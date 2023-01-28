Sign out
Get your pick among 10 best sleek and stylish smartwatches under Rs. 20000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 28, 2023 23:28 IST

Are you looking for a smartwatch that is both affordable and effective? Check out the top 10 best smartwatches under $100 that our industry experts have chosen. These smartwatches, which range from the most recent designs to time-tested mainstays.

Smartwatch

Numerous discounts for the Amazon Republic Day sale have already been revealed. Although Prime members can start shopping tomorrow, it will be live from May 15 until May 20. A smart band is one such tool that encourages you to develop healthy habits one at a time so that you can meet your exercise objectives on schedule while continuously monitoring your body's vital signals. Wearables, including fitness trackers and smartwatches, must have evolved into essential accessories to own and provide us with a variety of information on our physical activity and general health. In this post, we'll examine the top 10s available smartwatches under 20,000 and discuss their advantages and disadvantages. Continue reading to learn more!

1. Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch

Silicone band material; tang buckle as the type of clasp; Name of Item Type: Smart Watch; Included Components: Included Components; Dialdial for the Human Interface. For all your sporting excursions, there are 20+ Sports modes with IP68 Water resistance level. This has replaceable straps so you may customize it to your mood and taste. A great partner for your health objectives, with built-in features including a female health monitor and a 24-hour heart rate monitor. b a unique 2.5D curved display with high-quality touch and controls; Battery life Enjoy all the watch features with a battery life of up to 7 days.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Pink

Band Material: Silicone

Clasp: Tang Buckle

Item Weight: 38 Gram

ProsCons
Activity TrackerAccuracy Problem
Fastrack Reflex Curv Smartwatch, 2.5D Curved Display, AI-Enabled Coach, Multiple Sports Mode, Complete Health Suite with Temperature Monitor, 7 Days Battery Life & 5 ATM
3.8 (379)
62% off
2,494 6,495
Buy now

2 .Titan Smart 2 Fashion Smartwatch

With a 1.78" AMOLED display and an aluminum body. Get a battery life of up to 7 days to use all the watch's capabilities without any issues. With features like a heart rate monitor, SPO2 (blood oxygen level) tracker, and a female health monitor built in, this device is the ideal partner for your health goals. For all the sporting experiences, there is a multi-Sports mode with a 3 ATM water-resistant level. This has replaceable straps so you may adjust it to fit your mood and style. Instead, then worrying about your stress levels, let the watch do the measuring with active stress monitoring. Additionally, it can monitor your sleep health and track your sleeping habits. A great smartwatch for youngsters.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Rose Gold

Band Material: Silicone

Case Material: Aluminium

Item Weight: 39 Gram

ProsCons
Hydration ReminderCall receive option not avilable 
Titan Smart 2 Fashion Smartwatch, 1.78” AMOLED Display with Premium Metal Body, Multiple Sports Modes with 100+ Watchfaces, Complete Health Suite with Stress Monitor, 7 Days Battery Life & 3 ATM
4 (447)
54% off
5,992 12,995
Buy now

3. Fastrack Reflex VOX

1.69" Large Touchscreen Display with Premium Controls. You can use the built-in voice assistant of Alexa to set reminders, alarms, and additions to your shopping list. Exceptional 10 day battery life allows you to use all the watch's capabilities without any interruptions. with a menstrual tracker to monitor your cycle and a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, SPO2 (blood oxygen level) tracker, and With an active stress and sleep monitor, let the watch keep an eye on your stress levels and sleep hygiene. exciting 100+ unique watch faces that will transform your watch every day.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Blue

Band Material: Silicone

Clasp: Buckle

Item Weight: 90 Gram

ProsCons
Accuracy is greatBattery could be improved
Fastrack Reflex Vox Alexa Built-I 1.69 Ultravu Display 100+ Watchfaces 14+ Multisports24X7 Hrm Sp02 Stress Monitor Sleep Tracker Womens Health Camera & Music Control 5Atm Weather
4 (1,941)
64% off
2,494 6,995
Buy now

4. Fastrack Reflex Activity Tracker

Latest smartwatche which has calls and WhatsApp Notification, Full Touch Color Display, Multiple Watch Faces, and Vibration Alaram are all available features. Phone Finder, Activity Tracker, and Sleep. Tracker Control of the camera, music, and sedentary reminders. Battery Life of up to 7 days and Water Resistance IPX6.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Red

Band Material: Silicone

Item Weight: 32 Gram

ProsCons
Water ResistantBrightness is low
Fastrack Reflex 2C Unisex Activity Tracker Full Touch, Color Display, Notification Alert -Upto 7 Days Battery Life -SWD90059PP10 (Red)
3.2 (397)
23% off
1,349 1,750
Buy now

5. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

With new, smart battery modes, you may extend your battery's life by several days. A magnetic USB charger is also included, and it can charge your device up to 80% in less than an hour. Google Fit's heart rate and activity tracking; Built-in GPS for distance tracking, a swimproof 3ATM build, and Google Assistant replies – your very own, always-available Google – are all features of the device. Size of the case is 42mm, and the band is 18mm and interchangeable with Fossil bands. 1.19-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 390 by 390 pixels; Wireless syncing, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, and WiFi connectivity.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Pink

Band Material: Silicone

Clasp: Tung Buckle

Item Weight: 120 Gram

ProsCons
Nice lookBattery life very bad
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen, Wear OS by Google, Built-in speaker for phone calls, Google Assistant, SpO2, GPS, NFC, Wellness Features and Smartphone Notifications
3.9 (12,020)
35% off
11,995 18,495
Buy now

6. Maxima Max Pro Turbo Smartwatch

Indian Made Setting alarms, getting weather updates, and making calls from your wrist are all possible with the improved AI Voice Assistant Feature of the Calling Watch (Google/Siri). Bluetooth 5.0; Active CrownTM Technology: Rotate the crown to switch between watch faces or scroll the content. Your entire health suite includes a 1.69" Clear HD Full Touch display with 550 Nits Ultra Bright screen to accommodate all lighting conditions, a Continuous HR/SpO2 Monitor for precise readings, and In-depth AI sleep monitoring. complements the Maxima SmartFit app perfectly. Two pairings are required to activate AI Voice Assistant/Bluetooth Calling: One through the Maxima Smartfit app, and the second using the Bluetooth name MAXPRO TURBO XXXX in the phone's Bluetooth settings a stylish smartwatch.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Black

Band Material: Silicone

Clasp: Hook Buckle

Item Weight: 46 Gram

ProsCons
Battery backup is goodEmergency SOS feature is unavailable
Maxima Max Pro Turbo Smartwatch with Voice AI (Google/Siri) Assistant, 1.69” Premium HD Full Touch Display with 550 Nits Brightness, Bluetooth Calling, Heart Rate/SpO2 Monitor, AI Sleep Monitoring
3.9 (909)
71% off
1,999 6,999
Buy now

7. New Titan Talk Smart Watch

Get encouraged to walk and keep active every day. Reminder to Hydrate: If you're not getting enough water, these reminders can help. Weather: A quick glance will reveal the seven-day weather forecast. dust and water resistant to IP68. Tune into your personal style with personalised watch faces on Titan Talk. exciting features like the built-in calculator, camera control, and music control. With a SpO2 Tracker, 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, breathe exercise, and Women's Health Tracker, you can tune into your health like never before. Long-lasting Battery*: A battery that can last for up to 5 days on a single charge. Take advantage of hands-free, crystal-clear calls right from your wrist. A huge 1.39" AMOLED display with a 454x454 resolution that is immersive.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Black

Band Material: Silicone

Clasp: Buckle

Item Weight: 52 Gram

ProsCons
Calculator 
Titan Digital Multicolor Dial Unisex's Watch-90156AP02
4 (86)
33% off
9,994 14,995
Buy now

8. Maxima Max Pro Knight

Health comes first, therefore use your Max Pro Knight to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep. Say, "Hey Google, set an alarm to reminders and receive your vital stuff without touching your phone." to ask the Google/Siri Voice Assistant to do what you think with the flick of your wrist. Native to India To see more everywhere you go, use the 44.5 mm casing Round Active HD Full touch Display with 550 Nits of brightness. Advanced Bluetooth calling features include an HD microphone and speaker built-in, a button to silence the watch ring feature for incoming calls, the ability to add contacts, view call history, and a dial pad for making direct calls from your wrist.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Black

Band Material: Silicon

Clasp: Hook Buckle

Item Weight: 45 Gram

ProsCons
Good battery backupPoor display quality
Maxima Max Pro Knight Bluetooth Calling smartwatch with 44.5mm Round Active Display of 550 Nits Brightness, Voice Assistant, HR & SpO2 Monitor,30+ Excercise Modes, inbuilt Games (Black)
3.6 (941)
67% off
2,499 7,500
Buy now

9. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

With innovative, intelligent battery modes, you may extend the battery's life by several days. A magnetic USB charger is also included, and it can recharge to 80% of its capacity in less than an hour. Google Fit's heart rate and activity tracking; GPS built-in for measuring distance; a swimproof construction with a 3ATM rating; replies from Google Assistant, your very own, always-helpful Google; Utilize Google Pay on your watch to complete the transaction quickly. This smartwatch on sale 44mm case; 22mm band; interchangeable with 22mm Fossil band; 1.19-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 390 by 390 pixels; Wireless syncing, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, and WiFi connectivity.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Black

Band Material: Stainless steel

Clasp: Deployant

Item Weight: 120 Gram

ProsCons
Well design 
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen, Wear OS by Google, Built-in speaker for phone calls, Google Assistant, SpO2, GPS, NFC, Wellness Features and Smartphone Notifications
3.9 (12,020)
20% off
14,795 18,495
Buy now

10. Fastrack Reflex Play

You can make and receive calls right from your wrist with the BT Calling feature. This incredible optical quality is delivered by an immersive 1.3-inch AMOLED display. With a blood pressure monitor, a heart rate monitor that is available around-the-clock, a SpO2 monitor, and women's health. With 25+ multisport modes, including Cricket, Football, Basketball, Yoga, and more, you can play to your heart's content.

Specifications:

Band Colour: Black

Band Material: Silicone

Clasp: Hook Buckle

Item Weight: 42 Gram

ProsCons
Accuracy is good 
Fastrack Reflex Play + with BT Calling|AMOLED Display|100 + Watchfaces|24x7 HRM|BP Monitor|SpO2 Monitor|Sleep Monitor| Multiple Sports Modes|Custom Watchface|7 Day* Battery|IP68 Water Resistance
3.7 (542)
30% off
6,994 9,995
Buy now

Top 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch High-quality touch and controls Multisport Tracker Long battery life
 Titan Smart 2 Fashion Smartwatch Monitor Blood Oxygen Level Track sleeping patterns stress monitoring
 Fastrack Reflex VOX Multi sports mode Alexa built HD bright display
 Fastrack Reflex Activity Tracker Battery long life Water resistant Notification Alert
 Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Amoled display GPS available Magnetic USB charger
 Maxima Max Pro Turbo Smartwatch Al sleep monitoring Calorie TrackerBreath Monitor 
New Titan Talk Smart Watch Breathe exercise Heart Rate Monitor weather forecast avilable
 Maxima Max Pro Knight Google/Siri Voice Assistan Calorie Tracker Battery backup good
 Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch WiFi connectivity AMOLED screen Speaker for phone calls
Fastrack Reflex Playmultisport modesWater resistanceBP Moniter

Best overall product

The brand-new Titan Talk Smart Watco is the best product overall and has an excellent. You can tune into your health like never before with a SpO2 Tracker, 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, breathing exercise, and Women's Health Tracker. A battery that can endure for up to 5 days on a single charge is referred to as a long-lasting battery. Use your wrist to benefit from hands-free, crystal-clear calls. a massive 1.39" AMOLED panel with an immersive 454x454 resolution.

Best value for money

With Calls and WhatsApp notifications, Full Touch Color displays, Multiple Watch Faces, and a Vibration alarm as available features, Fastrack Reflex Activity Tracker is the greatest value-for-money product. Activity Tracker, Sleep, and Phone Finder. Tracker the ability to control the music, camera, and sedentary reminders. Up to 7 days of battery life and IPX6 water resistance.

How to find the perfect budget smartwatch?

There are a few considerations you should make when looking for the ideal inexpensive sleek smartwatch. You can begin limiting your choices once you have a budget in mind. Reading reviews is one of the finest ways to discover a fantastic low-cost smartphone. Numerous blogs and websites offer reviews on smartwatches. This might help you determine which watches offer the most value for your money. Asking around is a fantastic method to locate a great watch on a budget. Ask your loved ones for any recommendations by talking to them. Check the specifications of each watch to discover which has the characteristics you desire. To make sure you obtain the best bargain, you should also compare costs. It's time to take advantage of all the wonderful qualities that your ideal low-cost watch has to offer now that you've found it!

Product price list

Product namePrice
Fastrack Reflex SmartwatchRs. 2,494
 Titan Smart 2 Fashion SmartwatchRs. 5,995

Fastrack Reflex VOX

Rs. 2,494
Fastrack Reflex Activity TrackerRs. 1,349
Fossil Gen 5E SmartwatchRs. 11,995
New Titan Talk Smart WatchRs. 9,993
Maxima Max Pro Turbo SmartwatchRs. 1,998
Maxima Max Pro KnightRs. 2,497
Fossil Gen 5E SmartwatchRs. 14,795
Fastrack Reflex PlayRs. 6,993

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

FAQs

How long can a smart watch operate?

Depending on the brand and model, you might use a smartwatch for two to five years or even longer. However, longevity must finally be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

How do I make a smartwatch purchase?

A decent smartwatch should be durable, last years of wear on your wrist, and be aesthetically pleasing. It rests on your wrist; thus, it should have a bracelet that is comfortable and doesn't look like a toy.

What types of sensors do smartwatches use?

The heart rate is measured from your wrist by modern smartwatches using a flashing green LED. Due to red and green's complementary positions on the colour wheel, spectroscopy has shown that blood absorbs green light.

