W DeLonghi BCO 320 Serves upto 4 cups of espresso NA 17 W DeLonghi EC685.M 1 Litre Espresso Machine 1350 W DeLonghi iCM2 1000 1.5 litres Drip Coffee Machine 1000 W DeLonghi ECAM 22.110.SB 1.8 litre Espresso Machine 1450 W DeLonghi BC0420 10 Drip Coffee Machine 1750 W Delonghi Icona EC 310 1.4 litres Espresso Machine 1100 W DeLonghi America EN750MB 5 litres Espresso Machine 1300 W DeLonghi Nespresso 680 grams Espresso Machine 1200 W DeLonghi ECAM44.660.B 2 litres Drip Coffee Machine 1450 W

Best overall DeLonghi BC 420 is the best coffee maker overall. It comes with a combi steam coffee maker that combines espresso, filters, and steam or filter coffee. It comes with 15 bar pressure, Thermo block technology, adjustable steam emission and a jug and cup warmer. The perfect machine for coffee lovers is complete front loading. Best value for money DeLonghi BCO 320 is an advanced in-built cappuccino system that makes creamy and frothy cappuccino. The combi-coffee maker mixes air, steam and milk to produce cappuccino, espresso and filter coffee. It comes with a complete frontal loading refiling system. The eco function makes the coffee machine energy efficient. How to find the perfect DeLonghi coffee maker? The DeLonghi EC685.M would be the perfect coffee machine to buy. The advanced coffee machine makes cappuccino and espresso and dispenses hot water. The thermo-block heating system ensures you get perfectly brewed espresso. The coffee machine provides instant coffee and has an automatic shut-off system. The 15 bar pressure gives delicious and creamy cappuccinos. Moreover, it has a professional aluminium filter holder for ground coffee. The stainless design makes the coffee machine a perfect fit to be placed in your living space. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. DeLonghi EC685.R Rs. 29,190 2. DeLonghi BCO 320 Rs. 23,790 3. DeLonghi EC685.M Rs. 29,190 4. DeLonghi iCM2 1000 Rs. 5,090 5. DeLonghi ECAM 22.110.SB Rs. 85,490 6. DeLonghi BC0420 Rs. 35,290 7. Delonghi Icona EC 310 Rs. 79,999 8. DeLonghi America EN750MB Rs. 99,999 9. DeLonghi Nespresso Rs. 25,999 10. DeLonghi ECAM44.660.B Rs. 79,999

